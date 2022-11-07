News
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum frustrated by collision with official but accepts apology
LANDOVER, Md. — Vikings safety Camryn Bynum thought he had a sure interception early in the second half Sunday against Washington. Instead, it turned out to be a Commanders touchdown.
On the second play of the third quarter in Minnesota’s 20-17 win at FedEx Field, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a long pass that Bynum was preparing to get under. Suddenly, back judge Steve Patrick banged into him near the goal line, and it was wide receiver Curtis Samuel who instead caught the ball and rolled into the end zone for a 49-yard catch and a 10-7 Washington lead.
“It was frustrating,’’ Bynum said. “I knew I could have helped the team with an interception but obviously he was back there and I don’t know where he came from. It’s just unfortunate, but he’s a part of the field, so it’s not like it’s against the rules.’’
Bynum said Patrick expressed his regret for what happened.
“He apologized, and I told him, ‘It’s football,’ ’’ Bynum said. “(I showed) forgiveness. He’s human. He makes mistakes and I can’t hold it to him. It’s part of the game, and I just had to go back out there. But we got the win.’’
NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson discussed the play after the game with a pool reporter. The play was reviewed to see if Samuel was touched before he crossed the goal line, but Anderson said the contact Patrick had with Bynum was not part of the review.
“I want to ensure you that all officials are working to not be contacted by the players. … It’s just one of those unfortunate things, out on the football field, occasionally officials do contact players,’’ Anderson said.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called the play “unfortunate” but was “proud of our team for overcoming it” and for overall playing well on defense. The Vikings had three sacks, two by edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
Dantzler injures ankle
Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler was knocked out of Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. O’Connell said he will have an MRI examination.
“That is one of those injuries it’s hard to give it a timetable on,’’ O’Connell said.
Dantzler was listed as questionable for the game due to a neck injury but started. After he was injured on a play in which he was penalized for an illegal low block, he was replaced for the remainder of the game by rookie Akayleb Evans.
“I felt like he really had an impact in there,’’ O’Connell said of Evans, who had a pass broken up and two tackles for loss. “And it seemed like he was incredibly comfortable in that moment.”
The Thielen 500
Adam Thielen’s first catch of the game gave him 500 for his career. He became just the third receiver in Minnesota history to reach that milestone, joining Cris Carter, who had 1,004 receptions, and Randy Moss, who had 587.
“That’s elite company and it says a lot about, not only Adam as a player, but Adam as a man,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “You don’t do that on accident. … He’ll go down as one of the best Vikings of all time.”’
Thielen finished the game with three catches for 67 yards.
“Relief’ for Jefferson
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 115 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive. It was his first TD reception since Week 1.
“It was a relief,’’ he said. “Hitting The Griddy.”
Overall, Jefferson said his play “could be better.” He said that “two 50-50 balls” thrown to him “could have been touchdowns,’’ including one that former University of Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste intercepted in the final minute of the first half.
Callie Grace O’Connell born
Leah O’Connell, Kevin’s wife, gave birth Friday night to a baby girl. The head coach said the couple’s fourth child was named Callie Grace.
“We thought a couple days earlier in the week we thought it might have been time,’’ O’Connell said. “But ended up being the right time was Friday evening. … She was unbelievable through her fourth delivery. I just feel so blessed having been there (at the hospital).”
News
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL LIVE: Play-by-play action
Tennessee Titans 14-9 Kansas City Chiefs
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Dailymail.com provides all the action and updates from Sunday Night Football, where the Tennessee Titans meet the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Did the section get the right seeds?
Fun Match: Mitty at Los Gatos
It had to be like this. It was to be Archbishop Mitty’s coach Danny Sullivan, a former star quarterback and assistant coach for Los Gatos, facing his alma mater in the first round of the Central Coast Section’s Division I playoffs.
On Sunday, when Sullivan arrived for the section classification meeting, the first person he saw was Los Gatos manager Mark Krail.
They already knew the match was a reality, having calculated the points the CCS uses to seed teams.
“We just started laughing,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan led Los Gatos to a CCS championship in 2005 under then-coach Butch Cattolico before moving to Arizona State. He returned to Los Gatos to coach under Cattolico and later Krail, winning a CCS title with both.
Friday night’s game won’t be the first time Sullivan has coached against Los Gatos. He also did it when he was coaching at Palo Alto.
“I think any chance that someone has the opportunity to kind of be back where the nostalgia and the memories come back is pretty special,” Sullivan said Sunday. “But having done it a few years ago, I think it’s useful for me. I can really focus on the game.”
Sullivan has had a tough season as a coach but has turned it around this year, going from a win last fall to seven and a spot in the section’s top-eight division.
