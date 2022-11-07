Suburban Atlanta voters sue over undelivered mail-in ballots

Newsletter Sign-Up
MARIETTA, Georgia — Voters who never received mail-in ballots because election officials in a suburban Atlanta county did not mail them in have filed a lawsuit to find a emergency solution so that they can still vote.
Cobb County election officials acknowledged Friday that the county did not send more than 1,000 mail-in ballots to voters who requested them. County Chief Electoral Officer Janine Eveler wrote in an email to the County Elections Committee that due to staff error, ballots were never created or sent out two days last month , according to the lawsuit.
As a result, 1,036 voters never received the ballots they had requested. State election data shows about 250 of them voted in person in early voting. But many of those whose ballots have not been sent out may not be able to vote if a court does not intervene, the lawsuit says.
During the three weeks of early voting leading up to Election Day, election officials are expected to send out ballots within three days of receiving a request. Voters then have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballot.
The lawsuit aims to get ballots sent overnight to hundreds of voters who still need them and extend the deadline for them to return them to November 14.
Georgia is a battleground state that features a fiercely contested gubernatorial race, as well as a Senate contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker that could determine which party controls the tightly divided chamber. For decades a conservative stronghold, Cobb County has leaned on the Democratic Party in recent years as Atlanta’s suburbs have diversified and the GOP has lost support among white college-educated voters.
The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed on behalf of voters by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“Hundreds of eligible Cobb County voters did everything right and yet find themselves on the brink of total disenfranchisement because they never received their absentee ballots, as required by law. Georgian,” said Jonathan Topaz, attorney for the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. in a press release. “Only this tribunal can right the wrong done to these hundreds of voters and ensure they are able to exercise their basic right to vote in this November election.”
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
washingtontimes
Policy
Janet Wu, pioneering political journalist and co-host of “On The Record,” will retire from the WCVB at the end of the year, capping a career that spanned five decades, 12 governorships, myriad awards and several journalistic firsts.
“For nearly five decades, I have had the privilege of reporting on Massachusetts’ most important news and political events, and I hope to have earned the trust of viewers and the respect of politicians while covering the stories. policies that have a personal impact on their lives,” Wu said in a statement posted on the WCVB website Friday.
She added, “It’s just time to move on.”
Wu was the first Asian American and the first woman to serve as a television reporter at the Massachusetts State House, becoming “a trailblazer in Boston for women and women of color in media and broadcast journalism,” according to WCVB press release.
She got her start in journalism at United Press International in Boston, then covered State House for GBH before joining WCVB as a State House reporter and investigative reporter in 1983.
“When I started it was really difficult,” Wu said. The Boston Globe. “There were no Asian women who were reporters at the State House at the time. There were very few women. … And to say I was initially unwelcome would be an understatement.
In 2009 she began co-hosting OTR – a weekly program of political interviews and panel discussions – with Channel 5 presenter Ed Harding.
Wu’s accolades include the Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Journalism, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Political Journalism, an Emmy Award, and the Asian Community Development Corporation’s “Inspiration Award.”
She also holds an honorary doctorate from Emerson College and was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
“Throughout Janet’s career, she has been at the forefront of covering the most important stories from the Boston political landscape,” WCVB Channel 5 news director Margaret Cronan said in a statement.
Wu, she said, “will always be a part of WCVB’s legacy.”
“His knowledge and expertise have been invaluable resources, and his tenacity in holding politicians to account as well as his commitment to our communities have set a powerful example for investigative and political journalists around the world,” Cronan said.
Kyle I. Grimes, president and general manager of WCVB Channel 5, said Wu helped lay the foundation for the station’s journalistic excellence and commitment to the community.
Wu told the World that she had been trying to retire for six years, but there was always another election coming up that made her want to wait.
“I could say it again, but I’ll be honest: I’m 72 years old. Enough,” she told the newspaper with a laugh. “Also, I have two grandchildren who are almost 2 years old, and I have another one coming, and I just want to be free to travel as soon as we can… The number of minutes that what you have left is very precious.”
