The ‘Retire Early with Digital Investing’ Financial Movement Modernizes Investing for Financial Freedom and Early Retirement – Profit Spotters

Bullish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.07271 to $0.15833.

The XCN price will also reach $0.1 soon.

Bearish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.04783.

In Chain (XCN) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about XCN to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Chain (XCN) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Chain (XCN) is $0.052440 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,535,533 at the time of writing. However, XCN has decreased to 1.3% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Chain (XCN) has a circulating supply of 21,482,880,980 XCN. Currently, XCN trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, MEXC.

What is Chain (XCN)?

XCN is an Ethereum token that governs Chain Protocol and is used to vote on protocol improvements and various community-driven programs. Chain Protocol is a multi-asset, shared, and cryptographically secure ledger infrastructure, founded in 2014. XCN is also used for discounts, premium access, and as a payment method for commercial fees on Sequence and other Chain ecosystem products.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022

Chain (XCN) holds the 53rd position on CoinGecko right now. XCN price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

XCN/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: TradingView)



The above chart of Chain (XCN) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel pattern also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Chain (XCN) is at $0.05099. If the pattern continues, the price of XCN might reach the resistance level of $0.07052, and $0.09377. If the trend reverses, then the price of XCN may fall to $0.05851 and $0.04872.

Chain (XCN) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Chain (XCN).

XCN/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Chain (XCN).

Resistance Level 1 $0.07271 Resistance Level 2 $0.09483 Resistance Level 3 $0.11813 Resistance Level 4 $0.15833 Support Level $0.04783 XCN/USDT Support and Resistance Level

The charts show that XCN has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XCN might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.15833.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XCN might plummet to almost $0.04783, a bearish signal.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Chain (XCN) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XCN lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

XCN/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView )



Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Chain (XCN) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the XCN price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend trend. Currently, XCN is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of XCN at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XCN is at a level of 39.91. This means that XCN is nearly an overslod state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Chain (XCN). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

XCN/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)



The above chart represents the ADX of Chain (XCN). Currently, XCN lies in the range of 14.544, indicating a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Chain (XCN). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of XCN lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, XCN’s RSI is at 39.93, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of XCN with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chain (XCN).

BTC Vs ETH Vs XCN Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)



From the above chart, we can interpret ETH and XCN are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of XCN also increases or decreases respectively.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Chain (XCN) might probably attain $0.5 by 2023.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Chain (XCN) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XCN might rally to hit $1 by 2024.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2025

If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XCN will rally to hit $3.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2026

If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XCN would rally to hit $5.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2027

If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XCN would rally to hit $7.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2028

If Chain (XCN) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XCN would hit $9.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Chain (XCN), it would witness major spikes. XCN might hit $11 by 2029.

Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Chain ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Chain (XCN) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Chain (XCN) might hit $13 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Chain network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XCN. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Chain (XCN) in 2022 is $0.15833. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Chain (XCN) for 2022 is $0.04783.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Chain ecosystem, the performance of Chain (XCN) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.184139 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Chain (XCN)?

Chain (XCN) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include BiKuCoin, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, MEXC.

Chain (XCN) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include BiKuCoin, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, MEXC. 3. Will Chain (XCN) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Chain platform, Chain (XCN) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Chain (XCN)?

On May 27, 2022, XCN reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.184139. 5. Is Chain (XCN) a good investment in 2022?

Chain (XCN) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Chain in the past few months, XCN is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Chain (XCN) reach $0.1?

Chain (XCN) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Chain (XCN) will hit $0.1 soon. 7. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2023?

Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2023. 8. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2024?

Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $1 by2024. 9. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2025?

Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025. 10. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2026?

Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

