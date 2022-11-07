Senior White House official held undisclosed talks with Russia – WSJ – RT

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., explained what to expect from a Republican Senate if his political party takes over the chamber after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Appearing on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy,” Rubio said what one would reasonably expect with a Republican majority in the Senate under a Democratic president.

“I think the first thing you can reasonably expect and demand is that we prevent bad things from happening. The Senate has that role to play, a body that was designed in our constitutional system to prevent bad things from happening to the country doesn’t happen. We have the power to do that in appointments, which only the Senate does, as you know, but also all these other laws. Every night we go to sleep worried that Joe Manchin will change his mind. on the filibuster, and we’re going to have a federal takeover of the election, we’re going to have to wrap up the Supreme Court, so we can prevent bad things from happening,” Rubio said.

He added plans to increase oversight of federal agencies such as the IRS and the Department of Homeland Security. With a potential majority, Rubio also hoped those actions could sway more moderate Senate Democrats.

“If we have a big enough win across the country, you hope that would send a message especially to Senate Democrats running for office in 2024, that the American people don’t support some of these wild leftist ideas that they And maybe the self-preservation instinct kicks in, and they’ll join us in drilling and producing more American oil, and taking crime seriously, keeping the feds out of our schools and enforce our immigration laws,” Rubio said.

During the segment, Rubio criticized her Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings, for her stance on crime, especially since she was a police officer.

“She was a police officer, she should have known. Instead, when she arrived in Washington, she immediately began to turn her back on law enforcement officers here in the state of Florida and all over the country,” Rubio said.

He said: ‘As a congresswoman, when they were burning down towns and burning down police cruisers in the summer of 2020, she called the riots a beautiful sight, she said the way Minneapolis went after it was very thoughtful She voted to get rid of qualified immunity. She wanted to get rid of it, so you can prosecute individual cops, and she turned her back on law enforcement. And she actually lent her voice. , she lent her law enforcement the credibility that she still had at the time to those who were talking about things like defunding the police so I think it’s even worse what she did .

Rubio also took the time to implore Republican voters in Florida to vote in this impactful election.

“I took this opportunity to remind everyone here in Florida that, you know Tuesday is the last day, if you haven’t voted early at this point, if you haven’t mailed your ballot by correspondence, you have to show up on Tuesday and you have to vote. And that’s important. If we get out, we’re going to win this race. The only thing that I think can save the Democrats here in Florida from top to bottom is that “It’s if Republicans decide to stay home because they see the polls and think it’s not competitive anymore. Then they would make it competitive by not running,” Rubio said.