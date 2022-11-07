News
Ukraine turns to tech to rebuild economy after Russian invasion
An attendee walks past the Ukraine booth at the Web Summit 2022 technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal.
Patricia De Melo Moreira | AFP | Getty Images
LISBON, PORTUGAL — As the war in Ukraine rages on, the country’s tech entrepreneurs are trying to stay positive.
“I don’t think there’s anything in the world that can kill our ability to earn and our ability to work or anything,” Valery Krasovsky, CEO and co-founder of Sigma Software, told CNBC. sidelines of the Web Summit technology conference. in Lisbon.
Sigma, which has 2,000 employees based in Ukraine, has equipped its offices with diesel generators and Starlink internet terminals to allow employees to continue working amid Russian bombardment of critical energy infrastructure.
“Nothing could happen that would prevent us from doing business, even under these conditions,” he added.
Sigma was one of 59 Ukrainian start-ups that took part in the event last week. Ukraine had a notable presence at the Web Summit, where it sought support from the global tech community to bolster its fight against Russia.
In 2021, Ukraine had a small booth at Web Summit, Krasovsky said. This year it had a much bigger stand, illuminated in yellow and blue. He was surrounded by a stream of visitors, including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska – accompanied by armed guards as she walked through the room – among them.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (right) and First Lady Olena Zelenska (center) attend Ukraine’s booth at Web Summit 2022.
Rita Franca | Nurphoto | Getty Images
On the opening night, Zelenska gave an impassioned speech calling on entrepreneurs and tech investors to help her country.
“You are the force that moves the world,” Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told a packed house on Tuesday.
While Russia uses technology to “terrorize”, the international community has “technology that can help, not destroy”, she added.
Russia called its invasion a “special military operation”. For Ukraine, however, this is an unprovoked land grab aimed at undermining its sovereignty.
Rebuilding with technology
Ukrainian officials and entrepreneurs said the technology would be key to helping the country rebuild after the Russian invasion.
Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine in February and the war has decimated the country’s economy. Its gross domestic product has shrunk 30% so far this year, according to economy ministry figures.
The World Bank estimates that Ukraine’s gross domestic product will contract by 45% for the whole of 2022.
“The people of Kyiv and some other cities, they’re building, they’re doing business, they’re always exporting,” Dima Shvets, CEO and co-founder of Ukrainian social media startup Reface, told CNBC.
Shvets runs Reface remotely from London, where he lives with his wife and four-year-old daughter. About half of its nearly 200-person team continues to work in Ukraine. When the shelling begins, people use the basement of the Ukrainian Reface outpost as a place to hide.
Reface rented a hotel for 50 people in western Ukraine with separate electricity infrastructure so they could continue to work safely, Shvets said. He tried to “organically” relocate the workers to Portugal, he added – but convincing them to leave was difficult.
“People have homes, families in Ukraine,” he said.
In an interview with CNBC’s Karen Tso, Ukraine’s first lady said it’s “impossible to underestimate” the role of technology in Ukraine.
“In this situation, it’s hard to talk about sustainability, technology, progress, because we’re just trying to hold on and live our lives as normally as possible,” Zelenska said. “Nevertheless, we have a lot of startups, and I hope all the ideas presented at this summit can push us to victory.”
As winter approaches, however, Ukraine will need more than just IT investments to weather the difficult months ahead.
Widespread power outages lasting several hours were reported across the country. About 40% of Ukraine’s energy system has been destroyed, according to the government.
“Ukraine needs more weapons, more military assistance,” Zelenska said, specifically calling for air defense missiles.
The capital is coming
Ukraine’s IT industry generated $2 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022, according to the National Bank of Ukraine, a 28% year-on-year increase despite the devastation caused by the Russian invasion.
The war has displaced millions of Ukrainians, including tech professionals. Many joined overseas roles. Once the fighting is over, it is hoped that these workers will return.
Some companies are increasingly hiring in Ukraine in the bet that the country’s tech industry will emerge stronger after the end of the war.
Two months ago, Lithuanian VPN software company Nord Security opened an office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The company plans to hire 100 people there, according to CEO Tom Okman.
“We think it’s time to rebuild Ukraine and we think the talent there is tremendous,” Okman told CNBC.
He noted that Ukraine is home to thousands of skilled software programmers and engineers. “Just think of the number of American companies that use IT outsourcing” in Ukraine, he said.
Several founders of billion-dollar “unicorns” hail from Ukraine, including Max Lytvyn and Alex Shevchenko from Grammarly and Dmitriy Zaporozhets from GitLab. Google, Samsung and Amazon also have research and development centers in the country.
But there are challenges beyond the war facing Ukraine’s tech ecosystem. The country’s venture capital landscape is still emerging. The country’s startups have attracted just $22 million so far this year, according to data from Dealroom.
