Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears defense — after struggling to slow down Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters — finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives.
But a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory Sunday at Soldier Field.
Trailing by three points with 2 minutes, 50 seconds to play, the Bears’ drive stalled following two incomplete passes from quarterback Justin Fields. One deep shot went to new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was blanketed by cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Jevon Holland. The fourth-down pass to Equanimeous St. Brown also was defended well.
Fields rushed for 178 yards — an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular-season game — and a touchdown and completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Hill caught seven passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 143 yards, and Waddle had five catches for 85 yards.
After the Dolphins led 21-17 at halftime, the Bears and Dolphins easily traded touchdowns to open the second half. Tagovailoa hit Waddle with an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap a four-play drive.
Fields responded on the next series by running 61 yards for a touchdown. Fields weaved among Dolphins defenders at the 45- and 50-yard lines and sped by missed tackles from Duke Riley and Keion Crossen. Darnell Mooney made a block in the red zone to help Fields get into the end zone.
Fields hit Trevon Wesco with a two-point conversion pass to cut the Dolphins’ lead to 28-25.
But on third-and-7 on the following drive, Tagovailoa hit Jeff Wilson Jr. with a 10-yard touchdown pass on the following drive to make it 35-25 Dolphins.
After the Bears defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-6 at their own 35-yard line, the Bears went 65 yards to score. Fields had runs of 14 and 17 yards on the drive and hit Cole Kmet for the tight end’s second touchdown of the day, a 4-yarder.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson was called for pass interference against Waddle on the next drive, costing the Bears 47 yards. But the Dolphins stalled on fourth-and-1 at the 14 when Tagovailoa’s pass to Durham Smythe fell out of reach.
Here’s how the Week 9 game unfolded at Soldier Field.
Bears wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Sunday’s game.
Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick this spring, was not on the injury report all week. He played 15 snaps on offense and had eight special-teams plays against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and Claypool is expected to get limited snaps on offense. The Bears also have wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis — who doubles as a returner — active.
Pettis replaced Jones on punt returns after Jones muffed two punts, but Jones returned one kickoff against the Cowboys.
Also inactive for the Bears are offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and cornerback Lamar Jackson.
For the Dolphins, wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are inactive.
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the final seconds of the first half, but Miami leads the Bears 21-17 at halftime.
The Bears offense operated smoothly in the first half, but the Dolphins answered every single time — except for that miss.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards on seven carries. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 11 of 13 passes for 162 yards — 12.5 yards per attempt — and a touchdown.
After Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney to cut the Dolphins lead to 21-17 with two minutes to play, the Dolphins marched to the Bears’ 11-yard line before the defense came up with the stop.
The difference for the Dolphins was a special teams touchdown on the only attempted punt of the half.
Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked Trenton Gill’s punt and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the football and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown for a 21-10 lead.
The Bears briefly had a 10-7 lead. With Phillips chasing him, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Kmet cruised into the end zone with help from a block from Equanimeous St. Brown.
But the Dolphins easily answered again with Tagovailoa’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to go up 14-10. Tagovailoa hit Hill with a 25-yard pass and Jaylen Waddle with a 26-yard pass on the drive. The Dolphins got to the 3-yard line after Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson was called for roughing the passer following Tagovailoa’s 4-yard pass to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 32-yard field goal on the opening drive for a 3-0 lead.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool had his first catch with the Bears — a 1-yarder — and also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. That got the Bears to the 20-yard line, but David Montgomery was stopped for no gain, Fields threw incomplete in the end zone at Mooney and Fields scrambled for 6 yards before the Bears opted to kick.
The Dolphins responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Raheem Mostert’s 1-yard scoring run. The drive included Tagovailoa’s 18-yard pass to Trent Sherfield on third-and-2 and a 32-yard pass interference penalty on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the end zone against Hill.
Vildor injured his ankle on the play, and the Bears classified him as questionable to return.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Kendall County during severe weather Saturday, with the tornado moving before lifting off the ground in Kane County.
