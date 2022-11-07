UK’s first lithium refinery to be built to boost electric car industry | Automobile industry

Get the latest Boston sports news
Britain’s first lithium refinery is to be built in Teesside in a bid to bolster the UK’s electric car supply chain, despite uncertainty over the industry’s future.
Green Lithium, which is backed by commodities trading giant Trafigura, will build a £600million refinery for battery hardware at PD Ports’ Teesport, the UK’s fifth largest port.
Project backers aim to create 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and enough lithium hydroxide for 1 million electric vehicles each year when the plant is complete.
The move comes as confidence in plans to make the North East of England a hub for green jobs and the electric vehicle industry has been rocked by Britishvolt’s setbacks.
The battery company, which planned to develop a £3.8billion ‘gigafactory’, secured five weeks of emergency funding from commodities giant Glencore last week after preparing to appoint directors.
The government hopes to strengthen the supply chain for electric vehicles, ahead of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.
Lithium is an essential component of batteries and is one of a number of “critical minerals” used in technology, from cell phones to wind turbines.
Ministers expressed concern about the vulnerability of supply chains for critical minerals, including those supplied by China amid deteriorating political relations between China and the US and UK in recent years.
Countries from the UK to the US are trying to develop indigenous sources of minerals used in batteries, including Cornish Lithium in Redruth.
Pure lithium is not found in nature, so it is refined by evaporation of lithium-rich liquid brines or mined from hard rocks containing lithium-bearing minerals.
Nearly 90% of global lithium processing takes place in East Asia. Green Lithium plans to use a “low energy process” with renewable electricity and make the plant capable of using hydrogen and capturing carbon emissions.
Green Lithium said the refining process at Teesside will have an “80% lower carbon footprint than traditional processes currently used internationally”.
The company plans to officially commission the plant in 2025 and its construction will take three years, eventually creating 250 permanent jobs.
The plant will cost £600million to build. The project received £600,000 of government funding in April 2021 and separate discussions about state support for the planning phase are ongoing.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps visited the site on Monday. He said: “We are supporting companies, like Green Lithium here in Teesside, to develop new green industries across the UK, creating jobs and growth for decades to come.”
Shapps said the government was moving to “secure our critical mineral supply chains”. “We know that geopolitical threats and global events beyond our control can severely affect the supply of key components that could delay the rollout of electric vehicles in the UK,” he said.
Claire Blanchelande, head of lithium at Trafigura, said: “Green Lithium’s refinery will be one of the few to be ready by the middle of this decade when we see demand for electric vehicles increase very significantly in the UK. UK and Europe.
In June, Trafigura posted record first-half profits of $2.7bn (£2.4bn) after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused huge volatility in commodity markets raw.
LOS ANGELES– Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the 2023 Oscars.
The 95th Academy Awards will mark the third time the award-winning late-night talk show host has hosted the awards ceremony. Kimmel previously hosted the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 and the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.
“Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said via a press release. “Anyway, I’m grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone said no.”
This year’s Oscars telecast will be directed by Glenn Weiss, who will also produce the show with Ricky Kirshner. Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, who is the executive producer and co-writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, will also serve as the show’s executive producer.
“We’re thrilled to have Jimmy pull off his hat trick on this world stage. We know he’ll be funny and up for anything!” Weiss and Kirshner said in a statement.
Kimmel’s return to animation follows Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes taking the lead at the 2022 Oscars as the show’s first all-female hosting trio.
The 2022 Oscars were filled with many historic wins, epic performances, and also featured one of the most talked about moments in the show’s history: the now infamous moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the show. The incident, for which Smith has since apologized, led to the academy banning the actor from attending any academy event or program, including the Oscars, for 10 years.