Krail is happy for Sullivan.
“His first two years there were tough, obviously, but to his credit and the kids’ credit, they hit it off well and had a really great year,” Krail said. “It’s a great football team. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. They have really talented players on both sides of the ball.
—Darren Sabedra
Is Wilcox ready to rehearse?
Wilcox went that route last season. The Chargers lost to Los Gatos in the league, were placed in Division II, and won the sectional and regional championships before narrowly losing in a state final.
Is Santa Clara School ready for a sequel?
Wilcox again lost to Los Gatos during the regular season, a result that took the Chargers back to Division II.
The No. 1 seed, Wilcox has a good shot at another long run. The Chargers open the playoffs Thursday at home against Lincoln-San Jose.
“We are thrilled,” Wilcox coach Paul Rosa said in a text Sunday. “I think it’s a really competitive group and (there) are a lot of good teams that can win it. Should be fun.”
—Joseph Dycus
Is the system fair for league champions?
While Wilcox has a good shot in Division II, Los Gatos will need to win a division that includes the best teams in the section (i.e. Serra, St. Francis and others) to reach a regional.
Is it right?
“I’ve said it to anyone who wants to listen,” Los Gatos coach Mark Krail said. “In our case, and certainly in the case of Wilcox in the past, if you win your league then, man, go play against the big guys because you had a championship to celebrate and you had a great year to tell. .
“The ones I feel bad for are the teams that don’t win their league and then, thanks to the points system, end up in Division I. It’s tough. It was Half Moon Bay a few years ago. Palma this year. Wilcox was half a point away. That part rubs me the wrong way. It’s nice to go to your banquet and have something to celebrate, isn’t it? If you won your league, that’s something to celebrate.
—Darren Sabedra
Unlucky No. 8 seeds
In CCS, sometimes losing has its advantages, winning has its disadvantages.
It was still clear on Sunday.
The CCS uses a competitive equity model for its football playoffs, ranking qualified teams from 1 to 40. The top eight teams are placed in Division I, the next eight in Division II and further.
As always, it’s easier to be No. 9 on these rankings than No. 8, No. 17 on No. 16, No. 25 on No. 24 and No. 33 on No. 32.
Who are the eighth unlucky seeds?
Palma (Division I), Lincoln-San Jose (Division II), Terra Nova (Division III) and Overfelt (Division IV).
What about Lucky Seeds #1?
Wilcox (Division II), Soquel (Division III), Sequoia (Division IV) and Westmont (Division V).
Palma went 8-2 and played a tough non-league schedule, with wins against Sacred Heart Cathedral and Soquel.
The reward of the Salinas school?
A Saturday trip to No. 1 seed Serra.
CSC commissioner Dave Grissom said the margin between receiving a No. 8 seed or the No. 1 seed in the next split is often one point or less.
“There were years where you had to have a tiebreaker between an eight-seeded and a one-seeded one,” Grissom said. “That didn’t happen this year.”
Last month, after his team lost to Sacred Heart Prep, Half Moon Bay coach Keith Holden made it clear what he thought of the system.
“I hate to say this, but I’ll say it because it’s absolutely true: when it comes to the playoffs and how they rank you, losing actually helps you – and that’s sad,” Holden said. . “Sacred Heart Prep, they won state last year. But they won state because they were a pretty low seed.
—Joseph Dycus
Mountain View: Three wins are enough
You might be wondering how Mountain View, which finished 3-7 overall and 1-4 in its league, had enough power points to qualify for the playoffs.
Here’s how (using the CCS points system):
Each team gets two points per win. It’s six points.
Each team gets one point for playing against league “A” teams. Mountain View has played eight. It’s eight points.
Each team gets 0.5 points for playing against “B” league teams. Mountain View played two. It’s a dot.
Each team gets one point for playing a league champion. Mountain View has played three (The King’s Academy, Sacred Heart Prep and Los Gatos). It’s three points.
Each team gets 1.5 points for playing against a team ranked in the Calpreps.com Top 100 at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the ranking meeting. Mountain View played two (Los Gatos and Sacred Heart Prep). It’s three points.
Each team gets one point for playing teams ranked #101-150 on calpreps.com at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the ranking meeting. Mountain View played two (Mitty and Wilcox). It’s two points.
Mountain View total: 23 points.
That was enough for the Spartans to secure the second seed in Division IV and a Friday night home game against seventh-seeded Homestead (4-6).
—Darren Sabedra
Lower league dilemma: what about us?
Rancho San Juan was one of the teams that, had the CCS had a few extra slots available, likely would have attended.
