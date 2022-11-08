News
2022 election results: Live updates as House and Senate races could affect balance of power
WASHINGTON– The 2022 midterm elections promise to be a historic and defining moment in American politics.
Democrats currently have little control over the US Congress, and Republicans are hoping to make big gains to win back power.
The outcome of this election will not only determine the future of congressional scrutiny, but also the outlook for the rest of President Joe Biden’s agenda while in office.
Stream ABC News’ live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the media player above.
Latest headlines and election results live
- In the Senate, 21 Republican seats and 14 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight predicting the race is tied.
- In the House, 213 Republican seats and 222 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight predicting Republicans will take control.
- Several of the 36 governorships up for election could change hands, with FiveThirtyEight projecting Massachusetts and Maryland to topple the Democrat and Nevada, Wisconsin and possibly Oregon to topple the Republican.
- Abortion is on the ballot in five states, and five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana.
MORE: The importance of the 2022 midterm elections
US Senate
What’s at stake
In the Senate, 21 Republican seats and 14 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight projecting that the balance of power is currently a draw.
While the Senate could swing back and forth after the midterm elections, the majority party is still likely to have the thinnest margins. That means Biden will be able to find a little more common ground there, no matter who is in charge. Much of Biden’s legislative achievements in office have been the byproduct of bipartisan negotiations in the Senate.
WATCH: The battle for control of Congress a major focus of the 2022 election
Still, a Republican-led Senate could pass bills sent from a GOP house, putting political pressure on Biden. And the GOP would regain control of the committees and, with it, the power to investigate and control the administration.
Key races
- Pennsylvania: Democrats are hoping to clinch the seat of incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey. But polls show a close race between Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a famous heart surgeon.
- Georgia: In another close race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for a full six-year term against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Walker’s abortion controversy, however, may affect her chances of winning.
- Nevada: Republicans have four main pick-up opportunities — and right now, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat looks like one of their best moves. Polls show her trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general.
American house
What’s at stake
In the House, 213 Republican seats and 222 Democratic seats are up for grabs, with FiveThirtyEight predicting Republicans will take control.
SEE ALSO: What to expect on election night
The Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have held a majority since 2018, when they took control in President Donald Trump’s first midterm election. Republicans could retake the House if they get just five seats in dozens of competitive districts, and they’re trying to win dozens.
History also gives Republicans reason for optimism. In the modern era, the party that holds the White House has lost congressional seats in virtually every midterm election of the president’s first term.
If the Republicans win the House on November 8, the GOP caucus will elect a new chair and take power on January 3, 2023. They will lead each committee and decide which bills will be introduced in the House.
Governor races
What’s at stake
Several of the 36 governorships up for election could change hands, with FiveThirtyEight projecting Massachusetts and Maryland to topple the Democrat and Nevada, Wisconsin and possibly Oregon to topple the Republican.
Voting measures
Abortion is on the ballot in five states, and five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana.
Abortion
Voters in a handful of states will weigh in on abortion in this year’s election following the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to the states.
MORE: Michigan, 4 other states have abortion on the ballot
California, Michigan and Vermont ask voters if they want to establish a right to abortion, while Kentucky asks if its constitution should be amended to say there is no such right. abortion or government funding for it.
Montana is asking voters if they should demand medical care and treatment for infants born alive after an attempted abortion.
Recreational Cannabis
Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election.
Five states are considering whether or not to approve recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots to amend their constitutions and legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Bans across the country have steadily declined in the decade since Colorado and Washington approved recreational cannabis. Even some states in the Deep South have given the green light to medical marijuana.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Senator Ted Cruz hit with a can of beer during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade
The 2022 World Series-winning Houston Astros are widely considered to have one of the best pitching rotations in Major League Baseball this season, but that was a beer can thrown at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz by one of their fans who may end up being the most controversial. .
The incident happened during the World Series victory parade on Monday afternoon as tens of thousands of Houston Astros fans lined Smith Street in downtown Houston to celebrate the newly crowned champions . Cruz, who rode in the back of a Humvee while waving to the gathered crowd, was struck by a beer can as he drove along the parade route, according to the Houston Police Department.
“A 33-year-old man threw a can of beer at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz while the senator was on a tank in the 2400 block of Smith St,” the Houston Police Department confirmed in a social media statement. following the incident. “Nearby HPD officers arrested the man without further incident.”
