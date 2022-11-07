News
Walk in LA: Billionaire Caruso unleashes millions as he looks to get mad at Bass in LA
The handful of voters she meets and manages to persuade to vote matters more than anyone predicted weeks ago. A poll released on Friday shows Bass with a slight lead but within the margin of error – as the developer unleashes a spending spree in a rush for what would be a huge upheaval in Los Angeles politics.
A victory in this deeply blue town of Caruso, a former Republican and political novice who spent an estimated $100 million of his own fortune on the race, would amount to a repudiation of the Democratic establishment, which came out strong for the congresswoman. and former President of the National Assembly.
Caruso’s money has allowed him to dominate advertising spend and compete in the ground game, including a recent $13 million outlay on touts like Plaschinski. His team hopes they can defeat, or at least neutralize, the union-backed Bass allies who are rolling out to lure voters — and political veterans fear that could be a winning formula.
“Don’t sleep on a guy who’s going to spend over $100 million on a race,” said Bill Burton, a Democratic consultant who advised Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign and backs Bass.
Camp Caruso plays a major role for voters, especially Latinos, in the San Fernando Valley. The UC Berkeley poll showed the developer, which changed its registration from independent to Democratic in January, up 9 points in the region, while Bass leads everywhere else in the expansive city.
Caruso’s road to victory passes through neighborhoods like Pacoima, Panorama City and Sylmar, which helped bolster his 7-point advantage in the Valley in the June primary. That’s where someone like Plaschinski, who is originally from Guadalajara and came to the United States in 2005, can help — making connections in the many Spanish-speaking households in the area.
At a house, she chats with a man and his daughter from the Mexican state of Michoacán who say they’ve heard of Caruso and are considering voting for him. Plaschinski encourages them to turn in their ballot. “Lots of Latinos,” she begins before the woman cuts her off and finishes the phrase “don’t vote.” She is soon on her way to another house.
Returning such voters is essential for Caruso. Bass is still the frontrunner despite the developer’s unprecedented level of spending — $92 million according to the City of Los Angeles Ethics Commission — which has allowed it to dominate the media landscape. Getting such voters out is essential for Caruso, even in a state where every registered voter now receives a ballot mailed to their home.
Caruso’s prolific spending prompted Bass supporters to funnel unusually large sums into his electoral candidacy. The congresswoman, who would become the first black woman to lead the city, raised $8 million in addition to the $5 million spent on her behalf by independent spending committees.
Many groups campaigning intensively for the congresswoman are driven in part by deep skepticism that Caruso is truly a Democrat, said Mark Gonzalez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.
A developer best known for building luxury shopping malls in Southern California, Caruso has spent most of his adult life as a Republican.
While Caruso and Bass share campaign platforms that largely focus on homelessness and public safety, Caruso has cast himself as a political outsider who will rein in an inefficient and corrupt Democratic establishment. He also has a history of financially supporting Republican politicians who backed anti-abortion policies — like Senator Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush — though he maintains he always supported the right. to abortion.
The Democratic Party has gone to great lengths to support Bass, helping him compile an unprecedented list of supporters in a local election. This includes nearly all of the top Democratic officials at the city and state levels – although Governor Gavin Newsom is conspicuously absent — and national figures like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.
Caruso lost the June primary by 7 points and trailed in double digits over the summer. A UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies and Los Angeles Times poll released Friday showed Bass rose 4 points, within the margin of error.
The developer has a team of 300-400 paid knockers who work six days a week trying to persuade people who often don’t vote to run for Caruso. Recent filings show the campaign shelled out $13 million for a canvassing operation, more than any candidate has spent on a full mayoral bid. This general election awareness campaign began to ramp up in August, according to Dveen Babaian, who coordinates the paid outreach program on the ground.
Bass countered with his own team of 75 paid field workers who solicit and make phone calls. She also has the support of a large team of volunteers organized by labor unions and local and state Democratic parties who go door-to-door for her and other candidates they have endorsed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor said the organization organized about 400 canvassing volunteers.
The Bass campaign relies on the enthusiasm of volunteers to win over Angelenos who answer the door. Canvassing efforts that rely heavily on unpaid workers have historically been more successful than those backed by paid employees, said John Shallman, a political consultant who led City Attorney Mike Feuer’s unsuccessful campaign at the city hall.
