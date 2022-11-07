Walk in LA: Billionaire Caruso unleashes millions as he looks to get mad at Bass in LA

The handful of voters she meets and manages to persuade to vote matters more than anyone predicted weeks ago. A poll released on Friday shows Bass with a slight lead but within the margin of error – as the developer unleashes a spending spree in a rush for what would be a huge upheaval in Los Angeles politics.

A victory in this deeply blue town of Caruso, a former Republican and political novice who spent an estimated $100 million of his own fortune on the race, would amount to a repudiation of the Democratic establishment, which came out strong for the congresswoman. and former President of the National Assembly.



President Joe Biden walks to the podium with Rep. Karen Bass, D-California, right, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. | Alex Gallardo/AP Photo

Caruso’s money has allowed him to dominate advertising spend and compete in the ground game, including a recent $13 million outlay on touts like Plaschinski. His team hopes they can defeat, or at least neutralize, the union-backed Bass allies who are rolling out to lure voters — and political veterans fear that could be a winning formula.

“Don’t sleep on a guy who’s going to spend over $100 million on a race,” said Bill Burton, a Democratic consultant who advised Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign and backs Bass.

Camp Caruso plays a major role for voters, especially Latinos, in the San Fernando Valley. The UC Berkeley poll showed the developer, which changed its registration from independent to Democratic in January, up 9 points in the region, while Bass leads everywhere else in the expansive city.

Caruso’s road to victory passes through neighborhoods like Pacoima, Panorama City and Sylmar, which helped bolster his 7-point advantage in the Valley in the June primary. That’s where someone like Plaschinski, who is originally from Guadalajara and came to the United States in 2005, can help — making connections in the many Spanish-speaking households in the area.

At a house, she chats with a man and his daughter from the Mexican state of Michoacán who say they’ve heard of Caruso and are considering voting for him. Plaschinski encourages them to turn in their ballot. “Lots of Latinos,” she begins before the woman cuts her off and finishes the phrase “don’t vote.” She is soon on her way to another house.

Returning such voters is essential for Caruso. Bass is still the frontrunner despite the developer’s unprecedented level of spending — $92 million according to the City of Los Angeles Ethics Commission — which has allowed it to dominate the media landscape. Getting such voters out is essential for Caruso, even in a state where every registered voter now receives a ballot mailed to their home.

Caruso’s prolific spending prompted Bass supporters to funnel unusually large sums into his electoral candidacy. The congresswoman, who would become the first black woman to lead the city, raised $8 million in addition to the $5 million spent on her behalf by independent spending committees.

Many groups campaigning intensively for the congresswoman are driven in part by deep skepticism that Caruso is truly a Democrat, said Mark Gonzalez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa speaks during the primary night watch party for Rep. Karen Bass, Democratic candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. | John McCoy/AP Photo

A developer best known for building luxury shopping malls in Southern California, Caruso has spent most of his adult life as a Republican.

While Caruso and Bass share campaign platforms that largely focus on homelessness and public safety, Caruso has cast himself as a political outsider who will rein in an inefficient and corrupt Democratic establishment. He also has a history of financially supporting Republican politicians who backed anti-abortion policies — like Senator Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush — though he maintains he always supported the right. to abortion.

The Democratic Party has gone to great lengths to support Bass, helping him compile an unprecedented list of supporters in a local election. This includes nearly all of the top Democratic officials at the city and state levels – although Governor Gavin Newsom is conspicuously absent — and national figures like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

Caruso lost the June primary by 7 points and trailed in double digits over the summer. A UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies and Los Angeles Times poll released Friday showed Bass rose 4 points, within the margin of error.

The developer has a team of 300-400 paid knockers who work six days a week trying to persuade people who often don’t vote to run for Caruso. Recent filings show the campaign shelled out $13 million for a canvassing operation, more than any candidate has spent on a full mayoral bid. This general election awareness campaign began to ramp up in August, according to Dveen Babaian, who coordinates the paid outreach program on the ground.

Bass countered with his own team of 75 paid field workers who solicit and make phone calls. She also has the support of a large team of volunteers organized by labor unions and local and state Democratic parties who go door-to-door for her and other candidates they have endorsed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor said the organization organized about 400 canvassing volunteers.

The Bass campaign relies on the enthusiasm of volunteers to win over Angelenos who answer the door. Canvassing efforts that rely heavily on unpaid workers have historically been more successful than those backed by paid employees, said John Shallman, a political consultant who led City Attorney Mike Feuer’s unsuccessful campaign at the city ​​hall.

“You have to imagine at the door, that someone who doesn’t necessarily, inherently believe what they’re saying, is going to be a less forceful or persuasive communicator,” he said.

The Caruso campaign in a statement said his field team is “passionate and energetic” about his role in engaging marginalized communities who they hope will help elect him.”

One such staffer is Plaschinski, who began working in campaigns a decade ago to increase Latino voter turnout. She is part of a canvassing team that specifically targeted predominantly Latino communities in places like Boyle Heights and the San Fernando Valley.

Outreach efforts in the Valley for both campaigns focused on the region’s large Latin American population, which had a turnout of around 20% during the primary, 10 points lower than the city ​​totals. Caruso has also covered Spanish-language media with ads, helping him gain recent support among Latinos, according to the UC Berkeley poll.

While Bass has won endorsements from most of California’s top Latino elected officials, Caruso’s voter turnout efforts have earned him the support of the Avance Democratic Club, which has endorsed the developer.

“If nothing else, Rick Caruso has changed the narrative to include Latinos in future campaigns,” said club president Nilza Serrano. “And for that, I will always be grateful because our community will be better for it.”