“There are no major capital inflows to support what we’re doing,” Reface’s Shvets said. “What we should be doing right now is show more examples of entrepreneurship.”
Shvets said the Ukrainian government should seek to help local entrepreneurs in the country with tax incentives and other business-friendly initiatives.
There are, however, signs that tech investor sentiment towards Ukraine is improving. Last month, Horizon Capital, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, raised $125 million for a seed fund to support Ukrainian founders.
SID Venture Partners, a venture capital fund created by Sigma and other Ukrainian tech companies Ideasoft and Datrics, has so far invested in 10 startups with Ukrainian founders, Krasovsky said.
It plans to raise an additional $50 million to $60 million from institutional investors after raising $15 million in December 2021. “There’s huge interest,” Krasovsky said.
Lake’s office receives suspicious white powder and threatening messages
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office received two envelopes containing “suspicious white power” and “abusive messages”, prompting the FBI to be called, according to DailyMail.com.
The FBI and police were called and were at one of Lake’s campaign offices from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, after a staff member received two envelopes containing “suspicious white powder” and “messages threatening”. The campaign is considering an “attack”, according to DailyMail.
The report explained that Lake’s campaign believes it was a “terrorist attack, trying to intimidate Kari and campaign staff.”
A DailyMail source familiar with the campaign also told the publication that one of the staff ‘opened an envelope containing suspicious white powder and contained a letter containing a bunch of vulgarities and ramblings about Kari’. adding that the employee noticed there was another package “exactly like the first one she opened and she reported it”.
A hazmat team and the bomb squad responded to the office, and the FBI reportedly took the “suspicious” substance for analysis.
The Phoenix Police Department has confirmed to the DailyMail that there are suspicious packages and they will investigate.
Sergeant Phil Krynsky told the DailyMail:
Officers responded to a call from property found in an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items inside the mail. Additional resources have been called in to collect the items and secure the area… No injuries have been reported and the investigation remains active.
Lake is in a close race with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governor.
Last month, it was reported that someone broke into Hobbs’ campaign office. Immediately afterwards, the Hobbs campaign released a statement suggesting, without any evidence, that Lake had something to do with the burglary. However, after an investigation, an illegal alien was eventually charged with breaking into Hobbs’ campaign office.
Remember when @katiehobbs accused me of orchestrating a Watergate-style burglary at his campaign office?
Well, turns out he was a repeat offender here in our country illegally.
RETWEET THIS. People need to know. pic.twitter.com/tf1k2UJRFZ
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 2, 2022
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Jack Dorsey slams ‘tweet tracking’ in Twitter exchange with Elon Musk
Jack Dorsey slams Twitter for quietly tracking devices users share on Twitter during the exchange with Elon Musk – who says the platform he acquired is like ‘angry birds’ with too many groups’ who are fighting internally”
- Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticized the social media company for quietly tracking devices on which users share tweets.
- Dorsey called the feature “a step backwards”, but noted that it was added last year before Elon Musk took over the company.
- His comments came during a tweet with Musk, leading Musk to say the company was in the throes of infighting and liken it to “Angry Birds.”
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticized the social media company for quietly tracking devices from which users share tweets.
Dorsey called the feature “a step backwards”, but noted that it was added last year before Elon Musk took over the company.
The 45-year-old stepped down as CEO of Twitter last November, and it’s unclear if the device tracking feature was added before or after his departure.
His comments came amid a series of tweets he made on Sunday evening, including an exchange he had with Musk about the rebranding of the Birdwatch Twitter feature.
On Saturday, Musk announced that Birdwatch – intended to hamper misinformation by allowing users to add notes to tweets – would be rebranded as “Community Notes”, a name Dorsey called “the most annoying Facebook name ever”. .
Musk berated Dorsey over a series of tweets, eventually comparing Twitter to the “Angry Birds” game and saying he was plagued with infighting.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticized the social media company for quietly tracking devices from which users share tweets. He noted that the feature was added before Musk bought the company.
Dorsey pointed out that all information after the ‘?’ in tweet urls was not needed to share a tweet
Dorsey pointed out that URLs on tweets include a line of code that isn’t necessary to share tweets.
‘Nothing needed after?’ he wrote, referring to the question mark in the tweet URLs.
Twitter sleuths like user Joshua Steinman have determined that the lines of code that follow the question mark in URLs are unique to the specific device the tweet was shared from.
The feature lets Twitter know where any shared tweet comes from, even if the person posting the tweet is doing so from an account not associated with their name.
In his tweet Sunday night, Dorsey appeared to raise his eyebrows at the feature.
“These follow-up additions when sharing a tweet are a step backwards,” he wrote.
As Dorsey pointed out, users can bypass device tracking by deleting any information after the ‘?’ in a tweet URL before sending it.
