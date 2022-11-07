Tron Transaction Volume Balloons To 5.3 Million In The 3rd Quarter

Once a week, the official Tron Twitter account would tweet out an update for the world to see. The events of the past week, the post claims, have provided Tron with new possibilities. Also during the quarter, Messari published their own report on Tron’s performance.
As more data on the token’s side are investigated, the research claims that the future of the protocol is bright, but that mixed signals are spreading doubt to fans and investors.
This can be worrisome since low confidence can lead to a sell-off, which can further drive the token’s price down.
Even while there is hope for the token’s future in the Messari research, investors in cryptocurrencies appear to be more concerned with the continued decline in development activity and other factors.
🔥The report points out that:
✅#TRON#TVL grew by 61% QoQ. ✅The total transactions grew by 12.4% to 5.3M over Q3. ✅#TRON network activity reached a refreshed foundational user base after the launch of #USDD in May.
In addition, the amount of DeFi territory on Tron ballooned dramatically. There was a 61% rise in TVL (total value locked). Total TRX transactions also increased by 12.4% year over year in the third quarter to 5.3 million.
How high may TRX go in the next several days, and will bears in the TRX market eventually prevail?
Tron: Mixed Signals And Price Forecast
As of this writing, the Tron looks like this: CoinGecko claims that TRX did not experience any price growth throughout the last three months. However, at the time of writing, it appears that token prices are on the rise.
TRX is exhibiting a descending triangle formation, which is a bullish indicator for investors and traders. This has the potential to restore the token’s confidence. Currently, TRX is trading in the green at $0.0627, and a bullish breakout is possible during the next several days.
Soaring Stoch RSI data will be the indication for investors and traders to monitor, as continued rising movement on this indicator indicates a possible pullback in the coming days or weeks.
Yet, this is counterbalanced by the bearish CMF and CCI indicators, which indicate either partial or complete bear dominance over the TRX market.
TRX Holders Brace For Next Price Movement
As the breakout nears, the EMA ribbon signal suggests opening a long position now. TRX’s trading range has shrunk from $0.0523 to $0.0724 during the last weeks to the current range of $0.0588 to $0.0670.
Along with the rising behavior of the Stoch RSI data, this significantly validates the EMA ribbon’s price movement prediction.
As this day approaches, the market will finally take into account Messari’s previous optimistic quarterly report.
While this day has not yet arrived, TRX holders should continue to hold until the rally occurs.
TRXUSD pair trading at $0.062489 on the daily chart | Featured image from Forbes, Chart: TradingView.com
Approximately $292 million worth of stablecoins has departed FTX during the past week.
The market turbulence has also affected Binance’s BNB cryptocurrency.
As the digital asset market continues to grapple with the scandal surrounding trading firm Alameda Research’s balance sheet, traders in Asia rose to a market that was partially in the red. As a result of a public dispute between Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison over the sale of Binance’s FTT holdings, FTX’s FTT exchange token, which accounts for a sizeable portion of Alameda’s assets, is down 5% on the day.
Reportedly, the exchange balances of FTT are also rising. High exchange balances typically indicate that there is a lot of liquidity for buying and selling tokens. As traders try to sell tokens, this typically leads to a downward price trend.
FTX Increased In Exchange Outflows
FTX is reportedly seeing a significant increase in exchange outflows, according to certain sources. Approximately $292 million worth of stablecoins has departed FTX during the past week. Due to Alameda’s substantial market-making presence on FTX, traders may be leaving the exchange due to liquidity concerns.
A notable crypto news source obtained a copy of Alameda’s balance sheet, which shows that the company has $292 million in unlocked SOL, $863 million in “locked SOL, and $41 million in SOL collateral. The market turbulence has also affected Binance’s BNB cryptocurrency, which is down more than 6%. At the time of writing, with a 24-hour trading volume of $73,88,37,582, the current live FTX Token price is $22.70. On the previous day, FTX Token was down 1.45% as per CoinMarketCap.
BTC’s price needs to stay above $20,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $22,500.
BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance.
BTC’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The crypto market had a good run in the previous week as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the expectations of many holding out for the price to continue in its downtrend as many traders looked trapped with no sign of Bitcoin (BTC) going lower as the price of Bitcoin eyes a possible rally to $22,500. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, but the new week holds mixed feelings, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping toward its key support. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of BTC suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $20,800 just above its key support area of $20,500 after the price of BTC has shown strength breaking above $21,200 and holding up pretty well.
After having a weekly close above $20,500, the price of BTC still looks good despite dropping from its high of $21,500 recently, with so much hype for BTC to rally back to the region of $25,000.
