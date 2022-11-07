Connect with us

Blockchain

Today’s Top 5 Crypto Gainers

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

Today’s Top 5 Crypto Gainers
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • The cryptocurrency market is currently trading at $1.04T, down 1.86%.
  • According to CMC, the top gainer is Polygon (MATIC).

The cryptocurrency market is down again this morning. It is currently trading at $1.04T, with a drop of 1.86%. However, Bitcoin is trading steadily around $20k, while Ethereum is trading above $15k. Even though both top coins are trading in red and the entire crypto market is facing a bearish market in the last 24 hours, the polygon (MATIC) is trending and has gained 3.48% at the time of writing. According to CMC, the gloomy market is taking place, and the top 5 gainers have been active for the past 24 hours.

Top 5 Gainers (Source: CMC)

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency and technology platform created to connect and grow Ethereum-compatible projects and blockchain. And Matic is the token that the Polygon Network governs and secures. At the time of writing, it is trading at $1.20, up 3.63% from the 24 hours, with a 24-hour market volume of $1.03B. There are also 8.73B MATIC in circulation. With a market capitalization of $10,478,699,818.

1667808404 908 Todays Top 5 Crypto Gainers
  MATIC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) virtual currency that does not have a central authority. The Litecoin network allows for instant, near-zero-cost payments to be made by individuals or institutions all over the world. It is currently trading at $71.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21B. In addition, there are 71 million LTC in circulation, with a market cap of $5 billion.

1667808405 911 Todays Top 5 Crypto Gainers
LTC Price Chart (Source:CMC)

Cronos (CRO)

The first blockchain network to support DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse on top of both the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems is Cronos. By giving developers the ability to instantly port applications and digital assets from other chains with low cost, high throughput, and quick finality, it seeks to dramatically expand the Web3 user base. CRO is currently trading at $0.1221, up 2.58%, and has a 24-hour trading volume of $80.34M. Additionally, there are 25.26 billion CRO in circulation with a $3 million market cap.

1667808405 209 Todays Top 5 Crypto Gainers
CRO Price Chart (Source :CMC)

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) is an Ethereum token that powers Socios.com, a platform that lets users trade tokens to show their support for professional sports teams. At the time of writing CHZ is trading $0.2743 and increased to 1.15% with the 24h market volume of $858.97M.With the circulating supply of 6.01B CHZ with a $1B market cap.

1667808405 152 Todays Top 5 Crypto Gainers
CHZ Price Chart (Source: CMC)

OKB (OKB)

OKB is the OKEx utility token that allows users to gain access to the cryptocurrency exchange’s unique features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, to grant users voting and governance access on the platform, and to reward users who hold OKB. OKB is currently trading at $22.08 with a 1.24% increase. The 24 trading volume is $35.34M, and there are 60 million OKB in circulation. according to CMC, with a market cap of $1 billion.

1667808405 792 Todays Top 5 Crypto Gainers
   OKB Price Chart (Source: CMC)   

Recommended For You 

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

Matic Price Prediction
google news

MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides.

  • MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar.
  • The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $1.22 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair could continue to rise and might soon revisit the $1.50 resistance zone.

Polygon’s MATIC Price Rallies Steadily

After forming a base above the $0.800 level, polygon’s price started a fresh increase. MATIC price broke the $0.880 and $0.980 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

There was a strong move above the $1.00 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Finally, the price surged above the $1.20 resistance. A high was formed near $1.304 and the price recently started a downside correction, similar to bitcoin and ethereum.

There was a move below the $1.22 and $1.20 levels. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.838 swing low to $1.304 high.

However, matic bulls are active above the $1.15 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $1.22 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair.  On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $1.22 zone.

Source: MATICUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is forming near the $1.240 zone. The main resistance is now forming near the $1.300 level. If there is an upside break above the $1.300 and $1.304 resistance levels, the price could start another strong increase. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $1.50 level.

Dips Limited in MATIC?

If MATIC price fails to continue higher above the $1.22 or $1.24 levels, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $1.150 level.

The main support is near the $1.060 level. A downside break below the $1.060 level could open the doors for a fresh decline towards $0.950 or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). The next major support is near the $0.850 level.

Technical Indicators

4-hours MACD – The MACD for MATIC/USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for MATIC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $1.15 and $1.060.

Major Resistance Levels – $1.22, $1.24 and $1.30.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Following Twitter, Meta Plans Massive Layoffs for This Week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

Following Twitter, Meta Plans Massive Layoffs For This Week
google news
  • Meta Platforms is reportedly preparing for a large-scale layoff, which will affect the number of employees.
  • Meta recently witnessed a significant profit fall in the third-quarter earnings.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, is planning for “massive layoffs.” According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Meta is expected to begin large-scale layoffs this week due to increased costs and a recent decline in its stock price. 

The action from the platform will affect thousands of Meta employees. This may be the largest round of layoffs the company has seen since its founding in 2004. However, Meta did not respond to the recent allegation. 

The leading technology businesses, including Microsoft Corp, and Twitter Inc have implemented employee reduction and limited job openings, as global economic growth slows due to several reasons such as increased interest rates, rising inflation, and the energy crisis in Europe. 

Meta Witnesses a Massive Fall

In October, Meta anticipated a weak holiday quarter and much higher costs in 2019, which will reduce Meta’s stock market value by around $67 billion and add to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta stated last week: 

In 2023, we’re going to focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today.

Moreover, Meta’s third-quarter earnings were released a week ago. In comparison to the same quarter last year, Meta’s third-quarter profits fell by 52 percent to $4.4 billion. The company’s market capitalization dropped to $600 billion over the previous year.

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance Aims to Sell All of Its FTX Holdings, SBF Remains Silent

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

Binance Aims To Sell All Of Its Ftx Holdings, Sbf Remains Silent
google news
15 mins ago |