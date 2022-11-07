News
Single-family residence sells in Los Gatos for $3.8 million
The spacious property located in the 14700 block of Eastview Drive in Los Gatos sold on September 16, 2022. The purchase price of $3,750,000 equates to $1,047 per square foot. The house built in 1961 has an interior space of 3,583 square feet. The property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage and four parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4 acre lot, which also has a swimming pool.
Additional homes have recently been sold nearby:
- A 2,053 square foot home on the 14700 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos sold in September 2022 for $3,700,000, a price per square foot of $1,802. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- In September 2022, a 1,060 square foot home on Capri Drive in Los Gatos sold for $1,480,000, a price per square foot of $1,396. The house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Big win for India as UK court allows extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
A lawsuit was pending against Sanjay Bhandari based on records of transactions made with several companies in Dubai. The trial was taking place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London Image Courtesy AFP
Sanjay Bhandari case: A British court has authorized the extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India. Sanjay Bhandari is said to have received payments amounting to over Rs 400 crore from foreign entities under defense deals under the UPA regime.
The fugitive arms dealer will now be brought to India. A lawsuit was pending against Sanjay Bhandari based on records of transactions made with several companies in Dubai. The trial took place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.
The Indian government was seeking the extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for money laundering and non-declaration of his assets abroad. The final arguments in the extradition case were heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London
on October 4 and the verdict has just been rendered.
Money laundering charges have been brought in India against Sanjay Bhandari on behalf of CBI and ED. Being in the UK, he was declared a fugitive. The Indian government had appealed to the United Kingdom for the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari.
On June 16, 2020, then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel accepted Sanjay Bhandari’s extradition request. After that, he was arrested on July 15, 2020. He was released on bail by the court under seven conditions, including posting his passport with a guarantee of £1.2million, house arrest in the central London and daily attendance at the nearest police station. .
Sanjay Bhandari, declared a fugitive in the money laundering case, is reportedly close to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The Law Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating Vadra’s purchase of a bungalow in Bhandari in London at a very cheap price. However, Vadra denied having a business relationship with him.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
British activists block traffic on rush hour motorways around London
London:
On Monday, climate activists rumbled through rush-hour motorway traffic around London after climbing on overhead gantries, despite pre-emptive arrests by police.
The Just Stop Oil group, which wants the UK government to stop all new oil and gas extraction, said its members had blocked traffic in at least six places on the M25 motorway, which circles the UK capital.
The latest protest comes as world leaders gather for the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, where governments are under pressure to step up efforts to tackle global warming.
Just Stop Oil, which has staged disruptive protests throughout this year, said it informed police on Sunday evening of its intention to use gantries on the country’s busiest freeway during Monday’s rush hour morning.
Indigo Rumblelow, spokesman for Just Stop Oil, said he had the legal right to “cause disturbance to prevent greater harm”.
“After 30 years of public debate, lobbying and petitioning…we are still on track for catastrophic climate breakdown and we have nowhere to go,” she added.
🦺 Indigo Rumblelow, 28, spokesperson for Just Stop Oil London, said:
“What did you expect? This government is complicit in an illegal and unconstitutional plan to issue more licenses and consents for new oil and gas – a plan that will take the world to over 1.5 °C…#COP27#M25pic.twitter.com/RzKoVCKcoO
— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) November 7, 2022
The government is in the process of passing a law to suppress direct action demonstrations.
London’s Metropolitan Police said they launched a ‘major proactive policing operation’ on Sunday evening to identify and arrest people they believe were ‘intended to cause reckless and serious disturbance to the public’.
Three people were arrested Sunday evening and four others detained Monday morning for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, the force said.
Other police forces responsible for affected areas on the M25 said officers made arrests early on Monday after they were forced to block traffic to evict the activists.
Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said they had used more than 10,000 teams of officers for police Just Stop Oil protests since the start of October.
