Titans retention penalty gives Chiefs another chance to tie, NFL world remains perplexed

The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game with the Tennessee Titans late in Sunday night’s Week 9 game, but the two-point conversion try was not without controversy.

The Chiefs had three chances to finally go and convert the try, which they eventually did in a Patrick Mahomes scrum. But it was the second attempt that sparked anger in the NFL world.

After calling off penalties on the first attempt that initially saw Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman parried, Titans safety Joshua Kalu lined up against Travis Kelce near the goal line.

Kelce met Kalu with both arms outstretched and at first it seemed like they were holding each other. Kelce broke free with Kalu still trailing. Kalu appeared to be pushed into the face mask and lost his helmet on the play.

A penalty flag was thrown in the end zone and the defender was called for holding. Some fans argued that there should have been a penalty on Kelce during the game.

Either way, the Chiefs got another try and Mahomes rushed into the end zone to finish the try. He appeared to headbutt the wall, reminiscent of Gus Frerotte. Fortunately, Mahomes was fine.

The game was tied 17-17 with just over 2 minutes left in regulation time.

Mahomes scored the touchdown to set up the two-point attempt. It was a 14-yard run for the score. He had a 20-yard run on 3rd and 17th to extend their drive.