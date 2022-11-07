News
“What went through his head? »
Liverpool took control of their Tottenham clash but Eric Dier didn’t half-handle their second goal.
A first-half brace from Mohamed Salah put Jurgen Klopp’s men 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The first was vintage Salah as he collected the pass from Darwin Nunez before shooting past Hugo Lloris.
His second was a fine cut effort on the Spurs goalkeeper, however, that came after Dier dropped a snap as his comeback attempt at Lloris fell directly in the Egyptian’s path.
On Dier’s mistake, Darren Ambrose told talkSPORT: “What is he doing? What happened in his head?
“Come on, why are you trying to go back while Mo Salah is running behind you?
“You are told from an early age if in doubt, keep him away from danger.”
Former West Ham centre-back Anton Ferdinand added: “Where he is on the pitch he is quite far from his goalkeeper so trying to push him back he is asking for trouble.
‘Always a referendum on both’: Biden and Trump end midterm on 2024 collision course
“Two incumbents,” Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, said of Biden and Trump. “It’s still a referendum on the two.”
Biden — who has tacitly acknowledged at least some uncertainty about his 2020 assertion that “no one is going to take our democracy away from us” — on Sunday will join Democrats jostling to back Gov. Kathy Hochul in her tighter-than-expected campaign. He gets there after staying in Pennsylvania for John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, the party’s candidates for Senate and Governor, respectively.
Trump, meanwhile, will appear in Miami for a rally for Sen. Marco Rubio.
For much of this campaign cycle, even though the former president remained popular with the GOP base, many party leaders had hoped that the losses of the candidates Trump had tied himself to might hurt his credibility at approaching 2024. As a Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell In other words, the focus had to be on “candidate quality” – an ongoing concern after the GOP primaries ended with the victory of a number of pro-Trump conservatives with clear responsibilities at the time of the elections. general elections.
But many of Trump’s favorite candidates have recovered in the final days of the campaign as Republicans surge nationwide, with pitching prospects or better prospects in Senate races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and in New Hampshire.
The fact that Biden campaigned in heavily Democratic New York on Sunday showed how seriously his party is concerned about massive losses.
Already, Democrats entered the weekend resigned not just to the likelihood that they would lose the House, but to the growing risk that they would also lose the Senate.
“I don’t feel well,” said Matt Bennett of centre-left group Third Way.
Democratic pollster Molly Murphy, president of Impact Research, said, “October is where he really came down to earth, and it’s still where he is.”
“They dropped a ton of money,” said Murphy, whose firm was Biden’s chief pollster in the 2020 election. “And in a bad cycle and when the economy is still bad, all of that results in what I think looks like an increasingly difficult night for Democrats.”
On Sunday, the latest CBS News midterms poll found Democrats catching up with Republicans in their enthusiasm for the election, erasing a 9-percentage-point GOP advantage in voter interest last month.
Sen. Cory Booker (DN.J.) said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that “we need to translate this to people who come out.”
But Democrats still face their own problems within the party after nearly two years of infighting over policy. Saturday, Senator. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) Ripped Biden for pledging to shut down coal plants during speech in California, saying ‘comments like these are the reason the American people are losing faith in the president Biden”. The centrist Democrat called Biden’s language “offensive and disgusting.”
Amanda Renteria, who was the national political director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, said she was “preparing for impact” on Tuesday, not just because of the expected losses, but because of “the kind of politics that winning right now.”
“What makes me nervous is that you’re going to have people denying the election and making jokes about [the attack on] Paul Pelosi, then win an election and have a mandate to not just continue that kind of intensity and that kind of rhetoric,” she said.
“We usually think after an election, we’re going to come together now. But it’s not even set up to be able to say that,” Renteria added. “We are in the space of an endless election cycle that never gets a chance to recover, reconcile and even pretend to try to come together and bring the country together.”
Biden, as he did in his presidential run two years ago, framed the midterms in historical terms, telling his supporters in Pennsylvania that they were “choosing between two very different visions of America”.
