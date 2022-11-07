What happened to Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020? Manchester United star ready for World Cup with Denmark after miraculous recovery

DEAR HARRIETTE: I dreamed of working in theater for most of my life. I was recently cast in a role in a production that I always wanted to be cast in.

We’ve only done one show so far, but I realize how demanding and difficult theater life is. I am physically and mentally exhausted from the rehearsals. I don’t know if I can keep doing this.

I don’t want to give up on my dream, but it’s not at all what I imagined. Should I toughen up or should I reconsider this career choice?

DEAR SECOND QUOTE: Don’t give up yet. Every dream worth its salt comes with demands.

Yes, it can be grueling to be on a theater schedule. It can exhaust you physically and emotionally. Accept that. Give this production all you got.

This includes establishing a solid regimen to take care of yourself. Pay attention to what you eat, how you train and when you sleep. If you are able to establish discipline around your habits, you will be able to survive and thrive in this pressure cooker culture.

Everything worth achieving in life has a cost. Do not fear the cost of achieving this dream. Bend over and see where it takes you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a party recently, and towards the end of the evening, I noticed that several people were becoming overtly opportunistic.

This guy, who I had never seen before, started asking a million questions, and before I could even answer them, he was pushing me to hire him to leverage my business. He was saying how great he was and that I needed him to be successful. Then he threw a “Shark Tank” shot, saying that if I didn’t accept his offer to hire him on the spot, he was gone. I didn’t bite.

Another person had written a book and was actively trying to get everyone in the room to buy one. His strategy was to get the book into people’s hands before he even described it, followed immediately by handing them a small card with the details of the money transfer on it. It was like that Hot Potato game, in that if the book was in your hands, you had to buy it.

It was weird to be in such a blatant selling situation that started as a social gathering. I felt like a social pariah if I didn’t give in to these people’s demands, so I left.

What do you say to people when they push so hard to get you to do something?

DEAR STOP GUILTING ME: Don’t give in to that kind of pressure. You can be polite up to a point, but always hold your ground.

In the case of the man looking for a job, you could have stopped answering his questions even sooner. Once you notice his energy and demeanor, the red flag might have alerted you that he’s not the kind of person you want to do business with.

Instead of talking more about yourself, you could have turned things around and invited him to talk about himself. People like him tend to like to brag. Then you could have excused yourself and left.

For the pushy author, you could have congratulated him on the success of publishing a book and told him you’re not interested in making a purchase at this time, then immediately physically walked away to talk to others. people. Otherwise, you would be subjected to more sales pitches.

Harriette Cole is a life stylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send your questions to [email protected] or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.