“You have to imagine at the door, that someone who doesn’t necessarily, inherently believe what they’re saying, is going to be a less forceful or persuasive communicator,” he said.
The Caruso campaign in a statement said his field team is “passionate and energetic” about his role in engaging marginalized communities who they hope will help elect him.”
One such staffer is Plaschinski, who began working in campaigns a decade ago to increase Latino voter turnout. She is part of a canvassing team that specifically targeted predominantly Latino communities in places like Boyle Heights and the San Fernando Valley.
Outreach efforts in the Valley for both campaigns focused on the region’s large Latin American population, which had a turnout of around 20% during the primary, 10 points lower than the city totals. Caruso has also covered Spanish-language media with ads, helping him gain recent support among Latinos, according to the UC Berkeley poll.
While Bass has won endorsements from most of California’s top Latino elected officials, Caruso’s voter turnout efforts have earned him the support of the Avance Democratic Club, which has endorsed the developer.
“If nothing else, Rick Caruso has changed the narrative to include Latinos in future campaigns,” said club president Nilza Serrano. “And for that, I will always be grateful because our community will be better for it.”
Will Gophers make a quarterback change? A look at key facets involved in a decision.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., was the site of the last seismic shift in Gopher quarterbacks.
In 2018, Zack Annexstad was injured before halftime against Nebraska, didn’t return to that midseason game and never made another start. Tanner Morgan stepped in during that 53-28 loss to the Cornhuskers and went on to start the next 45 consecutive games.
On Saturday, Morgan was injured before halftime in Lincoln and didn’t come back. Athan Kaliakmanis came in and helped lead a 20-13 comeback road win to make Minnesota (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) bowl eligible.
Might this again be the spot where the Gophers have another landmark change at the game’s most-important position?
The spark Kaliakmanis provided was undeniable. With his team down 10-0 at the half, the redshirt freshman helped produce six plays over 13 yards — including completions of 38 and 45 yards — on three scoring drives to turn that double-digit deficit into a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
After Morgan was sacked four times in the first half — including the hit that knocked him out of the game — Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca countered by moving the pocket for Kaliakmanis. He was never sacked. He also kept the ball on the read-options, something Morgan rarely does. Kaliakmanis had an 8-yard keeper on his first play of the third quarter and later a 16-yard rush on the game-tying drive.
“He’s so darn athletic,” head coach P.J. Fleck said postgame. “He pulls it and he’s out the gate. He is long (at 6-foot-4) and he can extend the ride (on RPOs with the tailback). He’s got a huge arm, he’s really intelligent and he’s fun. He has this presence about him that livens up people around him, too.”
“It’s very similar to what Tanner does,” Fleck continued. “(Kaliakmanis is) incredibly confident, and I thought he played really well. We did things that fit him in the second half a little bit more. I think that is what kind of turned things a little bit for us.”
Given the results in Saturday’s game, it might seem a change is in the making, but the decision-maker is not the legion on Twitter. If that were the case, this would have been done weeks, if not years ago. It comes down to Fleck, who has demonstrated loyalty to Morgan, quick to remind folks that the sixth-year senior is the winningest quarterback in program history.
When Fleck shared Morgan’s injury to ESPN2 sideline reporter Taylor McGregor on Saturday, he felt the need to share the injury-induced QB change was not part of a quarterback controversy. He showed how steadfast he has been to Morgan a year ago when the offense struggled, primarily in the passing game during crippling losses to Bowling Green and Illinois.
Fleck has prided himself on building a program that is about more than football and has repeatedly said Morgan has earned the right to keep his spot. Last week he was named one of 12 semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which goes to the player demonstrating outstanding community service.
Fleck has stuck behind Morgan through thick (the dream season in 2019) and thin (the death of his father in July 2021). An ESPN “College GameDay” story on Ted Morgan’s passing harkened back to that deep emotion and “Row The Boat” ethos of fighting on. So, it’s hard to see Fleck making a voluntary change at quarterback in the final three regular-season games.
Fleck said postgame Saturday that Morgan suffered an “upper-body injury.” The last time Fleck used that NHL-esque injury description, Morgan had a concussion when forced out of the Illinois loss on Oct 15. He was placed in the NCAA concussion protocol, paving the way for Kaliakmanis to make his first collegiate start at No. 16 Penn State on Oct. 22.
