News
The West sees no other choice but to continue to support Ukraine
Washington and its allies see little prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, given the high stakes for Moscow and Kyiv, and the fact that both sides believe they can win, Western diplomats say.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its members say they are determined to continue to provide economic and military assistance to Ukraine as it struggles to roll back gains made by Russian forces and punish Moscow with sanctions for his attack on his little neighbour.
wsj
News
Dolphins edge Bears as QB duel between Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields comes down to late stops
It was a duel between two hot-shot young quarterbacks that came down to the defensive stops at the end.
As Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields matched each other stride for stride, the defenses that looked like they couldn’t stop either quarterback stood up at the end. The Miami Dolphins held on late to edge the Chicago Bears, 35-32, on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
It has been a season of threes in the first nine games for Miami (6-3). The team is now on a three-game winning streak, which it also started the year with, with a three-game losing streak sandwiched in the middle.
Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns, following up what many called the best game of his career the week prior in a win at Detroit.
Fields, the second-year Bears signal-caller had 123 yards passing with three touchdowns, plus a whopping 178 yards rushing and a long score on the ground.
The combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came through once again for Miami. Hill had seven catches for 143 yards, and Waddle went for 85 yards on his five receptions. Each scored a touchdown.
The Dolphins, leading 35-32, had a nearly costly sequence in the fourth quarter where they burned two timeouts ahead of third-and-2 and then fourth-and-1 and turned the ball over on downs. Tagovailoa threw incomplete into the ground with tight end Durham Smythe open in the flat for the conversion.
The Miami defense, though, after all the trouble it had getting Fields down, came up with a critical sack of Fields from Melvin Ingram to lead to a stop.
Tagovailoa then misfired again on a vital third-and-11 where Waddle had separation on Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, but he underthrew it, allowing Johnson to come up with the deflection.
On Chicago’s final chance, Fields threw to Equanimeous St. Brown on fourth down, but they couldn’t connect. It was kneel-downs from there for Tagovailoa.
After failing to extend their lead at the end of the half due to some questionable clock management and a missed field goal, the Dolphins breezed right through the Chicago defense on the opening possession of the second half.
Chunk plays of 22 yards on a pass to Hill, Jeff Wilson runs of 28 and 7 yards and, finally, an 18-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to Waddle got Miami into the end zone in four plays and 75 yards.
But the Bears responded quickly with Fields flashing his exceptional open-field running ability for a 61-yard touchdown, the longest quarterback run in Chicago’s long history. The Bears made it a 3-point game, 28-25, early in the third quarter after a successful two-point conversion.
Wilson Jr., the new Miami running back, scored his first touchdown in his new colors with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter, diving for the end zone for a 10-yard receiving score. Chicago again answered with tight end Cole Kmet’s second receiving touchdown, a 4-yard score.
The Dolphins’ lone first-half possession that didn’t result in points came when kicker Jason Sanders hooked a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left before halftime.
Miami scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on special teams in the first half.
Jaelan Phillips blocked a Chicago punt with his chest, and fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel took it 25 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Tagovailoa found Hill on a quick out for a 3-yard touchdown, and Raheem Mostert punched in a 1-yard rushing score.
Mostert’s touchdown on Miami’s first offensive series was assisted by a 32-yard defensive pass interference that Hill drew against Chicago’s Kindle Vildor. The Dolphins also committed a long pass interference on their first defensive series with Keion Crossen called for a 28-yard penalty covering new Bears receiver Chase Claypool, but Chicago settled for a field goal.
The Bears had leading receiver Darnell Mooney beat Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard for a 16-yard touchdown late in the first half, and early in the second quarter, Kmet scored his first touchdown, 18 yards on a throw to the flat.
The Dolphins, after back-to-back road games in the NFC North, now stay home through the end of November. They have the Cleveland Browns next, followed by their bye week and the Houston Texans on Nov. 27.
This story will be updated.
()
News
England and Wales among 10 FAs urging Fifa to respect Qatari workers’ rights | World Cup 2022
Ten European footballing nations, including England and Wales, have broken ranks to demand that Fifa fulfill its promises of a positive legacy for workers’ rights in Qatar.