Twitter user Joshua Steinman has posted a detailed analysis of how he determined Twitter was tracking devices via shared tweet URLs.
Minutes before tweeting about Twitter’s tweet share tracker, Dorsey asked Musk directly about his intentions to improve the accuracy of information available on Twitter.
“Twitter must become by far the most accurate source of information on the world,” Musk tweeted. “It is our mission.”
‘Precise for whom?’ Dorsey replied
Musk then said he wanted accuracy to be encouraged by Twitter users themselves and pointed to the Community Notes feature as the way to do that.
When Dorsey replied saying he thought the old name was better, Musk said “Birdwatch gives me the creeps.”
‘Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name!’ he added. ‘Too many bird groups are fighting internally on Twitter. Angry Birds.’
News
Senior White House official held undisclosed talks with Russia – WSJ – RT
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reportedly tried to avoid risk of escalation over Ukraine
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has had behind-the-scenes contacts with senior Russian officials in an effort to reduce the risks of a broader conflict over Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing his sources.
According to US and allied officials interviewed by the newspaper, Sullivan has been in contact with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and with Nikolay Patrushev, who heads Russia’s Security Council. The purpose of the talks was “to guard against the risk of escalation and keep communication channels open” rather than discussing a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, officials told the Wall Street Journal.
WSJ sources declined to provide details on when the negotiations took place or whether they were productive.
US officials said Sullivan insisted on keeping an open line of communication with Russia, unlike other senior White House officials, who believe engagement with Moscow will not be fruitful at this stage.
WSJ sources say Sullivan has not only played a leading role in coordinating Washington’s policies on the Ukraine conflict, but has also been involved in diplomatic efforts, traveling to Kyiv last week to meet with the president. Ukrainian Vladimir Zelensky.
During the talks, the US national security adviser urged Ukrainian leaders to publicly signal that they are ready to resolve the conflict, a US official told the outlet. According to the WSJ and previous media reports, Washington is not insisting that kyiv return to the negotiating table, but wants it to show the world that it is trying to end hostilities.
In late September, Sullivan said the United States had warned “very high levels” of the Russian leadership that Moscow would face “catastrophic consequences” should it use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
His comments came after Putin vowed that Russia would use “all means available” to defend its people and its territory, a statement that Washington and its NATO allies interpreted as a veiled threat to deploy nuclear weapons. However, several senior Russian officials have insisted that Moscow is not threatening anyone with its nuclear arsenal.
You can share this story on social media:
Taxation is a blunt instrument, says IATA chief Willie Walsh
The aviation industry needs more carrots and less sticks to become more sustainable, according to the director general of the International Air Transport Association.
Speaking at CNBC’s Sustainable Futures Forum on Friday, Willie Walsh was asked whether subsidies and tax breaks to encourage investment in cleaner energy were more efficient than businesses or consumers. taxed for emitting higher levels of carbon.
“Quite honestly, all the evidence we have shows that the carrot is much more effective than the stick,” Walsh replied.
Expanding on his point, Walsh went on to describe taxation as “a very brutal instrument – in many cases, in fact, it would make our industry less efficient.”
“I don’t think it would stop the number of planes flying, it would certainly reduce the number of people flying in planes,” he added. “And that would be a stupid thing to do.”
“What we need to do is ensure our planes are fuller rather than less full, and provide incentives to produce sustainable aviation fuels that will have a real impact on aviation’s environmental footprint. .”
The European Union is currently considering revising its directive on energy taxation. Among other things, this would lead to taxation of marine and aviation fuels.
Net zero goals
In October 2021, IATA member airlines passed a resolution “committing them to achieve net zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050”.
As a crucial cog in the global economy, conversations about aviation and its effects on the environment will no doubt take place at the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Indeed, despite its importance, aviation has been described by the World Wide Fund for Nature as “one of the fastest growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions driving global climate change. “.
The WWF also claims that air travel is “currently the most carbon-intensive activity an individual can do”.
During his appearance at the Sustainable Future Forum, IATA’s Walsh was asked how difficult it is for the airline industry to decarbonize compared to others.
“It’s very difficult…we’re about 2.4% of man-made CO2 today,” he said.
“We recognize, however, that as other industries decarbonise – and for many of them there are relatively simple routes to decarbonisation – our contribution will increase, as we will continue to rely on jet fuel to power our planes” , he added.
“Now technology will provide solutions but…we are not ready to depend on something being developed in the future, we recognize that we have to do something now.”
“So for us, key to our goal is using sustainable aviation fuels – the science is proven there.”
“What we need to do is turn what are very low levels of sustainable fuel production into widespread availability.”
This, Walsh argued, represented a real opportunity not just for the industry, but “for countries around the world to start producing sustainable jet fuel.”
