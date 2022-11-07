News
What happened to Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020? Manchester United star ready for World Cup with Denmark after miraculous recovery
Christian Eriksen is set to make Denmark’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter to cap off a remarkable comeback for the star midfielder.
The Manchester United ace will continue his incredible comeback story to feature in his first major international tournament since collapsing last year.
The 30-year-old went into cardiac arrest on the pitch at EURO 2020 in June 2021.
When Denmark’s match against Finland in the group stage started, no one expected what happened next.
As the first half drew to a close, Eriksen could be seen tripping and collapsing to the ground while dribbling the ball.
The situation was clearly serious and medical staff rushed onto the pitch with Denmark captain Simon Kjaer attending to the midfielder on the ground.
The TV cameras cut out and the Danish team formed a shield around their team-mate as staff admitted CPR and tried to resuscitate him with a defibrillator.
After a few minutes of fans in the stadium and those watching from home watching and praying, Eriksen regained consciousness and was put on a stretcher.
The footballing world was full of relief as images spread of the former Spurs and Brentford man awake as he left the stadium.
After the incident, heroic team doctor Morten Boesen explained what happened.
He said: “It was cardiac arrest. He was gone and we did CPR.
“How close were we to losing him? I do not know. We got him back after a defibrillator. It’s quite fast.
Eriksen has since made a miraculous recovery in one of football’s greatest stories in recent years.
He joined Brentford in January this year, returning to Premier League football and making 11 appearances for the Bees.
Man United then signed the midfielder on a three-year deal in the summer and he has since been at the top of his game again.
How to watch Ravens vs. Saints: Week 9 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-3) and New Orleans Saints (3-5).
Time: 8:15 p.m. Monday
Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: Ch. 13, ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)
Stream: Watch ESPN
Radio: Westwood One Sports (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Brian Billick); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Temperatures in New Orleans will be in the low to mid-70s, but the Caesars Superdome is a covered stadium.
Line: Ravens by 1 1/2 (as of Sunday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Saints staff picks: Who will win Monday’s Week 9 game in New Orleans?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Saints: 8 things to watch, including Isaiah Likely, Taysom Hill and a Devin Duvernay record
- With OLB Tyus Bowser set to return, Ravens’ pass rush is primed for breakout: ‘We’re on our way’
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Saints
- As Ravens zero in on offensive identity, mobile linemen will be key to fulfilling their potential
- Ravens vs. Saints scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?
- With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special’
A show made me reconsider my acting career
DEAR HARRIETTE: I dreamed of working in theater for most of my life. I was recently cast in a role in a production that I always wanted to be cast in.
We’ve only done one show so far, but I realize how demanding and difficult theater life is. I am physically and mentally exhausted from the rehearsals. I don’t know if I can keep doing this.
I don’t want to give up on my dream, but it’s not at all what I imagined. Should I toughen up or should I reconsider this career choice?
second riddle
DEAR SECOND QUOTE: Don’t give up yet. Every dream worth its salt comes with demands.
Yes, it can be grueling to be on a theater schedule. It can exhaust you physically and emotionally. Accept that. Give this production all you got.
This includes establishing a solid regimen to take care of yourself. Pay attention to what you eat, how you train and when you sleep. If you are able to establish discipline around your habits, you will be able to survive and thrive in this pressure cooker culture.
Everything worth achieving in life has a cost. Do not fear the cost of achieving this dream. Bend over and see where it takes you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a party recently, and towards the end of the evening, I noticed that several people were becoming overtly opportunistic.
This guy, who I had never seen before, started asking a million questions, and before I could even answer them, he was pushing me to hire him to leverage my business. He was saying how great he was and that I needed him to be successful. Then he threw a “Shark Tank” shot, saying that if I didn’t accept his offer to hire him on the spot, he was gone. I didn’t bite.
Another person had written a book and was actively trying to get everyone in the room to buy one. His strategy was to get the book into people’s hands before he even described it, followed immediately by handing them a small card with the details of the money transfer on it. It was like that Hot Potato game, in that if the book was in your hands, you had to buy it.
It was weird to be in such a blatant selling situation that started as a social gathering. I felt like a social pariah if I didn’t give in to these people’s demands, so I left.
What do you say to people when they push so hard to get you to do something?
stop blaming me
DEAR STOP GUILTING ME: Don’t give in to that kind of pressure. You can be polite up to a point, but always hold your ground.
In the case of the man looking for a job, you could have stopped answering his questions even sooner. Once you notice his energy and demeanor, the red flag might have alerted you that he’s not the kind of person you want to do business with.
Instead of talking more about yourself, you could have turned things around and invited him to talk about himself. People like him tend to like to brag. Then you could have excused yourself and left.
For the pushy author, you could have congratulated him on the success of publishing a book and told him you’re not interested in making a purchase at this time, then immediately physically walked away to talk to others. people. Otherwise, you would be subjected to more sales pitches.
Harriette Cole is a life stylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send your questions to [email protected] or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
First successful hunt for 2 African cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno Park
New Delhi:
Two of eight African cheetahs, which were airlifted from Namibia and released in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in mid-September, made their first kill within 24 hours of being released into an enclosure bigger, the PTI news agency reported.