The countries have publicly called on Fifa to intervene on two issues that it has ‘committed to several times to respect’ but which currently remain unmet: a permanent center for workers’ rights in Qatar and an employment fund. compensation for migrant workers and their families. It comes days after Fifa President Gianni Infantino wrote to all World Cup qualifiers asking them to put ‘politics’ aside and ‘let football take center stage’.
In its statement, the group acknowledges that Qatar is not alone in having “problems and challenges”, a point raised by Infantino in his letter, and recognizes that progress has been made. However, the group goes on to call for a more conscientious attempt to bring about human rights change in the country.
“We recognize and welcome, as we have done in the past, that significant progress has been made by Qatar, particularly with regard to the rights of migrant workers, with the impact of legislative changes demonstrated in recent reports of the International Labor Organization,” reads the statement.
“We welcome the assurances given by the Qatari government and Fifa regarding the safety, security and inclusion of all fans traveling to the World Cup, including LGBTQ+ fans.”
“However, embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights. Human rights are universal and apply everywhere. We will continue to sustain the momentum for positive and progressive change and will continue to advocate for a successful outcome and take stock of the two key outstanding issues that we have been discussing with FIFA for a long time.
“Fifa has repeatedly pledged to provide concrete answers to these issues – the migrant worker compensation fund and the concept of a migrant worker center to be established in Doha – and we will continue to press for such answers are provided.”
Although written in diplomatic language, the statement refers to Infantino’s letter and will be interpreted as a direct attack on the chairman of the game’s ultimate governing body. It also suggests, however, that the group of European countries misses of global allies in their attempts to put pressure on Fifa.
Alongside the FA’s Mark Bullingham and Welsh FA’s Noel Mooney, the statement was signed by leaders of football’s governing bodies in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, in Sweden and Switzerland.
The statement concludes: “We believe in the power of football to make new, positive and credible contributions to progressive and lasting change in the world.”
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Sunday called the country’s critics “arrogant”. When asked in an interview with Sky News whether players should stay out of politics, he said ‘sport should never be politicized’ and added: ‘What kind of message do they send to their own audience if they criticize and preach from a distance? What about their own problems in their countries, that they close their eyes and now want to preach to the world.
“Honestly, not me or the Qatari people only, but there are many people around the world who see this as a feeling of arrogance. A feeling of people who cannot accept that a small country in the Middle East has winning the bid to host the World Cup. That’s the whole story.”
theguardian
News
Hyde10: Offense keeps cooking, defense has issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 35-32 win in Chicago
The Miami Dolphins offense kept cooking. The special teams stepped up. The defense? Well …
Their 35-32 win at Chicago means they’re 6-3 now. They’re alive for the AFC East title with Buffalo losing Sunday.
Here are 10 thoughts on the win:
1. Play of the Game: This was a game of who blinked and Chicago receiver Equanimeous St. Brown dropped a perfect strike from Justin Fields on fourth down that would’ve given the Bears a first down with 1:25 left and still going for the win. It was that kind of offensive day as the score showed. The Dolphins got the ball and the win.
2. Stat of the game: Six red-zone trips by the Dolphins. They were four-of-six on those (Chicago was three-of-four), but the fact they had six trips tells how dominant the Dolphins offense was much of the day. There was only one short one, as the drives into the read zone were: 75, 75, 64, 75, 20 and 68 yards. Tua completed 21 of 30 passs for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Up until the final two drives, his offense was unstoppable.
3. There was only one way for Chicago to win and it was Justin Fields going one-on-11 against the Dolphins defense and winning. He almost did, too. He might not be a dynamic passer, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards. But he ran for 178 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown. His offense frustrated the Dolphins defense, too, and since this is a Dolphins blog we’ll skip Fields right now and talk of this defense. A week ago in Detroit, it couldn’t stop the Lions in the first half before shutting them out the second half. There was a repeat of the first half against Chicago, but not the second half. The Bears kept scoring. And scoring. And even a big trade …
4. Sunday seemed a perfect setting for Bradley Chubb to make his debut after Tuesday’s trade to the Dolphins. Chicago, after all, entered Sunday ranked last in the league in sacks surrendered. They gave up 31 sacks in the first eight games. New England and Dallas got four each the previous two weeks. So … where was Chubb most of the day? Or this Dolphins pass rush? Melvin Ingram had a sack in the fourth quarter and Chubb flushed Fields out of the pocket on third-and-18 earlier in the fourth quarter for an incompletion. But there wasn’t much pressure. Former Dolphins great Kim Bokamper said on the WQAM radio broadcast the Dolphins flashed the “53 Defense” early, evidently getting on board to the 50th Anniversary of the Perfect Season (cue my book on that season, “Still Perfect.”) It’s more likely defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is figuring how to use his newest toy in edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Chubb and Jaelan Phillips at opposite ends at times (Phillips seemed to line up on the wide side). Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram line up on one side together. Out of the various looks here was the constant factor: Little pressure. Chubb finished with one tackle.
