The Russian Gas Habit Europe Can’t Give Up: LNG – POLITICO
European leaders have boasted of having reduced their dependence on Russian gas since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. But that’s only part of the truth.
While natural gas supplies delivered by pipeline have fallen dramatically this year, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to the EU have increased by 46% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022 , according to figures from the European Commission.
For EU countries, the risk is that the growing use of maritime LNG from Russia will put Europe at the mercy of a new wave of gas blackmail from Putin in 2023, just as the bloc seeks to fill up its gas reserves for the winter.
It is a source of pride for EU officials that countries have reduced their purchases of Russian fossil fuels since the start of the war, as leaders tried to downgrade Kremlin finances. “We need to cut Russia’s revenue, which Putin is using to fund his atrocious war in Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in September.
And while pipeline supply cuts have been drastic – a combination of Russia limiting flows on pipelines and EU countries diversifying their imports – Europe’s small LNG trade with Russia tells a story. different story.
Statistics shared with POLITICO by the Commission show that between January and September 2022, EU countries imported 16.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian LNG, compared to 11.3 bcm in the same period the last year.
The increase in LNG imports is small compared to the huge drop in Russian gas pipeline imports, which halved from 105.7 bcm in the first nine months of last year to 54, 2 billion m3 in the same period this year, according to Commission figures. But the rise in LNG runs counter to EU rhetoric and is not without inherent risks, energy market analysts said.
France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium were the top importers of Russian LNG in 2022, according to analysis by energy market monitoring group Montel, with a third of Russian LNG shipments to the Europe to France and almost a quarter to Spain.
Most of the Russian LNG arriving in Europe comes from energy company Novatek, which operates the Yamal LNG terminal in northwest Siberia, of which French energy giant TotalEnergies is a minority shareholder. Some European countries have long-term agreements to import LNG that still have several years to run.
Unlike the majority Russian state company Gazprom, which has a monopoly on gas pipeline exports, Novatek is an independent company but has “shareholders”. [who] are close to the Kremlin, which can strongly influence its operations,” according to an analysis published by the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.
Only two countries in Europe – the UK and Lithuania – have completely stopped Russian LNG imports.
Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a global researcher at Columbia, said it was “very convenient for everyone to turn a blind eye to Russian LNG flows” to Europe.
In economic terms, Corbeau said, it “made sense” for Europe to continue importing LNG from Russia for the time being. Eliminating Russian LNG from the EU market would mean that European countries would buy more LNG from elsewhere in the world, driving up prices for poorer countries in Asia.
“The prices would be stratospheric and it would be extremely bad not only for Europe but also for many countries which could not afford [LNG]said Raven.
But she added that increasing imports of Russian LNG increased the potential for “Russia to use LNG as a geopolitical weapon” – just as it did with the pipeline. Putin could potentially block exports to “unfriendly” countries while continuing to provide a lifeline of gas to poorer states in Asia suffering from severe energy shortages.
Such a move could have consequences for the EU in 2023, amid fresh warnings from the International Energy Agency that Europe could face a gas supply shortfall of up to 30 bcm. during next summer’s storage season.
Svitlana Romanko, director of the Ukrainian campaign group Razom We Stand, which is pushing for a full EU embargo on Russian fossil fuels, said there was a clear moral case for abandoning Russian LNG imports.
“While the EU talks harshly about sanctions and embargoes, the reality is that very little is being done to reduce LNG imports,” Romanko said. “Europe must act now and stop this absurd and counterproductive funding of the Russian war machine.”
News
A driver crashes into the storefront of the Vons store in University City after being asked to leave
A driver rammed a vehicle into a Vons storefront in University City on Sunday, about 20 minutes after being kicked out of the store, San Diego police said.
It was unclear why the driver was asked to leave the business on Regents Road near Arriba Street, police officer John Buttle said. The driver – a man believed to be in his 40s – left after crashing into the building.
As of 9:30 p.m., police had not located the driver.
Police say the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. A Vons employee told OnScene TV the man crashed into the storefront, put his vehicle into reverse and backed up, then slammed into the store a second time.
The man was in an SUV, the employee said. Buttle said it was a van.
