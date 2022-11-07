News
The gender gap in the abortion debate
Bloomsburg is considered a liberal point in a conservative area. But Mr Dyas-Gordon, whose mother is a canvasser, said after the 2016 election unknown people threatened him, even chasing him down the street. Removing the right to abortion, he said, “is not the last step in the trajectory – people want to keep different people in their place”.
Action Together, a local political group that sponsors canvassers, has held abortion rights rallies, and the crowds are almost all women, said Jessica Brittain, the group’s organizing director. A recent abortion storytelling event at Brewski’s bar, aimed at reducing stigma, was also found to be predominantly female.
Trying to engage men who support abortion rights on the issue has proven difficult, abortion rights campaigners said.
A week later, in the same bar, three local Protestant pastors, all men, hosted a public discussion on abortion as part of a series they called “Theology on Tap.” Abortion-rights pastors hoped it would be a chance to discuss the issue without confrontation. But while promoting the event, someone changed the title from “A Discussion of the Roe v. Wade Decision” to “Why Access to Abortion is Important.”
The new headline upset some conservative pastors in their local network. The bar owner, who is also the mayor of Bloomsburg, received a call saying that abortion abolitionists — those who want a total ban on abortions and criminal penalties for women who seek them — could disrupt the event.
About 35 people attended. The crowd was half male and about two-thirds of the attendees opposed abortion rights. They remained peaceful, but the mood was tense. Steve Hummel, the pastor of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, which supports abortion rights, spoke about his years of work as a paramedic responding to pregnant women in emergencies, especially those having pregnancies ectopic or miscarriages where an abortion was necessary to protect the health of the woman. .
Authorities announce 5 dead in Maryland murder-suicide
The Maryland Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old man was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, brother, mother and another man in a Maryland home before shooting himself.
LA PLATA, Md. — A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before shooting himself dead, authorities said on Saturday.
The five deceased were found inside the La Plata residence Friday afternoon when an unidentified owner arrived after work, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday after -midday.
According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said Andre Sales, 28, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another man who was inside, 23-year-old Jovon Watson from White Plains.
Sales, who lived in a different residence, later killed himself with a gun that was later recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two young children were initially missing, but were found shortly afterwards unharmed at another location, the sheriff’s office said. La Plata is approximately 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C.
Investigators and forensic personnel were still processing evidence on Saturday and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive, according to the news release. The Baltimore Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to confirm each person’s cause of death.
———
This story was first published on November 5, 2022. It was updated on November 7, 2022 to correct the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson.
‘Putin leader’ admits meddling in US election
Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as ‘Putin’s boss’ because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, admitted on Monday he interfered in the US election and said he would continue to do so – confirming for the first time the accusations he has been rejecting for years.
“We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” Prigozhin said in remarks posted by his spokespersons on social media.
Prigozhin, a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies have been accused of carrying out a secret social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
They were indicted in 2018 as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.
In 2020, the Department of Justice decided to dismiss charges against two of the accused companies, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded that a lawsuit against a defendant company with no presence in the United States and with no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted, he would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.
Prigozhin had denied any involvement in election interference so far.
He also denied links to the Wagner mercenary force, but admitted in September to founding and funding it in 2014 and began speaking openly about his involvement in the war in Ukraine.
Watching a young Steven Spielberg fall in love with movies: NPR
Universal images
Steven Spielberg has never been shy about incorporating elements of his family history into his films. He has spoken in interviews about how his father’s World War II stories shaped 1941 and Saving Private Ryanand how HEY and Dating of the Third Kind was born out of the pain of his parents’ divorce.
Now, at 75, Spielberg puts that divorce front and center in The Fabelmans, as well as many other details of his childhood and adolescence. This is her fourth collaboration with playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, and for the first time the two share a writing credit. The film is funny, melancholic and utterly wonderful. And if his portrayal of a young film prodigy borders on self-satisfied, that’s easily forgiven, considering who this prodigy grew up with. In the movie, his name is Sammy Fabelman and we first meet him as a youngster in 1950s New Jersey. From when his parents took him to see Cecil B. DeMille The greatest show on earthhe’s addicted and he knows he’s found his life’s calling.
Shooting in beautifully immersive long takes with his longtime cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, Spielberg lovingly recreates his earliest cinematic memories. We see Sammy making monster movies with his younger sisters, using ketchup as fake blood. Later, as a teenager in the early 60s, Sammy, played by the seductive Gabriel LaBelle, would make some stunning shorts, including a western and a war movie.
Filmmaking offers Sammy some stability amid the turmoil in his family life. His kindhearted father, Burt, played with painful restraint by Paul Dano, is an electrical engineer whose job in the booming computer industry keeps him and his family moving over the years from New Jersey to Phoenix, Arizona, for Northern California.
All of these changes weigh heavily on Sammy’s free-spirited mother, Mitzi, played by Michelle Williams in an emotionally vibrant and ultimately devastating performance. Williams shows us the radiance and restlessness of Mitzi, but also his deep regret at having sacrificed a career as a concert pianist to raise his family. Mitzi urges Sammy to pursue his dreams as a filmmaker. A close family friend, Bennie, played by Seth Rogen, proves equally encouraging. But Sammy’s dad wants him to do something more hands-on, like IT or engineering.