5. The trade last week paid instant dividends on Sunday? The one for Jeff Wilson Jr. The former San Francisco running back fit right into this offense run by his former offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel to the point he was the primary back by the second half. Wilson outran a Chicago linebacker into the flat to turn in a 10-yard touchdown pass. He was the Dolphins leading rusher with seven carries for 47 yards (long of 23 yards) through three quarters and two catches for 23 yards. He had more impact in his opening game than the man he replaced, Chase Edmonds, had all season. If this is who he is, it’s a well-used fifth-round pick in the trade.
6. It was a 39-yard reception in the second quarter that put Tyreek Hill over 1,000 yards for the season, but even that number doesn’t measure his full impact. On Sunday’s first series, Hill blew by Chicago’s secondary into the end zone and only a defensive pass interference prevented a touchdown. It resulted in a 32-yard gain on the penalty. Wouldn’t Rule No. 1 in playing the Dolphins be not to let Hill and Jaylen Waddle get behind you? Evidently that’s tougher than even the defenses think. Waddle got deep in the fourth quarter and created a 47-yard pass interference play. Just those two plays agained 79 yards in penalties. For the game, Hill had seven catches for 143 yards and Hill had eight catches for 85 yards.
7. How about that, the special teams made a game-pivoting play. Pick a category and the Dolphins special teams hasn’t excelled. Kickoff returns? Thirty-first. Punt returns? 31st. Detroit even pulled a fake punt last week in what seemed the latest of special-teams plays against them. So it meant something Sunday when Jaelan Phillips put in a strong rush and got a textbook blocked punt in the second quarter. Andrew Van Ginkel picked it up at the Chicago 25 and returned it for a touchdown. Blocked punts are rare – it was only the fourth one of the NFL season. Van Ginkel’s return was also the longest in team history, surpassing Mark Higgs (Mark Higgs?) return of 19 yards in 1990. But …
8. With the chance to go up 24-17 just before half, Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal. Sanders entered the game ranked 25th with a 78.6 percentage. For context, Sanders was 11-for-11 on kicks inside the 50 before Sunday and 0-for-3 on 50 yards or more. So this was his first miss inside the 50 on the season, and it was an ugly miss from the 29. Put this in the bin of plays the Dolphins have gotten away without costing them. Tua’s four dropped interceptions against Pittsurgh are in there. McDaniel’s going for it on fourth down rather than kick the two-score field goal against Pittsburgh are, too. Maybe fortune is smiling on this team?
9. Quick hits:
* Fields’ 61-yard TD run was the longest ever by a Chicago quarterback. Yes, that includes Sid Luckman and Bobby Douglas;
* The Patriots were winning, 16-3, at the 5-yard line and the New England crowd was booing. Tee-hee;
* Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions inside the Detroit 5-yard line against the defense Tua ripped apart last week. To be fair, every quarterback has ripped apart the Detroit defense until Green Bay;
* The New York Jets beating Buffalo is not just a big upset but keeps the AFC East race open.
10. Cleveland at Dolphins. Cleveland is in 3-5 limbo waiting for Deshaun Watson to return from his suspension. Let’s all thank Roger Goodell, for a lot of reasons, that Watson doesn’t return until the week after playing the Dolphins (against Houston). That means last year’s Dolphins back-up, Jacoby Brissett, starts for the Browns. Brissett is putting up back-up numbers: Seven touchdowns, five interceptions, 86.8 rating.
()
News
GOP could win key Florida county for first time in two decades
Republicans could be on the verge of capturing Florida’s Miami-Dade County in Tuesday’s midterm elections, toppling a county that hasn’t voted for a Republican governor in 20 years.
“Given the numbers, they could win it, absolutely,” Democratic state Senator Annette Taddeo told The New York Times on Saturday.