If Morgan has another concussion, he would enter NCAA safety protocol, which has return-to-learning and return-to-sport checklists. According to the NCAA, the return-to-sport list has five successive bullet points that would need to be met, with guidance that each step typically takes longer than 24 hours. If Morgan has another concussion, the decision on who starts against Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. Saturday might not be Fleck’s to make.
After Morgan was concussed against Illinois, Fleck had Morgan and Kaliakmanis sit in his office on Sunday to lay out that Kaliakmanis would be in line to start against Penn State. Communicating the situation was Fleck’s primary objective.
In front of 109,813 in Penn State’s White Out, Minnesota had a conservative game plan for Kaliakmanis’ first start. He completed 41 percent of his passes (9 of 22) for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added seven rushes for 45 yards.
Against the Cornhuskers, Kaliakmanis completed 50 percent (6 of 12) for 137 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions. He added three carries for 27 yards. Mo Ibrahim did the heavy lifting, with 24 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns after halftime, but Kaliakmanis’ arm and legs helped ease the load.
Kaliakmanis has shown moxie for such an inexperienced quarterback. He credited having Morgan to learn from, and for teammates such as Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz around him. “With guys like that, what is there to freeze over?” he said Saturday.
Kaliakmanis said he’s indebted to Morgan for his help in his two seasons at Minnesota.
“I can’t even put into words what that guy has done for me, every day since I first got here,” said Kaliakmanis, who redshirted in 2021. “He has gone out of his way to meet with me. He is texting me to meet with him. He has done so much for me in my football life. I just couldn’t be more thankful for him. I really hope he’s OK. I really do.”
Kaliakmanis’ father, Alex, also voiced that sentiment.
“QB2’s job is to step up when QB1 goes down and hold down the fort until QB1 is ready to go,” Alex Kaliakmanis tweeted Sunday afternoon. “(Morgan) earned the right to go out on his terms. (Prayers) for a speedy recovery to an amazing QB1! (We are) blessed to be a part of the Golden Gopher Family!”
Australian hospital saves ‘miracle baby’ born with tumor that doubled in size
A baby born three months premature with a tumor weighing twice his size has been called a “miracle” by doctors.
Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in August, weighing 1,025 grams, with a two-kilogram tumor growing from her tailbone.
At their 20-week check-up, the baby’s parents were told their daughter had a 25-40% chance of survival.
Just minutes after he was born, a team of 25 began a six-hour operation to remove the sacrococcygeal teratoma from his tailbone – a condition that affects one in 40,000 live births.
Two months later, Saylor the ‘miracle baby’ has made a ‘fantastic recovery’ and is getting stronger every day.
Professor Saliesh Kumar from Mater Maternal Fetal Medicine Unit, who helped deliver Saylor, said it was the biggest tumor ever removed from a baby of her size at Mater Mothers.
“We don’t know why the tumor grows, but it originates from embryonic germ cells and is four times more likely to occur in female infants,” he said.
“Saylor’s tumor was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen.
“A lot of these babies don’t survive the pregnancy…These tumors work like a big vascular shunt causing a lot of blood to return to the heart. In some babies… heart failure occurs.
Mother Rachel said their daughter was a “willing little fighter”. She was finally able to hold her daughter ten days after giving birth.
“When the social worker and the surgeons first came together to tell us that she was unlikely to be able to survive due to prematurity and the tumor, I cried hysterically,” Thomson said.
“But being able to hold Saylor in my arms and know that she’s crossed over is something special.”
Mater’s neonatologist Dr Richard Mausling said the expertise and skill of Mater’s team was the reason the baby was alive.
He said Saylor had gone from “strength to strength” and gained weight since birth, and now weighs almost three kilograms.
New York Post
Wild place Greenway, Hartman on injured reserve
The Wild on Sunday placed forwards Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman on injured reserve with upper-body injuries and recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa from AHL Iowa Wild, the team announced.
The move to the IL for Greenway and Hartman means they cannot return to the lineup for at least seven days, according to NHL rules. The Wild begin a three-game west coast road trip Tuesday against the Kings in Los Angeles. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m.
Beckman, 21, has recorded three goals and six points in eight games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, made his NHL debut on Oct. 30, 2021, at Colorado and appeared in three games with Minnesota last season, recording an assist.