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu – no relation – declared Janet Wu Day on Sunday to celebrate the journalist’s retirement.
“When I came to Boston, everyone was talking about you,” Michelle Wu said during an “On The Record” appearance.
“Thank you for all you’ve done for the community,” she said, before rattling off a list of Janet Wu’s accomplishments as she read the proclamation.
Generally unfazed on air, Janet Wu thanked the mayor and added, “I don’t cry very often, but I’m starting to get tears in my eyes.”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston
A former Twitter employee who was fired when she was six months pregnant has said she plans to sue the company run by Elon Musk over her firing.
Shennan Lu, a former head of data science at Twitter, was among thousands of workers who were arrested last week as Musk began cutting jobs. She blasted Twitter’s handling of the situation in a series of tweets that have since been deleted – along with her entire account.
“My Twitter journey has come to an end, I have been fired despite being 6 months pregnant. It has been a pleasure working with you all. I am so grateful to lead such an amazing [data science] team, it’s been a fun ride. #LoveWhereYouWorked,” Lu tweeted in a now-deleted post, according to Insider.
“There is definitely discrimination here. So I will fight. My performance has been ahead (top 30%) for the last few quarters, and I know for a fact that other male managers don’t have that rating, they stayed. » read added. “Come to court.
Lu’s Twitter account currently displays the message “this account does not exist”. It’s unclear whether she deleted the account or took it offline.
Lu’s posts drew scrutiny before disappearing.
“Hey @elonmusk, please consider it’s stories like this that get advertisers fleeing Twitter. No outside lobbying required,” a user wrote in response over.
The Post reached out to Twitter and Lu to comment on the situation.
Lu started working on Twitter last January. Prior to joining the company, she held similar positions at Facebook parent company Meta and Comcast.
As The Post reported, many fired Twitter employees took to the platform last week to announce that they had lost their jobs. Rachel Bonn, a former marketing manager at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, said she lost access to her laptop and was fired when she was eight months pregnant.
A group of affected Twitter employees has already filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that Musk’s team failed to provide adequate notice before implementing the layoffs.
Musk defended his decision to make massive layoffs last week – arguing he had no choice but to make cuts due to Twitter’s precarious financial situation.
“When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day,” Musk tweeted. “All those released were offered 3 months of severance pay, which is 50% more than the legal requirement.”
Meanwhile, Twitter reportedly tried to reverse course on some layoffs that were made in error or affected workers deemed too essential to company operations. The beleaguered company is allegedly asking these employees if they are ready to return.
New York Post
Model Gigi Hadid has deleted her Twitter account following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, saying it has become a “sinkhole of hate”.
Hadid announced her exit from Twitter on Saturday in an Instagram story to her 76.2 million followers, denouncing the platform for what it has become of late.
“This is increasingly becoming a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote.
Hadid added that she feels “only sorry to the fans” she’s “loved to connect with for a decade” on Twitter, adding that it’s no longer “a safe place for anyone, nor a platform. form that will do more good than harm”. She then shared a screenshot of a tweet from Shannon Raj Singh claiming that “the entire human rights team has been removed from the company”.
“Yesterday was my last day on Twitter: the entire human rights team was removed from the company,” Singh tweeted. “I am extremely proud of the work we have done to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, to protect those at risk in conflicts and global crises, including in Ethiopia, in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and to advocate for the needs of those at particular risk of human rights abuse due to their presence on social media, such as journalists and human rights defenders”.
Afghanistan and Ukraine, and to advocate for the needs of people particularly at risk of human rights violations due to their presence on social media, such as journalists and human rights defenders.
— Shannon Raj Singh (@ShannonRSingh) November 4, 2022
Hadid had more than 10,536,819 followers before leaving Twitter.
According to Daily maildata firm Bot Sentinel recently reported that Twitter “may have lost over a million users since Musk bought the tech company for $44 billion, indicating that some users have been suspended by the company and that others may have been deactivated in protest.”
Several left-wing celebrities, from Debra Messing and Mark Ruffalo to Tea Leoni, Shonda Rhimes and Alex Winter, have all pledged to quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.