“These are officers who would otherwise deal with issues important to local communities, such as knife crime, protection and burglary response,” he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Air quality in Delhi slightly better, curbs removed too soon?
ndtv
News
CUNY grads with tech degrees struggle to land tech jobs
The tech industry has been a major driver of high-paying job growth in New York City over the past decade. This trend has continued throughout the pandemic, but a new report casts doubt on the extent of tech-fueled prosperity sharing.
The new study details the challenges faced by students at the City University of New York as they attempt to start a career in technology. The CUNY system, with 25 colleges, is the nation’s largest urban university, and it has long served as a ladder to the middle class for low-income New Yorkers. The majority of its students are black and Hispanic.
CUNY has the potential to be “the city’s largest and fairest stepping stone to tech careers,” the report says, but that potential is largely untapped.
CUNY and tech employers must change to meet the challenge, according to the Center for an Urban Future, the public policy organization that conducted the research.
Hampered by budget constraints, CUNY has traditionally invested little in career development. The handful of successful but small programs offered by the system to connect students to internship, apprenticeship and job opportunities need to be greatly expanded, according to the report. And courses need to be revamped to teach the skills and use the technical tools in demand in today’s digital businesses.
Employers also need to “review recruiting and hiring practices that too often overlook the city’s local talent pool and work closely with CUNY,” the report said.
Since 2011, CUNY has more than doubled the number of graduate technology students to nearly 4,000 per year. But the growing supply has not been matched by comparable success in the job market.
According to the report, half of CUNY computer science graduates are unemployed in their field a year after graduation. Paid internships – a key recruiting channel in tech – are also rare: only 10% of CUNY students report having had one during their college career.
“Tech is where good jobs thrive in New York, and too few of them have gone to people of color,” said Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Center for an Urban Future.
Amazon provided financial support for the study but had no editorial control, Bowles said.
The tech sector is not immune to the current economic downturn as companies cut hiring and downsize. Nonetheless, tech jobs are expected to be a primary source of long-term job growth.
Since 2010, New York’s tech sector has created 113,900 jobs, a growth rate of 142%, according to the center’s analysis based on government statistics. While most of the city’s industries have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, tech employment has increased 17.5% since 2019, according to the center’s research.
At the end of 2021, the city’s tech sector employed 194,000 people, according to the center’s analysis. But this figure underestimates the overall employment of tech workers in the city, as it excludes software engineers, data analysts and cybersecurity experts from other sectors like finance, healthcare, media, advertising and advice.
In New York, middle-class jobs are generally defined as those that pay $80,000 or more. The average salary for tech workers in the city was more than $220,000 last year, the research center estimated.
Making technology employment more inclusive is a national goal. New York, America’s largest city and home to a diverse population, would seem like a place where progress could be made. Today, less than 21% of tech workers are black or Hispanic, even though people from those two groups make up 43% of the city’s workforce.
“New York is uniquely positioned to be not only a leader in technology, but also a leader in technological diversity,” said Jason Clark, executive director of Tech:NYC, a nonprofit industry group. “But we have to develop pipelines to jobs.”
The biggest potential pipeline, according to the Center for an Urban Future report, is the CUNY system.
November 4, 2022, 4:33 p.m. ET
In interviews, CUNY students who landed jobs in technology said they usually did so through individual initiative, chance, or a program that gave them experience of work.
For Faisal Farooq, the big break came after responding to a TaskRabbit ad that had been posted by a company-backed startup looking for someone to do basic data analysis. Mr. Farooq, an electrical engineering student at City College, didn’t have any of the required coding skills, but picked them up quickly.
The work environment was fast and welcoming. He was earning around $4,000 a month. “And when the summer ended, nobody asked me to leave,” he recalls.
So he stayed. The start-up then closed its doors and Mr. Farooq returned to school to complete his undergraduate studies.
But he was on his way. He had work experience and his proficiency with modern programming tools was increasing. One job leads to another, and today Mr. Farooq, 30, is a senior solutions architect at Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing business.
“If I hadn’t had that first opportunity, I wouldn’t know the world of technology possibilities,” Farooq said.
