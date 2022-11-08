2022 Midterm Elections: Major Races in Georgia Remain Close; Walker and Warnock in tightest U.S. Senate race

ATLANTE — The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is seeking a full six-year term, and Georgia soccer icon and Republican challenger Herschel Walker could determine the outcome of the party’s collapse in the Senate.

Georgia has seen a historic number of early votes as FiveThirtyEight’s poll shows the race between Walker and Warnock is the tightest Senate race in the nation.

Meanwhile, for the governor, incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp is trying to fend off a repeated challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018.

Here is a breakdown of those key races in Georgia:

Senate: Warnock v. Walker

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is stepping up his criticism of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit on Capitol Hill.

Warnock’s change comes after he avoided direct attacks on Walker and instead tried to portray his work on Capitol Hill as bipartisan and good for all Georgians.

From a rally with former President Barack Obama to a statewide bus tour happening Tuesday on the eve of Election Day, Warnock hammered Walker as a “pathological liar” who exaggerated his business accomplishments, academic, professional, and philanthropic interests and has been accused of violence against family members and paying for his girlfriends’ abortions despite his public opposition to the proceedings.

“He’s a man who lies about the most basic facts of his life,” Warnock said on a scene he shared with Obama. “And now he wants the rest of us…to kind of imagine now that he’s a United States senator….Herschel Walker is not ready. He’s not ready. Not only is he not ready. He’s not in good shape.”

Walker, who denies ever paying for abortions, sticks to an argument he’s been making for months: that Warnock is a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden and a Democratic majority in Congress that Walker blames for the inflation, rising crime and a steady stream of immigrants across the US border into Mexico.

“He said I’m not ready. No you’re not ready,” Walker replied Thursday in suburban Atlanta. “Because you either voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time or you had no idea what you were doing. You pick whoever you want – no idea what you’re doing or you voted with him 96% time, which is going in the wrong direction.”

The Georgia game could help determine which party controls the Senate for the final two years of Biden’s term. The chamber is now split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the deciding vote.

On Monday, more than 2.5 million Georgian voters cast their early ballots, about 20 percent more than the number who cast early ballots for the 2018 midterm elections.

Governor: Abrams vs. Kemp

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have offered different views of Georgia on abortion, the economy and voting.

During their final debate, Kemp said “it’s not my desire” to have new restrictions on abortion, but that he would consider bills sent to him by a Republican legislature. Abrams said she would support legal abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb.

Abrams accused Kemp of using election laws to facilitate his own elections, while Kemp said Abrams lied about voting in Georgia to help himself and enrich himself.

Former President Donald Trump had backed former Sen. David Perdue as Governor against Kemp as retribution for not accepting lies about stealing the 2020 election.

ABC News and ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report.