Connect with us

News

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk fired

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes After Elon Musk Fired
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The video player took a long time to load the content



Video content never loaded



The ad froze or did not finish loading



Video content did not start after announcement



The announcement sound was too loud



Other issues


Ad never loaded



The ad prevented/slowed down the loading of the page



Content moved during ad loading



The ad was repetitive compared to ads I’ve seen previously



Other issues