Chrystal Mingo chose computer science as her college major after attending two brief summer programs run by nonprofits, Girls Who Code and Break Through Tech, a year later.
She was 17 and had just graduated from high school when she took a paid two-week immersion course at Break Through Tech, which aims to provide training and support to young women in communities. underserved. The instructors were inspiring and the focus was on real projects rather than academic exercises. His group designed an app showing well-lit streets to increase walking safety in Bronx neighborhoods at night.
This led to two three-week paid internships in companies. Brief internships, known as ‘sprintternships’, usually take place during the winter holidays, but often lead to full summer internships and then job offers, as they did for Ms Mingo.
“Our students needed an opportunity to get their foot in the door and earn a resume degree,” said Judith Spitz, former Verizon chief information officer and founder of Break Through Tech, who designed the short internship concept.
Ms. Mingo, 23, is a graduate of City College and is now a business technology analyst at Citigroup. She credited Break Through Tech with being her springboard. “All of these doors opened up for me, and it was kind of a domino effect,” she said.
Plinio Ayala, chief executive of Per Scholas, a nonprofit that runs a job training and job placement program, said his organization welcomes a steady stream of CUNY graduates. Participants receive free business-focused technology training for a few months as well as links to job opportunities. Eighty percent are employed in technology within a year of completing the program.
“The network doesn’t exist for a lot of CUNY graduates,” Ayala said. “We are the connector and the validator.”
Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, CUNY’s chancellor, said the system must increasingly forge connections between students and careers. Since taking office in 2019, Mr. Matos Rodríguez has pushed for greater industry engagement and internship opportunities for students.
There has been progress. Under a program announced last year, Bloomberg, Centerbridge and Goldman Sachs are now offering paid internships and career counseling in the tech-intensive finance industry to CUNY students.
Mastercard works with LaGuardia Community College to shape its cybersecurity courses and hire students for full-time jobs after completing an apprenticeship with the company.
Google has also ramped up its recruitment efforts at CUNY schools, hiring 30 graduates for full-time jobs and hiring 21 CUNY students as paid interns and apprentices over the past academic year.
Last month, Mayor Eric Adams and Mr. Matos Rodríguez announced a $16 million public-private partnership, the CUNY Inclusive Economy Initiative, to collaborate with industry and sponsor 2,000 summer internships with companies.
Matos Rodríguez said the Center for an Urban Future study highlights the need for “more innovation, partnerships and opportunities for our technology students”.
This will require more resources, but also a different approach to career counseling and a closer relationship with business, CUNY executives say.
City College has five full-time guidance counselors for its 14,000 students. Vincent Boudreau, the president, wants to expand this group to 12, but he would also like to bring industry experts, including mid-career tech professionals, into college classrooms. The city recently announced an inclusive economic program that would support its plans.
“We need to start integrating career development and pathways into the program,” Boudreau said.
Work and learning experiences are crucial. CUNY students in an internship program were three times more likely to be hired for tech jobs than their peers.
Kenneth Adams, president of LaGuardia Community College, said CUNY needs to persuade more employers to offer internships and apprenticeships to its students. “It will take time and effort, but if we can make the right connections, we can lift people out of poverty and into great careers in technology,” he said.
nytimes
News
The Russians “rob the children’s train from Kherson during their evacuation”
Russian troops looted a children’s fairground train during their evacuation from Kherson, according to a new video.
The footage shows the “locomotive” – a small vehicle and car designed to look like a train – being escorted by two vans somewhere near the southern Ukrainian town.
Anton Gerashchenko, a senior Ukrainian government adviser, tweeted the footage saying, “Russians have evacuated (robbed) a children’s train from Kherson.”
Putin’s forces are believed to be fleeing Kherson as the Ukrainian army approaches under the guise of evacuating civilians from the city.
Russians evacuating the southern city of Kherson ‘stole’ a children’s train, officials say who posted images of the vehicle online
The train is not the first thing they are reproached for taking. The remains of Grigory Potemkin, a Russian prince who lived in the 18th century and is buried in Kherson, were also removed from St. Catherine’s Cathedral.
