Why Daylight Savings Time Hasn’t Been Permanent (And Why Sleep Experts Don’t Want It)

Sunday morning at 2 a.m. the clocks went back an hour. Should they stay that way?

Last March, the US Senate approved a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent across the country. So why did the clocks roll back again this weekend?

The Sunshine Protection Act has stalled in the House, where it is expected to pass before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk. While most lawmakers and Americans, according to an AP poll last year, would prefer not to change the clocks twice a year, the controversy lies in whether the clock should become permanent – l standard time or summer time.

While Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the bill to make DST permanent last year, the bill has bipartisan support – Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is one of the eighteen co-sponsors of the bill.

“Studies have shown that year-round DST will improve our economy, change our energy use, and improve our physical and mental health,” Markey said.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) was first introduced in the United States during the summers of World Wars I and II in an effort to save energy, following similar practices adopted by countries Europeans, but only during wars. The federal government imposed DST nationwide in 1966.

But even year-round daylight saving time isn’t a new idea – in 1974, then-President Richard Nixon signed into law permanent daylight saving time in a bid to extend the winter sunshine and alleviate an ongoing gas shortage. However, the ensuing winter morning darkness proved so unpopular that eight months later President Ford struck down the legislation.

Today, the data does not make it possible to know whether or not permanent daylight saving time saves energy. The US Department of Energy concluded in a 2008 study that DST reduces total US electricity consumption by 0.05%. But a separate study from the same year by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that while electricity consumption decreased due to daylight saving time, energy consumption for heating and cooling increased. Other studies have concluded that how DST affects energy use is often unclear, contradictory, or location-specific.

Sleep experts, however, tell another side of the story. In May, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) released a statement saying that while it supports permanent year-round weather, it opposes the Sunshine Protection Act. Instead, they support permanent standard time, “which evidence has shown is the best option for the health of American citizens,” the statement read.

A 2020 study by the AASM found that standard time better aligns with natural human circadian rhythms, leading to a decreased risk of “adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and strokes.” the road”.

Massachusetts researcher Dr. Karin Johnson, medical director of Baystate Health’s regional sleep program, agrees with supporting permanent standard time over daylight saving time.

“Daylight saving time shifts the clock one hour so we get later sunrises and sunsets. But unfortunately our bodies don’t follow clock time, they follow daytime. sunshine,” she told MassLive, noting that while daylight saving time extends light toward the end of the day, it takes away morning sunlight when she says humans need it most. Sleep Advisor here details the importance of sunlight in the morning – it helps you sleep better at night.

From late December to early January of this year, the sun rises in Boston at 7:13 a.m. If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed, the sun will not rise until around 8:13 a.m., while it will set around 5:20 p.m. instead. at 4:20 p.m. The first sunset of this year will arrive at 4:11 p.m. in early December.

Even a one hour difference in our sleep due to the time change can have adverse effects on the body. A 2014 study from the University of Michigan reported that on Monday after “losing” an hour of sleep, hospitals see a 24% increase in heart attack visits and a 21% decrease in heart attack visits on Monday. the day after our “earning” an hour.

A recent neurological study on sleep found that daylight saving time sleep disturbances most affect people like teenagers and people who work early in the morning, who are disproportionately members of poor communities and minority.

Congress has until the end of this calendar year to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, although it has not been a current priority. If this year’s session ends without a vote, it can be reintroduced by the Senate in January.