Terrified residents of Dubai’s Inferno Tower say officials were supposed to replace the cladding

Terrified residents of the Dubai skyscraper ravaged by a blazing inferno this morning say officials failed to fully replace the risky cladding after a similar blaze at another building.

The 35-story block, part of a tower complex called 8 Boulevard Walk near the Burj Khalifa, was built by state-backed developer Emaar and caught fire at 2.20am today.

The fire ripped sideways from the side of the structure similar to other fires fueled by flammable facing material.

A resident told The Associated Press that the skyscraper had siding that authorities planned to replace after a similar fire tore through an iconic tower on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

However, that coating has not been replaced throughout the building, said the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Huge state-backed developer Emaar declined to comment on the surfacing but said no one was injured in today’s blaze.

About 30% of Emaar is owned by a sovereign wealth fund and its CEO says he does nothing without first speaking with Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

A fire tears through every floor of the 35-storey building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa early this morning

Local Bindu Rai, who lives opposite the building, told National World: “My mum woke up when the fire started with her whole room lit up.” Pictured: Fire damage after the blaze

After the fire was extinguished, scorch marks from the fire could be seen spreading across the building

Fire damage is visible on the tower after the building burned down this morning

A company spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that a fire started at 8 Boulevard Walk early in the morning today. The situation was brought under control with the support of the relevant government authorities and no casualties were reported.

‘Emaar adheres to strict protocols and regulations. We take the health and safety of our residents very seriously and are working with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

“Emaar is also working with residents affected by the incident to ensure they are taken care of.”

Dramatic footage showed flames engulfing an entire corner of the building from top to bottom.

By 3:45 a.m. the fire had been extinguished and this morning black scorch marks were climbing the building.

While some types of coverings may be made with fire-resistant materials, experts say those that caught fire in Dubai and elsewhere were not designed to meet stricter safety standards and were often placed on buildings without any interruption to slow down or stop a possible fire. .

This includes the 2017 Grenfell fire in London which killed 72 people in the biggest loss of life in a fire on British soil since the Second World War.

Regulations are now in place for new builds in Dubai regarding cladding. In 2017, a Civil Defense official said those who had flammable coating on their buildings “should change it” as part of normal maintenance schedules, but it remains unclear whether this has been enforced in this city. -state, one of seven that make up the autocratic United Arab Emirates.

On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a fire engulfed the Address Downtown, one of Dubai’s most upscale hotels, also near the Burj Khalifa.

Speaking to National World, Bindu Rai, who lives opposite the building, said: ‘My mum woke up when the fire started with her whole room lit up.

“My building faces Boulevard 8 and from what appeared to us, the coating on the left side of the building was on fire from top to bottom.

“The fire had spread inside two flats which were somewhere halfway. For the rest of the building, he limited himself to the exterior.

Miss Bindu told the publication she could see debris falling to the ground at one point, as well as firefighters and emergency crews at the scene.

Her friend who lives near the building told her the residents had been evacuated, with some being taken to the Rove Hotel.

The fire was not immediately acknowledged by Dubai Police, and the Dubai Media Office and Emaar have yet to issue statements.

Numerous building fires in Dubai in recent years have raised questions about safety, with concerns over the materials used in construction.

In April, a big fire broke out at the Swissotel Al Murooj hotel. No one was hurt.

A local resident said she could see debris falling to the ground. Pictured: The fire-damaged building on the right

The local saw firefighters and emergency crews at the scene. He was told that some residents had been taken to the Rove Hotel. Pictured: People examine the damage after the fire

Investigators examine after-hell fire damage at 8 Boulevard Walk early this morning

On New Year’s Eve in 2015, tThe Address Downtown caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Dubai time, with flames appearing to reach around 40 floors of the 63-story building.

Those caught in the blaze described how people climbed on top of each other in a rush to escape the burning building. A Briton was forced to carry his disabled mother on his back.

A doctor said at least 60 people had been injured, many from crushing injuries, with officials saying one person had suffered a heart attack.

The 200-room hotel – which also has 600 private apartments – would likely have been packed with people waiting in their rooms for the best view of the fireworks display from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, which sits just across the lake from the Address.

Those waiting below risked being struck by hot debris falling from the building.