“Twitter has seen an exodus of Hollywood elites after Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week,” Breitbart News reported. “Among the quitters are Shonda Rhimes, Tea Leoni, NBC’s It’s us producer Ken Olin, Showtime’s Billions producer Brian Koppelman, and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter.
Breitbart News
Carlos Correa is officially a free agent.
According to the Major League Baseball Players Association, the star shortstop exercised his player option, as he had previously indicated he would do, and opted out of the final two seasons of his pact with the Twins and hitting the free-agent market for the second straight offseason search of a long-term deal.
This has been the expected move since the day the now 28-year-old shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a deal with the Twins in March.
Correa have publicly expressed interest in extending their relationship past the 2022 season, but retaining Correa’s services will come at a cost — and the Twins will have competition. Re-signing Correa would require them to dole out a contract that would far exceed anything they’ve ever given out.
“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it,” Correa said in late September. “If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”
Correa’s three-year, $105.3 million deal is the heftiest free agent contract in franchise history, and the Twins only wound up paying a third of it — $35.1 million.
In his final interview before the regular season ended, Correa, who hit .291 with a 140 OPS+, was a Gold Glove finalist and led the team in Wins Above Replacement, gushed about the organization, but also made it clear he wasn’t about to take a discount just because he enjoyed his time in the Twin Cities.
“I love this team. I love this organization. My wife loves it here, loves it in Minnesota,” Correa said in early October. “ … But at the same time, I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of. Hopefully the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game and we can get into some serious conversations.”
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey followed that up the next week by repeatedly saying the Twins would be “creative,” in their conversations with Correa and his agent, Scott Boras, and they would see where it would take them.
And last month, team owner Jim Pohlad told the Pioneer Press’s Charley Walters that he was “totally on board with (Correa) coming back.”
“I love the guy. He’s a huge asset and benefit to the team,” Pohlad told the Pioneer Press. “But I don’t know how it’s going to go.”
“We thought Penny Moo was gone forever,” she said.
Then local volunteers who monitor the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook group page got involved.
The group has more than 34,000 members and a 92% success rate in reuniting people with lost dogs (and sometimes cats), said Lily Burns, who volunteers about 16 hours a day as a Facebook moderator. of the group.
“About 30 people post stories about missing dogs every day, and we review every single one of them,” she said. “If there’s a dog out there that needs help, that’s where my heart is. We are doing everything we can to help bring them together.
In the case of Penny Moo, about three years ago, volunteers got involved when a stranger told Crookshank about the lost dogs Facebook page hours after her car accident.
Bullies made fun of his shoes. His friend, 12, bought him a new pair with his own allowance.
After their car was towed away, first responders dropped Crookshank, her husband and their three children off at a grocery store so they could arrange for someone to pick them up and drive them home.
“We were worried about Penny Moo and it was getting dark,” Crookshank said.
While washing dishes in the store’s restroom, Crookshank said she told another customer what had happened to their pup.
The woman said she should immediately post information about Penny Moo on the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook page.
“She said they’d send people looking for her, and I remember thinking, ‘This is crazy, how are they going to find her?’ “, said Crookshank.
She posted a photo of Penny Moo and details of where she went missing on the page. Within minutes, volunteers were out looking for her dog, she said.
When night fell and the search party returned home, Crookshank and his children made “missing dog” posters.
They never had to publish them.
The next morning, Crookshank received a call from James Branson, the band’s founder.
“He said, ‘I can see your dog – she’s about 50 yards ahead of me,’ Crookshank recalled. “He had found her under an overpass, about 50 yards from the scene of the crash.
He made a wrong turn and saw a house on fire. He saved 4 siblings.
Branson put her on speaker phone so she could call Penny Moo and lure her out.
It’s one of the techniques used by volunteers to prevent lost dogs from becoming more frightened and confused and running away from rescuers, he said.
“She heard my voice and she ran towards him,” Crookshank said, becoming emotional. “I can’t say how grateful I am.”