Such a decision “would solve environmental problems but… would also create jobs”.
The general idea behind sustainable aviation fuels is that they can be used to reduce an aircraft’s emissions.
In terms of content, the aircraft manufacturer Airbus described SAF as being “made from renewable raw materials”. It is stated that the most common raw materials “are cultured or utilized cooking oils and animal fats”.
There are strong concerns among some that an increase in SAF use could, among other things, lead to significant deforestation and create pressure on crops essential for food production, an issue Walsh addressed earlier this year.
Back at the Sustainable Future Forum, Walsh struck an optimistic tone about the future prospects for his sector, while acknowledging that there was still work to be done.
“I think the fact that we’ve committed to net zero by 2050 is important, but demonstrating that we have a credible path to … net zero is just as important,” he said.
“And people are starting to recognize that through sustainable aviation fuels and other initiatives…we can achieve that clear goal.”
Jennifer Lawrence Suggests Her Pro-Trump Parents Think Nazis Are Good Guys
Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her struggle to forgive her parents for supporting President Donald Trump, accusing them of disagreeing with her even on whether Nazis are ‘bad guys’ in recent years .
In an interview with vanity loungeJennifer Lawrence initially hesitated when asked if she had reconciled with her parents over their political views.
“Yeah, I mean…. No, there have been certain things, under the Trump presidency, there are certain things that have happened over the last five years that are unforgivable,” she told the magazine. “And it was wild. It’s crazy to disagree about things you thought you’d never be…there’s no way we’ll disagree on that in 2021. White supremacy. Attack on the Capitol. The Nazis being the bad guys. Or simply, science. I do not know.”
When asked if her parents had forgiven her for being totally anti-Trump, the Oscar-winning actress replied, “I don’t know. I don’t really know.
Jennifer Lawrence has publicly expressed her hatred of anything Trump-related. She spread the false accusation that President Trump has refused to condemn white supremacy, saying “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”
During his presidency, Trump publicly condemned white supremacy on several occasions, including in the aftermath of the 2017 Charlottesville riots.
In 2020, she posted a video of herself wildly celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory.
Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Biden’s victory pic.twitter.com/hoNAjylcRl
— abs (@adorevalkyrae) November 7, 2020
More recently, she spoke to vogue about the political division in his immediate family.
“I’ve worked so hard for the last five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: it’s different. The information they get is different. Their life is different,” she said. told the magazine, “I tried to get over it, and I just can’t. I can’t.”
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
The crazy way the Swiss come home from work shocks tourists
Depending on where you live in the world, most people drive, bus or train home from work, but not those who live in the Swiss city of Basel.
There, the locals simply float down the Rhine to return home.
Basically, they just put their things in a dry bag, jump in the water and they…float.
“You won’t believe this, but in Switzerland some people commute from home to work by river,” shocked TikTok user Nick said in a viral clip.
“They use the current to bring them home from work. They exercise, they soak up the sun, and they pretty much enjoy a good life.
The activity takes place in the Swiss city of Basel and has also been a huge tourist attraction.
“[It’s] my favorite thing to do in Basel, Switzerland,” travel blogger Alexa said in a clip during a recent trip to the scenic destination.
“Everyone has a dry bag called a ‘wicklefisch’. It is shaped like a fish to store your belongings and before work, after work, adults, children, dogs, everyone goes down the Rhine as the current is strong. It’s so much fun,” she said.
There would be small cabins specially set up as changing rooms near the river with Alexa explaining that there are also a few showers and toilets along the route.
“Basically, you have to go back to where you are going. Some people use it as ‘transport’ to get from point A to point B,” she added.
Many could not believe the unusual mode of transport.
“Can you imagine! You leave work with your friends and you all live in the same neighborhood and you’re just like, ‘Hey, let’s swim home’,” one TikTok user commented.
“It sounds like a fairy tale,” added another.
However, as “magical” as it sounds to some, others have found it a hassle.
“Imagine having the worst day at work and having to swim home,” one person joked.
“Imagine getting fired and being like, ‘Damn, I have to go home now,’” another added.
Although it looks peaceful and “relaxing”, one traveler noted that the Rhine is a big, powerful river and you need to feel comfortable in the water before trying it.
“As long as you’re a competent swimmer, you should be good,” Desiree, a Norwegian travel blogger, wrote on her blog.
“I have to say it might be one of the coolest and funniest things I’ve ever done in a city in Europe.”
But, she shared some tips.
“Know again where you will leave the river. You have to plan this because it takes a while to get to the side,” she recommended.
“Swim to the right of the river, as boats and even ferries use the left side.
“I feel 100% OK. Please don’t do this if you’re feeling sick, hungover and (it should go without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway) please. please, please, please don’t do this if you’re drunk,” she warned, adding swimming with someone else too, “just in case something happens “.
