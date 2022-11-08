News
A last-minute guide for California voters
Today is election day.
All registered voters in California now receive mail-in ballots for every election, so maybe you delivered yours weeks ago. As of Monday night, more than five million Californians had already done so, according to Political Data Inc.
But today is the deadline for everyone else to vote.
This election, Californians choose a number of statewide leaders, including the governor and attorney general, as well as congressional representatives, who could determine whether Republicans take control of the House. We are also deciding whether to enshrine the right to abortion in our state constitution and whether the state should ban flavored tobacco products, among other ballot items.
A number of the state’s largest cities, including San Jose and Oakland, are also choosing new mayors. In Los Angeles, billionaire developer Rick Caruso and longtime Rep. Karen Bass are vying to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti — and the race currently appears to be tied, reports my colleague Shawn Hubler.
Whoever wins the job to lead Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States, will be tasked with curbing the region’s rising rates of homelessness and crime, as well as “an almost cynical depression” among almost everyone. voters, Darry A. Sragow, a Democratic political consultant, said Shawn. “The next mayor of Los Angeles is going to inherit an incredible mess,” Sragow said.
No matter where you vote in the state, we have answers to all your last-minute election questions.
How can I vote in the elections?
All registered and active California voters should have received a mail-in ballot last month. You can return this ballot by mail or drop it off in a drop box. You can also vote in person.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 8. Ballots returned to a secure drop box must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
What’s on my ballot?
Many races may be familiar to you if you voted in the June primary. This election narrowed the field for each contest to the top two candidates. You can view the first results here.
- Jaywalking Law: California has one of the strictest jaywalking laws in the country. From January 1, this will no longer be the case.
- High speed train to nowhere: Building the state’s high-speed rail system, America’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has become a multibillion-dollar nightmare.
- A Piece of black history destroyed: Lincoln Heights — a historically black community in a rural, predominantly white county in northern California — has lasted for decades. Then came the mill fire.
- Warehouse moratorium: As warehouse construction explodes across the country, residents in rural and urban communities have pushed back. In California’s Inland Empire, anger has turned into widespread action.
In today’s election, you will vote for:
-
Seven voting proposals. You can read our guide to this year’s initiatives, which covers issues such as dialysis clinics, sports betting and reproductive rights.
-
Races for U.S. Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Comptroller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Commissioner of Insurance, Members of the State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Instruction public and state Supreme Court justices.
-
Depending on where you live, you’ll also choose a Congressman, State Senator, and State Assemblyman. Hundreds of thousands of Californians were moved to new electoral districts by a recent redistricting, but you can check your current precinct with this CalMatters tool.
-
Most Californians will also see local races on their ballots. Voters in Los Angeles County, for example, decide to keep Alex Villanueva, one of California’s most polarizing figures, as sheriff.
How can I check if my ballot has been counted?
Track when your ballot is sent, received and counted at california.ballottrax.net/voter.
Where can I find the election results?
Follow the election results here. California won’t begin posting results until after polls close at 8 p.m. PT.
How long will it take to know the results?
Although millions of Californians have already turned in their ballots, county officials cannot begin counting them until the polls close tonight. Before that, they can process the first ballots and prepare them to be counted.
Vote counting tends to be slow in California because there are so many voters. And there is a seven-day window after the election to allow mail-in ballots postmarked November 8 to arrive. But early returns should help streamline the count, and counties must begin reporting results to states within two hours of the close of polls.
For $1.4 million: a 1920 bungalow in Los Angeles, a 1909 Craftsman-style house in Oakland and a two-bedroom cottage in Redondo Beach.
Today’s tip comes from Mary Ann Mitchell, who recommends a state park in a Northern California ghost town:
“Living in California, picking one place is impossible because there are so many places to explore. But one unique place to see is Bodie State Historic Park off Interstate 395. First things first , the road through the mountains and rivers is beautiful. At the fork to Bodie, the dirt road winds along the hills and suddenly this preserved old town appears. It is interesting to take a self-guided tour of the buildings and see learn about the people who lived there during the mining glory days.There is also a cemetery with lots of history and a nice little picnic area, so bring a lunch and relax. abounds in California.