The new Salinas school is only in its third season of college football, so current seniors were introduced to that level in the spring post-COVID in sophomore year. Now, as seniors, they have had a sensational season, going 8-2 and beating SCVAL/PAL lake champion Woodside in a non-league game.
But in the PCAL Cypress, only the league champion qualified. Rancho San Juan lost twice, leaving the Trailblazers in contention for one of five spots overall. Rancho San Juan head coach Troy Emrey said he had a feeling Sunday’s news wasn’t going to be positive for them, but finding out they missed the playoffs still got him disappointed for his elders.
“I felt like they deserved to have a playoff run and play a game,” Emrey said. “I don’t think there are many teams in the state of California that have won eight games and haven’t made the playoffs. It sucks to be in this exclusive group instead of the exclusive group that goes to the playoffs.
Although he’s not exactly sure how best to achieve this – more teams in the divisions that already exist? Add another division entirely? – Emrey thinks the CSC should make the playoffs more accessible and add a few more spots. Whether they win every playoff game or lose in the first round, just making the playoffs means so much to schools like his.
“The kids want nothing more than to keep playing,” Emrey said. “They were all disappointed when they heard the news today. To have the opportunity to participate in the same tournament as teams from Sacramento to San Diego, competing for the same trophy, is a good thing for them.
“It’s great for the student body too, [and] helps us continue to build our school culture. The opportunity to participate in something like this does wonders for a school and a program.
—Alex Simon
California Daily Newspapers
News
Newton County woman in a wheelchair struggles to vote early
She said she had to go to another polling station after the one closest to her house didn’t have disabled parking two days in a row.
COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County woman said she struggled to be heard in early voting and had to make three trips to the polls to vote.
Early voting ended Friday. Although the election signs still remain at the Turner Lake Senior Center, for Kathleen Lowde, she said her aggravation will last longer.
“I feel like this is a really important election. I was thrilled we got the early vote,” Lowder said.
That excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t vote.
“All handicapped parking spots have been taken,” Lowder said.
Her life changed 30 years ago when she suffered a spinal cord injury and had to use a wheelchair. Lowder said she drove around the senior center looking for a place to park.
“At one point, another car with a disabled tag passed me, and it stopped and parked,” Lowder said.
Lowder said she pulled up behind that car at the front of the building.
“I pulled the base out of my chair and before I could do anything else the officer came over and said, ‘You can’t park here,’” Lowder said.
Lowder made a Facebook Live video, and in it, she alleges that a Newton County sheriff’s deputy physically prevented her from voting.
“I went back the next day and the same six cars were parked in the handicap spots,” Lowder said.
She then drove 40 minutes round trip to another early voting location.
“At the church, there was a handicap spot,” Lowder said. “I want to be able to live a normal life and go and vote when I need to. It’s really frustrating because it’s quite difficult to get around in a wheelchair. Then that it takes me three times to park and voting is simply not acceptable.
Lowder hopes that sharing her story can help resolve voting issues for people with disabilities in the future.
“They need to be able to make accommodations so people with disabilities can vote,” Lowder said. “I can’t imagine what’s going to happen on Tuesday.”
The Newton County Board of Elections did not return multiple messages for comment. 11Alive also contacted the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, but they did not return a request for comment.
Any voter who is 75 or older, or who is disabled and needs assistance to vote, is allowed to vote immediately at the next available booth without having to wait in line, according to state codes.
The Secretary of State’s office advises voters with disabilities who have accessibility challenges to contact their county elections office if accommodations are not made. People can also contact the Secretary of State’s office at 404-656-2871 or (V/TTY) 656-1787 for further assistance.
Cnn
News
Nick Carter sobs as the Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter on stage
Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his brother Aaron Carter.
During the street boysAt the November 6 concert at London’s O2 Arena, the singer was visually moved as he and his bandmates paid tribute to the late musician on stage.
As seen in videos shared on social networksa large screen showed an in memoriam image of Aaron during a performance of the boy band’s latest single “No Place,” whose member Kevin Richardson explained “is very special to us because this song is about family”.
“Everyone here, we all grew up together,” the singer told the crowd, as Nick stood beside him in tears. “We’ve been through ups and downs and ups and downs. Thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love.”
He continued, “Tonight our hearts are a bit heavy. Because we lost a member of our family yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment on our show to acknowledge him.”
Entertainment
News
Gophers men’s basketball needs to build bridge between veterans and freshmen
Ben Johnson doesn’t characterize his second season as Gophers men’s basketball coach in terms of taking another step up a ladder.
For a second straight year, Minnesota has another revamped roster. After going 13-17 with 10 new players a year ago, the U has eight newcomers this season: a mix of three transfers and five freshmen.