Trump on the same night drew a stark contrast to his top potential 2024 opponents, touting his standing in early polls.
Two days after telling onlookers at the Iowa rally he would “very, very, very likely” do so in 2024, Trump also began belittling his potential chief Republican rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – describing him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
“The fact that Trump, after losing and with all of his legal troubles and with his polarizing personality, can still arguably not just be a frontrunner but probably waltz to the nomination speaks to [the fact that] it’s his Republican party,” said John Thomas, a Republican strategist.
Still, in an acknowledgment of Trump’s likely continuing problems winning over voters in the general election, Thomas added, “I’m just grateful he didn’t [announce a presidential run] before mid-terms. Because the gains we are making with white women would not happen.
European football associations issue scathing rebuke of World Cup letter – RT Sport News
FIFA had asked participating nations to avoid criticizing Qatar ahead of this month’s tournament
A total of ten European football nations, including England, have collectively issued a harsh response to FIFA and said they will continue to speak out against cases of workers’ rights and human rights abuses after the he world governing body has demanded that political and ethical complaints be silenced ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Last week, FIFA sent a letter to each of the 32 World Cup teams asking them to “focus on footballahead of the event, which is due to begin Nov. 20.
It comes after host country Qatar was widely accused of abusing migrant workers ahead of the tournament, as well as extreme discrimination against same-sex couples.
The letter has been widely criticized, including by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and a wide range of LGBTQ watchdogs, and now by a collective called the UEFA Human and Labor Rights Task Force, which includes the federations of ten European teams that play in Qatar.
NEW: The FA and UEFA have hit back at FIFA’s political opt-out letter. “Embracing diversity and tolerance means supporting human rights” They push again for a migrant worker center and a compensation fund.
—Steve Scott (@stevescott_itv) November 6, 2022
In their response to FIFA, they acknowledged that improvements have been made regarding workers’ rights in Qatar, as well as for LGBTQ people in the Gulf state, where homosexuality remains criminalized.
“We recognize and welcome, as we have done in the past, that significant progress has been made by Qatar, particularly with regard to the rights of migrant workers, with the impact of legislative changes demonstrated in recent International Labor Organization reports“, we read in the press release.
“We welcome the assurances given by the Qatari government and FIFA regarding the safety, security and inclusion of all fans traveling to the World Cup, including LGBTQ+ fans. We also recognize that every country has issues and challenges, and we agree with FIFA that diversity is a strength.
“However, embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights. Human rights are universal and apply everywhere.”
FIFA’s initial letter, which was signed by its President Gianni Infantino and its General Secretary Fatma Samoura, said sport should not be encumbered by “teach ethics.”
Several players, including England skipper Harry Kane, have indicated they will wear rainbow-coloured armbands in support of LGBTQ rights, while Hummel, the Danish international team’s kit maker, has released a ‘toned down’ version of Denmark’s kit, adding that they did not want their brand associated with the tournament.
The Australian team, meanwhile, released a video message calling on Qatar to withdraw its same-sex laws.
The English Football Association has also signaled its opposition to FIFA’s stance on the stifling of political speech at the tournament, calling for compensation to be paid to workers or families of workers injured or killed during the tournament. construction of tournament infrastructure.
“FIFA has repeatedly pledged to provide concrete answers to these issues – the migrant worker compensation fund and the concept of a migrant worker center to be established in Doha – and we will continue to press for these answers are provided.,” It said.
“We believe in the power of football to make other positive and credible contributions to progressive and lasting change in the world.”
A coveted land by the sea will become a nature reserve
The scene at Private Ridges just northwest of Malibu is one of an unfettered coastline where natural forces continue to unfold: fog lifts steep slopes scented with coastal sage that haven’t changed since the Chumash Indians roamed them centuries ago.
The only sounds are waves crashing against the base of fortress-like mountains with sweeping views of free-swimming dolphins, sea lions, and gray whales about an hour’s drive from Los Angeles.