Cramarossa, 30, has a goal and four points in eight games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Markham, Ontario, has four goals and 12 points in 64 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks (2016-17), Vancouver Canucks (2016-17) and Minnesota (2021-22).
Massachusetts museum returns sacred artifacts to Sioux tribes
Barre, Mass. — About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored in a small museum in Massachusetts for more than a century.
Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody of weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing, including several items believed to have a direct connection to the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 in South Dakota.
They had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts, about 74 miles west of Boston. A public ceremony was held Saturday inside the gymnasium of a nearby elementary school that included prayers from Lakota representatives. The artifacts will be officially handed over in a private ceremony.
“Ever since that Wounded Knee massacre happened, genocides have been instilled in our blood,” said Surrounded Bear, 20, who traveled to Barre from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, according to the Boston Globe. . “And for us, bringing these artifacts back is a step towards healing. It is a step in the right direction. »
The ceremony marked the culmination of decades-long repatriation efforts.
“It’s always been important to me to return them,” said Ann Meilus, chair of the Founders Museum board of trustees. “I think the museum will be remembered for being on the right side of history for the return of these items.”
The returned items represent only a tiny fraction of the estimated 870,000 Native American artifacts — including nearly 110,000 human remains — in the possession of the nation’s most prestigious colleges, museums and even the federal government. They are supposed to be returned to the tribes under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990.
Museum officials said that as a private institution that does not receive federal funding, the institution is not subject to NAGPRA, but the return of items from its collection belonging to indigenous tribes is the good thing to do.
Over 200 men, women, children and elderly people were killed in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Congress issued a formal apology to the Sioux Nation a century later for one of the country’s worst Native American massacres.
The Barre Museum acquired its Aboriginal collection from Frank Root, a traveling shoe salesman who collected the items on his travels during the 19th century, and once staged a road show that rivaled the extravagances of PT Barnum, according to the museum officials.
Wendell Yellow Bull, a descendant of Wounded Knee victim Joseph Horn Cloud, said the items would be stored at Oglala Lakota College until tribal leaders decide what to do with them.
The items returned to the Sioux people have all been authenticated by multiple experts, including tribal experts. The museum also has other native artifacts that are not believed to have originated with the Sioux.
Dolphins edge Bears in QB duel between Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields as Miami wins third straight
It was a duel between two hot-shot young quarterbacks that came down to the defensive stops at the end.
As Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields matched each other stride for stride, the defenses that looked like they couldn’t stop either quarterback stood up. The Miami Dolphins held on late to edge the Chicago Bears, 35-32, on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
It has been a season of threes in the first nine games for Miami (6-3). The team is now on a three-game winning streak, which it also started the year with, with a three-game losing streak sandwiched in the middle.
Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns, following up what many called the best game of his career the week prior in a win at Detroit. Miami is now 6-0 this season in games Tagovailoa starts and finishes and has won 12 of the last 13 such cases dating back to last season.
Fields, the second-year Bears signal-caller, had 123 yards passing with three touchdowns, plus a whopping 178 yards rushing and a long score on the ground. Fields’ rushing total was an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular-season game.
The combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came through once again for Miami. Hill had seven catches for 143 yards, and Waddle went for 85 yards on his five receptions. Each scored a touchdown.
The Dolphins, leading 35-32, had a nearly costly sequence in the fourth quarter where they burned two timeouts ahead of third-and-2 and then fourth-and-1 and turned the ball over on downs. Tagovailoa threw incomplete into the ground with tight end Durham Smythe open in the flat for the conversion.
The Miami defense, though, after all the trouble it had getting Fields down, came up with a critical sack of Fields from Melvin Ingram to lead to a stop.
Tagovailoa then misfired again on a vital third-and-11 where Waddle had separation on Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, but he underthrew it, allowing Johnson to come up with the deflection.
On Chicago’s final chance, Fields threw to Equanimeous St. Brown on fourth down, but they couldn’t connect. It was kneel-downs from there for Tagovailoa.
After failing to extend their lead at the end of the half due to some questionable clock management and a missed field goal, the Dolphins breezed right through the Chicago defense on the opening possession of the second half.
Chunk plays of 22 yards on a pass to Hill, Jeff Wilson runs of 28 and 7 yards and, finally, an 18-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to Waddle got Miami into the end zone in four plays and 75 yards.
