The young blacks of Mass. four times more likely to be physically arrested for an alleged offense compared to their white peers

Local
Black youth in Massachusetts are more than four times more likely to be physically arrested by police than to receive a court summons for an alleged offense, compared to their white peers, according to a recent report by the Juvenile Justice Police and Data Board. of State. Latino youths, meanwhile, were almost three times more likely to be physically arrested than white youths.
The report’s authors noted that while the number of youths going through the state’s juvenile justice system has declined “significantly” over the past four years — the result of statutory and agency-led reforms — disparities in the number young people of color coming into contact with the system remains “globally stubbornly high.”
According to the report, between 2017 and 2021, there was a 50% drop in complaint requests, but this drop did not reverse the troubling racial disparities seen in the system.
The report suggests that, to reduce disparities inside and outside the juvenile justice system, the state must focus on reducing the disproportionate way in which young people come into contact with the system – that an individual either physically arrested (a “custody” arrest) or brought in by way of a subpoena for an alleged offence.
“The disparities are greatest at the ‘front door’ of the system – the stage of arrest and filing for a misdemeanor complaint,” the report notes. “These early disparities are significant. Although Massachusetts has greatly increased its efforts in recent years to divert more and more young people entering the juvenile court system from progressing further through that system, initial contact with the police and with the justice system can still have adverse effects, which can last throughout their teenage years. and in adulthood.
So far, despite Massachusetts’ efforts to rely on a court summons for an alleged offense, there remains a patchwork use of physical arrests for black and Latino youth in the state, according to the report.
In Massachusetts, 64% of youth (ages 12-17) are white, while 18% are Latino and 10% are black. Despite making up 64% of the state’s 12 to 17-year-old population, white youth accounted for just 35% of physical arrests for alleged offenses in 2021.
Black youth make up 23% of physical arrests, while Latino youth make up 28% of physical arrests.
“What we find is that black children are more likely to be arrested than to receive a summons, despite the fact that the law prefers summons as a method,” Leon Smith, executive director of Citizens for Juvenile Justice, who participated in Juvenile Justice. Justice Policy and Data Board, told GBH.
The report’s authors wrote that there is no single reason for disparities in the juvenile justice system, but rather a combination of factors that stem from both societal components and differences in how young people of color are processed.
The report included a handful of recommendations, ranging from steps to invest in prevention and alternatives to physical arrests, to collecting more data to identify “problem areas” and making improvements, to policy changes.
According to the GBH, the board’s report, which was released on Nov. 1, was mandated by a state penal reform bill approved in 2018.
Boston
The Maryland Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old man was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, brother, mother and another man in a Maryland home before shooting himself.
LA PLATA, Md. — A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before shooting himself dead, authorities said on Saturday.
The five deceased were found inside the La Plata residence Friday afternoon when an unidentified owner arrived after work, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday after -midday.
According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said Andre Sales, 28, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another man who was inside, 23-year-old Jovon Watson from White Plains.
Sales, who lived in a different residence, later killed himself with a gun that was later recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two young children were initially missing, but were found shortly afterwards unharmed at another location, the sheriff’s office said. La Plata is approximately 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C.
Investigators and forensic personnel were still processing evidence on Saturday and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive, according to the news release. The Baltimore Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to confirm each person’s cause of death.
This story was first published on November 5, 2022. It was updated on November 7, 2022 to correct the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson.
ABC News
Bloomsburg is considered a liberal point in a conservative area. But Mr Dyas-Gordon, whose mother is a canvasser, said after the 2016 election unknown people threatened him, even chasing him down the street. Removing the right to abortion, he said, “is not the last step in the trajectory – people want to keep different people in their place”.
Action Together, a local political group that sponsors canvassers, has held abortion rights rallies, and the crowds are almost all women, said Jessica Brittain, the group’s organizing director. A recent abortion storytelling event at Brewski’s bar, aimed at reducing stigma, was also found to be predominantly female.
Trying to engage men who support abortion rights on the issue has proven difficult, abortion rights campaigners said.
A week later, in the same bar, three local Protestant pastors, all men, hosted a public discussion on abortion as part of a series they called “Theology on Tap.” Abortion-rights pastors hoped it would be a chance to discuss the issue without confrontation. But while promoting the event, someone changed the title from “A Discussion of the Roe v. Wade Decision” to “Why Access to Abortion is Important.”
The new headline upset some conservative pastors in their local network. The bar owner, who is also the mayor of Bloomsburg, received a call saying that abortion abolitionists — those who want a total ban on abortions and criminal penalties for women who seek them — could disrupt the event.