According to a damage survey conducted by NWS, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 80 miles per hour and touched down near Little Rock, Illinois. It then traveled nearly four miles northeast before lifting off from the ground near Big Rock.
Officials say the tornado reached a maximum width of 100 meters and was on the ground for about 3.7 miles in all.
No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the storm.
Officials say sporadic damage to trees and power lines was reported near Big Rock, with the tornado remaining on the ground for just under four minutes.
The tornado was part of a weather system that moved through the Chicago area on Saturday, causing extensive wind damage as gusts at times approached 60 miles per hour. High wind warnings were issued due to the storm, and the conditions caused hazardous travel conditions at airports and on area roads.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
They did it again. The Dolphins are mastering the art of winning close games, especially on the road where they’ve defeated Baltimore (42-38) and Detroit (31-27) by four points apiece. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding and the blocked punt was clutch. The defense did its thing at the end for a fairly complete victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
After many of their early victories through the Sunday night one over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 were spearheaded by the defense, the Dolphins are now consistently showing they can win the shootouts. They’ve done it back-to-back weeks with Tua Tagovailoa’s duel with Justin Fields following last week’s 31-27 win in Detroit. Even then, it came down to two late stops for the Miami defense as Tagovailoa missed a couple of targets on key passes that could’ve put the Bears away.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins are 6-3, but with a defense that has allowed at least 27 points a game in every road contest this season. A couple home games against losing teams should set up the playoffs as a near-certainty, but the defense is concerning.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
Tua Tagovailoa with arguably the best game of his career. Hit the wide-open guys. Used the mobility he has well to escape or to open sightlines. Threw the ball away instead of into the hands of defenders. Got a couple deep pass interferences. So good. Dolphins did what they had to against the Lions and Bears, penciled in as wins all year long. Dolphins got a gift non-pass interference call to make the offense’s stagnancy at the end a footnote.
Local police confirmed Sunday that authorities are investigating “suspicious items” sent to the office building that houses the campaign headquarters of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The Phoenix Police Department declined to provide further details to The Washington Times, but reports indicate a white powdery substance was found in packages received by Ms Lake’s office.
The Lake campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Trump-backed Republican is in a fierce battle for governor against Democrat Katie Hobbs in what is seen as a toss-up.
Last week, Ms Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign headquarters was robbed by a 36-year-old Portuguese man who is illegally in the United States. She initially blamed Ms Lake’s rhetoric for inciting the break-in.
The incidents come amid heightened threats against officials across the country ahead of Election Day, including last month’s brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Health
Last March, the US Senate approved a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent across the country. So why did the clocks roll back again this weekend?
The Sunshine Protection Act has stalled in the House, where it is expected to pass before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk. While most lawmakers and Americans, according to an AP poll last year, would prefer not to change the clocks twice a year, the controversy lies in whether the clock should become permanent – l standard time or summer time.
While Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the bill to make DST permanent last year, the bill has bipartisan support – Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is one of the eighteen co-sponsors of the bill.
“Studies have shown that year-round DST will improve our economy, change our energy use, and improve our physical and mental health,” Markey said.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) was first introduced in the United States during the summers of World Wars I and II in an effort to save energy, following similar practices adopted by countries Europeans, but only during wars. The federal government imposed DST nationwide in 1966.
But even year-round daylight saving time isn’t a new idea – in 1974, then-President Richard Nixon signed into law permanent daylight saving time in a bid to extend the winter sunshine and alleviate an ongoing gas shortage. However, the ensuing winter morning darkness proved so unpopular that eight months later President Ford struck down the legislation.
Today, the data does not make it possible to know whether or not permanent daylight saving time saves energy. The US Department of Energy concluded in a 2008 study that DST reduces total US electricity consumption by 0.05%. But a separate study from the same year by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that while electricity consumption decreased due to daylight saving time, energy consumption for heating and cooling increased. Other studies have concluded that how DST affects energy use is often unclear, contradictory, or location-specific.