After Kimmel’s back-to-back hosting in 2017 and 2018, the Oscars went ahead without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Kimmel shared his approach to animation ahead of the 90th Academy Awards in 2018, saying he felt it was “almost necessary now” for comedians to tackle “serious subjects” in their material. In his monologue at the awards show, he talked about everything from Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement to the gender pay gap in Hollywood and the importance of celebrating and increasing diversity in filmmaking.
The 2023 Oscars will air Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
Defying the conventional trend of anti-incumbency, the BJP is poised to win another term in Gujarat, closing in on the electoral record of the CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for more than three decades from 1977 to 2011. .
The ongoing saffron rule saga, according to voters, is attributed to three sets of factors: material delivery, governance and leadership. The first includes development measures such as round-the-clock electricity supply for every household, better road infrastructure, drinking water supply through Narmada canal in semi-arid and arid parts of Saurashtra region and Kutch, in addition to establishing basic school health and prathamik infrastructure across the state. . The central premise of governance hinges on the popular perception that under the rule of the BJP, the rule of the mafia and criminals has effectively come to an end. The latter always goes against the main opposition party, the Congress, because in general memory their reign is considered favorable to the mafia where, in cities like Ahmedabad, they were hostage to gangsters like Abdul Latif.
Furthermore, while the incumbent party faces a local leadership problem, a fact signified by the change of three chief ministers since 2014, from Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani to the incumbent Bhupendrabhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra’s unwavering charisma Modi remains the last asset the rudder side would employ to smooth out the rough ground.
Therefore, the BJP is comfortably positioned to achieve a bigger election victory than in 2017, as the main challenger, Congress, is on a continued downward spiral. In our field study in all 182 Assembly constituencies, conducted from August 5, 2022 to October 7, 2022, an overwhelming portion of traditional Congressional voters expressed their colossal loss of faith in the big old party’s ability to navigate the the political maze of Gujarat. It has been estimated that even after securing 77 out of 182 seats in 2017, the party not only failed to play the role of opposition, but instead began to defect to the ruling party, blurring the line between the incumbent and the anti-holder.
So this gave the new applicant in the state, the PAA, a much-needed entry point. The new entrant, as expected, used a combination of material and identity discourse, as promising written pledges to different sections of society, a movement that has different resonance in different localities and communities.
Contrary to the perception that AAP’s buzz is greatest in the business city of Surat which, by extension, as the wishful thinking has it, has significant traction in the Saurashtra region, our study found that the city and region remain the stronghold of the BJP. Rather, it is the tribal region, the proverbial space from Umargam to Ambaji, contiguous to the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the AAP has acquired maximum resonance. In there, the promise of 300 free electricity as well as the presentation of specific tribal issues like the implementation of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, anti-dam protests like the “Par-Tapi River Linkage Project -Narmada” in addition to opposing the proposed highway projects, convinced an overwhelming majority of tribals to abandon their favorite party, Congress, and warm to the aggressive overtures of the AAP.
Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP set to win easily with over 120 seats; The AAP nibbles the Congress, according to the PRACCIS survey
So it is not the charm of Patidar leaders like Gopal Italia or urban centers that give the new seeker a foothold, but rather rural tribal areas and leaders like Arjun Rathva and anti-BJP civil society activists who are working quietly but diligently on the ground and building up a perception advantage among voters. Here again, the main victim is the Congress party. Regarding the much-discussed Patidar factor, our study revealed that the community is solidly consolidated behind the BJP across the regions. Their sentiment is captured in the remark of an elderly Patidar respondent who said, “The Patidars have aam, Saam and Daam (numbers, social traction and money) who destroyed Congress KHAM – an anti-Patidar social coalition in the 1980s, made up of Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim, employed by veteran Congress leader and ex-CM Madhav Singh Solanki and then Congress President Zinabhai Darji, who together hold the unbeatable winning record of 149 seats out of 182 for Congress.
