Single-family residence sells in Los Gatos for $3.8 million

WASHINGTON– An election year that unfolded against a backdrop of economic turbulence, the elimination of the federal abortion right and great concerns about the future of democracy culminates in a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters.

President Joe Biden is hosting a Monday night rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held gubernatorial seat. The appearance is in line with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of largely sticking to Democratic strongholds rather than pushing into more competitive territory, where control of Congress can ultimately be decided.

His predecessor, former President Donald Trump, will hold his final campaign rally in Ohio. As he plots another run for the White House, Ohio holds special significance for the former president as it was one of the first places he was able to prove his enduring power among Republican voters. His endorsement of JD Vance was crucial in helping the author and venture capitalist — and former Trump critic — secure the GOP nomination for a Senate seat.

With more than 41 million ballots already cast, Monday’s focus will be on ensuring supporters meet early voting deadlines or plan to show up in person on Tuesday. The results will have a powerful impact on the final two years of Biden’s presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support for Ukraine.

In the first national election since the violent January 6 insurgency, the final days of campaigning focused on fundamental questions about the nation’s political values.

Campaigning in New York for Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, Biden said Republicans were ready to tolerate last year’s mob attack on Capitol Hill and that after the recent assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of the president of House Nancy Pelosi, some members of that party have come “to light” or “made excuses.”

“There has never been a time in my career when we glorified violence based on political preference,” the president said.

Meanwhile, a Sunday night Trump rally in Miami, a reference to Nancy Pelosi prompted changes to “Lock her up!” – a stark reminder of the nation’s deep fracture.

Trump was campaigning for the re-election of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but was also focused on his own political future. After telling a crowd in Iowa last week that he was ‘very, very, very likely’ going to run for president again, he teased the possibility again on Sunday and encouraged his supporters to watch his rally in Ohio.

“I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” Trump said, teasing Monday’s event. “We have a big, big gathering. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.”

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should he also enter the race for the White House, did not attended the Miami event.

DeSantis held his own separate events Sunday in other parts of the state where he stuck to the centerpieces of his re-election campaign, including speaking out against COVID-19 vaccination mandates. The governor’s political counterprogramming avoided antagonizing Trump — meaning she didn’t deliver on the dueling events of 2024 that could unfold in her and Trump’s near future.

Trump said Sunday that Florida would “re-elect Ron DeSantis as your governor.” But he was more aggressive at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to bolster his national profile and build a deep fundraising network — even as Trump unarguably remains the most popular leader. party.

For National Democrats, meanwhile, the focus is on their tight control of the House and Senate, which could evaporate after Tuesday.

Voters may berate the party controlling the White House and Congress amid soaring inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the country’s direction. History suggests that the ruling party will suffer significant losses mid-term.

Biden has argued that the nation’s very democracy is on the ballot, and the first lady traveled to Texas on Sunday to sound similar alarms.

“There’s so much at stake in this election,” Jill Biden said in Houston. “We must talk about justice and democracy.”

Traveling to Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact the people of our country, but arguably around the world.”

Trump has long claimed he lost the 2020 election solely because Democrats cheated and even started raising the possibility of voter fraud this year. Federal intelligence agencies warn of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said Democrats were ‘inflation deniers’, trying to misbrand the other side of her party as anti-democracy for rejecting the results of the 2020 free and fair presidential election simply because Trump lost it.

“If we win back the House and the Senate, it’s the American people who are saying to Joe Biden, we want you to work on our behalf and we want you to work across the aisle to solve the problems that we face,” McDaniel told CNN.