The Houston Police Department said Cruz was struck in the head and neck and did not require medical attention after being struck.
Cruz, who was inundated with boos – along with other politicians – from the crowd as he passed, tweeted a video of the incident along with a statement about the assault.
“As always, I’m grateful to the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Cruz said. “I’m also grateful that the clown who threw his White Claw got a noodle for an arm.”
The 33-year-old suspect was apprehended immediately after he allegedly threw the can at Cruz and was taken to jail where he will face assault charges, according to the Houston Police Department. His name and booking photo will be released once formal charges are filed.
Cruz wasn’t the only politician to take part in the Astros’ victory parade. U.S. Representatives Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were also riding the Humvee with Senator and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick was in a vehicle ahead of them while U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind the one Cruz was riding on.
The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series at home at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night after beating the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 and winning the World Series four games to two. It is their second World Series title in six years and the first since 2017.
ABC News
News
Ravens move past Saints on ‘MNF’ for third straight win
NEW ORLEANS — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn’t need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome.
Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go along with his third straight game with multiple sacks, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
Jackson had a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans (3-6) with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and showcasing a range of jump cuts and spinning moves while helping Baltimore (6-3) win their third straight and stay atop the AFC North, one game ahead of Cincinnati.
“The human will cannot bear any more. It was just beating in and out,” Drake said. “That’s exactly what this team is doing – continuing to wear down teams and grind them down with four quarterbacks of football.
“If you can withstand that, more power to you, but more often than not we’re going to win this battle,” Drake said.
The Saints entered the game with a chance to draw a three-way tie atop the anemic NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Instead, they were outscored by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards.
The Ravens converted nine of 15 third downs for 319 yards. The Saints were 3 of 11 on third down and finished with a minimum of 243 yards and 13 first downs. Baltimore possessed the ball for 37:47.
“They beat us in a lot of different areas,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “Time of possession is a factor in all phases of the game. And so we didn’t do a good job on third down in either aspect, offensively or defensively.
Andy Dalton passed for 210 yards and New Orleans’ only touchdown to tight end Juwan Johnson, who entered as the game was virtually out of reach in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara was limited to 62 yards from scrimmage, his lowest production in five games.
“We just got beaten up,” Dalton said, adding that Baltimore “deserved to win this one. They chased us.
Dalton was sacked four times and his interception came on a pass from Brent Urban. The game set up Drake’s second TD.
Baltimore’s defense smothered New Orleans’ first four possessions, limiting the Saints to 13 games combined.
Consequently, the stamina of the New Orleans defense was tested as the unit faced the elusive Jackson for 19:31 of the first half. Baltimore’s QB star didn’t let that time go to waste.
“Traditionally you cover for 3-4 seconds and the game is over,” Saints safety Tyrann Matheiu said. “But a guy like that is a 7, 8, 9 second cover.”
While rolling right, Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely executing a flag pattern for 24 yards to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Jackson orchestrated a 12-play, 81-yard drive in which he ran for gains of 7, 16 and 12 yards. Drake capped it off by running into the end zone virtually untouched from one yard out for a 14-0 lead.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh recalled shaking his head on the sideline, impressed with Jackson’s displays of explosiveness and agility.
“I don’t take it for granted,” Harbaugh said. “I think I said, ‘Wow,’ a few times. Lamar plays on a different level. You can’t just look at passing stats.
The Saints didn’t enter the board until Wil Lutz’s field goal as time expired in the half – a few plays after Dalton knocked down open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone.
New York Post
News
Mitch McConnell “Won’t Own Me”
Arizona Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Blake Masters says Republicans need ‘new leadership’ in the Senate and says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ‘won’t own me not” if the candidate wins his election against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) on Tuesday.
During an interview with the the wall street journalMasters said he hoped a conservative senator would challenge McConnell for the GOP’s top spot in the Senate, adding, “I definitely think we need some new leadership.”
McConnell “will not belong to me,” added Masters, according to the Journal’s Elza Collins. “McConnell doesn’t like me. And clearly, he had a chance to help. He did not do it. He doesn’t want me in there, but he’s about to be stuck with me.
In September, a McConnell-aligned Super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), reportedly pulled $9.6 million in advertising earmarked for the U.S. Senate race from the Grand Canyon state, according to Axios. The SLF was “confident” that other conservative groups would put money behind Masters.
Ultimately, PACs, including the Sentinel Action Fund, MAGA, Inc., and Saving Arizona, poured millions into the race to strengthen the Masters. Now the race is neck and neck on the eve of Election Day, with the Republican candidate posting a slight lead.
In a poll by left-leaning think tank Data for Progress, conducted Nov. 2 through Sunday, Masters holds a wafer-thin lead over Kelly among likely voters at 50% to 49%. The pair have voted within the margin of error in many of the latest polls.
Libertarian Marc Victor, who dropped out of the race Nov. 1 and endorsed the Masters, drew 2% of the response. Victor’s crucial supporting two percent could play a pivotal role in Tuesday’s result one way or another.
Data for Progress polled 1,259 likely voters, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.
Breitbart News
News
Still reeling from Ian, Florida shrimpers are desperate to get back in the water: NPR
Octavio Jones for NPR
Jimmy Driggers, 85, got into the fishing business when he was just 13. He’s a shrimp boat in Fort Myers, Florida.
“I was a mule fisherman, [a] commercial fisherman in my youth,” he says.
Driggers walks with a prosthetic leg following an injury he suffered on his boat a decade ago. It is adorned with a marine lighthouse.
He owns a shrimp fishing boat – the Miz Shirley – named after his wife. It can carry 50,000 pounds of shrimp.
Driggers said the industry had suffered for decades and he was paid more in the 1980s than he is today. Fuel prices have skyrocketed.
“You have to produce a lot of shrimp to stay afloat,” Driggers said. “And that’s what we were doing last year – just staying afloat, not doing enough to fix everything that broke. It was tough.”
Then came Hurricane Ian. He pushed The Miz Shirley half over a dike and the other half was left in the water – unusable.
When Ian made landfall in Florida in late September, it hit the shrimp fishing industry particularly hard. For decades, it has been an important part of Fort Myers’ economy – integral to the region’s culture and identity. Now it’s on hold.
“We thought about selling, but I don’t want to, if we can hold it together,” Driggers said. “If we can get the boat down and get it repaired, and get it back in working order.” He acknowledges that it will take a lot of work.
The house of the dredgers, which adjoins a water channel, will have to be demolished. It got four inches of water during the storm and mold is growing everywhere. He and Shirley don’t have flood insurance.
The couple slept in a donated motorhome on their lawn. They hope the boat’s insurance will cover enough repairs to keep them in business, but they haven’t been able to assess the damage yet.
Despite all this uncertainty, Jimmy will not consider retiring. Shirley says he won’t stray from the water.
“There’s a smell when everything is natural, there’s a smell here that isn’t anywhere else,” Jimmy said. “I’ve been to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, but here there’s a smell for me.”
“It’s the smell of water,” Shirley said, finishing her husband’s sentence.
With boats still ashore, uncertainty sets in
At the Fort Myers Beach shrimp piers, loads of boats line the seawall and roads. A big hydraulic excavator with shears tears up a boat to transport it to the dump.
On the Fort Myers coast, only 45 boats are licensed to fish for shrimp. They mainly catch prawns – a very expensive delicacy known for their sweet flavor and firm flesh.
“All the people who work for us – whether they worked on the boats, in the fish market, in the market, and even me – we no longer have a salary,” said Christine Gala, owner of Trico Shrimp Company. With a fleet of 12 boats, Trico is one of two major shrimp fishing companies on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach.
“We have no work – except calling people and begging them to put our boats back in the water,” she said.
None of Gala’s boats are insured. Since Ian struck, she has taken on a leadership role.
Gala has been on the phone constantly, calling crane operators and state officials asking for help — to get boats back in the water and rebuild critical infrastructure. The shrimp fishing wharves are completely destroyed.
Then the water will need to be cleaned – it is filled with dock pilings and other debris.
Shrimp fishing is a small but valuable industry in the United States, valued at $37 million. More than 75% of the prawns harvested in the United States come from the west coast of Florida.
Andrew Ropicki, who teaches marine resource economics at the University of Florida, said the industry has struggled to compete with foreign imports since the 1980s.
But he’s optimistic it can bounce back to Ian.
“If federal and state agencies and others involved look at it and see how important it is – one of the last real working waterfronts that’s in a highly urbanized area,” Ropicki said.
“I’m hopeful. I know there are people working there who are trying to help these people,” he said.
‘A very strong community’: Shrimp remain committed to fishing and Fort Myers
Joanne Semmer is president of the Ostego Bay Marine Science Center, a local nonprofit environmental organization in Fort Myers. She lives on San Carlos Island, steps from the commercial fishing piers and the working waterfront. His neighborhood is filled with piles of debris and boats – and his house was flooded during Ian.
Semmer said that despite many challenges – including government regulations and limited docks – the shrimp fishing industry has adapted to change.
“We have a very strong community – it’s an old fishing village type community,” Semmer said. “People live here because this is where they want to be.”
Ricky Moran is the captain of a shrimp fishing boat called The Galante. He started shrimp fishing with his father when he was nine years old.
Moran said he found serenity in the water — and wanted to stay in Fort Myers, where he lived and worked for 35 years.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Moran said. “I’ll stay here and help clean up. I love Fort Myers Beach.”
At the docks, Moran, 58, makes his way through the wreckage to the site where the Galante landed. The boat is lying on its side, wedged between two other large vessels, next to a badly damaged mobile home park.
Moran not only lost his boat, but also his home. He lived in La Galante and weathered the storm on board with his girlfriend.
But right now, Moran wants to be on earth. He is still haunted by memories of the storm. Unable to return to his boat, Moran now lives in a tent in the marina and applies for FEMA’s unemployment plan.
He is stuck in limbo, waiting – like dozens of others – to be back on an industry boat that not only provides his home, but also his way of life. He gets emotional explaining why he stays.
“I took a love for this thing,” Moran said. “I’m a commercial fisherman – I’m Captain Ricky. I could go. Get on Mobile [Alabama] and get a boat – but I want to see that here come back. “
NPR News
News
Long Beach State uses defense and balance to beat Cal Baptist in season opener – Orange County Register
RIVERSIDE — A stingy defense and up-and-down contributions from the roster were Long Beach State’s recipe for success in its season opener.
Lassina Traore had 13 points and 12 rebounds in her debut to set the tone as Long Beach beat Cal Baptist, 79-64, Monday night at CBU.
Jadon Jones went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points and five rebounds for Long Beach. Leading point guard Joel Murray had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists and rookie AJ George scored nine points in his LBSU debut, while nine Long Beach players scored at least five points. Aboubacar Traore had six points and nine rebounds.
Long Beach played an effective defense from the get-go, holding the Lancers to 32 percent total shooting (20 for 62), including an 8-for-35 mark from 3-point range. Long Beach had eight interceptions and three blocked shots and edged Cal Baptist 43-36.
Taran Armstrong led Cal Baptist with 19 points and added seven rebounds and four assists. Riley Battin added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Lancers. Reed Nottage finished with 11 points and two steals.
Long Beach used a 10-2 run in the first half to take a lead they never relinquished and held a 38-31 advantage at halftime. Jones and Marcus Tsohonis had baskets early in the second half as LBSU extended their lead to double digits.
A Tone Hunter jumper pushed Long Beach’s lead to 68-49 with 8:46 to go, but the Lancers made one final push. CBU cut the margin to 10 points with about five minutes left before a 3-pointer from Jones helped stifle the threat and LBSU held on from there.
NEXT
Long Beach State visits UCLA No. 8 (1-0) Friday night and Cal Baptist hosts NJIT.
California Daily Newspapers
News
See LeBron James’ Game Day Tribute to Late Rapper Migos Takeoff
james lebron bear his love for To take off on his sleeve—literally.
The NBA star honored the late migos rapper by recreating one of his past looks on Nov. 6. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James was seen arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in a black suit with matching tie, dark sunglasses and silver Chain of Jesus- Christ – an outfit similar to the one Takeoff wore to the 2nd Annual Black Ball in June.
James then shared a photo of his matchday ensemble with a snapshot of Takeoff, writing on Instagram, “If you know me you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!!”
“It still doesn’t seem real to me!” he continued, posting a crying emoji. “Rest in Heaven Rocket Man!!”
The tribute comes almost a week after Takeoff, born Bal Kirshnik Khariwas killed in an early morning shootout on November 1. The 28-year-old was attending a private party at a Houston bowling alley with his uncle and his Migos teammate Quavo when he was fatally injured.