While the consolidation of the Patidars behind the BJP is an important factor helping the BJP to gain a greater margin of victory, there are areas of grave concern plaguing the saffron party. The most important of these happens to be the high inflation which has started to pinch low-income sections of the population whose daily income is not enough to cover expenses, despite government social protection schemes. Furthermore, instances of corruption at the lower level coupled with a sense of arrogance informing leaders and bureaucracies at the Tehsil and district levels alienates a portion of those voters who have been loyal to the incumbent party until the Prime Minister’s term in office. Minister Modi as Chief Minister. This section is likely to move to the PAA in the future, if the party manages to achieve even minimal electoral success.
Another change that may seem latent but which gains significance after the elections is the entry of the AAP, which may not win a significant number of seats this time around. However, even by a conservative estimate, the party is likely to achieve a double-digit percentage vote, a significant change in the state that has spurned any experience of having a third alternative in the past. This scenario would give the new claimant a polemic platform against the BJP to fight zealously for second place not only in Gujarat but nationally by portraying the Congress as incompetent and unable to become the anchor of the anti-BJP-ism pitch in the years to come.
Therefore, while the AAP factor may appear to help the BJP in Gujarat in the short term, but even with limited electoral success, the former has the potential to emerge as an itch factor for the saffron party in the long term. Therein lies the change in the continuity of Gujarat.
Sajjan Kumar is associated with PRACCIS, a research institution based in Delhi.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the COP27 climate conference in Egypt that the world needed to ‘double down’ on net zero instead of abandoning it because of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.
“I am the spirit of Glasgow,” Johnson said on Monday, referring to the last COP conference, which was hosted under his leadership. At the meeting in the Scottish city, the international community reaffirmed its goal of becoming “net zero by mid-century”.
Johnson said that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “some people have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project has to be delayed and that we have to reopen the coal fields and get the hell out of the countryside “.
He insisted he was not one of them, saying: “Now is not the time to abandon the net zero campaign and turn our backs on renewables.” Instead, Johnson said, it’s time to “put the electric throttle to the ground.”
However, the former prime minister pledged his solidarity with Kyiv, calling the raging war a “Manichean struggle between good and evil”.
Johnson’s said he was speaking “in a purely supportive and footstep role” to newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is due to speak at the conference on Monday.
Enfrijoladas are enchiladas covered in a bean sauce and are typical of the Mexican region of Oaxaca; they’re also one of many ingenious ways to use up leftover corn tortillas. I love cooking beans from scratch, both for quality and affordability, but if you’re pressed for time, use canned ones instead. To go ahead, arrange the enfrijoladas in a casserole and, when you want to eat, cook them for half an hour, sprinkle with feta and pico de gallo, and serve.
The simple and bright salsa cuts through the rich black beans, while the feta adds a nice salty flavor. You can use 250 g of spinach instead of chard.
Soak Overnight
Preparation 20 mins
To cook 1-2 hours
Serves 4-6
45g of butter
2 white onionspeeled and sliced
1 teaspoon chipotle in adobo
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons cider vinegar
180g chardstems and leaves separated, both chopped
Oil
10 x 12 cm corn tortillas
150g of fetacrumbled
250g of mozzarellatorn up
1 small bunch of corianderleaves picked and coarsely chopped
3-4 radishesvery thinly sliced
For the beans
6 large garlic clovespeeled, 2 mashed with the flat of a knife, 4 finely chopped
300g dried black beanssoaked overnight (or 2 x 400g canned black beans, drained and added after frying the onions)
½ star anise (or 1 teaspoon dried hoja santa)
Salt and black pepper
For the pico de gallo
1 small white onionpeeled
3 medium tomatoes
1 red pepper
Juice of 1 lime
Soak the beans overnight in cold water, then drain them, put them in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover at least 8cm. Add the two crushed garlic cloves and star anise, bring to a boil, lower the heat and cook for one to two hours, until tender (time will depend on how old the beans are); skim off any foam that rises to the surface during cooking. When the beans start to get soft, season with a heaped teaspoon of sea salt. Drain, reserving the broth.