“The first time it happened we thought it might have been an accident,” the employee said. He added that he and others approached to see if the driver needed medical attention, “but then (the driver) pulled out and kicked the door down one more time.”
No injuries were reported.
The driver then took off, heading for Regents Road, Buttle said.
The Vons employee said the driver didn’t seem angry or “motivated.”
“He seemed oddly lucid, actually,” he said.
The employee said a surveillance camera near the front doors likely captured the crash.
News
Chrysostomos II, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Cyprus, dies at 81
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of the Greek Orthodox Christian Church in Cyprus, whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances have inflamed supporters and critics alike, has died. He was 81 years old.
The state-owned Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation announced his death on Monday.
Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and spent his last days at church headquarters in the capital.
News
Orange County buses to run Monday despite maintenance workers strike
Orange County buses will be back in service Monday amid a strike by maintenance workers to get voters to the polls, according to transit agency officials.
About 100,000 bus drivers across Orange County were stranded Thursday after maintenance workers called a strike amid stalled union negotiations with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA).
On Sunday night, the union announced it would lift its pickets on Monday and Tuesday so bus riders could go to the polls on Election Day, according to City News Service. Passengers have been advised to expect delays.
If there is no contractual agreement by Wednesday, the union will likely strike the picket lines again, halting bus service again, said Eric Jimenez, secretary-treasurer of Local 952. of the Teamsters, to City News Service.
“We hope there will be no more service interruptions and that we can resolve this issue without affecting the people who rely on OC Bus to get to work, school and other important destinations” , OCTA President Mark A. Murphy, also the mayor of Orange, said in a statement.
The union representing about 150 mechanics, machinists and service technicians accused OCTA of backing out of negotiations, and the transportation agency said it was offering maintenance workers a contract that would offer wage increases and a reduction health care costs. OCTA and union members spoke on Saturday and Sunday, Jimenez said.
OCTA and the Teamsters have been in negotiations since May, and a strike was averted in October after Governor Gavin Newsom reached out to both sides and urged them to continue negotiations. But the health care negotiations seemed to continue to be a pivotal point for both sides.
OCTA buses travel approximately 50 routes across the county and serve approximately 100,000 daily passengers.
City News Service contributed to this report.
News
Facebook parent Meta plans to begin mass layoffs this week, report says
Facebook parent Meta plans to begin mass layoffs this week. News18
Meta Platforms Inc plans to begin mass layoffs this week affecting thousands of employees, the the wall street journal reported Sunday.
The disappointing forecast comes as Meta grapples with a declining global economy, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns over massive spending on the metaverse, and the ever-present threat of regulation. Reuters reported.
According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will take about ten years for investments in the metaverse to pay off. To cut costs in the meantime, he had to suspend employment, cancel projects and reorganize staff.
“In 2023, we will focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow significantly, but most other teams will either stay flat or shrink over the next year. Overall, we expect to end 2023 with roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today,” Zuckerberg said as quoted by Reuters.
In October, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, predicted a weak holiday quarter and much higher costs in 2019, which will reduce Meta’s market value by around $67 billion and add more than $6 billion to its value. half a trillion dollars already lost this year. .
Facebook’s parent company Meta had cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% in June, with Mark Zuckerberg warning employees to prepare for a slowing economy.
Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital Management, in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg, said the company needed to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditures. They also said that investors have lost faith in Meta due to its increased spending and pivot to the metaverse, a Reuters additional report added.
News
Pulled by mistake or too essential
Twitter Inc. is entering its second full working week under Elon Musk with half its workforce, mounting losses and some unexpected twists in its plans.
The social media firm laid off nearly 3,700 people on Friday, soon to join dozens of employees it says were fired by mistake or too essential to the changes the billionaire businessman wants to bring. Another of Musk’s key early goals — adding verification checkmarks for members of his monthly subscription service — is being delayed until Wednesday to avoid potential chaos in the U.S. midterm elections.
The whiplash events, as described by people familiar with the situation or in an internal company memo posted on slack, follow Musk’s own acknowledgment in a tweet that the company he and its well-heeled partners bought for $44 billion loses $4 million a day.