But the Bears responded quickly with Fields flashing his exceptional open-field running ability for a 61-yard touchdown, the longest quarterback run in Chicago’s long history. The Bears made it a 3-point game, 28-25, early in the third quarter after a successful two-point conversion.
Wilson Jr., the new Miami running back, scored his first touchdown in his new colors with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter, diving for the end zone for a 10-yard receiving score. Chicago again answered with tight end Cole Kmet’s second receiving touchdown, a 4-yard score.
The Dolphins’ lone first-half possession that didn’t result in points came when kicker Jason Sanders hooked a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left before halftime.
Miami scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on special teams in the first half.
Jaelan Phillips blocked a Chicago punt with his chest, and fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel took it 25 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Tagovailoa found Hill on a quick out for a 3-yard touchdown, and Raheem Mostert punched in a 1-yard rushing score.
Mostert’s touchdown on Miami’s first offensive series was assisted by a 32-yard defensive pass interference that Hill drew against Chicago’s Kindle Vildor. The Dolphins also committed a long pass interference on their first defensive series with Keion Crossen called for a 28-yard penalty covering new Bears receiver Chase Claypool, but Chicago settled for a field goal.
The Bears had leading receiver Darnell Mooney beat Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard for a 16-yard touchdown late in the first half, and early in the second quarter, Kmet scored his first touchdown, 18 yards on a throw to the flat.
The Dolphins, after back-to-back road games in the NFC North, now stay home through the end of November. They have the Cleveland Browns next, followed by their bye week and the Houston Texans on Nov. 27.
This Election Day, Make Every Democrat Pay Who Hurt Our Children’s Education
As the pandemic progresses in our rearview mirror, some voices want everyone to just move on.
We will do it. But not quite yet.
Election Day on Tuesday is the first real opportunity to hold accountable all the people who have caused so much harm to everyone, in all of society – but to children in particular.
Writing in The Atlantic, Emily Oster called for a “pandemic amnesty”, arguing that “reasonable people – people who care about children and teachers – have argued on both sides of the reopening debate”.
It’s just not true. Those who opposed the reopening of schools were neither reasonable, as no real evidence could persuade them that schools were largely safe and did not care about children.
At the top of the list of people deserving blame for the academic destruction that we are now uncovering is the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten. She treated our public schools like her personal fiefdom, and the Democrats let her off the hook.
That last part is so important. Anti-child interest groups could not have hurt children the way teachers unions have without the support of elected Democrats. They kept the schools closed, and we will feel the repercussions for years. These politicians chose Weingarten over the kids, and there’s no guarantee they won’t do it again.
There were real bad guys from the pandemic, and none of those bad guys apologized or repented in any way. So Oster’s “amnesty” for those who have been so wrong for years is simply not possible.
What is possible is electoral punishment. Every Democrat who listened to Weingarten as if she were some kind of authority and not just a thug using a calamity to collect wealth for her members should be held accountable on Tuesday. Every politician who called for lockdowns after spring 2020, when we knew their uselessness and damage, must be rejected.
Every elected official who imposed masks on children while pooping the scars it would invariably cause must go. As recently as last month, children in New York who had not received the COVID vaccine could not participate in sports. Whoever supported this barbaric targeting of children must be held accountable.
Oster’s article was a very timely reminder of what happened to our children. It raised all the feelings of rage over the damage done to our children. To forgive without anyone taking responsibility or apologizing? No.
On Election Day, parents should bring the anger they’ve felt for two years into the voting booth and blame those responsible. Every Democratic governor who closed schools or claimed it was outside his sphere of influence (a lie) must go.
But it doesn’t end on Tuesday. As every parent knows, punishment doesn’t work without accountability. If the Republicans manage to win the House and the Senate, they must hold hearings. The National Assessment of Educational Progress showed that reading and math scores fell. We can’t just move on while our children continue to struggle like this.
Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, said in February 2021 that schools could not open unless President Joe Biden’s spending plan is passed. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky — on orders from the White House — allowed Weingarten to develop school-opening policies. All of this needs to be investigated and recorded so that we never listen to any of these people again and take action to prevent them from gaining power.
It starts with voting against all Democrats from top to bottom. Do it for the kids.