The price of BTC needs to hold above $20,500 for the price to have a chance of a rally to the region of $20,500 and possibly to a high of $22,500; if the price of BTC fails to hold $20,500, we could see price retesting weekly support of $19,500.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $22,500.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $20,500-$19,500.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to look strong as the price could be set to rally to a high of $22,500 after bulls keep pushing higher in the chart.
The price of BTC trades at $20,800 after suffering a minor setback in the price of BTC; the price trades above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for BTC’s price on the daily timeframe could be poised for a major breakout if prices close above $21,500 after facing rejection to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $21,500.
Daily support for the BTC price – $20,500.
Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From Tradingview
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
The public launch has already taken place on November 7th, and will close a month from now, on December 7th.
Choise.com is currently raising a $33M round, less than 20% of which is being made available to the public with the rest taken up by institutional investment funds, of which a significant share is already confirmed.
Choise.com aims to simplify crypto-banking, being one of the first companies in the world to enable payment for goods and services with a crypto debit card. The company also offers a whitelabel version of its crypto exchange, asset buy and sell service for its clients.
Choise.com is now looking to do the same for the world of crypto earning. Most users lack the time or knowledge to search the entire market for all the best offers, move tokens across different blockchains, and read smart contracts. Choise.com will automate the entire process so users can earn on their crypto assets with zero complexity.
In a six-month beta test, more than 1,000 users recorded average returns of 10% or more. This product is now being integrated into the popular Choise.com app as well as a standalone service for institutional treasury managers.
The Choise.com team is led by Vladimir Gorbunov who has a successful track record of managing fintech projects. In the field of crypto alone, the total capitalization of Vladimir’s projects exceeded $1B at the beginning of 2022. Co-founder Austin Kimm has set up several insurance groups including a pensions company that sold for approximately $200M three years after launch.
Acting as advisors to the company are Young Cho, a financial expert with over 24 years of experience in banking and crypto startups, and Brad Simmons, a marketing professional with a proven track record of building large-scale consumer products and solutions.
The raised funds will be put towards user expansion, where Choise.com plans to increase its user base in 2023 from the current 750,000 to over 2M registered users. In addition, funds will be used to build out products and services, especially the sales infrastructure around institutional treasury, which currently makes up the bulk of the earn market.
CEO Vladimir Gorbunov said: “Over the last 5 years we have invested more than $50M into the development of leading crypto market positions in key segments, particularly payments and B2B solutions. We believe the time is right to capture a share of the highly lucrative and relatively unoccupied earning sector. You build when the markets are down, and strike when the markets are up. We’ve done the build and are now preparing to strike.”
Choise.com has already achieved impressive results on Seedrs. In 2021 the company raised over €3.1 million from European investors. The initial fundraising target of €1 million was hit in just 36 hours and eventually closed with 210% overfunding from investors.
To become an investor, register down the link: https://www.seedrs.com/choise.
The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what could be an extremely important week. While the market is currently overwhelmed by the news surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the release of the CPI data in the US are two major events that could be of crucial importance for the market.
As Bitcoinist reports, CZ had announced on Sunday that Binance will sell all of its FTT tokens after a report surfaced that FTX’s books are in trouble. Even though FTX and Alameda have denied the rumors, a lot of selling pressure is currently building on FTT.
According to some analysts, this “FUD” could have a significant impact on the markets. As of press time, the Bitcoin price broke below the important $21,000, a mark which was breached last Friday and has been crossed for the first time since mid-September.
Bitcoin Ahead Of Midterm Elections
Tomorrow, Tuesday, the midterm elections will take place in the U.S., deciding how Congress will be composed soon. As Bloomberg reports, the stakes are high for the Bitcoin and crypto community.
While the crypto industry waited for clear regulation in 2022, several bills were introduced that could have moved the industry forward. However, political disputes between lawmakers and lobbyists, as well as time pressure, prevented passage.
Experts believe the debate will now drag into 2023, unless a crypto bill is attached to a government funding package or another bill that absolutely must pass. “That makes the midterm elections more important than ever,” Bloomberg reports.
Current predictions forecast that Republicans could take back both the House and Senate, which could benefit the crypto industry. In Cynthia Lummis and Tom Emmer, Republicans provide two of the crypto industry’s biggest supporters. Bloomberg also estimates:
A Republican-controlled Congress would also likely put pressure on agencies, like the SEC — which the industry has charged with regulating through enforcement — to ease their aggressive posture against crypto firms.