When the beans are cooked, heat the butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan and, when it foams gently, add the onion, the four finely chopped garlic cloves, the chard stalks, the bay leaf and the chipotle. Season well, then sweat gently, stirring often, for about 10 minutes, until tender.
Transfer half the onion mixture to a large bowl and add half the cooked beans (or drained canned beans, if using). Put the remaining cooked beans (or canned beans) into the remaining onion mixture in the pan, add 400ml of water (or bean cooking liquid) and the cider vinegar, then, to the Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth, loosening with more cooking liquid from the beans or water until it has the consistency of heavy cream. Adjust seasoning to taste and keep warm.
Put the reserved whole bean and onion mixture into a saucepan, heat gently so the beans hold their shape, then stir in the chard leaves and cook until wilted.
For the pico de gallo, finely chop the onions, tomatoes and chilli, and stir in the lime juice.
In a microwave or low heat oven, soften the tortillas for a minute, then dip each in the bean puree (that piece is messy, but trust me, it tastes amazing). Fill each tortilla with a layer of the whole bean mixture, a crumble of feta and a few tears of mozzarella. Fold the tortilla over to enclose the filling, place on plates and serve with more feta, pico de gallo, radish slices and a little cilantro.
Instead of filling the enfrijoladas with cheese, make a cashew cream with soaked cashews, chili, and fresh lime juice, and use that instead.
MLB
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball’s trade season kicked off just hours after the World Series finale.
Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are expected to join them in the coming days, among 56 players whose contracts include options that must be decided within five days of the end of the World Series. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as are shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Clayton Kershaw, Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo, Kenley Janson, Nathan Eovaldi and Josh Bell and Andrew Benintendi also released on Sunday,
Some players, like Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, have contracts with mutual options that need to be decided. Approximately 55 additional players are potentially eligible for free agency based on option decisions.
Players can start trading economic conditions on Friday. Judge rejected a contract offer from the New York Yankees in April that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023 to 29. He set an AL record with 62 home runs, finished tied for the league lead majors with 131 RBI and finished second in the AL with a .311 batting average.
Teams have until Thursday to make qualifying offers of $19.65 million to their former players who have become free agents. A free agent can only receive a qualifying offer if they have been with the same team continuously since opening day and have never received a qualifying offer before. A player has until November 20 to accept.
If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before next year’s amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round. or at the end of the competitive balance round. B. Placement depends on amount of new contract and revenue share and luxury tax status of team losing player.
Eligible offers began after the 2012 season, and only eight of 110 offers were accepted. Of the 14 players who received offers last year, only San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt said yes.
Major League Baseball proposed last winter to drop qualifying offers and direct compensation of draft picks, and the March lockout settlement tied the proposal to players’ association accepting an international amateur draft . The union rejected the project in July.
Rather than becoming free agents, St. Louis Cardinals stars Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been put on the voluntary retirement list.
Washington left-hander Sean Doolittle became the first free agent to reach a deal, remaining with the Nationals on a minor league contract. Doolittle made the last of his six appearances this year on April 19 and had surgery in July to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, a less severe internal splint procedure than Tommy John surgery.
Rishi Sunak is probably the greatest star wars fan to take the post of British Prime Minister. It has been reported that he turns to films for inspiration, both personally and politically. One MP said, probably with some hyperbole, that much of Sunak’s political philosophy comes from the trade wars in Star Wars.
Personal inspiration is easy to find in star wars. It’s a classic hero’s journey, with a call to adventure for a reluctant young protagonist who finally has greatness thrust upon him.
Finding political inspiration is a little trickier. We’ve already written about the lessons for constitutionalism and democracy sliding toward tyranny that can be learned from the prequel trilogy. It is hoped that Sunak will not face such a challenge as prime minister.
star wars may not carry the same kind of gravity as The art of War or Machiavelli The prince as a political instruction manual. But it is nonetheless filled with interesting lessons and cautionary examples for those seeking to promote peace, order, and good government in this galaxy or any other. Here are some lessons Sunak should heed.