Cheetahs hunted a cheetah (spotted deer) on Sunday evening or in the early hours of Monday, officials told PTI. It was their first prey after their translocation.
The Cheetahs – Freddie and Elton – were the first couple to be released into the larger compound on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.
They were moved from quarantine areas to an acclimatization chamber on November 5, and will eventually be released into the wild.
Yesterday the Prime Minister said the cheetahs were healthy, active and adapting well.
“Good news! I was told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released into a larger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. More will be released soon. I am also happy to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adapting well,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted along with a short video of the two wild cats.
Good news! I was told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs were released into a larger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I am also happy to know that all the cheetahs are healthy, active and adapting well. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UeAGcs8YmJ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022
According to international standards, wild animals before and after being transferred to another country must be quarantined for a month to check for the spread of any infection, experts said.
The cheetahs are currently housed in six enclosures and fed buffalo meat, a member of the Center’s big cat task force told PTI.
As part of the ambitious “Project Cheetah”, the wild cats were reintroduced to Kuno National Park on September 17 at a reception by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing the return of the big cats to India seven decades after their local extinguishing.
Eight cheetahs – five females and three males aged 30 to 66 months and named Freddy, Alton, Savannah, Sasha, Obaan, Asha, Cibili and Saisa – have been relocated from Namibia in a gradual effort to bring the big cats back to India.
China’s business elite sees the country that let them prosper slip away
“When the ability to govern declines, even in the absence of any particular policy from above, the incompetence, brutality and ignorance of lower-level officials will create disasters for the common people over whom they govern,” said Wu, who is a senior fellow at the Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions.
Many business people have lost big bucks under ‘zero-Covid’, which has shuttered cities and locked millions in their homes for weeks as the government seeks to stamp out the coronavirus.
“Under the leadership of this dictator, our great country is falling into an abyss,” said a hardware technology official in Shenzhen. “But you can’t do anything about it. It hurts me and depresses me.
Despite many conversations over the years, we never talked about politics. I was surprised when he called me after the party congress to talk about his “political depression”. He said he used to be very nationalistic, believing the Chinese to be some of the smartest and hardest-working people in the world. Now he and many of his friends spend most of their time hiking, golfing and drinking. “We’re too depressed to work,” he said.
Until a year ago, his start-up was doing so well that he planned to take it public. Then it lost much of its income and its new recruits sat idly by when cities were locked down under “zero-Covid” rules. He said he had no choice but to lay off more than 100 people, sell his company and move his family to North America.
“Since the dark night has descended,” he said, “I’ll deal with it the dark night way.”
The Beijing tech entrepreneur who texted me after the party congress recounted a scary experience. In May, when there were rumors that Beijing might be on lockdown, he felt he couldn’t tell his employees to leave work early and stock up on groceries. He feared being exposed for spreading rumors – something that had led to people being detained by police. He only told them that they should feel free to leave early if they had things to settle.
This successful businessman is now applying to emigrate to a European country and to the United States.
What’s at stake for Joe Biden in the midterm elections
President Joe Biden may not be on the ballot this election cycle, but his agenda is on the line as Democrats defend their congressional majorities.
Biden, making his final pitches to voters ahead of next Tuesday’s races, touts midterms as a critical time for the nation.
“I know there is a lot at stake in these midterm elections, from our economy to the safety of our streets, to our individual freedoms, to the future of health care, social security and ‘medicare,’ Biden said last week. “Everything is important.”
Republicans are favored to regain control of the House, according to FiveThirtyEight’s medium-term forecast. As for control of the Senate, forecasts show an impasse between Democrats and Republicans.
A Republican majority in either chamber would condemn Democratic priorities like climate change, voting rights and access to abortion. And the remaining elements of Biden’s “Build Back Better” framework would likely meet a similar fate.
“I think there were definitely things that were left on the table, like the child tax credit and universal pre-K, that would be very difficult to do in a divided Congress,” said Jim Kessler, director centre-left executive. think tank Third Way, told ABC News.
Although Kessler had some optimism that bipartisan legislation could still pass through a divided Congress, noting that many of Biden’s key legislative achievements have won some Republican support: the CHIPS Act, the Security of firearms and infrastructure law.
“Biden is uniquely qualified to pass bipartisan legislation if necessary,” he said. “He already did.”
But other political strategists have said a Republican majority could make government difficult for Biden.
“The biggest challenge the president and Democrats in Congress are going to face will be the extreme and dangerous Republican caucus,” Craig Varoga, a Democratic strategist, told ABC News.
Republicans have expressed little interest in working with Democrats if they take control of Capitol Hill.
GOP lawmakers are considering rollbacks of Biden’s corporate tax increases, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy has pledged to repeal the $80 billion set aside for the Internal Revenue Service in the cut bill inflation, which Republicans say will lead to more officers pursuing middle-class Americans. Also on the chopping block, McCarthy said, is the steady flow of financial aid to Ukraine as the nation staves off invasion from Russia.
And if Republicans take control of the Senate, they could block Biden’s judicial nominees, who need a majority vote to be confirmed.
