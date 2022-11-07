Why North Korea’s New Round of Missile Tests Is Nothing New

A television screen shows an image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at Seoul Station. South Korea said it issued an air raid alert for residents of an island off its east coast after North Korea fired a few missiles seaward. PA

The sustained frequency and intensity of North Korean missile launches in recent weeks has refocused attention on the Korean peninsula at a time when the danger of great-power war seems more immediate.

Yet the basic strategic balance on the Korean peninsula remains as it has been for decades: mutual deterrence based on the overwhelming military superiority of the United States and its nuclear umbrella on the one hand; North Korea’s ability to inflict unacceptable damage on Seoul on the other.

Even in the context of the proliferation of nuclear weapons in North Korea, this strategic balance has remained remarkably stable since the Korean War.

There are several possible reasons why North Korea is currently testing a range of ballistic missiles. If we step back from the immediate details of the give-and-take escalations and rhetorical machismo, there are familiar patterns in his behavior and in the reactions of the United States and South Korea.

demonstration of deterrence

The missile launches are a demonstration of North Korea’s deterrent capability. They show enemy states that the country has the capability to strike the enemy targets it claims. The tests also help North Korea determine how its adversaries might react to these capabilities in the event of a heated conflict.

North Korea’s diverse array of missile systems is the backbone of its deterrence posture and nuclear weapons capability. Its missile systems must be able to attack a variety of different targets at different ranges, defeat its opponents’ missile defense systems, and have mobile launch capabilities so that an enemy attack cannot destroy them all. at the same time.

For this deterrence to be credible, North Korea must demonstrate to its enemies that these systems work. Hence the tests.

Technological development and training

Missile launches test the technology itself. Once the technical aspects of each missile system are mastered, further testing helps personnel train command and control and launch protocols.

In January 2021, Kim Jong-Un announced a five-year weapons development plan to strengthen and modernize the Korean People’s Army’s weapons inventory.

This plan included a number of new missile systems such as submarine-launched missiles, intermediate-range missiles to target South Korea and Japan, and intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of targeting mainland United States. -United.

It can be argued that some of the recent missile activity is related to technological proficiency and command and control training.

Strategic signaling

North Korea has used missile tests for strategic signals. This may include communicating displeasure to opponents, testing the resolve of a new president in Washington or Seoul, or escalating a pinprick for coercive diplomatic bargaining.

Against this backdrop, North Korea’s behavior over the past month represents a pendulum swing back to escalation, with a new conservative government in Seoul.

Newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol came to power promising a tougher North Korean policy in response to Moon Jae-in’s failed summit engagement with the DPRK.

Yoon’s “bold” plan for massive economic aid to North Korea is conditional on its denuclearization.

Yoon also promised more assertive responses to North Korean provocations, essentially repackaging the policies of his right-wing predecessors Park Geun Hye and Lee Myung Bak.

As it did during those previous periods of conservative rule in Seoul, North Korea in 2022 has responded to this withdrawal from engagement with escalation.

North Korea’s reaction to joint US-South Korean military exercises is also predictable. This month’s Air Force Vigilant Storm exercises were the largest mobilization ever for this event.

This follows the Hoguk military exercises in South Korea and the large-scale joint US-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, the first joint field training in nearly five years.

Although usually held every year, the Moon Jae-in administration has canceled joint U.S.-Korean military exercises as a confidence-building measure in its inter-Korean summit diplomacy.

The exercises were then further reduced due to the COVID pandemic. After a five-year hiatus, this year’s resumption of joint exercises revives what was a source of annual tension.

Internal signaling

North Korea has used missile tests for internal signaling to domestic audiences, as a nod to important constituencies of the military establishment, as a show of strength and technological prowess to its audience, and as a distraction in times of internal crisis.

The long-range ballistic missile launched from a mobile platform in the vicinity of Pyongyang on Nov. 2 is of interest as a show of public force, due to the visibility of the missile launch to residents of the capital.

Such a demonstration makes sense in the context of the even greater hardship experienced by the North Korean people over the past three years. The convergence of the COVID pandemic with the successive disaster impacts of typhoons, floods and drought has presented the nation with its most significant systemic challenge since the arduous March period of the 1990s.

The rapid pace of missile launches can serve as a distraction to focus the North Korean people’s gaze on the external enemy rather than their own plight and the government’s role in it.

We’ve seen this before

In the current wave of North Korean missile launches, we see the repetition of old patterns of escalation and response. While there is always a risk associated with any escalation of tension on the Korean Peninsula, it is far from uncharted territory.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