Incompetence leads to secession and conflict
The main lesson of the prequel films, which led to the rise of the Empire, is that political dysfunction sows the seeds of democratic decadence. The inaction of paralyzed legislatures and slow, overwhelming bureaucracies in the face of crisis precipitates the rise of a strong leader who promises to take matters into his own hands and restore order.
The Phantom Menace depicts a Galactic Republic in turmoil, with the bickering Senate and the incompetent Supreme Chancellor unable to respond effectively.
The situation reached a breaking point in attack of the clones, as thousands of star systems break away from the Republic and go it alone. The Chancellor raises a huge army in response, and the galaxy is at war.
Sunak takes control of a country facing many problems, after a period of chaotic leadership. War is unlikely, of course, but secession and national chaos are possible.
The UK Supreme Court has just heard a case about the legality of a second referendum on Scottish independence. The Northern Irish executive failed to form following elections earlier this year, an issue linked to Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Meanwhile, the discussion about unification referendums in Ireland continues to gain momentum.
Sunak should bear in mind that dysfunctional and incompetent governments create centrifugal forces that can break even very old and established unions.
Trade keeps the peace, but annoys the people
The origin of the crisis for the Galactic Republic, we are told in The Phantom Menace, is disputes over the “taxation of trade routes to outlying star systems”. Notoriously, audiences found it exceptionally boring.
Sunak could learn from the mistakes of George Lucas: while people tend to like the benefits of trade when it’s going well, they really don’t like to hear about trade disputes and taxes.
In a post-Brexit world, where more and better trade deals will be essential for Britain’s future, avoiding trade wars, quietly improving trade and keeping it out of the headlines would help avoid backlash public.
The other lesson here is that when trade is good, it keeps the peace, while trade disputes sow the seeds of much more serious conflict. It is one of the founding principles of the EU, namely that trade interdependence lays the foundations for lasting peace.
Good trade deals with the EU will be key to keeping the peace process on track in Northern Ireland and building good relations with the UK’s European neighbours.
Do not lead from the background
In A new hope, the first film of the original trilogy, we do not see the Emperor. Ominously appearing in the background, he relies on a disparate band of semi-competent subordinates bickering among themselves.
Various senior Imperial officials – system governors, admirals, Darth Vader – jostle for control, and in the end, the Empire’s all-important Death Star is destroyed by the Rebels.
In The Empire Strikes BackVader is in charge – one imagines the victims of the Death Star’s destruction have moved him quite far down the org chart.
His aggressive management style is based on the summary execution of subordinates for poor performance. But he doesn’t get the job done either, and in the third movie, the Emperor has to step forward. At this point, it is too late and the Rebel plan to destroy the Empire succeeds.
It’s great storytelling, but it’s not good governance. For a would-be leader, the lesson is clear: you need to be felt as a political force, or a rebel alliance will come looking for you.
Coming from unseating a prime minister lurking in the background is a lesson Sunak should know without needing to learn it from his favorite movies.
Be careful when modifying the agreement
In The empire strikes back Darth Vader makes a deal with Cloud City administrator Lando Calrissian to hand over Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in return for a promise that his city would be left alone by the Empire.
But Vader takes Leia and Chewbacca prisoner, and when Lando complains that it was out of the deal, he replies, “I’m changing the deal.” Please do not modify it further. Realizing what the deals with Vader are worth, Lando abandons their deal and helps our heroes escape Vader’s clutches.
The obvious lesson is to be careful when giving up on your commitments. A crucial challenge Sunak will face is trying to renegotiate aspects of the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, in particular the Northern Ireland Protocol.
There are signs of positive engagement between the two parties and hopefully an acceptable compromise can be found. But if not, Sunak needs to be careful that the UK delivers on its promises, otherwise its potential partners could, like Lando, come to wonder what their deals are worth.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
