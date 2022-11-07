The crazy way the Swiss come home from work shocks tourists

Depending on where you live in the world, most people drive, bus or train home from work, but not those who live in the Swiss city of Basel.

There, the locals simply float down the Rhine to return home.

Basically, they just put their things in a dry bag, jump in the water and they…float.

“You won’t believe this, but in Switzerland some people commute from home to work by river,” shocked TikTok user Nick said in a viral clip.

“They use the current to bring them home from work. They exercise, they soak up the sun, and they pretty much enjoy a good life.

The activity takes place in the Swiss city of Basel and has also been a huge tourist attraction.

“[It’s] my favorite thing to do in Basel, Switzerland,” travel blogger Alexa said in a clip during a recent trip to the scenic destination.

“Everyone has a dry bag called a ‘wicklefisch’. It is shaped like a fish to store your belongings and before work, after work, adults, children, dogs, everyone goes down the Rhine as the current is strong. It’s so much fun,” she said.

There would be small cabins specially set up as changing rooms near the river with Alexa explaining that there are also a few showers and toilets along the route.

“Basically, you have to go back to where you are going. Some people use it as ‘transport’ to get from point A to point B,” she added.

Many could not believe the unusual mode of transport.

“Can you imagine! You leave work with your friends and you all live in the same neighborhood and you’re just like, ‘Hey, let’s swim home’,” one TikTok user commented.

“It sounds like a fairy tale,” added another.

However, as “magical” as it sounds to some, others have found it a hassle.

“Imagine having the worst day at work and having to swim home,” one person joked.

“Imagine getting fired and being like, ‘Damn, I have to go home now,’” another added.

Although it looks peaceful and “relaxing”, one traveler noted that the Rhine is a big, powerful river and you need to feel comfortable in the water before trying it.

“As long as you’re a competent swimmer, you should be good,” Desiree, a Norwegian travel blogger, wrote on her blog.

“I have to say it might be one of the coolest and funniest things I’ve ever done in a city in Europe.”

But, she shared some tips.

“Know again where you will leave the river. You have to plan this because it takes a while to get to the side,” she recommended.

“Swim to the right of the river, as boats and even ferries use the left side.

“I feel 100% OK. Please don’t do this if you’re feeling sick, hungover and (it should go without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway) please. please, please, please don’t do this if you’re drunk,” she warned, adding swimming with someone else too, “just in case something happens “.