Tell us
And before leaving, some good news
The Sonoma Botanical Garden, known for its Asian influence, opened its new trail to the public over the weekend — and it’s all about California.
The wheelchair-accessible trail is just under half a mile and takes hikers past the garden vineyard, then through oak trees and beside a stream, The Sonoma Index-Tribune reports. From the steepest point of the trail, you can see them all together, a perfect snapshot of local Sonoma nature.
Thanks for reading. I will be back tomorrow. — Soumya
After a 10-hour delay, here are the $1.9 billion winning Powerball numbers – NBC Chicago
Check your tickets: More than 10 hours after Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot draw, the winning numbers have been revealed.
“It’s been a long wait, but the numbers are finally here,” read a statement from Powerball Tuesday at 9:04 a.m. CST.
According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.
And a long wait it has been indeed.
At 10:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the expected reveal of the winning numbers for the historic $1.9 billion Powerball draw, lottery officials made an announcement.
“Tonight’s Powerball draw has been delayed as a participating lottery needs additional time to complete required security protocols,” The California Lottery tweeted. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a draw can take place.”
“Once the required security protocols are completed, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of the lottery’s security officers and independent auditors,” the statement continued. “Winning numbers will be posted as they become available. Thank you for your patience”
About an hour and a half later, at 11:38 p.m., another update was tweeted.
“UPDATE: The #powerball the draw is still delayed,” the California Lottery said. “There is a problem in another state. It’s not due to delays at the California Lottery. There are currently no estimated times for the drawing.”
Overnight, Powerball lottery officials confirmed there had been a delay.
As of 6:25 a.m. CST on Tuesday, the numbers had still not been drawn. “If you just woke up and were expecting to see the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, November 7,” the Powerball statement said, “you’re going to have to wait a little longer.”
However, at 8:09 a.m. CST, about 10 hours after the Powerball draw was supposed to take place, the winning numbers were drawn, according to an update from Powerball.
The winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.
So, did you win? If you did, one more thing – the final jackpot figure turned out to be $2.04 billion, “after a widespread run on tickets across the United States”
Here’s what we know about why the drawing was delayed.
One of 48 lotteries ‘needs more time to complete security protocols’
According to lottery officials, one of the states participating in the Powerball game “failed to meet its safety protocols on time.”
“Once the required security protocols are complete, the draw will be conducted under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association read.
In other words: a state was not ready in time.
$2 Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
Five states – Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama – have no lottery.
According to officials from the Multi-State Lottery Association, we may never know which state caused the delay.
“It is against our policy to name the lottery that is being delayed,” the association said early Tuesday.
The Illinois Lottery commented on the delay.
No deadline was given for the publication of the figures
Early Tuesday, officials said “It’s likely we won’t know the official results of the Powerball draw until Tuesday morning.”
However, according to a statement from Powerball, as of 4:30 a.m. CST, there is no estimated time for the delayed draw.
“Still no estimated time for the delayed draw, but be sure to save your tickets for when you need them,” Powerball’s statement read.
However, around 8 a.m. CST, the winning numbers were drawn.
It is possible that the jackpot will get even bigger
After no winner was drawn in Saturday’s $1.5 billion Powerball draw, the jackpot soared to $1.9 billion, the highest figure in US history. United.
However, according to Powerball’s statement on the delay, “it could end up being even higher if there were more tickets sold than expected.”
And according to lottery officials, that’s exactly what happened. Powerball in a Tuesday press release said “the final jackpot figure was found to be $2.04 billion, ‘after a widespread rush for tickets across the United States.’
It took “longer” to process sales
Powerball officials, in their statement on the delay, state that “the processing of sales has taken longer because there has been such a high demand for tickets, driven by the record.”
Powerball later clarified that only one participating state needed more time to process their ticket sales.
The cash value of the current pot is nearly $930 million
Most people who win a jackpot choose the cash option, which for a $1.9 billion jackpot amounts to $929.1 million. But it’s not the only choice.