This tension is brilliantly articulated by Sammy’s great-uncle, Boris, who drops by for an unexpected visit one day. Played by a wonderful Judd Hirsch, Boris, a former circus performer and silent film actor, tells Sammy the cost of an artistic life, warning: “Art will give you crowns in heaven and laurels on earth, but also, it will tear your heart. Art is not a game! Art is as dangerous as a lion’s mouth.
Sammy loves making movies, partly because it gives him the illusion of control. As he films with an 8mm camera and cuts scenes together by hand, he discovers he can bend reality to his will and even overcome his fears and insecurities. It sounds like a remarkably honest confession coming from Spielberg, who has often been criticized by critics for being overly manipulative, for indulging in easy sentimentality and avoiding harder questions.
But what makes The Fabelmans so moving is that he knows there’s more to movies than just pretending. Over time, Sammy learns that a camera can see things the human eye misses, that it can reveal painful secrets. One summer, he films a family camping trip and what happens next has serious repercussions for his parents and siblings. Spielberg unpacks these revelations in a nearly wordless sequence that ranks among the most lyrical films of his career. It’s heartbreaking to watch his young alter ego come to terms with the truth about who his parents are, learn to forgive them, and embrace the good they both instilled in him.
As sad as his family portrait may be, The Fabelmans is also Spielberg’s funniest film in quite some time; he has a winning and exuberant spirit. Sure, there are overly broad comedic moments in Sammy’s high school, where he gets to know his first love and butt heads with anti-Semitic jocks, but even those scenes prove irresistible. It’s just as satisfying here as it is in other Spielberg movies like Duel and The Raiders of the Lost Ark to see the bullies get their reward. It’s also satisfying to see young Sammy come face-to-face with one of his personal cinematic heroes in a moment that’s just too good to waste.
Did it all really happen that way? It is doubtful; like all great storytellers, Spielberg knows the value of artifice and embellishment. But again and again in The Fabelmanshe uses his dazzling mastery of the medium to arrive at startling new depths of emotional truth.
Inter Valley Health Plan ends operations after 43 years in Pomona – Orange County Register
After serving the interior region for 43 years, Inter Valley Health Plan will close operations at the end of the year due to declining enrollment.
Nonprofit health insurance provider Medicare Advantage has found it “difficult to compete in today’s environment with companies whose benefits and marketing budgets are supported by millions of members,” CEO Michael Nelson said in a statement. communicated.
With its drop in listings, the plan had become “a minnow in a sea of whales,” Nelson continued.
Nelson did not discuss current membership numbers, but in his statement he noted that the IVHP had 50,000 commercial members and 25,000 senior members at its peak of membership in the late 1980s.
The decision to end operations, announced in October, was not easy, health plan officials said. The IVHP Board of Directors has reviewed, with the assistance of a national consultancy, all viable options moving forward.
“Ultimately, the company decided that an orderly winding down of operations would be necessary and prudent,” Nelson said.
In a separate message to members, Nelson said that when it came time for IVHP to renew its contract with Medicare, “it became clear that in today’s highly competitive Medicare environment, we would not be able to continue to provide the high level of service that you, our members, deserve.
Current members are invited through Medicare’s annual open enrollment period to choose a new insurance plan for 2023.
However, services will continue as normal until December. IVHP-insured patients seeking treatment at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center can still do so by registering with SCAN or United Healthcare, Nelson said.
IVHP’s service area includes Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties. However, the IVHP has long been a recognizable organization in the Interior Valley, particularly in Pomona, where its headquarters are located at 300 S. Park Ave.
About 25 IVHP employees will transition to PVHMC, primarily focused on patient services, planning and clinical integration, Nelson said in an email Friday, November 4. About 115 employees are located at its Pomona headquarters, according to IVHP’s website.
The IVHP was formed in 1979 by a small group of Pomona Valley Hospital doctors and administrators who saw a “need for a strong community health plan in the Inland Empire,” according to the website. of the company.
“In our 43-year history, this is without a doubt the most difficult and heartbreaking news we have had to share,” Nelson said. “Thank you for entrusting us with your health care.”
Iran arrests 26 foreign nationals over shrine attack
Tehran:
Iran has arrested 26 foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group on a Shiite Muslim shrine, the intelligence ministry said on Monday.
At least 13 people were killed on October 26 in an armed attack on Shah Cheragh’s mausoleum in Shiraz, according to an official report.
“The Intelligence Ministry has identified and arrested all the agents involved in the terrorist operation in Shiraz,” said a statement posted on the ministry’s website.
According to the statement, the 26 “Takfiri terrorists” are from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.
The term takfiri in Iran and several other countries refers to radical Sunni Islamist groups.
“These terrorists were arrested in the provinces of Fars, Tehran, Alborz, Kerman, Qom and Razavi Khorasan,” as well as along Iran’s “eastern border,” the ministry added.
The shooting at the shrine – considered the holiest Shia site in southern Iran – took place the same day thousands of people across the country paid their respects to Mahsa Amini, 40 days after her death in police custody. seen.
Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Tehran vice police for allegedly breaking the Islamic dress code for women.
The perpetrator of the Shiraz attack, identified by the Intelligence Ministry as Sobhan Komrouni, died of injuries sustained during his arrest.
The ministry said he was “a Tajik national” known as Abu Aisha.
He added that the main coordinator of the attacks in Iran, an Azeri national, was also arrested, having entered the country through Tehran International Airport from Baku.
He had been in contact with an ISIS network abroad after arriving in Tehran, he added.
On October 31, the ministry announced that several other people had been arrested, including an “operational support element” identified on Monday as Mohammed Ramez Rashidi, an Afghan national.
Comments made last month by President Ebrahim Raisi appeared to link the Shiraz attack, one of the country’s deadliest in years, to the protests and “riots” that followed Amini’s death.
He had sworn “a harsh response” to the attack.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Terrified residents of Dubai’s Inferno Tower say officials were supposed to replace the cladding
Terrified residents of the Dubai skyscraper ravaged by a blazing inferno this morning say officials failed to fully replace the risky cladding after a similar blaze at another building.
The 35-story block, part of a tower complex called 8 Boulevard Walk near the Burj Khalifa, was built by state-backed developer Emaar and caught fire at 2.20am today.
The fire ripped sideways from the side of the structure similar to other fires fueled by flammable facing material.
A resident told The Associated Press that the skyscraper had siding that authorities planned to replace after a similar fire tore through an iconic tower on New Year’s Eve in 2015.
However, that coating has not been replaced throughout the building, said the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Huge state-backed developer Emaar declined to comment on the surfacing but said no one was injured in today’s blaze.
About 30% of Emaar is owned by a sovereign wealth fund and its CEO says he does nothing without first speaking with Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
A fire tears through every floor of the 35-storey building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa early this morning
Local Bindu Rai, who lives opposite the building, told National World: “My mum woke up when the fire started with her whole room lit up.” Pictured: Fire damage after the blaze
After the fire was extinguished, scorch marks from the fire could be seen spreading across the building
Fire damage is visible on the tower after the building burned down this morning
A company spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that a fire started at 8 Boulevard Walk early in the morning today. The situation was brought under control with the support of the relevant government authorities and no casualties were reported.
‘Emaar adheres to strict protocols and regulations. We take the health and safety of our residents very seriously and are working with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.
“Emaar is also working with residents affected by the incident to ensure they are taken care of.”
Dramatic footage showed flames engulfing an entire corner of the building from top to bottom.
By 3:45 a.m. the fire had been extinguished and this morning black scorch marks were climbing the building.
While some types of coverings may be made with fire-resistant materials, experts say those that caught fire in Dubai and elsewhere were not designed to meet stricter safety standards and were often placed on buildings without any interruption to slow down or stop a possible fire. .
This includes the 2017 Grenfell fire in London which killed 72 people in the biggest loss of life in a fire on British soil since the Second World War.
Regulations are now in place for new builds in Dubai regarding cladding. In 2017, a Civil Defense official said those who had flammable coating on their buildings “should change it” as part of normal maintenance schedules, but it remains unclear whether this has been enforced in this city. -state, one of seven that make up the autocratic United Arab Emirates.
On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a fire engulfed the Address Downtown, one of Dubai’s most upscale hotels, also near the Burj Khalifa.
Speaking to National World, Bindu Rai, who lives opposite the building, said: ‘My mum woke up when the fire started with her whole room lit up.
“My building faces Boulevard 8 and from what appeared to us, the coating on the left side of the building was on fire from top to bottom.
“The fire had spread inside two flats which were somewhere halfway. For the rest of the building, he limited himself to the exterior.
Miss Bindu told the publication she could see debris falling to the ground at one point, as well as firefighters and emergency crews at the scene.
Her friend who lives near the building told her the residents had been evacuated, with some being taken to the Rove Hotel.
The fire was not immediately acknowledged by Dubai Police, and the Dubai Media Office and Emaar have yet to issue statements.
Numerous building fires in Dubai in recent years have raised questions about safety, with concerns over the materials used in construction.
In April, a big fire broke out at the Swissotel Al Murooj hotel. No one was hurt.
A local resident said she could see debris falling to the ground. Pictured: The fire-damaged building on the right
The local saw firefighters and emergency crews at the scene. He was told that some residents had been taken to the Rove Hotel. Pictured: People examine the damage after the fire
Investigators examine after-hell fire damage at 8 Boulevard Walk early this morning
On New Year’s Eve in 2015, tThe Address Downtown caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Dubai time, with flames appearing to reach around 40 floors of the 63-story building.
Those caught in the blaze described how people climbed on top of each other in a rush to escape the burning building. A Briton was forced to carry his disabled mother on his back.
A doctor said at least 60 people had been injured, many from crushing injuries, with officials saying one person had suffered a heart attack.
The 200-room hotel – which also has 600 private apartments – would likely have been packed with people waiting in their rooms for the best view of the fireworks display from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, which sits just across the lake from the Address.
Those waiting below risked being struck by hot debris falling from the building.
A view of the building, near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, before the fire broke out this morning
dailymail us