About 35 people attended. The crowd was half male and about two-thirds of the attendees opposed abortion rights. They remained peaceful, but the mood was tense. Steve Hummel, the pastor of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, which supports abortion rights, spoke about his years of work as a paramedic responding to pregnant women in emergencies, especially those having pregnancies ectopic or miscarriages where an abortion was necessary to protect the health of the woman. .
nytimes
Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as ‘Putin’s boss’ because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, admitted on Monday he interfered in the US election and said he would continue to do so – confirming for the first time the accusations he has been rejecting for years.
“We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” Prigozhin said in remarks posted by his spokespersons on social media.
Prigozhin, a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies have been accused of carrying out a secret social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
They were indicted in 2018 as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.
In 2020, the Department of Justice decided to dismiss charges against two of the accused companies, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded that a lawsuit against a defendant company with no presence in the United States and with no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted, he would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.
Prigozhin had denied any involvement in election interference so far.
He also denied links to the Wagner mercenary force, but admitted in September to founding and funding it in 2014 and began speaking openly about his involvement in the war in Ukraine.
Delaware
Universal images
Steven Spielberg has never been shy about incorporating elements of his family history into his films. He has spoken in interviews about how his father’s World War II stories shaped 1941 and Saving Private Ryanand how HEY and Dating of the Third Kind was born out of the pain of his parents’ divorce.
Now, at 75, Spielberg puts that divorce front and center in The Fabelmans, as well as many other details of his childhood and adolescence. This is her fourth collaboration with playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, and for the first time the two share a writing credit. The film is funny, melancholic and utterly wonderful. And if his portrayal of a young film prodigy borders on self-satisfied, that’s easily forgiven, considering who this prodigy grew up with. In the movie, his name is Sammy Fabelman and we first meet him as a youngster in 1950s New Jersey. From when his parents took him to see Cecil B. DeMille The greatest show on earthhe’s addicted and he knows he’s found his life’s calling.
Shooting in beautifully immersive long takes with his longtime cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, Spielberg lovingly recreates his earliest cinematic memories. We see Sammy making monster movies with his younger sisters, using ketchup as fake blood. Later, as a teenager in the early 60s, Sammy, played by the seductive Gabriel LaBelle, would make some stunning shorts, including a western and a war movie.
Filmmaking offers Sammy some stability amid the turmoil in his family life. His kindhearted father, Burt, played with painful restraint by Paul Dano, is an electrical engineer whose job in the booming computer industry keeps him and his family moving over the years from New Jersey to Phoenix, Arizona, for Northern California.
All of these changes weigh heavily on Sammy’s free-spirited mother, Mitzi, played by Michelle Williams in an emotionally vibrant and ultimately devastating performance. Williams shows us the radiance and restlessness of Mitzi, but also his deep regret at having sacrificed a career as a concert pianist to raise his family. Mitzi urges Sammy to pursue his dreams as a filmmaker. A close family friend, Bennie, played by Seth Rogen, proves equally encouraging. But Sammy’s dad wants him to do something more hands-on, like IT or engineering.
This tension is brilliantly articulated by Sammy’s great-uncle, Boris, who drops by for an unexpected visit one day. Played by a wonderful Judd Hirsch, Boris, a former circus performer and silent film actor, tells Sammy the cost of an artistic life, warning: “Art will give you crowns in heaven and laurels on earth, but also, it will tear your heart. Art is not a game! Art is as dangerous as a lion’s mouth.
Sammy loves making movies, partly because it gives him the illusion of control. As he films with an 8mm camera and cuts scenes together by hand, he discovers he can bend reality to his will and even overcome his fears and insecurities. It sounds like a remarkably honest confession coming from Spielberg, who has often been criticized by critics for being overly manipulative, for indulging in easy sentimentality and avoiding harder questions.
But what makes The Fabelmans so moving is that he knows there’s more to movies than just pretending. Over time, Sammy learns that a camera can see things the human eye misses, that it can reveal painful secrets. One summer, he films a family camping trip and what happens next has serious repercussions for his parents and siblings. Spielberg unpacks these revelations in a nearly wordless sequence that ranks among the most lyrical films of his career. It’s heartbreaking to watch his young alter ego come to terms with the truth about who his parents are, learn to forgive them, and embrace the good they both instilled in him.