CPI Data Release On Thursday
Whether there will be a positive impact on the market in the short term remains to be seen, but it is rather unlikely. Instead, all eyes are likely to be on Thursday, November 10.
On this day, the new consumer price index (CPI) will be released. During the last FOMC meeting of the U.S. central bank, Jerome Powell emphasized conspicuously often that the data must be awaited in order to determine the next steps in interest rate policy. In this respect, Thursday could be a crucial day for financial markets.
If inflation comes in higher as expected, the markets could react with a risk-sell-off. Conversely, if a significant drop in inflation is reported, the start of a new recovery rally could be triggered in anticipation of a slowing pace of rate hikes by the FED.
Even more important than CPI this time could be the core CPI, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services excluding the food and energy sectors. Provided the core CPI falls for the first time after a three-month rise and producer prices (PPI) also fall on November 15, this could be a powerful bullish sign for the markets.
In previous crises, such as in the 1970s and 1980s and also in 2008, the PPI was always a leading indicator of flattening inflation, which ultimately led to the FED’s pivot on interest rates. Thus, a falling CPI and core CPI could be the beginning of a near shift for the Bitcoin and crypto market.
The Biggest ETH Whale purchased almost 133,533,637,671 (133.53B) SHIB thereby increasing its Shiba Inu holdings. The total worth of the SHIB coins is $1.60 million and was bought in just one day. As a smart act, the Whale scooped these huge Shiba Inu coins in three separate transactions. The recent report from Etherscan.io revealed the clear data of the Whale’s activity.
Further, the Shiba community is focusing on launching the Shibarium – Layer 2 solution. Due to this update, the price of SHIB coins are rising gradually. Thereby it is triggering the eagerness for all the users of how Shibarium will perform in the market. In addition, almost 3 trillion Shiba Inu is transacted from an anonymous wallet to the brand-new wallet. So the SHIB community is sharing that the new launch may be the reason for the bulk Shiba Inu move.
Bulk Transactions of Shiba Inu
More so, performing almost three transactions to buy SHIB coins, the Whale purchased around 33.33B SHIB in the first transaction. This biggest Whale used the Coinbase wallet for this purchase, in the last 23 hours. Surprisingly, the Whale continued to purchase and did the second and third transactions using the Binance wallets.
However, interacting with the Binance wallets, the Whale tagged the transaction name as “Binance 15” adding another 100.20B SHIB to its holdings which is worth $1.20 million. Additionally, the data of the third transaction is about 335.34B SHIB, worth $4.04 million in the last 1 hour.
Moreover, as the Shibarium launch is near, the Shiba Inu team officially invited Shiba Inu’s entire community to join and welcome the new Shibarium network. Thereby requesting the community to follow the Shibarium Network’s Twitter page for upcoming updates.
The lead developer of Shiba Inu team, Shytoshi Kusama is fully concentrating on the launch of Shibarium Layer 2 Solution. On the next step, the team is also working on the potential Beta launch as well. The users are awaiting for the new feature as the launch date is not revealed yet.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of SHIB is $0.000012 with a slight slip of 4.85% in the last 24 hours. As the crypto market is fluctuating drastically, there may be differences in the price. But after the launch of Shibarium, the value of SHIB will surge in the marketplace.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Retire Early with Digital Investing (REDI), is a financial movement created by Profit Spotters to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing.
Digital investing is the process of using digital technologies to invest in digital assets, which are items of value that can be bought, sold, and stored digitally.
The term “digital asset” is most commonly used in reference to blockchain-based investments and assets like cryptocurrencies, tokens (governance, NFT, security, synthetic, and utility), staking, liquidity providing, perpetual contracts, and smart contracts, among others. However, digital audio, videos, books, websites, apps, data, and the like are also digital assets.
Digital investing provides numerous unique investment opportunities—such as crypto trading, staking, validating, liquidity providing, and more—that traditional investing doesn’t offer and that are more convenient and advantageous due to lower fees, higher yields, and higher potential for appreciation. Furthermore, there are fewer barriers to entry with digital investing versus traditional investing.
REDI focuses on using digital investing to generate profits via active and passive income streams and capital gains. Additionally, REDI is flexible and inclusive—the effort and capital applied to digital investing are self-directed and adjustable according to one’s current and desired financial circumstances.
REDI Lifestyle
Overview of financial habits used by millionaires to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing:
Spending: spend prudently and apply the extra cash towards savings and digital investing.
Saving: save via a high-yield savings account (HYSA) and a self-directed individual retirement account (SDIRA).
Investing: apply extra cash towards digital investing to generate profits via active and passive income streams and capital gains.