Vikings’ Camryn Bynum frustrated by collision with official but accepts apology

Fun Match: Mitty at Los Gatos

It had to be like this. It was to be Archbishop Mitty’s coach Danny Sullivan, a former star quarterback and assistant coach for Los Gatos, facing his alma mater in the first round of the Central Coast Section’s Division I playoffs.

On Sunday, when Sullivan arrived for the section classification meeting, the first person he saw was Los Gatos manager Mark Krail.

They already knew the match was a reality, having calculated the points the CCS uses to seed teams.

“We just started laughing,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan led Los Gatos to a CCS championship in 2005 under then-coach Butch Cattolico before moving to Arizona State. He returned to Los Gatos to coach under Cattolico and later Krail, winning a CCS title with both.

Friday night’s game won’t be the first time Sullivan has coached against Los Gatos. He also did it when he was coaching at Palo Alto.

“I think any chance that someone has the opportunity to kind of be back where the nostalgia and the memories come back is pretty special,” Sullivan said Sunday. “But having done it a few years ago, I think it’s useful for me. I can really focus on the game.”

Sullivan has had a tough season as a coach but has turned it around this year, going from a win last fall to seven and a spot in the section’s top-eight division.

Krail is happy for Sullivan.

“His first two years there were tough, obviously, but to his credit and the kids’ credit, they hit it off well and had a really great year,” Krail said. “It’s a great football team. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. They have really talented players on both sides of the ball.

—Darren Sabedra

Is Wilcox ready to rehearse?

Wilcox went that route last season. The Chargers lost to Los Gatos in the league, were placed in Division II, and won the sectional and regional championships before narrowly losing in a state final.

Is Santa Clara School ready for a sequel?

Wilcox again lost to Los Gatos during the regular season, a result that took the Chargers back to Division II.

The No. 1 seed, Wilcox has a good shot at another long run. The Chargers open the playoffs Thursday at home against Lincoln-San Jose.

“We are thrilled,” Wilcox coach Paul Rosa said in a text Sunday. “I think it’s a really competitive group and (there) are a lot of good teams that can win it. Should be fun.”

—Joseph Dycus

Is the system fair for league champions?

While Wilcox has a good shot in Division II, Los Gatos will need to win a division that includes the best teams in the section (i.e. Serra, St. Francis and others) to reach a regional.

Is it right?

“I’ve said it to anyone who wants to listen,” Los Gatos coach Mark Krail said. “In our case, and certainly in the case of Wilcox in the past, if you win your league then, man, go play against the big guys because you had a championship to celebrate and you had a great year to tell. .

“The ones I feel bad for are the teams that don’t win their league and then, thanks to the points system, end up in Division I. It’s tough. It was Half Moon Bay a few years ago. Palma this year. Wilcox was half a point away. That part rubs me the wrong way. It’s nice to go to your banquet and have something to celebrate, isn’t it? If you won your league, that’s something to celebrate.

—Darren Sabedra

Unlucky No. 8 seeds

In CCS, sometimes losing has its advantages, winning has its disadvantages.

It was still clear on Sunday.

The CCS uses a competitive equity model for its football playoffs, ranking qualified teams from 1 to 40. The top eight teams are placed in Division I, the next eight in Division II and further.

As always, it’s easier to be No. 9 on these rankings than No. 8, No. 17 on No. 16, No. 25 on No. 24 and No. 33 on No. 32.

Who are the eighth unlucky seeds?

Palma (Division I), Lincoln-San Jose (Division II), Terra Nova (Division III) and Overfelt (Division IV).

What about Lucky Seeds #1?

Wilcox (Division II), Soquel (Division III), Sequoia (Division IV) and Westmont (Division V).

Palma went 8-2 and played a tough non-league schedule, with wins against Sacred Heart Cathedral and Soquel.

The reward of the Salinas school?

A Saturday trip to No. 1 seed Serra.

CSC commissioner Dave Grissom said the margin between receiving a No. 8 seed or the No. 1 seed in the next split is often one point or less.

“There were years where you had to have a tiebreaker between an eight-seeded and a one-seeded one,” Grissom said. “That didn’t happen this year.”

Last month, after his team lost to Sacred Heart Prep, Half Moon Bay coach Keith Holden made it clear what he thought of the system.

“I hate to say this, but I’ll say it because it’s absolutely true: when it comes to the playoffs and how they rank you, losing actually helps you – and that’s sad,” Holden said. . “Sacred Heart Prep, they won state last year. But they won state because they were a pretty low seed.

—Joseph Dycus

Mountain View: Three wins are enough

You might be wondering how Mountain View, which finished 3-7 overall and 1-4 in its league, had enough power points to qualify for the playoffs.

Here’s how (using the CCS points system):

Each team gets two points per win. It’s six points.

Each team gets one point for playing against league “A” teams. Mountain View has played eight. It’s eight points.

Each team gets 0.5 points for playing against “B” league teams. Mountain View played two. It’s a dot.

Each team gets one point for playing a league champion. Mountain View has played three (The King’s Academy, Sacred Heart Prep and Los Gatos). It’s three points.

Each team gets 1.5 points for playing against a team ranked in the Calpreps.com Top 100 at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the ranking meeting. Mountain View played two (Los Gatos and Sacred Heart Prep). It’s three points.

Each team gets one point for playing teams ranked #101-150 on calpreps.com at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the ranking meeting. Mountain View played two (Mitty and Wilcox). It’s two points.

Mountain View total: 23 points.

That was enough for the Spartans to secure the second seed in Division IV and a Friday night home game against seventh-seeded Homestead (4-6).

—Darren Sabedra

Lower league dilemma: what about us?

Rancho San Juan was one of the teams that, had the CCS had a few extra slots available, likely would have attended.

The new Salinas school is only in its third season of college football, so current seniors were introduced to that level in the spring post-COVID in sophomore year. Now, as seniors, they have had a sensational season, going 8-2 and beating SCVAL/PAL lake champion Woodside in a non-league game.

But in the PCAL Cypress, only the league champion qualified. Rancho San Juan lost twice, leaving the Trailblazers in contention for one of five spots overall. Rancho San Juan head coach Troy Emrey said he had a feeling Sunday’s news wasn’t going to be positive for them, but finding out they missed the playoffs still got him disappointed for his elders.

“I felt like they deserved to have a playoff run and play a game,” Emrey said. “I don’t think there are many teams in the state of California that have won eight games and haven’t made the playoffs. It sucks to be in this exclusive group instead of the exclusive group that goes to the playoffs.

Although he’s not exactly sure how best to achieve this – more teams in the divisions that already exist? Add another division entirely? – Emrey thinks the CSC should make the playoffs more accessible and add a few more spots. Whether they win every playoff game or lose in the first round, just making the playoffs means so much to schools like his.

“The kids want nothing more than to keep playing,” Emrey said. “They were all disappointed when they heard the news today. To have the opportunity to participate in the same tournament as teams from Sacramento to San Diego, competing for the same trophy, is a good thing for them.

“It’s great for the student body too, [and] helps us continue to build our school culture. The opportunity to participate in something like this does wonders for a school and a program.

—Alex Simon