2 coaches dismissed, several others remain in the hot seat

Bet the least when it comes to point totals in the NFL these days.

It might as well be the league’s new mantra with the pendulum finally swinging back to defense, hitting Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson along the way.

All of these Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks thrived in a golden age of explosive offenses and high-scoring weekends that produced record-breaking careers and soaring salaries.

The score is down this year, and the league’s QB royalty has been hit particularly hard, suffering from the league’s sudden shift to more aggressive defenses that challenge dink and dunk teams on the field without making a fatal error. .

The Brady Buccaneers (4-5), Stafford Rams (3-5), Wilson Broncos (3-5) and Rodgers Packers (3-6) all record losses in the second half of the season .

Mainly credit the “shell” defenses popularized by former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who must be smiling as he watches from afar what he did on the play that dumped him in favor of the latest young prodigy at the offensive spirit – how does it work, Denver? – but clung tightly to old fogy philosophies, especially in the red zone.

The program puts seven defenders in coverage with two deep safeties, slashing some of the biggest plays quarterbacks have enjoyed for decades as the rulebook, fantasy leagues, broadcast networks and sportsbooks all favored high score games.

The new defensive dominance is on display every weekend across the league, where lack of points has become the norm in so many games.

Ten teams are averaging less than 20 points per game this season, including Wilson’s Broncos (15.1, 8.1 points below Seattle’s average last year), Rodgers’ Packers (17.1 vs. 25.6), the Stafford Rams (16.4 vs. 27.0) and Brady’s Bucs (18.0 vs. 29.9).

Brady was scowling on the sidelines and watching his first four-game losing streak in two decades on Sunday when the Rams suddenly turned conservative on both offense and defense, allowing the seven-time Super Bowl winner to show he has at least a bit of magic left in this 45-year-old right arm.

On the day he became the first quarterback to throw for 100,000 yards in his career, it took Brady until his 58th pass in a clash of the last two Super Bowl champions to finally find the end zone. It was good enough for the Buccaneers to beat Stafford and the shocked Rams, who already tied last year’s loss tally when they went 15-5 and won it all.

Rodgers is wallowing in the first five-game losing streak of his career, and was asked on Sunday after the Packers’ 15-9 loss to Detroit if he regrets not retiring after last season given his miserable appearance on the sidelines.

“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers retorted, saying “frustration and misery are two different emotions.”

“So when I decided to come back, I was all in,” Rodgers said. “I don’t make decisions and then looking back 20/20, you know, I have regrets for big decisions like that.”

That round of questioning came a week after Broncos general manager George Paton said he had no regrets signing Wilson to a $245 million extension before the nine-time Pro Bowl QB took a single shot in Denver.

Wilson, who also cost the Broncos three players and four premium draft picks, has just six TD assists in seven games and Denver has a strong climb to end its five-year streak of losing records and drought of six years in the playoffs.

“We just wanted to move the contract cycle forward,” Paton explained. “We saw how Russ was in the offseason and in training camp. We felt really good with Russ, and we feel really good with Russ. I really wanted to get ahead. We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season.

Instead, there’s been a lot of distress in Denver, although all Broncos fans had to do last weekend was look around the league to realize they’re not. the only ones to suffer from a quarterback dilemma.

Wilson couldn’t even escape the heat during the Broncos’ goodbye after he tweeted “Keep working” just before TMZ posted photos of him sunning himself poolside in Cabo with his famous wife Ciara, a stark contrast that has been dissected and debated endlessly on the airwaves. and social networks.

Even Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, the two quarterbacks who were immune to this point scarcity in 2022, struggled to score on Sunday.

It took 68 passes for Mahomes to push the Chiefs past the Titans and rookie QB Malik Willis with a 20-17 overtime breakout.

Allen was held off by the Jets and outplayed by Zach Wilson in the Bills’ 20-17 loss at Meadowlands, where he failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season and was fired five times.

Brady was thrilled to celebrate his first win in nearly a month, and unlike Wilson, Stafford and Rodgers, his side aren’t buried in the standings after floundering for the first half of the season.

The Bucs are tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South average at 4-5.

Allen and the Bills face a little more heat, and not just from Mahomes and the Chiefs in their quest to gain home-court advantage in the AFC playoffs.

The Bills fell to 6-2 on aggregate and their once clear control of the AFC East waned. The Jets and Dolphins are only half a game down at 6-3, with the Patriots at 5-4.

“We hate losing in the division,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “We have to become ourselves again.”

It’s a sentiment that resonates across the league as thwarted offenses find it increasingly difficult to light up the scoreboards.

With input from AP Pro Football writer Dennis Waszak Jr.