Taddeo’s fears of a Republican victory in Miami-Dade come as early voting data shows more registered Republicans have currently voted than registered Democrats, a potentially worrying sign for Democrats, who depend on getting of a lead on early votes ahead of a wave of Republic votes. on election day.
Republicans have also begun expressing optimism about their chances, with Lt. Gov. Jeanette M. Núñez declaring at a rally last month that the GOP will win Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8.
RELIABLE BLOCKS DEMS COUNT ON DID NOT MEET IN TEXAS EARLY VOTE
Such a result would give Democrats pause, just six years after Hillary Clinton beat former President Donald Trump in Florida’s most populous county by 29 percentage points in 2016. But Republicans have made inroads with the Hispanics over the ensuing years, with even narrow loss to Miami-Dade presenting a potential plan to expand that reach across the country.
“Republicans will feel emboldened and take it as a playbook and travel the country to communities in Nevada, California, Virginia and Pennsylvania,” Miami-based Democratic political consultant Christian Ulvert told The New York Times. “This should be a massive warning signal for Democratic leaders across the country.”
With Registered Democrats still outnumbering Registered Republicans in Miami-Dade County, pollsters find Republicans enjoying a big enthusiasm lead as they continue to make inroads with demographics that were previously reliably Democrats.
MID-TERM STUDY REVEALS MAINSTREAM MEDIA GAVE 87% MORE NEGATIVE COVERAGE TO REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS
“I know a ton of Jewish voters who were rock-solid Democrats and now vote Republican,” Evan Ross, a Democratic consultant who recently conducted a poll in Miami-Dade County, told The New York Times. “They feel the Democratic Party has not done enough to fight anti-Semitism from within.”
Republicans have also maintained a year-round presence in Miami-Dade County, with party leaders now hoping their years of effort can help turn the state’s most populous county red.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Republicans have played the long game in Florida, meeting Floridians wherever they are and taking no voter for granted,” GOP spokeswoman Julia Friedland told The New York Times.
“The DeSantis agenda means more freedom,” a DeSantis campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Miami-Dade County and the overwhelming majority of Floridians appreciate someone who has protected our freedoms, provided record tax relief, championed the rights of parents and made our streets safe. Governor DeSantis has delivered results for the Florida and the people clearly appreciate his leadership.”
Fox
News
Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins
The Chicago Bears defense — after struggling to slow down Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters — finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives.
But a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory Sunday at Soldier Field.
Trailing by three points with 2 minutes, 50 seconds to play, the Bears’ drive stalled following two incomplete passes from quarterback Justin Fields. One deep shot went to new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was blanketed by cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Jevon Holland. The fourth-down pass to Equanimeous St. Brown also was defended well.
Fields rushed for 178 yards — an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular-season game — and a touchdown and completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Hill caught seven passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 143 yards, and Waddle had five catches for 85 yards.
After the Dolphins led 21-17 at halftime, the Bears and Dolphins easily traded touchdowns to open the second half. Tagovailoa hit Waddle with an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap a four-play drive.
Fields responded on the next series by running 61 yards for a touchdown. Fields weaved among Dolphins defenders at the 45- and 50-yard lines and sped by missed tackles from Duke Riley and Keion Crossen. Darnell Mooney made a block in the red zone to help Fields get into the end zone.
Fields hit Trevon Wesco with a two-point conversion pass to cut the Dolphins’ lead to 28-25.
But on third-and-7 on the following drive, Tagovailoa hit Jeff Wilson Jr. with a 10-yard touchdown pass on the following drive to make it 35-25 Dolphins.
After the Bears defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-6 at their own 35-yard line, the Bears went 65 yards to score. Fields had runs of 14 and 17 yards on the drive and hit Cole Kmet for the tight end’s second touchdown of the day, a 4-yarder.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson was called for pass interference against Waddle on the next drive, costing the Bears 47 yards. But the Dolphins stalled on fourth-and-1 at the 14 when Tagovailoa’s pass to Durham Smythe fell out of reach.
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Here’s how the Week 9 game unfolded at Soldier Field.
Inactives announced
Bears wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Sunday’s game.
Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick this spring, was not on the injury report all week. He played 15 snaps on offense and had eight special-teams plays against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and Claypool is expected to get limited snaps on offense. The Bears also have wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis — who doubles as a returner — active.
