Suburban Atlanta voters sue over undelivered mail-in ballots

MARIETTA, Georgia — Voters who never received mail-in ballots because election officials in a suburban Atlanta county did not mail them in have filed a lawsuit to find a emergency solution so that they can still vote.

Cobb County election officials acknowledged Friday that the county did not send more than 1,000 mail-in ballots to voters who requested them. County Chief Electoral Officer Janine Eveler wrote in an email to the County Elections Committee that due to staff error, ballots were never created or sent out two days last month , according to the lawsuit.

As a result, 1,036 voters never received the ballots they had requested. State election data shows about 250 of them voted in person in early voting. But many of those whose ballots have not been sent out may not be able to vote if a court does not intervene, the lawsuit says.

During the three weeks of early voting leading up to Election Day, election officials are expected to send out ballots within three days of receiving a request. Voters then have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballot.

The lawsuit aims to get ballots sent overnight to hundreds of voters who still need them and extend the deadline for them to return them to November 14.

Georgia is a battleground state that features a fiercely contested gubernatorial race, as well as a Senate contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker that could determine which party controls the tightly divided chamber. For decades a conservative stronghold, Cobb County has leaned on the Democratic Party in recent years as Atlanta’s suburbs have diversified and the GOP has lost support among white college-educated voters.

The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed on behalf of voters by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“Hundreds of eligible Cobb County voters did everything right and yet find themselves on the brink of total disenfranchisement because they never received their absentee ballots, as required by law. Georgian,” said Jonathan Topaz, attorney for the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. in a press release. “Only this tribunal can right the wrong done to these hundreds of voters and ensure they are able to exercise their basic right to vote in this November election.”