Sleep experts, however, tell another side of the story. In May, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) released a statement saying that while it supports permanent year-round weather, it opposes the Sunshine Protection Act. Instead, they support permanent standard time, “which evidence has shown is the best option for the health of American citizens,” the statement read.
A 2020 study by the AASM found that standard time better aligns with natural human circadian rhythms, leading to a decreased risk of “adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and strokes.” the road”.
Massachusetts researcher Dr. Karin Johnson, medical director of Baystate Health’s regional sleep program, agrees with supporting permanent standard time over daylight saving time.
“Daylight saving time shifts the clock one hour so we get later sunrises and sunsets. But unfortunately our bodies don’t follow clock time, they follow daytime. sunshine,” she told MassLive, noting that while daylight saving time extends light toward the end of the day, it takes away morning sunlight when she says humans need it most. Sleep Advisor here details the importance of sunlight in the morning – it helps you sleep better at night.
From late December to early January of this year, the sun rises in Boston at 7:13 a.m. If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed, the sun will not rise until around 8:13 a.m., while it will set around 5:20 p.m. instead. at 4:20 p.m. The first sunset of this year will arrive at 4:11 p.m. in early December.
Even a one hour difference in our sleep due to the time change can have adverse effects on the body. A 2014 study from the University of Michigan reported that on Monday after “losing” an hour of sleep, hospitals see a 24% increase in heart attack visits and a 21% decrease in heart attack visits on Monday. the day after our “earning” an hour.
A recent neurological study on sleep found that daylight saving time sleep disturbances most affect people like teenagers and people who work early in the morning, who are disproportionately members of poor communities and minority.
Congress has until the end of this calendar year to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, although it has not been a current priority. If this year’s session ends without a vote, it can be reintroduced by the Senate in January.
Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of Activision is under scrutiny from regulators – and some insiders at the game studio behind ‘Call of Duty’ fear the Xbox maker is actually doing blow up the deal, The Post has learned.
Antitrust authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union are all reviewing the proposed deal, which would see Microsoft buy Activision for $95 per share.
Activision shares soared above $82 when the takeover was announced in January, but have since fallen below $73 on Thursday, indicating growing investor skepticism about the pending deal.
Some insiders and analysts said Microsoft — which has enjoyed better relations with regulators in recent years compared to rivals like Meta and Google — probably didn’t expect this level of scrutiny from authorities. The mounting pressure has left the companies at odds behind the scenes, sources familiar with the situation have said, even as Activision and Microsoft publicly make brave faces and insist the deal will be done.
At issue are the promises — or lack of promises — that Microsoft is offering to antitrust regulators and gaming rivals like PlayStation maker Sony, which has strongly opposed the deal.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has publicly stated that the company plans to continue releasing Activision’s popular “Call of Duty” series on PlayStation, as well as potentially bringing it to other consoles such as Nintendo. Switch.
But Microsoft has refused to offer EU regulators legal remedies ahead of a full-scale investigation that could start on Nov. 8, Reuters reported last week. Microsoft had the option of offering the EU so-called behavioral remedies, such as a formal promise to keep “Call of Duty on PlayStation”, but refused to do so. The company could still do this later in a full-scale investigation.
Activision, led by Bobby Kotick, would prefer that Microsoft now take a more dovish stance with regulators because the game maker’s shareholders will be paid whether or not Microsoft makes any concessions, Activision insiders and analysts have said.
“If you’re Activision, you want Microsoft to give everything free forever,” a hedge fund analyst closely following the deal told The Post. “But that obviously destroys the economy of the deal.”
Some analysts and critics say the option to keep Activision games exclusively on Xbox is a big part of the deal’s appeal for Microsoft, despite the company’s claims about keeping ‘Call of Duty’ available on PlayStation. . While giving public assurances is one thing, being legally bound to drop exclusives could be a deal breaker, sources said.