Yet no legislation will cross the finish line without Biden’s signature — setting up potential showdowns between him and a Republican Congress.
Several House Republicans have already pledged to launch multiple investigations targeting the administration if they win a majority, including investigations into Hunter Biden, the president’s son. Hunter Biden, who also faces a federal investigation into his tax affairs, has come under scrutiny by the GOP for his international business dealings.
Other potential investigations would likely target COVID-19 policies, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the management of the southern border. Some GOP lawmakers have already moved to impeach Biden as well as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“I’m already being told that if they get back to the House and the Senate, they’re going to impeach me,” Biden told supporters last Thursday. “I don’t know why they’re going to impeach me.”
What the midterms mean for 2024
Some Democratic candidates, especially those in tough races, have distanced themselves from the administration this cycle on hot-button issues like immigration or the economy. Others, like Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, have openly suggested he shouldn’t seek another term.
Biden himself has said he intends to run, but has made no concrete announcement. At 79 and turning 80 later this month, he is currently the oldest person to serve as commander-in-chief in the country’s history.
An ABC News/Washington Post poll taken in late September found that 56% of Democrats and independents who tend to vote Democrats said they want “someone other than Biden” to run in the next presidential election.
If Democrats badly lose this round, it could potentially increase calls for Democrats to look elsewhere for a 2024 nominee.
“The stakes are obviously high, but midterm elections that are bad for presidents are the norm, not the exception,” Kessler said, noting that several presidents — most recently former President Bill Clinton and the former President Barack Obama – were eligible for re-election after Democrats lost midterm.
Since the Civil War, the party in the White House has won House seats only three times in 40 attempts. In the Senate, since the beginning of the direct election of senators in 1914, they won or kept their seat only seven times.
If Democrats manage to hold on to their majority in Congress, Kessler said it would be an affirmation that “running a traditional Democratic agenda through Congress works.”
CNN Fact Checks Joe Biden on several false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden made several false or misleading claims during his campaign for congressional Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, according to CNN.
Since October, Biden has been on the campaign trail trying to spur at-risk congressional Democrats as the party loses momentum in the home stretch of the midterm cycle.
However, left-leaning CNN highlighted several instances on Saturday where the president made false or misleading statements in October and November.
Trump’s tax cuts
CLAIM: On Thursday in New Mexico, Biden said former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts only benefited the top 1%, a claim he also made during the speech on this year’s State of the Union.
VERDICT: While the tax cuts have benefited high earners, middle-class Americans have also benefited from significant tax cuts in the years since the legislation was signed. As John Carney of Breitbart News writes:
Eighty-two percent of middle-class American households received a tax cut, and Americans overall received an average tax cut of $1,260. Ninety percent of Americans have seen their take home pay rise. The tax cuts boosted wage growth by 3.3% and helped foster historic lows in unemployment.
Additionally, CNN, via the Tax Policy Center think tank, noted that all earners in every state received a tax cut.
Reduce the national debt
CLAIM: At a campaign rally in Florida on Tuesday and at the same rally in New Mexico, Biden claimed his government had cut the national debt in half.
“We have halved the federal debt. A fact,” Biden said.
VERDICT: This claim is false as the US national debt skyrocketed to over $31 trillion for the first time in October, Breitbart News reported.
CNN pointed out that Biden was most likely confusing the national debt with the federal deficit, which was halved between 2021 and 2022. However, even that is also misleading, as the federal deficit is expected to decline in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 after a record. high pandemic relief spending in 2020
Social Security
CLAIM(S): Biden made two misleading claims regarding increased Social Security checks for seniors, according to the Left Network.
His first statement came in Pennsylvania last week when he said, “Under our watch, for the first time in 10 years, seniors are going to get the biggest boost to their Social Security checks.”
VERDICT(S): The remarks are misleading because they lack important context. Social Security checks rise 8.7% in 2023 because they’ve been adjusted for the spike in inflation that happened under Biden’s presidency. In fact, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) — to which Social Security rates are tied — was the highest it had increased in 40 years, Breitbart News noted.
Biden’s White House Twitter account tweeted the same claim, but was hit with a “Fact Check” by Twitter, and the post was deleted shortly after.
Additionally, CNN noted that the comments were wrong because the COLA adjustment has increased almost every year for the past ten years.
Gas prices
CLAIM: During an economics speech last week in New York, the President said: ‘The most common price of gasoline in the United States today is $3.39, compared to more than $5 when I took office.”
VERDICT: When Biden took office, gas prices were nowhere near an average of $5 a gallon nationwide. In January 2021, when it opened, gasoline prices averaged $2.38 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
While the president rightly says gasoline prices have come down to a current average of $3.79 a gallon, that was after hitting a record national average of $5 a gallon in June under his administration, according to AAA.
Xi Jinping and China
CLAIM: Biden said in October that he walked more than 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he was vice president. He made a similar claim on Thursday, saying he had traveled 17,000 to 18,000 miles with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
VERDICT: Biden and Xi have never traveled between 17,000 and 18,000 miles with each other; however, they traveled great distances to meet frequently and spend time together when Biden was vice president, according to the Washington Post. In fact, Biden and the communist leader met in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015, the outlet noted.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
