Sri Lankan cricketer denied bail in Australia on sex charges

You may hear the phrase “loss and damage” in the weeks to come as government leaders gather in Egypt for the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference.

It refers to the costs, both economic and physical, that developing countries face due to the impacts of climate change. Many of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries have done little to cause climate change, but they are experiencing extreme heat waves, floods and other climate-related disasters.

They want the wealthiest countries – historically the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions – to pay for the harm.

A stark example is Pakistan, where extreme rainfall after a heat wave caused by melting glaciers flooded almost a third of the country in the summer of 2022.

The floods have turned Pakistan’s agricultural fields into mile-wide lakes that have stranded communities for weeks. More than 1,700 people died, millions lost their homes and livelihoods, and more than four million acres of crops and orchards, as well as livestock, drowned or were damaged. This was followed by an increase in cases of malaria, with mosquitoes breeding in standing water.

Pakistan contributes only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. But greenhouse gases don’t stay within national borders – emissions from anywhere affect the global climate.

A warming climate intensifies rainfall, and studies suggest that climate change may have increased the intensity of rainfall in Pakistan by up to 50%.

The issue of loss and damage payments has been a long-standing negotiating point at UN climate conferences, held nearly every year since 1995, but little progress has been made towards including a mechanism funding for these payments in international climate agreements.

Many developing countries see this year’s conference, COP27, as a crucial moment to move forward with the establishment of this formal mechanism.

African Climate Conference

As Egypt hosts the UN climate conference this year, it’s no surprise that loss and damage take center stage.

Countries in Africa have some of the lowest national greenhouse gas emissions, yet the continent is home to many of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world.

To cope with climate change, these countries – many of which are among the world’s poorest – will need to invest in adaptation measures, such as seawalls, climate-smart agriculture and infrastructure that is more resilient to high heat and extreme storms.

The United Nations Environment Program’s Adaptation Gap Report, released on November 3, 2022, found that developing countries need five to ten times more international finance for adaptation than more developed countries. rich don’t provide it.

When climate disasters strike, countries also need increased financial assistance to cover relief efforts, infrastructure repair and recovery. It is loss and damage.

Egypt stresses the need for rich countries to make more progress on financial support for both adaptation and loss and damage.

Climate injustice and loss and damage

The conversation about loss and damage is inherently about fairness. He raises the question: why should countries that have contributed little to global warming be responsible for the damage resulting from the emissions of rich countries?

This also makes it controversial. Negotiators know that the idea of ​​payments for loss and damage has the potential to lead to new discussions about financial compensation for historical injustices, such as slavery in the United States or colonial exploitation by European powers.

At COP26, held in 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, negotiators made progress on some key issues, such as tougher emissions targets and pledges to double adaptation funding for countries. in development.

But COP26 was seen as a disappointment by proponents trying to establish a financial mechanism for wealthier countries to finance loss and damage in developing countries.

What Loss and Damage Payments Could Look Like

The lack of a resolution at COP26, combined with Egypt’s commitment to focus on financing adaptation and loss and damage, means the issue will be on the table this year.

The nonprofit Center for Climate and Energy Solutions expects discussions to focus on institutional arrangements for the Santiago Network for Loss and Damage, which focuses on providing technical assistance to help developing countries to minimize loss and damage; and on the development of the Glasgow Dialogue, a formal process developed in 2021 to bring countries together to discuss loss and damage financing.

The V20 group of finance ministers, representing 58 countries highly vulnerable to climate change, and the G-7 group of wealthy countries also reached agreement in October 2022 on a financial mechanism called the Global Climate Risk Shield.

The Global Shield focuses on providing risk insurance and rapid financial assistance to countries after disasters, but it is unclear how it will fit into international discussions.

Some groups have expressed concern that reliance on insurance systems may overlook the poorest people and distract from the broader discussion of creating a dedicated fund for loss and damage.

Two elements of the reluctance of developed countries to formalize a loss and damage mechanism relate to how to determine which countries or communities are eligible for compensation and what would be the limits of such a mechanism.

What would a loss and damage eligibility threshold look like? Preventing countries or communities from receiving compensation for loss and damage based on their current emissions or gross domestic product could become a problematic and complicated process.

Most experts recommend determining eligibility based on climate vulnerability, but this can also be difficult.

How will world leaders react?

More than a decade ago, developed countries pledged to provide US$100 billion a year to finance adaptation and mitigation in developing countries. But they’ve been slow to deliver on that commitment, and it doesn’t cover the damage from the climate impacts the world is already experiencing today.

Establishing a loss and damage mechanism is seen as a way to provide a remedy in the event of global climate injustice. All eyes will be on Egypt from November 6-18, 2022 to see how world leaders react.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

