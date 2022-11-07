Rishi Sunak sinks Boris Johnson’s national trading ship ‘vanity project’ – POLITICO

Zomato is worth exploring for those with extremely risky appetites. (Case)

“When we were born, the odds were over 30 to 1 against being born in the United States. Just winning that part of the lottery was a huge plus. We wouldn’t be worth anything in Afghanistan.”

These are the words of legendary investor Warren Buffett when asked about the role of luck in investing and life. Although I don’t agree more with what he said, Buffett was born in 1930 and grew up in the 1950s which, coincidentally, were America’s best years.

Okay, let’s move on to 2021…

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, when asked about India’s outlook, said, “I predict the 21st century will be the Indian century.”

That’s quite a statement when it comes from one of the richest people on the planet. Normally, when talking about the time of a country, people assign it a decade. Just like the decade from 2000 to 2010 belonged to China.

However, with statements like the 21st century belonging to India is quite promising.

India as a country is said to disappoint both optimists and pessimists. But if you look at the performance of the benchmark stock indices – Nifty and Sensex – only the pessimists will be disappointed.

With global markets near 52-week lows and reeling from inflation, Indian stock markets are 3% off all-time highs.

It doesn’t matter that foreign investors are selling. Retail investors through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are pumping around Rs 130 billion every month into Indian stocks

Whether you’ve invested in large caps or bought good quality mid and small cap stocks, the majority of investors have created disproportionate wealth in the past 2 years.

However, there is an exception to this. What if you got swayed, followed the fads, and ended up investing in “Hot Tech IPOs” in 2021?

Value Destruction in New Age Technology IPOs

For starters, everything about these new-era tech initial public offerings (IPOs) as far as valuations were concerned was wrong.

How can Zomato, a loss-making company that burns through cash every year, have a market capitalization of Rs 1.4 trillion at its peak? At the same time, Jubilant Foods, which sells huge profit-making Dominos pizza, was trading at half Zomato’s valuation.

How can India’s largest IPO, Paytm, which has one of the most complex business models and tries to do everything at once, be valued at Rs 1.4 trillion?

If your starting point was wrong, I’m sure the result probably won’t be noticeably different.

Anyway, in life and investing as they say, the past is over. Post-mortem analysis has no value. What is important is to learn from your mistakes.

The question to ask is should you buy a stock like Zomato today?

The answer is yes and no.

The reason I say this is that it depends on who you are.

Let me explain…

Trader versus investor

If you are a long-term investor, my answer is no.

If your investing style is fundamental analysis only and you calculate company value using valuation methods, then my answer is no. It is extremely difficult to estimate future cash flows when management itself does not know when it will break even.

However, in stock markets, there are no permanent views on stocks (unless they have poor corporate governance).

Valuations and earnings are the kings and queens of the market. A stock at price ‘X’ will be overvalued while the same stock at 0.5X will become attractive.

As they say, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. The same goes for valuations which are relative.

So if you are a trader and have the courage to take risks, the answer could be yes.

Let’s look at it from another point of view. Unfortunately, many of us have fixed ideas about certain stocks and an approach to investing.

Let’s look at Zomato from a purely pricing perspective.

63% drop in market capitalization

Zomato’s market capitalization, at its peak, was Rs 1.4 trillion. Currently, Zomato’s market cap has fallen by 63% to Rs 0.5 trillion.

While many people will try to project when Zomato will be profitable, forecast profitability for the next 10 years, and try to assign intrinsic value, believe me, it’s futile.

Let’s look at it logically instead. A year ago Zomato with much worse finances was available at a market cap of Rs 1.4 trillion whereas today that same Zomato with better finances (less money is burned) is available with a 60% discount.

Insider Risk and Pre-IPO Funds Selling as Past Foreclosure Expires Zomato

The expiry of the pre-IPO foreclosure resulted in a massive oversupply at Zomato. This was responsible for the fierce fall.

To add to that, early investors like PE Moore fund and Uber, exited Zomato altogether, leading to a massive supply, bringing the stock down to an all-time low.

With major private equity funds exiting Zomato and their sale being absorbed by domestic mutual funds, oversupply risk does not exist for Zomato unlike many of its new platform-listed peers and of technology.

Improved management commentary

With the reduction in cash burn each quarter due to improved financial performance, things are looking much better than expected.

In fact, management guided to breakeven Adjusted EBITDA by the end of FY23. In fact, the food delivery business broke even on this metric in the quarter of June 2022 itself.

Long story short, while Zomato was an untouchable last year, down 65% with better fundamentals today, it’s worth exploring for those with an extremely high risk appetite.

After all, in stock markets, Risk hain to Ishq hain.

(Disclaimer: This article is for information only. This is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.)