Twitter downsized to cut costs after the Musk acquisition, which closed in late October. Many employees learned that they had lost their jobs after their access to company systems, such as email and Slack, was suddenly suspended. Employee feedback requests show how rushed and chaotic the process was.
A Twitter spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Twitter’s plan to rehire workers was previously flagged by Platformer.
“When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day,” Musk tweeted on Friday.
When it comes to reducing Twitter’s strength, unfortunately, there’s no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day.
All those released were offered 3 months of severance pay, 50% more than the legal requirement.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022
Twitter still has nearly 3,700 employees, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk is pushing those remaining in the company to move quickly in shipping new features, and in some cases employees have even slept in the office to meet new deadlines.
Twitter said it was rolling out new features to its Twitter Blue subscription plan, offering a verification tick for any user who pays the monthly fee. The company also said it will launch other features soon, including half the ads, the ability to post longer videos, and get priority rankings in replies, mentions, and searches.
Twitter will issue the new blue verification checkmarks to users who pay $7.99 per month for the service starting Nov. 9, according to an internal company message that was posted on Slack. The company had previously planned to roll out the subscription feature on November 7, the day before the election.
The company has received internal and external comments that the verification process for its Twitter Blue program could be ripe for abuse, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified. This has raised concerns that candidates and other political actors could be impersonated on the site in the days leading up to the US election.
On Sunday night, Musk said Twitter would ban accounts impersonating others, after several high-profile users changed their names and photos to match the billionaire. Any name change will result in the temporary loss of a verified tick.
News
Dr Charlie Teo’s daughter Sophie films the moment NSW Police Raptor Squad broke up the party in Surry Hills
Charlie Teo’s daughter blasts infamous cop squad for throwing ‘relaxed’ party as she accuses them of smashing TVs: ‘That’s what our taxpayers’ money is for’
- Dr Charlie Teo’s daughter filmed police breaking up a party in Surry Hills
- Sophie Teo filmed Raptor Squad officers cutting short a meeting on Sunday
- Ms Teo accused officers of using heavy-handed tactics and breaking furniture
- Police say bottles were thrown at officers before the Raptor Squad called
The daughter of world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo has slammed heavily armed police for hosting a ‘relaxed’ party as she claims she left behind broken TVs and a bed.
Sophie Teo had her fun cut short after officers from NSW Police’s infamous Raptor Squad arrived at a party she was attending on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills, Sydney in the early hours of Sunday.
The Raptor Squad is typically tasked with investigating and arresting outlaw motorcycle gangs and other dangerous criminals across the state.
Ms Teo filmed officers yelling at revelers and pushing them out of the house before claiming they used pepper spray and kicked and punched people.
The daughter of world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo has slammed heavily armed police for throwing a party and leaving behind broken TVs and a bed
Sophie Teo had her fun cut short when Raptor Squad officers arrived at a party she was attending on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills, Sydney in the early hours of Sunday.
Footage of the incident was uploaded to her Instagram page, where she accused them of knocking over beds, breaking furniture and disrupting a “relaxed party”.
NSW Police said they received a noise complaint and called the Raptor Squad after revelers threw glass bottles at them, the Daily Telegraph reported.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police for comment.
Ms Teo described the brutal tactics in the video as the ‘most useless *** bullying I have ever experienced’.
“That’s what our taxpayers’ money is for!” she wrote.
‘Broken and looted all beds to seize audio equipment. These losers have nothing better to do.
Sophie is not the famed neurosurgeon’s first daughter to make headlines after her sister Nicola was involved in an accident with Comanchero boss Jock Ross in 2019.
She filmed officers yelling at revelers and pushing them out of the house before claiming they used pepper spray and kicked and punched people.
Footage of the incident was uploaded to her Instagram page where she accused them of knocking over beds, breaking furniture and disrupting a ‘relaxed party’
Nicola was charged with driving dangerously on the wrong side of the road when she rammed Mr Ross in Lower Macdonald, northwest of Sydney, in September.
Mr Ross was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in critical condition when his motorbike collided head-on with Ms Teo’s Toyota Landcruiser.
Ms Teo was reportedly ‘shaken’ after being charged with the accident.
She pleaded not guilty to all four offences, including dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, before the charges were sensationally dropped.