As sad as his family portrait may be, The Fabelmans is also Spielberg’s funniest film in quite some time; he has a winning and exuberant spirit. Sure, there are overly broad comedic moments in Sammy’s high school, where he gets to know his first love and butt heads with anti-Semitic jocks, but even those scenes prove irresistible. It’s just as satisfying here as it is in other Spielberg movies like Duel and The Raiders of the Lost Ark to see the bullies get their reward. It’s also satisfying to see young Sammy come face-to-face with one of his personal cinematic heroes in a moment that’s just too good to waste.
Did it all really happen that way? It is doubtful; like all great storytellers, Spielberg knows the value of artifice and embellishment. But again and again in The Fabelmanshe uses his dazzling mastery of the medium to arrive at startling new depths of emotional truth.
Entertainment
After serving the interior region for 43 years, Inter Valley Health Plan will close operations at the end of the year due to declining enrollment.
Nonprofit health insurance provider Medicare Advantage has found it “difficult to compete in today’s environment with companies whose benefits and marketing budgets are supported by millions of members,” CEO Michael Nelson said in a statement. communicated.
With its drop in listings, the plan had become “a minnow in a sea of whales,” Nelson continued.
Nelson did not discuss current membership numbers, but in his statement he noted that the IVHP had 50,000 commercial members and 25,000 senior members at its peak of membership in the late 1980s.
The decision to end operations, announced in October, was not easy, health plan officials said. The IVHP Board of Directors has reviewed, with the assistance of a national consultancy, all viable options moving forward.
“Ultimately, the company decided that an orderly winding down of operations would be necessary and prudent,” Nelson said.
In a separate message to members, Nelson said that when it came time for IVHP to renew its contract with Medicare, “it became clear that in today’s highly competitive Medicare environment, we would not be able to continue to provide the high level of service that you, our members, deserve.
Current members are invited through Medicare’s annual open enrollment period to choose a new insurance plan for 2023.
However, services will continue as normal until December. IVHP-insured patients seeking treatment at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center can still do so by registering with SCAN or United Healthcare, Nelson said.
IVHP’s service area includes Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties. However, the IVHP has long been a recognizable organization in the Interior Valley, particularly in Pomona, where its headquarters are located at 300 S. Park Ave.
About 25 IVHP employees will transition to PVHMC, primarily focused on patient services, planning and clinical integration, Nelson said in an email Friday, November 4. About 115 employees are located at its Pomona headquarters, according to IVHP’s website.
The IVHP was formed in 1979 by a small group of Pomona Valley Hospital doctors and administrators who saw a “need for a strong community health plan in the Inland Empire,” according to the website. of the company.
“In our 43-year history, this is without a doubt the most difficult and heartbreaking news we have had to share,” Nelson said. “Thank you for entrusting us with your health care.”
California Daily Newspapers
Tehran:
Iran has arrested 26 foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group on a Shiite Muslim shrine, the intelligence ministry said on Monday.
At least 13 people were killed on October 26 in an armed attack on Shah Cheragh’s mausoleum in Shiraz, according to an official report.
“The Intelligence Ministry has identified and arrested all the agents involved in the terrorist operation in Shiraz,” said a statement posted on the ministry’s website.
According to the statement, the 26 “Takfiri terrorists” are from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.
The term takfiri in Iran and several other countries refers to radical Sunni Islamist groups.
“These terrorists were arrested in the provinces of Fars, Tehran, Alborz, Kerman, Qom and Razavi Khorasan,” as well as along Iran’s “eastern border,” the ministry added.
The shooting at the shrine – considered the holiest Shia site in southern Iran – took place the same day thousands of people across the country paid their respects to Mahsa Amini, 40 days after her death in police custody. seen.
Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Tehran vice police for allegedly breaking the Islamic dress code for women.
The perpetrator of the Shiraz attack, identified by the Intelligence Ministry as Sobhan Komrouni, died of injuries sustained during his arrest.
The ministry said he was “a Tajik national” known as Abu Aisha.
He added that the main coordinator of the attacks in Iran, an Azeri national, was also arrested, having entered the country through Tehran International Airport from Baku.
He had been in contact with an ISIS network abroad after arriving in Tehran, he added.
On October 31, the ministry announced that several other people had been arrested, including an “operational support element” identified on Monday as Mohammed Ramez Rashidi, an Afghan national.
Comments made last month by President Ebrahim Raisi appeared to link the Shiraz attack, one of the country’s deadliest in years, to the protests and “riots” that followed Amini’s death.
He had sworn “a harsh response” to the attack.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Watch: Army chief Bhim on Supreme Court verdict on 10% quota for the poor (EWS)
ndtv