“Microsoft’s decision to buy Activision is about exclusivity,” Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, told The Post. “If giving up exclusivity is one of the required concessions, Microsoft is going to have to think long and hard about whether it’s still the right deal.”
“Microsoft is not buying this asset so other companies can use Activision games to the same extent,” Ives added. “It all comes down to what concessions are.”
MoffettNathanson research analyst Clay Griffin also said, “Microsoft cannot be forced to agree to draconian terms.”
If the European Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority or the US Federal Trade Commission cancel the deal, Microsoft will have to pay Activision a $3 billion severance fee – a relative drop for the tech giant of $1.7 trillion.
In a statement to The Post, an Activision spokesperson said, “We very much value our close working relationship with Microsoft. We are confident in the agreement and its progress, and we know that Microsoft is working diligently to make it happen. Any suggestion to the contrary is false.
Microsoft declined to comment.
Still, Microsoft is legally obligated to do its best to get the deal done — and Activision could sue the Xbox maker if it believes the Satya Nadella-led company deliberately blew up the takeover.
While Activision’s newest “Call of Duty” has so far been the best-selling game in franchise history, Barron reported, the collapse of the deal could still pose a financial threat to the company.
Activision shares were trading around 10% below their current price before the Microsoft deal was announced in January – and the company was reeling from a massive alleged sexual misconduct scandal.
Meanwhile, Microsoft shares have fallen more than 35% so far in 2022 amid soaring inflation and interest rates, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has also dropped by about the same amount.
Republican General Don Bolduc remained ahead of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the latest poll for the New Hampshire Senate seat, according to a Wick Insights poll on Sunday.
The poll asked respondents, “If the November 2022 election for the U.S. Senate were held today, who would you most likely vote for – Republican Don Bolduc or Democrat Maggie Hassan? If you are still unsure who to vote for, please select undecided.
Forty-nine percent chose General Bolduc, while 48 percent chose Hassan, including the undecided. Without the undecided, Bolduc holds a 0.1 lead over Hassan with one percent undecided and 2.3 percent voting for someone else.
The poll surveyed 725 likely Granite State voters from Nov. 2-5 with a 3.6% margin of error.
Sunday’s poll comes as General Bolduc gained as much as 13 points in six weeks over Hassan, who failed to maintain the incumbent’s coveted 50% threshold.
A University of Suffolk /boston globe polling five weeks ago showed Hassan with a nine-point lead (50-41 percent) over Bolduc. That lead was reduced to seven points (52-45%) in an Oct. 12 AARP survey. Both polls showed Hassan with majority support. On October 21, a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll revealed that Bolduc had tied the race (45-45%), with 7% undecided.
November’s third poll showed Bolduc widen his lead to almost two points with 3.2% undecided after a Tuesday poll in Saint Anselm showed him leading by one.
RealClearPolitics reversed its forecast Tuesday for a GOP recovery. Politics updated its forecast on Friday from a “skinny” Democrat to a “punch.”
General Bolduc’s sustained momentum in the final days of the race came despite being overrun by $9 million, according to third-quarter totals.
Democrats seem panicked at the prospect of losing the granite state they once thought was secure. On Wednesday, the Democratic majority in the Senate PAC paid Hassan $1.2 million in emergency aid. Over the past two weeks, the general has since received $5.2 million in last-minute reinforcements from other GOP PACs.
The Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC notably canceled funding for the New Hampshire race with $5.6 million in mid-October, effectively sabotaging General Bolduc.
While Hassan collected tons of money from lobbyists, General Bolduc refused to accept lobbyists’ money. “She is bought and paid for. She won’t work for you,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday.
“I was asked to come to the table after winning the primary in Washington, D.C., to sit down with these big-money, special-interest lobbyists, and I said, ‘No, I’m not. . And you know, of course, that means a lot of money for your campaign, but that’s not what motivates me,” General Bolduc continued.
“I’m not motivated by money. I don’t want to belong to anyone. I want to be beholden to Granite Staters and go to work for Granite Staters. And that’s the change we need,” he said.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