Pettis replaced Jones on punt returns after Jones muffed two punts, but Jones returned one kickoff against the Cowboys.
Also inactive for the Bears are offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and cornerback Lamar Jackson.
For the Dolphins, wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are inactive.
Fallout from Roquan Smith trade
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Read the full story here.
- Bears GM Ryan Poles says he couldn’t find common ground with Roquan Smith: ‘I felt like we had to move forward’
- 3 things we heard from the Bears, including a potential reason for the gap in Roquan Smith’s valuation
- Column: Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.
- Chase Claypool expresses confidence and eagerness on his 1st day as a Bear. But how quickly can the receiver emerge?
- Column: The upcoming free-agent WR class is weak — so the Bears acted now to acquire Chase Claypool from the Steelers
- Column: The teardown portion of Ryan Poles’ rebuilding project is nearly done after the Bears trade away Roquan Smith
- Column: Bears aren’t tanking — a dirty word in sports. But how do you build a winning culture while tearing down the roster?
Concussion discussion
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Read the full story here.
Halftime: Dolphins lead Bears 21-17
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the final seconds of the first half, but Miami leads the Bears 21-17 at halftime.
The Bears offense operated smoothly in the first half, but the Dolphins answered every single time — except for that miss.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards on seven carries. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 11 of 13 passes for 162 yards — 12.5 yards per attempt — and a touchdown.
After Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney to cut the Dolphins lead to 21-17 with two minutes to play, the Dolphins marched to the Bears’ 11-yard line before the defense came up with the stop.
The difference for the Dolphins was a special teams touchdown on the only attempted punt of the half.
Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked Trenton Gill’s punt and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the football and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown for a 21-10 lead.
The Bears briefly had a 10-7 lead. With Phillips chasing him, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Kmet cruised into the end zone with help from a block from Equanimeous St. Brown.
But the Dolphins easily answered again with Tagovailoa’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to go up 14-10. Tagovailoa hit Hill with a 25-yard pass and Jaylen Waddle with a 26-yard pass on the drive. The Dolphins got to the 3-yard line after Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson was called for roughing the passer following Tagovailoa’s 4-yard pass to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 32-yard field goal on the opening drive for a 3-0 lead.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool had his first catch with the Bears — a 1-yarder — and also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. That got the Bears to the 20-yard line, but David Montgomery was stopped for no gain, Fields threw incomplete in the end zone at Mooney and Fields scrambled for 6 yards before the Bears opted to kick.
The Dolphins responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Raheem Mostert’s 1-yard scoring run. The drive included Tagovailoa’s 18-yard pass to Trent Sherfield on third-and-2 and a 32-yard pass interference penalty on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the end zone against Hill.
Vildor injured his ankle on the play, and the Bears classified him as questionable to return.
()
News
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Kendall, Kane Counties on Saturday – NBC Chicago
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Kendall County during severe weather Saturday, with the tornado moving before lifting off the ground in Kane County.
According to a damage survey conducted by NWS, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 80 miles per hour and touched down near Little Rock, Illinois. It then traveled nearly four miles northeast before lifting off from the ground near Big Rock.
Officials say the tornado reached a maximum width of 100 meters and was on the ground for about 3.7 miles in all.
No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the storm.
Officials say sporadic damage to trees and power lines was reported near Big Rock, with the tornado remaining on the ground for just under four minutes.
The tornado was part of a weather system that moved through the Chicago area on Saturday, causing extensive wind damage as gusts at times approached 60 miles per hour. High wind warnings were issued due to the storm, and the conditions caused hazardous travel conditions at airports and on area roads.
NBC Chicago
The West sees no other choice but to continue to support Ukraine
Dolphins edge Bears as QB duel between Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields comes down to late stops
England and Wales among 10 FAs urging Fifa to respect Qatari workers’ rights | World Cup 2022
Hyde10: Offense keeps cooking, defense has issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 35-32 win in Chicago
GOP could win key Florida county for first time in two decades
Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Kendall, Kane Counties on Saturday – NBC Chicago
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32
Police investigate ‘suspicious items’ sent to Kari Lake campaign headquarters
Why Daylight Savings Time Hasn’t Been Permanent (And Why Sleep Experts Don’t Want It)
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend