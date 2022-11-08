2022 election results: Live updates as House and Senate races could affect balance of power

WASHINGTON– The 2022 midterm elections promise to be a historic and defining moment in American politics.

Democrats currently have little control over the US Congress, and Republicans are hoping to make big gains to win back power.

The outcome of this election will not only determine the future of congressional scrutiny, but also the outlook for the rest of President Joe Biden’s agenda while in office.

Several of the 36 governorships up for election could change hands, with FiveThirtyEight projecting Massachusetts and Maryland to topple the Democrat and Nevada, Wisconsin and possibly Oregon to topple the Republican.

Abortion is on the ballot in five states, and five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana.

US Senate

What’s at stake

While the Senate could swing back and forth after the midterm elections, the majority party is still likely to have the thinnest margins. That means Biden will be able to find a little more common ground there, no matter who is in charge. Much of Biden’s legislative achievements in office have been the byproduct of bipartisan negotiations in the Senate.

Still, a Republican-led Senate could pass bills sent from a GOP house, putting political pressure on Biden. And the GOP would regain control of the committees and, with it, the power to investigate and control the administration.

Key races

Pennsylvania : Democrats are hoping to clinch the seat of incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey. But polls show a close race between Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a famous heart surgeon.

: Democrats are hoping to clinch the seat of incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey. But polls show a close race between Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a famous heart surgeon. Georgia : In another close race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for a full six-year term against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Walker’s abortion controversy, however, may affect her chances of winning.

: In another close race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for a full six-year term against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Walker’s abortion controversy, however, may affect her chances of winning. Nevada: Republicans have four main pick-up opportunities — and right now, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat looks like one of their best moves. Polls show her trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general.

American house

What’s at stake

The Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have held a majority since 2018, when they took control in President Donald Trump’s first midterm election. Republicans could retake the House if they get just five seats in dozens of competitive districts, and they’re trying to win dozens.

History also gives Republicans reason for optimism. In the modern era, the party that holds the White House has lost congressional seats in virtually every midterm election of the president’s first term.

If the Republicans win the House on November 8, the GOP caucus will elect a new chair and take power on January 3, 2023. They will lead each committee and decide which bills will be introduced in the House.

Governor races

What’s at stake

Several of the 36 governorships up for election could change hands, with FiveThirtyEight projecting Massachusetts and Maryland to topple the Democrat and Nevada, Wisconsin and possibly Oregon to topple the Republican.

Voting measures

Abortion is on the ballot in five states, and five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana.

Abortion

Voters in a handful of states will weigh in on abortion in this year’s election following the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to the states.

California, Michigan and Vermont ask voters if they want to establish a right to abortion, while Kentucky asks if its constitution should be amended to say there is no such right. abortion or government funding for it.

Montana is asking voters if they should demand medical care and treatment for infants born alive after an attempted abortion.

Recreational Cannabis

Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election.

Five states are considering whether or not to approve recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots to amend their constitutions and legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.

Bans across the country have steadily declined in the decade since Colorado and Washington approved recreational cannabis. Even some states in the Deep South have given the green light to medical marijuana.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.