Under the annuity option, the winner would receive one immediate payment and then 29 subsequent annual payments, with the amount increasing by 5% each year.
You don’t need to match all six numbers to win a payout
But you must match all six numbers to win the jackpot.
Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four or five matching numbers. This prize increases if the Powerball number matches.
Here is a breakdown of Powerball payouts:
- 5 Matched Numbers: $1 Million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)
- 4 Matched Numbers + Powerball: $50,000 (odds 1 in 913,129)
- 4 matched numbers: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)
- 3 matching numbers + Powerball: $100 (odds 1 in 14,494)
- 3 matched numbers: $7 (odds 1 in 580)
- 2 matching numbers + Powerball: $7 (odds 1 in 701)
- 1 matching number + Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 92)
- Paired Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 38)
Players also have the option of adding a “Power Play” to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.
When do Powerball drawings take place?
Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.
Heat in shock, seek to regroup after a loss when time stood still
Of all of the Miami Heat’s cliffhangers this season, this was not one that requires inspection of the after-the-fact NBA officiating report.
But it was the one when time stood still.
And that added yet another layer to a start of a season built both on drama and disappointment for Erik Spoelstra’s team.
Already there has been Jimmy Butler closing out the Golden State Warriors in the final minute.
There was Tyler Herro converting a winning 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings that the NBA later ruled a travel.
Then came Herro’s potential 3-point winner that was off at the buzzer in the road loss to the Indiana Pacers.
This time, in Monday night’s 110-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers that completed a seven-day span that included the aforementioned drama, there was elation and deflation at FTX Arena interrupted only by the oddest of silences.
All of which was more than a bit perplexing.
The sequence began off a Heat timeout down three with 8.5 seconds to play. That’s when Spoelstra made an offense-for-defense substitution, inserting 3-point shooters Max Strus and Duncan Robinson for defensive aces Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin.
Off a scramble, point guard Kyle Lowry got the ball to Strus, who had to reload but still drained the tying 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds to play.
Tie game 107-107.
“I mean when anybody makes a two-pump-fake fader . . . it’s one of those things where you do got to sit there and be like, ‘That’s a tough shot,’ ” center Bam Adebayo said.
Bedlam.
But then it got weird.
Portland coach Chauncey Billups appeared to walk on the court for a timeout to set up a final shot.
The Blazers showed no urgency to inbound, with former Heat forward Justise Winslow seemingly waiting for instruction, arguably risking a five-second inbounding violation, before eventually passing to All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
“It was like everything stopped,” said Spoelstra, with the Heat now in a two-day break before hosting the Charlotte Hornets on both Thursday and Saturday nights. “I’m looking at Chauncey, looking at Justice. He had the ball out. And everybody just stopped.
“I don’t think the officials knew what was going on. And then they got it to Lillard.”
It was as if all involved expected an exhale.
“I hit the shot and then I saw Chauncey on the floor, so I thought they were calling a timeout, too,” Strus said. “But, yeah, I had the same thing. And all of us kind of just stopped. It felt like the longest six seconds possible. But he hit a tough shot.”
It was a moment that appeared to throw off the Heat’s reset to the defensive end.
“I think guys stopped like four seconds,” Heat point guard Kyle Lowry said. “It was a while. I guess Chauncey wanted to go. Justise set a good screen, Dame had a full head of steam.”
The strategy proved prescient, with Spoelstra then unable to sub Martin and Vincent back into the game for their defense.
So that’s when, after the brief pause, Winslow set a screen for Lillard, Lillard drew the defense of Jimmy Butler and Robinson, while also drawing the attention of Lowry. That hesitation by Lowry left the Blazers’ Josh Hart open in the left corner for a game-winning 3-pointer that cleared the net with zeroes on the clock.
“This one felt like it was 15 seconds, Lillard going fullcourt, got the switch and then made a heady play,” Spoelstra said of those final 6.2 seconds that dropped the Heat to 4-7. “I don’t think a lot of players make that play, particularly Lillard. You want to go for that kill yourself. That just shows you the class and IQ and trust and unselfishness and just about winning. He kicked it to an open guy.
“You probably see that across the NBA, nine times out of 10 the guy that’s dribbling it up is going to launch that. And I thought we probably would have had two guys contesting that, Duncan and Jimmy. But he made just the right play. Somebody was open for a count, he hit it. and Hart made a big one.”
Stop Licking Sonoran Desert Toads, National Park Service Tells Tourists
Message to tourists: Do not put your mouth on the Sonoran Desert Toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad, to gain access to its psychedelic toxins, warns the National Park Service.
“These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or put the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you encounter in a national park …please refrain from licking,” the NPS wrote in a Halloween Facebook post.
The toxin secreted by the toad contains a psychedelic chemical, 5-MeO-DMT, which some users call the divine molecule for its powerful hallucinatory effects.
Trips caused by the toxin, colloquially called five or bufo, normally last 15 to 30 minutes, according to The New York Times.
Most users elicit the toad’s stress response, dry out the toxin in crystal form, and smoke it. The chemical 5-MeO-DMT is a Schedule 1 banned substance in the United States, but is legal in Mexico. Recreational harvesting of toads has affected populations in the past.
“Previously, the species was collected for recreational drug use, but interest has waned. … Interest in collecting bufotoxin has resumed for medical and possibly religious purposes, although some form A synthetic version of the toxin can be easily developed,” the New Mexico Department of Game and Fisheries said in a biennial review published last month.
The species is currently listed as threatened by the NMDGF.
Democrat Tim Walz seeks 2nd term against Republican Scott Jensen
MINNEAPOLIS — Democrat Tim Walz sought a second term as Minnesota’s governor Tuesday against Republican Scott Jensen, a family physician who first grabbed attention with his vaccine skepticism before hammering Walz on economic and crime issues during the fall campaign.
Jensen was hoping to break the Democratic Party’s 12-year grip on the office. The last time a Minnesota Republican won statewide office was in 2006, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected.
Walz, a former congressman and high school football coach, led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic — including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures — as well as the sometimes-violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
Walz found ways to work with the divided Minnesota Legislature during his first year as governor in 2019, but his relations with the Senate GOP majority deteriorated over how he used emergency powers to impose pandemic restrictions without legislative approval. By this year’s session, Walz and House Democrats were unable to agree with GOP lawmakers over how to spend most of a $9 billion budget surplus.
Walz made his support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision.
Jensen supported a complete abortion ban early in the race, but then softened his position after coming under fire following the high court’s ruling. He eventually said he would accept exceptions for rape, incest and the life or health of the mother. But he argued that abortion wasn’t on the ballot — something Walz strongly disputed — and sought to draw voters’ attention instead to inflation and the rise in crime that followed Floyd’s murder.
He also blamed Walz for a massive $250 million fraud in a food aid program meant to feed schoolchildren during the pandemic, saying his administration missed chances to stop the fraud far sooner.
Jensen had a reputation as a sometimes-moderate maverick from suburban Chaska during his one term in the Minnesota Senate. But he veered sharply to the right in the early days of the pandemic, not only criticizing the Walz administration’s response but also flirting with questionable treatments and the anti-vax movement.
Jensen also suggested that Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon might be jailed for his running of the state’s election system, despite no evidence of problems with state elections.
Chuck Frid, 80, voted early in Dakota County. A self-identified independent, Frid said he backed every Democratic candidate on his ballot, and has been voting more Democratic in recent years — and especially since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.
“It just really makes me nervous,” Frid, a retired salesman, said. “They say 20 to 30% of Republicans still believe the Big Lie … and I just think it’s not putting the country first.”
He also said he disagreed with Jensen’s opposition to abortion.
Erik Thorberg, 47, a Republican voter in suburban Lakeville, backed Jensen in early voting Monday. Thorberg, a project manager and a Navy veteran, said many of his friends and two of his children had to stop working when Walz ordered businesses to close during the coronavirus pandemic.
He also said Walz did “a terrible job” handling the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.
“He let precincts burn. He told the National Guard to stand down at certain times. He let people tear down statues at the Capitol. I mean, the list goes on and on,” Thorberg said. “I just don’t think those things were right.”