“Jim thought, ‘If I was that dog, where would I go? What would I do?’ ” she added. “What he did was incredibly kind. I think about what he did for us and Penny Moo every day.
Branson, 61, said he decided to start the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook page in 2014 because he noticed a similar group in Snohomish County, Wash. the chance to reunite lost pets with their families.
Branson also runs the Useless Bay Sanctuary, a non-profit organization that helps find homes for stray dogs. He uses two of his own dogs, Wakomu and Tino, to help find lost dogs and cats in often wooded and remote areas.
“Happy reunions are rewarding for dogs, cats and people,” he said. “That’s what keeps me going. And I also like working with my dogs, it’s my family.
Most dogs can be found within days, Branson noted, but some searches are trickier. He remembers a dog named Bonnie who evaded capture for seven years until someone spotted her and posted a picture on Facebook.
“When they contacted me I realized it was Bonnie and we were finally able to get her back and reunite her with her family,” he said. “She went home and plopped down by the fire and was just glad to be back.”
Burns said she was inspired to join Lost Dogs of King County after one of her dogs, Zoey, slipped out of her harness and ran away a few years ago.
“I freaked out and ran screaming for her – I did everything you’re not supposed to do,” she said, explaining that frantic screaming is likely to cause a dog to run away or hide.
Zoey was found near her apartment building less than 30 minutes later, but Burns said the stress of the moment inspired her to join the Lost Dogs group and look for ways to stop the dogs from going missing, like the use of a secure harness during walks.
For the first time in 6,000 years, a bison has been born in the wild in the UK
“I can relate to people freaking out about their dog, because I’ve been there,” she said. “The worst thing you can do is chase or call your dog because it causes him to run and he could be hit by traffic.”
“It obviously goes against human nature, but that’s the key,” Burns said, noting that volunteers who spot lost dogs during searches often sit facing the dog to avoid eye contact and use treats to gently entice them.
Brett Kilty of Sammamish, Washington, learned these techniques while searching for his lost mixed pit bull, Jynx, for five days.
Kilty and his family had just landed at the airport for a Christmas vacation in Hawaii last year when he received a text from the person watching Jynx that she was missing. Someone had apparently left a door open and she had escaped.
Kilty, 46, immediately drove home to look for the dog while his wife and two children tried to enjoy their vacation, he said.
“Someone told me about the Lost Dogs group, so I posted her picture and people started looking for her,” he said. “The snow was falling and I was really worried, especially as time went on.”
Burns and other volunteers helped post flyers on Jynx for several miles and finally, on Christmas Eve, Kilty’s cell phone rang.
“A woman who saw one of the posters told me her cat was sitting on the tractor and wouldn’t get off because a dog was crouching underneath,” Kilty said. “She recognized the dog as Jynx. She had been found eight miles from where she had disappeared.
On Christmas Eve, Kilty phoned his family in Hawaii and told them the good news.
“It was the best present ever,” he said. “I was so impressed with everyone’s dedication to finding our dog. They’re on it 24/7, 365 days a year. They don’t give up.”
Kilty missed his Hawaiian respite, but he’s okay with that.
“I briefly enjoyed the airport, and now we’re proud to have a GPS collar for Jynx,” he said. “I see a lot of family vacations down the road in our future.”
washingtonpost
There’s nothing quite like a sister’s tough love.
Aurora Culpo33, is forced to break bad news to her sisters Olivier30 and Sophie Culpo25 years old, in this exclusive preview of TLC’s Nov. 7 series premiere The Culpo sisters.
“I have to tell you guys something,” Aurora says as the trio mingle in the kitchen. “Me and Mike [Bortone] grapple with what marriage means to both of us. I guess we have different ideas.”
Aurora questions, “How can I explain this?” and just decides to let it all out.
“I get a DM on Instagram from someone saying, ‘You should know your husband is cheating on you’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Aurora said. by confronting him about it and one thing led to another and he finally admitted it. And then he ended up admitting it had happened once before.”
Aurora explains that the situation is complicated because she set up a very specific parameter for their relationship when it was just in its infancy.
Entertainment
