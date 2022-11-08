Ambire x swappin.gifts Partnership Offers Crypto Users Real World Goods & Services

The swappin.gifts app is now accessible directly through the Ambire Wallet dApp Catalog as part of the newest plug-in integration and collaboration that Ambire Wallet has developed. With its primary emphasis on enhancing the cryptocurrency user experience, Ambire is the first open-source, self-custodial smart contract wallet.

There will be a special crypto-prize contest for Ambire users as part of the release celebration. Promotional activities will be held between Thursday, the 3rd, and the 17th of November, 2022.

Plug-in Collaborations for Web3

The partnership of these two Web3 products is a logical next step for Ambire Wallet, which just last fall introduced a plug-in mechanism and a catalogue of decentralized applications. This made the smart contract wallet an instant Web3 portal, complete with a curated selection of widely used dApps that can be accessed and used on a total of twelve EVM chains directly from the dashboard.



swappin.gifts in the Ambire dApp catalog

With coverage in over 40 countries and compatibility for thousands of cryptocurrencies across various blockchains, swappin.gifts is an intuitive solution created by industry professionals that enable users to buy from a selection of thousands of different gift cards. Based on Web3 and decentralized settlement rails, swappin.gifts is a fresh and game-changing off-ramp solution.

By integrating the swappin.gifts dApp in the Ambire Wallet Catalog, the two companies have formed a collaboration that expands cryptocurrency to real-life goods and services. By exchanging their cryptocurrency assets for gift cards (vouchers), users can now choose and buy experiences that blend the real and digital worlds without leaving the comfort of their Ambire Wallet dashboards.

There will also be a two-week-long promotional event where Ambire users may enter to win $1,000 USD worth of cryptocurrency with the debut of the integration. Winners will be selected at random by lucky draw from among numerous reward levels.

Here you may discover more about the promotion and how to take part.