“There is this gap,” Johnson said last week. “We have the upperclassmen, which I know what I’m going to get, then the young guys. If we can bridge that gap, then I think we will have a chance to continue to get better as a team.”
The Gophers have to go horizontal before they go vertical. The first chance to build that link comes in Monday’s season opener against Western Michigan at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.
The four veterans have been named captains: lone returning starter Jamison Battle, an all-Big Ten caliber forward out for weeks after foot surgery on Oct. 28, and the three transfers. The headliner is forward Dawson Garcia (North Carolina); the cog is point guard Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State); and the role player is guard Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth).
When Division III St. Olaf took an early lead in the exhibition game last week, Samuels said their message to the young players was to calm down in the eventual 71-55 win.
“It’s trying to give the little nuggets to the young guys, so now they are not freshmen, but they’re freshmen, sophomore, juniors, seniors,” said Samuels, who was a captain at Dartmouth. “We kind of need them playing at that level.”
Minnesota went 4-16 in the Big Ten a year ago, finishing in a tie for last place in the 14-team conference. This year, Minnesota is picked to finish 12th, according to 28 media members in the annual Columbus Dispatch/The Athletic poll.
The Gophers started strong last year, wining their first seven nonconference games, including victories over Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. This year’s top nonconference game is at Virginia Tech during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28.
Minnesota’s opener is its first-ever matchup against Western Michigan, which Johnson said will be similar to playing Michigan State. After 19 seasons on the Spartans staff, new head coach Dwayne Stephens has brought that same physical, fast-paced, rebound-centric, man-to-man-defensive style to the Broncos.
“It’s a mini-Big Ten-type mentality game,” Johnson said. “It’s good. Again, our young guys have to get that early. It would do us no favors if we are playing teams where we are out there able to do whatever we want. I want us to be challenged from that physical standpoint. That is the biggest adjustment.”
For Minnesota to improve in Year 2 under Johnson, freshmen such as center Pharrel Payne, forward Joshua Ola-Joseph and guards Jaden Henley and Braeden Carrington will need to acclimate and contribute.
The adjustment period could be delayed for Carrington, who had a protective boot for an ankle injury that kept him out against St. Olaf. Garcia also missed the exhibition with a muscle strain.
In the tune-up game, Johnson wanted to challenge his team by drawing up a play on the white board and seeing if they could bring it out onto the court. “It’s all those uncomfortable situations that we need to be in,” Johnson. “Just get reps. We got to get reps.”
They need to engineer and then build that bridge.
News
Election Day News, Polls and Full Midterm Coverage
For Tom Spehert, 72, of Greendale, Wis., the country is on the line in this midterm election.
Spehert, who hosted a canvas launch for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and the state party at his home on Saturday, told CNN he fears Democrats will lose crucial protection from Republicans if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers loses re-election on Tuesday or the Democrats lose control of the House and Senate.
“I mean, it’s, it’s important. Like in the state of Wisconsin, we’re lucky to have Governor Evers because the legislature is Republican and he was able to, you know, temper what they tried to do,” Spehert told Omar Jimenez. from CNN. “And the same thing will happen in Washington if we lose the Senate and we lose Congress, it will be the same thing. So it’s really important that we keep our majority.
Spehert, who met his wife while volunteering for his local Democratic party in the 1960s, said he was concerned about the threat of increased violent rhetoric in politics.
“Things are a lot more tense, okay? Some of the fun is gone, because we heard what happened to Nancy Pelosi’s husband, you know? he said.
“Although I have to say that over the years people always say, ‘How can you put these signs in front of your house’ and ‘Are you afraid to put stickers on your car? I just said if they want to destroy my house, they want to destroy my stickers, fine – it’s my right to do that,” he said.
The Wisconsin Democrat, who voted early, was excited to vote for Barnes, whom he has known for years.
“I’m an old white guy, okay, okay? End of the story. Mandela is the future of the party, we need to get the young people involved and he, you know, I just think he’s the guy. He’s young, he’s energetic, we have the same ideals and I’m behind him 100%,” Spehert told CNN.
Cnn
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum frustrated by collision with official but accepts apology
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL LIVE: Play-by-play action
Did the section get the right seeds?
Newton County woman in a wheelchair struggles to vote early
Nick Carter sobs as the Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter on stage
Gophers men’s basketball needs to build bridge between veterans and freshmen
Election Day News, Polls and Full Midterm Coverage
T.J. Hockenson makes immediate impact in Vikings’ win
Musk delays Twitter subscription service until after midterm
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins celebrates emotional win in first game back in Washington
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data