Report for America reporter Trisha Ahmed contributed.
Chris Evans Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive
“My mum is going to be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do, but it’s something she can really brag about.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Evans may have laid down Captain America’s shield, but he’s got a new badge of honor: He’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man.
The audience selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show and on the magazine’s website. Evans, who for nearly a decade played Captain America in Marvel’s sprawling superhero movies, takes over for another Avenger, Paul Rudd.
“My mom will be so happy,” he told the magazine for its cover story, which hits newsstands Friday. “She’s proud of everything I do, but it’s something she can really brag about.”
He also knows that he is likely to be teased by close friends. “Really, it will just be a point of intimidation,” he joked in an interview. “It’s ripe for harassment.”
Among those likely to heckle him are co-stars and former Sexiest Man Alive winners like Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth. (Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, was the first Avenger to win People’s annual honor, which was first bestowed on Mel Gibson in 1985.)
Other past winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.
People interviewed Evans, 41, at a farm in Georgia, where the actor talked about finding a better work-life balance. “The most enjoyable part of my career right now is feeling safe enough to ease off,” he said.
Evans’ first film role came in ‘The New Comers’ in 2000 and he played superhero Johnny Storm in two ‘Fantastic Four’ films released in 2005 and 2007. But he achieved widespread fame in 2011. with the release of “Captain America: The First Avenger”. .”
Since then, he’s played the wholesome superhero in 10 Marvel films, laying down his shield after saving the universe in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Evans has become a very bankable star, voicing the character of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and playing a sadistic assassin trying to kill Reynolds in Nextflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ – both released this year.
The actor told People he plans to get married and start a family, saying, “It’s absolutely something I want.”
He said he did not expect to speak publicly about his private life. “Some things you want just for yourself, or just for my family and friends.”
The Boston native also continues his involvement with civic engagement site A Starting Point, which he co-founded in 2020.
As Evans charts the next part of his life and career, he expects the honor of the people to be a milestone.
“It’s something that I get old and flaccid about, I can look back and say ‘I remember then…’” Evans said. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”
ASK IRA: Are Heat too old and too slow?
Q: Ira, I love their hustle and their grit, but in this league, talent beats hustle on most nights. Counting on Victor Oladipo to return to form was obviously a mistake. We need another All-Star and return Tyler Herro to the bench. I sense (I know it’s early) this is going to be a frustrating season. – Cheryl, Fort Lauderdale.
A: On almost a nightly basis the Heat find themselves at talent and athleticism deficits. The skill and guile of Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry can take you places when the games slow down in the playoffs, but as the Heat’s hideous transition defense shows, opponents know they can run it down the Heat’s throats and in the halfcourt can blow by them. The issue is real, and has nothing to do with the loss of P.J. Tucker. It’s almost as if the Heat know that Tyler Herro is their lone athletic player on the wing, which is why the perimeter game all too often turns into Tyler or bust.
Q: Hey, Ira, During the offseason all we heard about was feel good stories about Victor Oladipo and his comeback. Just before preseason starts we are made aware of another knee issue on his non-surgical knee. I accept that this is likely a real concern. However, this is beginning to feel like the Heat will move him once he is trade eligible. Perhaps an Oladipo and Jae Crowder trade? – David, Venice.
A: Why if Victor Oladipo can’t play would anyone trade for his two-year, $18 milloin contract that includes a player option for 2023-24 until he can prove he is ambulatory on an NBA level? Right now, the Heat are stuck holding his salary bag. Considering Vic is not trade eligible until Jan. 15, many things could change by then. But at the moment, Victor Oladipo is not a trade asset.
Q: It’s now obvious the Heat’s lack of offseason moves were a result of their desire to enter the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Thus far, Erik Spoelstra is doing a masterful job of appearing to want to win while staying within a couple of games of the league’s worst records. How long will it be before he drops the act? – Jordan, Miami Lakes.
A: Hmm, so he had Tyler Herro miss at the buzzer against the Pacers and then had Jason Hart convert Monday night’s game winner? Now that, indeed, would be superior coaching influence.
