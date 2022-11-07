Where China is aiming its diplomacy after the Communist Party Congress — RT World News

Beijing’s flurry of diplomatic activity shows willingness to strengthen regional ties and prevent US-imposed isolation

Since the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, China has been on a diplomatic streak. In the past week alone, he has hosted the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the leader of Vietnam and Germany’s Olaf Scholz, while sending his Deputy Prime Minister to Singapore, where 19 bilateral agreements have been signed. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan then followed.

The Party Congress is China’s most important political event, where Beijing determines its agenda and sets the direction for the following year. It is therefore natural that many things are “on hold” until the end of the meeting.

Then, immediately after, the call to action follows, and on the international stage, China has a lot of work to do and a lot of catching up to do. The more pressing issue is the US drive to demonize Beijing and contain its rise, and building coalitions of countries determined to do just that.

We’ve seen the ‘Quad’, the ‘Indo-Pacific Framework’, AUKUS, ‘Partners for a blue Pacific’ – the list goes on. Washington has also imposed unprecedented levels of sanctions on Chinese technology in an effort to curb its domestic development.

China is under pressure. But violence has never been in Beijing’s foreign policy playbook. Instead, he prefers to go on the diplomatic offensive, and that’s what he’s doing here. China’s goal is not to fight with the United States, but to indirectly undermine Washington’s goals through a charm offensive against countries it deems important.

And these countries – including Germany, Singapore, Vietnam, Pakistan and Tanzania – are key to China’s agenda in various ways.

First, China wants to keep Europe on board, especially at a time when the United States is pushing the continent to take sides against Beijing. He wants to keep economic ties open and prevent decoupling. Germany, as the largest and most influential state in the EU, is essential to this effort. The government in Berlin and the country’s business leaders have a common interest in this, and Scholz’s visit to Beijing was undertaken despite overwhelming opposition from US-linked media and think tanks.





Second, Singapore. Lion City may be small, but it is a critical financial and technology center in Southeast Asia that is an indispensable partner for China. He is friendly with the United States, but also sees China in a positive light. Among the 19 bilateral agreements signed this week, some related to technology. Singapore is very influential in keeping Southeast Asia and the rest of the region open to China.

Third, Vietnam. As a neighbor of China and a communist state, the relationship with Hanoi is very important. It’s also complicated. The two sides have a huge territorial dispute over the South China Sea, and Vietnamese popular sentiment is overwhelmingly unfavorable to China. It is not surprising that the United States sees him as a potential quasi-ally in trying to contain Beijing.

However, the Vietnamese leader’s willingness to come immediately after the party conference indicates that due to his ideology, Hanoi is always willing to give his blessing to the Chinese political system, which he cannot replicate with the United States. . Vietnam does not want to be strategically dominated by China, but ultimately cannot really trust the United States either. History does not lie. Maintaining Vietnam’s neutrality is therefore an important point for Beijing.

Fourth, Pakistan. Due to geography, Pakistan is one of China’s most strategic partners, as it offers a route from China itself to the western Indian Ocean, the Persian Gulf, the Sea Red and therefore, by extension, Europe. This is precisely why the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) strives to maximize the country’s infrastructure to make it an economic route for China, thwarting any potential attempt to impose a naval embargo around its periphery and circumvent India.







Not surprisingly, during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, the focus was on CPEC and the re-engagement of both parties in this regard. It should be noted that Sharif is subtly more pro-Western than his predecessor, Imran Khan, which means China must keep Pakistan motivated as the country grapples with fiscal and humanitarian crises.

Finally, Tanzania. Unlike other parties, the United States does not make serious efforts to win over African countries against China because the continent is not a priority and most of its aid and development promises are hollow. China, meanwhile, is choosing to make a point of inviting African leaders to Beijing to demonstrate its close ties and longstanding solidarity with the continent. African countries find in China an audience that they do not find in the West. By holding these meetings, Xi Jinping will aim to continue promoting favorable trade and investment relations with Tanzania to uphold the message of shared development and “South-South” relations.

In conclusion, China is stepping up its diplomatic game. The United States wants to tighten the noose of containment, and Beijing believes the best way out is to keep as many countries on board as possible and deepen its economic and trade integration with them. This is why China’s most important neighbors – Singapore, Vietnam and Pakistan – as well as its most critical partner in Europe – Germany – were first and most important on the agenda. To conclude, China has also demonstrated that it continues to prioritize relations with African countries, something the West is neglecting.