Decades-long legal disputes cast a cloud over the future of the 1,250 acres of land just northwest of the Ventura county line that biologists coveted as valuable to the environment, and developers saw as property prime real estate in an area where the median home price is around $5. million.
The fighters included the now deceased would-be developer Harry Mansdorf, whose family bought the property more than four decades ago with the proceeds of their aviation business. Their most famous aircraft was the Pregnant Guppy, a bulbous cargo carrier that transported moon rocket parts from the West Coast for NASA in the 1960s.
When the dust settles in court, will there still be room for wildlife?
A new chapter in the tumultuous history of the area known as Deer Creek Beach opened on Friday when the nonprofit conservation group Trust for Public Land announced that it had bought the property for around $25 million with the intention of moving it to the adjacent Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area – its most big growth spurt so far.
On a recent morning, Guillermo Rodriguez, the Trust’s state manager, stood on a windswept stretch of beach where Deer Creek empties into the ocean and said, “Everywhere I look here I’m happy, and we are the proud owners of it.
The acquisition highlights a growing belief in Southern California that undeveloped land should not be just another commodity for the highest bidders.
“Protecting places like this,” said Suzanne Goode, a retired environmental scientist, “lets people know what the Southern California coastline was like before we started developing it. “
Pausing to gather her thoughts, she smiled, then added, “This is a huge win for the cougars too.”
Don’t start clapping yet. It may take another two years “of hard work and planning,” Rodriguez said, to complete the procedures necessary to bring the property under National Park Service management.
Supporters of the project include the National Park Foundation, the nonprofit philanthropic arm of the National Park Service, which provided a $529,000 operating grant, and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. Assemblyman Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), State Sen. Henry Stern (D-Malibu) and State Sen. Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara) led the charge to secure funds from the state.
For memory :
08:01 am November 6, 2022An earlier version of this article referred to Point Mugu State Park as Point Magu State Park.
More than 20 years ago, the National Park Service targeted the Mansford property as a potential “high-value acquisition” because it serves as a natural corridor between the Santa Monica Mountains and Point Mugu State Park. 14,000 acres.
Around the same time, Mansdorf, a former World War II B-24 pilot, hatched plans to develop the seaside mountains into a destination resort with two 18-hole golf courses, a five-star hotel, condominiums, a man-made lake, and estates.
Boulders and gravel bulldozed from mountain tops to make way for his dream, Mansdorf suggested, would be used as foundation material for a large marina.
That all changed, however, after an ownership fight with a business partner who in 2009 ruled that a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge used threats and fraud to defraud Mansdorf of his assets. , which included the family home in Beverly Hills.
At 88, the man who was worth hundreds of millions of dollars three years earlier was, a lawyer said at the time, “living off his World War II pension and chasing 99-cent tacos.”
Mansdorf died in 2012 but left no will. Further lawsuits followed.
“Several conservation groups made a run on the property,” Rodriguez said, “but ultimately backed down because clear title was the focus of lawsuits, attorneys, creditors, potential developers, court rulings and privileges”.
Clouds lifted in 2018 when a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge determined the number of plaintiffs had dropped from five to two: County Line LLC, which owned the property; and the primary land lien holder.
“We were the first to pick up the phone and express our interest in buying the land,” Rodriguez recalls. “It turned out to be a very, very complex transaction.”
The Trust aims to raise the additional $5 million needed to relaunch public access with a series of proposed improvements.
They include restoring a crumbling concrete staircase that leads from parking lots along the Pacific Coast Highway to a sandy and rocky beach below, and building a segment of the Coastal Slope Trail, a network of 70 miles of trails stretching from Topanga State Park to Point Mugu State. To park.
Meanwhile, in a separate $97 million acquisition underway about 70 miles south, the Trust aims to transform 384 acres of ecologically degraded escarpments, vernal pools and mesas at the Banning Ranch oilfield. in a nature reserve. This Newport Beach project is expected to go into public ownership in December.
