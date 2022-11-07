Today’s Top 5 Crypto Gainers

The cryptocurrency market is currently trading at $1.04T, down 1.86%.

According to CMC, the top gainer is Polygon (MATIC).

The cryptocurrency market is down again this morning. It is currently trading at $1.04T, with a drop of 1.86%. However, Bitcoin is trading steadily around $20k, while Ethereum is trading above $15k. Even though both top coins are trading in red and the entire crypto market is facing a bearish market in the last 24 hours, the polygon (MATIC) is trending and has gained 3.48% at the time of writing. According to CMC, the gloomy market is taking place, and the top 5 gainers have been active for the past 24 hours.

Top 5 Gainers (Source: CMC)

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency and technology platform created to connect and grow Ethereum-compatible projects and blockchain. And Matic is the token that the Polygon Network governs and secures. At the time of writing, it is trading at $1.20, up 3.63% from the 24 hours, with a 24-hour market volume of $1.03B. There are also 8.73B MATIC in circulation. With a market capitalization of $10,478,699,818.

MATIC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) virtual currency that does not have a central authority. The Litecoin network allows for instant, near-zero-cost payments to be made by individuals or institutions all over the world. It is currently trading at $71.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21B. In addition, there are 71 million LTC in circulation, with a market cap of $5 billion.

LTC Price Chart (Source:CMC)

Cronos (CRO)

The first blockchain network to support DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse on top of both the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems is Cronos. By giving developers the ability to instantly port applications and digital assets from other chains with low cost, high throughput, and quick finality, it seeks to dramatically expand the Web3 user base. CRO is currently trading at $0.1221, up 2.58%, and has a 24-hour trading volume of $80.34M. Additionally, there are 25.26 billion CRO in circulation with a $3 million market cap.

CRO Price Chart (Source :CMC)

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) is an Ethereum token that powers Socios.com, a platform that lets users trade tokens to show their support for professional sports teams. At the time of writing CHZ is trading $0.2743 and increased to 1.15% with the 24h market volume of $858.97M.With the circulating supply of 6.01B CHZ with a $1B market cap.

CHZ Price Chart (Source: CMC)

OKB (OKB)

OKB is the OKEx utility token that allows users to gain access to the cryptocurrency exchange’s unique features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, to grant users voting and governance access on the platform, and to reward users who hold OKB. OKB is currently trading at $22.08 with a 1.24% increase. The 24 trading volume is $35.34M, and there are 60 million OKB in circulation. according to CMC, with a market cap of $1 billion.

OKB Price Chart (Source: CMC)