Statues of Potemkin, a war hero, have also disappeared from the city along with monuments to other Russian and Soviet historical figures.
Trucks were also seen driving in and out of the city’s art museum after taking “everything they could reach”, the curators said on Facebook.
Ivan Antypenkom, a Ukrainian journalist who is still in the city, wrote that Russia took “monuments, ambulances, fire engines, bank property, hospitals”.
The Kherson Regional Museum was looted, he said, citing video showing a truck outside, while reports said tractors were taken by Russians.
Ukrainian MP Mykyta Poturaev said: “You and I believe that stealing equipment from cancer patients is something terrible.
A statue of Prince Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero who lived in the 18th century, has also disappeared from Kherson
Russian collaborators have confirmed Potemkin’s bones, which were buried in a cathedral in Kherson (right), were also taken away
A monument to Vasily Margelov (left), a Red Army general who commanded the Soviet Airborne Forces from 1954 to 1959, is believed to have been looted in Kherson (right)
“And for them there is no difference – stealing a curling iron, stealing an iron, stealing combine harvesters.
“They began by stealing combine harvesters and other agricultural machinery from the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
“Now they’ve stolen the equipment from [a cancer centre]. Well, what can you call it? Is this human behavior? No, it’s barbaric behavior. Savages are more civilized.
Ukraine has been attacking the city of Kherson since early August and in October achieved a major breakthrough of the Russian lines.
Since then, conflicting reports have emerged about what exactly is going on inside the city – with conflicting reports suggesting that Russia is fleeing the city and reinforcing it, hoping to defend it.
Last week, Western officials said they believed Russia was preparing for a full withdrawal from the city that would play out as a civilian evacuation.
The “reinforcements” arriving in the city are actually conscripted Russian troops who will be tasked with holding off the Ukrainians until their retreat is complete.
Moscow commanders have already withdrawn across the Dnipro River to the east and left their men to hold their positions alone, the officials added.
Although retirement is not certain yet, they say preparations for the retreat are in their final stages.
Once the withdrawal is complete, Russia will take up defensive positions on the east bank of the Dnipro where it hopes to survive the winter.
A huge track was seen at the entrance to the Kherson Regional Museum, amid reports that Putin’s troops are also looting public collections of art and artifacts
dailymail us
News
New luxury apartments coming to downtown Stillwater
Another luxury apartment complex is coming to downtown Stillwater.
Stillwater-based Landucci Construction next spring plans to break ground on Chapel Hill Flats, a 21-unit apartment building just up the hill from the Lowell Inn.
The Stillwater City Council last month approved plans for the project at the northeast corner of Myrtle and Third streets. The $8.5 million project will include 11 two-bedroom apartments, 10 one-bedroom apartments and 26 underground parking stalls.
Landucci Construction originally proposed building a 39-unit apartment complex, but the city council denied those plans. No variances were required for the 21-unit apartment complex, said Nathan Landucci, president of the company.
There is a strong demand for apartments in the metro area, Landucci said, especially in prime locations like downtown Stillwater.
“People want to be near the restaurants and bars and the river and all the other amenities,” he said. “We’re confident that it will be filled between pre-leasing and completion of the project in the summer of 2024.”
Another luxury apartment complex in downtown Stillwater, The Miller, is currently under construction in the 200 block of Chestnut Street, one block west of Main Street. The $24.5 million luxury apartment complex, located on the site of the Chestnut Building, will have 61 units — complete with penthouse suites — and 73 underground parking stalls.
The Miller is 25 percent pre-leased, and its first residents will be moving in on May 1, said Nick Walton, president and CEO of Reuter-Walton Development.
News
2022 midterm elections: Joe Biden in Maryland, Donald Trump in Ohio on last full day of campaigning
WASHINGTON– An election year that unfolded against a backdrop of economic turbulence, the elimination of the federal abortion right and great concerns about the future of democracy culminates in a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters.