“Lands thought to be lost forever to development and industry are being reclaimed for wildlife and public health and welfare,” Rodriguez said. “Conservation in California is strenuous, frustrating and expensive, but the results are worth it.”
Business People: Former Kaiser exec Prat Vemana joins Target’s executive team
OF NOTE — RETAIL
Target Corp., Minneapolis, announced the hire of Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, effective Oct. 31. Vemana previously served in a similar executive role at health insurer and health care provider Kaiser Permanente.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
KOSE, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing agency, announced the hire of Joe King as vice president, director of account management.
BREWING
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild announced that six Minnesota craft breweries were honored at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival last month in Denver: Gold medals: Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Duluth; Insight Brewing, Minneapolis; Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley, and Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth. Silver medals: Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley; Pantown Brewing Co., St. Cloud, and Wooden Hill Brewing Co., Edina.
EDUCATION
The College of American Pathologists announced that Dr. Michael A. Linden has been included in this year’s class of CAP Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. Linden is a professor and director of hematopathology in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
ENTERTAINMENT
Canterbury Park Holding Corp., a Shakopee-based owner and operator of horse racing and gambling facilities, announced that Peter Ahn and Damon Schramm have joined its board of directors. Ahn is chief financial officer at investment firm Hemisphere Cos.; Schramm is a vice president at Togetherwork, a software company.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bell Bank, Fargo, N.D., announced the hire of Liam Higgins as senior vice president/commercial banking and nonprofit banking team lead, based in the bank’s Twin Cities offices. … Deluxe, a Shoreview-based provider of business payment services and products, announced the appointment of Chip Zint as senior vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Scott Bomar; Zint has been with Deluxe since 2020, previously serving as vice president, corporate finance. … Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, announced that financial adviser Cate Grinney has joined the company’s independent channel from Edward Jones in Faribault, with $331 million in client assets.
FOOD
Hormel Foods Corp., a, Austin, Minn.-based provider of grocery store prepared food brands, announced the promotion of Katie Larson as senior vice president of human resources. Larson most recently served as the company’s director of human resources.
HONORS
NAWBO-MN, the local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, announced this year’s inductees to its Hall of Fame: Wendy Ethen, Guaranty Commercial Title; Danya Frank, First Avenue Production; Anne Ketz,106 Group; Heather Manly, On-Demand Group, Crooked Water Spirits and Heather’s Dirty Goodness, and Lynn Wehrman, The Wehrman Collaborative, also known as Digital Accessibility by WeCo. … The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Jon Althoff, founder of sales and marketing consultancy Parachute Consulting Group, Plymouth, as its Legacy Award winner. Althoff has served various leadership roles at the chamber, including as chairman of the board. … The Minnesota Retailers Association announced it has awarded Urban Growler Brewing Co., St. Paul, with its the Building Community Through Retail award as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Cody M. Bauer has joined the firm’s Energy Group.
MANUFACTURING
LYNX Innovation Inc., a Bloomington-based global diversified manufacturer, announce that Stephen Dopp, the company’s innovation president and board member, has been named chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1. Dopp succeeds co-founder Kurt McNall, who maintains a position on the board.
MARKETING
IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of direct mail and loyalty marketing services, announced the following executive appointments: Ken McDonald, chief supply chain officer; Melissa “Missy” Smutny, chief human resources officer; Pat Sondreal, chief production officer, and Wes Sparling, chief marketing officer.
NONPROFITS
YMCA of the North, Minneapolis, announced Michelle T. Edgerton has joined as executive vice president of advancement and development. Edgerton has served in leadership roles at several community organizations and also founded The Edgerton Group, a fundraising and organizational development consulting firm.
ORGANIZATIONS
Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota announced that Carlos Ruiz has joined its board of directors. Ruiz is director of business geographics and insights at Star Tribune, Minneapolis.
6 years after demonetization, money with the public hits new high of Rs 30.88 Lakh Crore
Mumbai:
Currency with the public hit a new high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore as of October 21, illustrating that cash usage is still robust even six years after the demonetization movement.
At Rs 30.88 lakh crore, the currency with the public is 71.84% higher than the level of the fortnight ended November 4, 2016. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination. notes with the ultimate goal of reducing corruption and black money in the economy.
The intention of this decision, which was criticized by many experts for its poor planning and poor execution, was to make India a “less liquid” economy.
According to bi-monthly money supply data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, the currency with the public rose to Rs 30.88 lakh crore on October 21. Central bank data for Reserve Money had put the currency into circulation. at Rs 17.7 lakh crore on November 4, 2016.
Currency with the public refers to the banknotes and coins used by people to conduct transactions, settle transactions, and purchase goods and services. The figure is obtained after deducting the cash on hand with the banks from the currency in circulation.
The use of cash has steadily increased in the economy, although newer and more convenient digital payment alternatives have become popular. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has emphasized contactless transactions, has also given these digital modes a boost.
A 2019 RBI study on digital payments had partially addressed the issue.
“Although digital payments have been growing steadily in recent years, both in value and volume across all countries, the data also suggests that over the same period, the ratio of currency in circulation to domestic product gross (GDP) has also increased in line with overall economic growth,” he said.
“…an increase in the digital payments-to-GDP ratio over a period of time does not seem to automatically imply a decline in the country’s currency-to-GDP ratio,” he added.
He had said that after demonetization, India had seen a significant increase in digital transactions, although the ratio of digital payments to GDP in the country had traditionally been low.
In a recent note, SBI economists said that currency in circulation (CIC) fell by Rs 7,600 crore during the week of Diwali, which was the first such drop in almost two decades if the excluded the 2009 festivities, which saw a marginal plunge due to the global financial crisis.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Indigenous voters rally for midterm elections
ANCHORING — Tesla Cox’s eyes filled with tears as she thought about watching her state elect its first Alaskan native to Congress this year, and what that might mean for the future.
“If we can mobilize our people, we can really change the way our world works for us,” said Ms Cox, 31, who is Tlingit and met late last month with other natives of Alaska for a three-day convention, where their influence as a voting bloc was a major talking point.
“Our next steps are not just to get our people to vote, but to make our people the people people vote for,” she said.
Indigenous voters have become a major center of power across the country in recent years, including in 2020, when the Navajo Nation and other Indigenous voters helped flip Arizona for President Biden. This convention saw the first Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native elected and seated alongside enrolled members of the Oklahoma and Kansas tribes. The Senate confirmed Laguna Pueblo member Deb Haaland as the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior,
It’s a trend that is likely to continue on Tuesday, when the races that will determine control of both the House and the Senate could narrow to razor-thin margins in states with large indigenous populations. There are nearly 90 indigenous candidates on state and national ballots, according to a database run by Indian Country Today, a nonprofit news organization. Those candidates include Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who will likely become the first Cherokee senator since 1925.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in the country and we’ve made progress in the judiciary and in Congress and in federal jurisdictions,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., the Cherokee Nation’s principal chief. “For us to not show up mid-term would send an unfortunate message to policy makers that our numbers aren’t there.”
Alaska Native Societies offered key endorsements that could help Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska, a Democrat who is Yup’ik, and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican who was officially adopted by a clan of the Tlingit tribe, to retain their seat in Congress. and overcoming conservative challengers.
Oklahoma’s five major tribal nations offered a rare joint endorsement of the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, shaking up the race in a toss, while the Cherokee Nation reignited its campaign for the United States to honor a treaty nearly 200 years old and sits Kimberly Teehee as a congressional delegate.
“We’ve been in the process of awakening people to the power of our collective voice,” said Judith LeBlanc, of Caddo Nation in Oklahoma, and executive director of Native Organizers Alliance. “That collective voice can manifest as political power on Election Day and between Election Days on the issues we stand for.”
The state of the 2022 midterm elections
Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
The assertion of political power and sovereignty comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to challenge certain tribal authorities and protections and as Indigenous voters face significant barriers to accessing the ballot box. They could not vote in every state until 1957 and now faced increasingly restrictive election laws passed by state legislatures. Distances to polling places could still require round trips of 100 miles or more for some voters.
In May, a federal judge ruled that South Dakota violated parts of the National Voter Registration Act, which requires state officials to provide voter registration renewal guidance to multiple state-run agencies.
“The majority of voting access laws that have been passed since 2020 have all been passed in states where the Indigenous vote is politically significant and therefore it targets Indigenous voters,” LeBlanc said. “And that has a big impact, particularly around early voting access, polling locations, and transportation to polling locations.”
November 5, 2022, 11:28 p.m. ET
Beyond representation in the highest seats of government, there has been increased recognition of the needs of tribal communities across the country, although lawmakers say much more needs to be done to meet their obligations.
A document released by Democrats to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee noted that lawmakers approved the largest direct investment in tribal governments in American history in 2021 with the passage of the Stimulus Bill 1, $9 trillion, and had earmarked billions for tribal health care, housing, broadband, and transportation. Tribal nations and villages will receive funds through a new program created under the Biden administration to help them relocate and avoid the consequences of climate change.
“It’s a long game and change doesn’t happen overnight,” said Allie Redhorse Young, of the Navajo Nation and founder of Protect the Sacred, who led voters on horseback to polls in 2020. and will lead a similar ride this year. “But the longer we continue to show up and the longer we continue to make our voices heard and ensure our votes are counted, the more we will invest in this change.”
In 1955, only one Alaskan native was elected among the 55 delegates to the state’s constitutional convention. Sixty-six years later, Ms. Peltola made history in September as the first Alaskan Native elected to Congress, when she was sworn in to complete the remainder of Rep. Don Young’s term after his death. She is running for her first full term representing a state where Alaska Natives make up about 15% of the population.
“It’s a remarkable development, really,” said William L. Iggiagruk Hensley, 81, a Democrat who is Inupiaq and served as a state senator. He was among those instrumental in passing the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, which set aside approximately 44 million acres for a dozen regional Native corporations in 1971 and elevated Alaska Natives to the central role of the new state’s economy.
“Our people understood the importance of participating in the political process and did so intensively,” he added.
Mr. Hensley, like others who gathered for three days in Anchorage at the Federation of Alaska Natives convention, highlighted the role of Alaska Natives in helping Ms. Murkowski organize a written campaign successful in 2010 as another moment that underlined their political power. . Ms. Murkowski has worked closely with Sen. Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, to direct millions of dollars to Indigenous communities in their states as key lawmakers on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.
Ryen Aavurauq Richards, who is Inupiaq, said he has seen this change in recent years, in part because Indigenous voters have come together more frequently to advocate for issues that impact their way of life, from commercial fishing to protect their land. She once felt disconnected from the political process because to her the outcome of the races in Alaska seemed predetermined.
“The more we tribes get together and talk about these big issues and work on them together – I feel like it’s changed my perspective and I can see a difference,” said Ms Richards, 34, a health specialist. peer support based in Palmier.
Beyond national representation, Indigenous organizations are urging participation in state elections as they fight to maintain gaming rights as a crucial part of their economy. Communities are also working to save salmon from extinction in the Columbia River Basin in the Pacific Northwest.
Preserving natural resources was particularly prominent in Alaska, where convention attendees applauded Ms Peltola’s emphasis on a ‘pro-fish’ platform and others explained how they had become more involved. in promoting better subsistence fishing in their regions. .
“We fight for our salmon, we fight for our food – it’s our way of life,” said Faye Ewan, 68, who lives in the indigenous village of Kluti-Kaah and is a longtime champion of Indigenous sovereignty over fishing. . “It is sacred.”
But like other elders, she said she has seen a change in the organization and impact of Indigenous voters.
“The younger generation is more educated and more politically aware,” Ms Ewan said.