President Joe Biden is hosting a Monday night rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held gubernatorial seat. The appearance is in line with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of largely sticking to Democratic strongholds rather than pushing into more competitive territory, where control of Congress can ultimately be decided.
His predecessor, former President Donald Trump, will hold his final campaign rally in Ohio. As he plots another run for the White House, Ohio holds special significance for the former president as it was one of the first places he was able to prove his enduring power among Republican voters. His endorsement of JD Vance was crucial in helping the author and venture capitalist — and former Trump critic — secure the GOP nomination for a Senate seat.
With more than 41 million ballots already cast, Monday’s focus will be on ensuring supporters meet early voting deadlines or plan to show up in person on Tuesday. The results will have a powerful impact on the final two years of Biden’s presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support for Ukraine.
In the first national election since the violent January 6 insurgency, the final days of campaigning focused on fundamental questions about the nation’s political values.
Campaigning in New York for Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, Biden said Republicans were ready to tolerate last year’s mob attack on Capitol Hill and that after the recent assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of the president of House Nancy Pelosi, some members of that party have come “to light” or “made excuses.”
“There has never been a time in my career when we glorified violence based on political preference,” the president said.
Meanwhile, a Sunday night Trump rally in Miami, a reference to Nancy Pelosi prompted changes to “Lock her up!” – a stark reminder of the nation’s deep fracture.
Trump was campaigning for the re-election of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but was also focused on his own political future. After telling a crowd in Iowa last week that he was ‘very, very, very likely’ going to run for president again, he teased the possibility again on Sunday and encouraged his supporters to watch his rally in Ohio.
“I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” Trump said, teasing Monday’s event. “We have a big, big gathering. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.”
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should he also enter the race for the White House, did not attended the Miami event.
DeSantis held his own separate events Sunday in other parts of the state where he stuck to the centerpieces of his re-election campaign, including speaking out against COVID-19 vaccination mandates. The governor’s political counterprogramming avoided antagonizing Trump — meaning she didn’t deliver on the dueling events of 2024 that could unfold in her and Trump’s near future.
Trump said Sunday that Florida would “re-elect Ron DeSantis as your governor.” But he was more aggressive at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to bolster his national profile and build a deep fundraising network — even as Trump unarguably remains the most popular leader. party.
For National Democrats, meanwhile, the focus is on their tight control of the House and Senate, which could evaporate after Tuesday.
Voters may berate the party controlling the White House and Congress amid soaring inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the country’s direction. History suggests that the ruling party will suffer significant losses mid-term.
Biden has argued that the nation’s very democracy is on the ballot, and the first lady traveled to Texas on Sunday to sound similar alarms.
“There’s so much at stake in this election,” Jill Biden said in Houston. “We must talk about justice and democracy.”
Traveling to Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact the people of our country, but arguably around the world.”
Trump has long claimed he lost the 2020 election solely because Democrats cheated and even started raising the possibility of voter fraud this year. Federal intelligence agencies warn of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.
Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said Democrats were ‘inflation deniers’, trying to misbrand the other side of her party as anti-democracy for rejecting the results of the 2020 free and fair presidential election simply because Trump lost it.
“If we win back the House and the Senate, it’s the American people who are saying to Joe Biden, we want you to work on our behalf and we want you to work across the aisle to solve the problems that we face,” McDaniel told CNN.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Single-family residence sells in Los Gatos for $3.8 million
Big win for India as UK court allows extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
British activists block traffic on rush hour motorways around London
CUNY grads with tech degrees struggle to land tech jobs
Binance Sell-off Announcement Keeps Driving FTT Surges
The Russians “rob the children’s train from Kherson during their evacuation”
New luxury apartments coming to downtown Stillwater
2022 midterm elections: Joe Biden in Maryland, Donald Trump in Ohio on last full day of campaigning
Bitcoin (BTC) Looks Strong Above $20,500; Here Is The Key Level To Watch
Justin Fields provides a reason to believe. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears QB’s record-setting day in a Week 9 loss.
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark