Blockchain
Among Top Crypto Exchanges, MEXC Ranks First in Crypto Futures Liquidity.
Liquidity in a cryptocurrency exchange is essential for fair price discovery. It further signifies confidence that the exchange commands amongst its users.
MEXC has consistently performed well in this aspect. Even during the worst month in 2022, according to crypto trading volumes, MEXC has outperformed its competitors by huge margins.
Importance of Exchange Liquidity
Exchange liquidity is the sum of trading volumes on an exchange over a certain period. It signifies the number of traders and the total worth of assets transacted in an exchange. A higher number of traders would mean unfair traders cannot manipulate prices.
Further high exchange liquidity means you can buy or sell your assets anytime. This factor is crucial when you instantly need funds to buy better assets or for other personal reasons.
But how to analyze exchange volumes?
You can gauge exchange volumes monthly and daily basis. A good exchange must have consistent trading volumes over the entire month.
Further, the daily trading volumes should also be sufficiently high. We have also chosen the day of Halloween (October 30) for analyzing daily trading volumes because, on a global holiday, people are less likely to trade. The lowest trading volume is expected on this day. If you get good volumes even on this day, it shows that the exchange can be relied upon on any day of the year.
Keeping these things in reference, we found that MEXC ranks consistently in all categories, such as spot trading, derivatives trading, or perpetual futures. We have provided ample data to support this view.
What is MEXC?
MEXC is a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 7 million users and offers multiple cryptocurrency assets on its platform. It is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges that ranks consistently high among top crypto-asset categories such as Spot, Derivatives, ETFs, and Perpetual Futures.
Consistent Volumes Despite Worst Month
Crypto Winter has erased many investors’ wealth. The rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve seem to have negatively affected the inflow of funds into cryptocurrencies. The exchange volumes are also at a year low. October recorded the lowest exchange volumes of about $500 Billion in 2022.
Monthly Volume Data
It is important to note that last year, in October 2021, the total exchange volume was $1.3 Trillion, which was 2.5x times the current exchange volumes. This figure summarizes the extent of damage caused by bear markets.
Furthermore, compared to the previous month, crypto volumes have shrunk by more than 30%. In September 2022, exchanges noted a volume of 733 Billion. In October 2022, we saw this figure further drop to about $510 Billion. The graphics below represent the diminishing monthly volumes since Nov 2021 last year.
Even during this worst month of 2022, i.e., October, MEXC ranked second in several volume rankings, especially in perpetual futures. The exchange reported a nearly $76 Billion trading volume. See the graphical data below.
Over this period of October 2022, MEXC reported a $40.81 Billion derivates trading volume and ranked 8th among all exchanges worldwide.
According to the Spot Volume data, MEXC ranked 5th in October 2022 with $24.02 Billion in volumes and a market dominance of 4%.
Daily Volumes Data on October 30, 2022
Despite this crashing market, the MEXC exchange ranks consistently at the top on a daily basis in spot, margin, and perceptual futures trading volumes. On October 30, the perpetual futures had a daily volume of $9.1 Billion, ranking 4th amongst all global exchanges. Spot volumes ranked MEXC 6th on October 30, 2022, with a daily trading volume of $2.7 Billion.
Conclusion
Exchange liquidity is essential for several reasons, such as getting better prices and the ability to buy and sell at all times. MEXC provides high liquidity and ranks consistently high in trading volumes in Spot, Derivatives, Perpetual Futures, and other categories. Despite the worst month and even a global holiday, the volumes are sufficiently high.
Blockchain
3 Top Altcoins That Defy The Market Retracement- REEF, LINK, VET
- LINK’s price holds strong as price eyes a rally to $12 after breaking out of its long-range accumulation zone.
- REEF’s price continues to trend above key support as price broke out of its downtrend with eyes set for $0.01.
- VET’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Previous weeks saw the price of most altcoins trend higher this has put these 3 top altcoins in the spotlight, considering how the crypto market has been fairing after the market saw its price decline with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) not looking too good as the week has continued to look unprecedented with the current market looking choked with the current issue between Binance and FTX creating a fear of uncertainty and doubt for most traders and investors. (Data from Binance)
3 Top Altcoins – Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,540 and $19,600 respectively. Still, the price of LINK has continued to show strength after breaking out successfully from its downtrend. With the current outlook of LINK, the price of LINK could rally to a region of $12 as things have continued to look strong for LINK’s price.
After having a weekly close above $8, the price of LINK has looked more decent, as the price aims to create more bullish signs that have attracted so much attention in the past few days.
Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.2.
Weekly support for the price of LINK – $8.
Price Analysis Of REEF Protocol On The Daily (1D) Chart
The REEF price remains strong in the daily timeframe as it holds above its critical support at $0.0055, rallying from its daily downtrend and breaking above with good volume.
REEF’s price needs to hold above its $0.005 value, which corresponds to the 50 EMA holding the price of REEF from sell-off, considering how uncertain the market has become of late.
The price of REEF trades at $0.0055 after rejection from a daily high of $0.006 as the price tried to break above this region.
Daily resistance for the REEF price – $0.0065.
Daily support for the REEF price – $0.0051.
3 Top Altcoins- Price Analysis Of Vechain (VET) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The VET price remains strong in the daily timeframe as it holds above its critical support at $0.025 after rallying from a daily low of $0.02, but the price faced resistance to breaking higher in price to a region of $0.03.
The price of VET needs to hold above $0.025 to have more chances of trending higher to a region of $0.03.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
LBank Exchange Will List Byepix (EPIX) On November 10, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will listByepix(EPIX) on November10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theEPIX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC onNovember10, 2022.
As the world’s most exclusive web3-based super-metaverse platform, Byepix (EPIX) is developing its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain, super metaverse protocol, P2E protocol, and metaversification app.Its native token EPIXwill be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC onNovember10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Byepix
Byepix is the most exclusive web3-based all-in-one super-metaverse platform. It’s also a technological laboratory working on its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain to solve scaling, communication, boundary, and incompatibility problems between all metaverse projects.
This layer 2 metaverse blockchain solution is to be merged with its Byepixsuper metaverse protocol, which will be integrated into the Byepix super metaverse application with the goal of connecting all metaverse environments and their users.Byepix’s solutions will make metaverse environments safer, cheaper, faster, and more connected/interconnected, andits web3 protocols will be implemented into VR, AR, and Web XR systems.
In addition to developing the solutions above, Byepix is currently developing other projects to integrate into its game platform and creation platform, including Byepix P2E protocol, a technological solution that allows all existing or new games to be converted to Play-To-Earn within hours, and metaversification application, which will allow users simply to build entire metaverses, games, and all their assets with a couple of clicks.
With a purpose of developing applications and protocols that will bring web3 innovations together for the benefit and comfort of humanity, Byepix provides a new reality, a new vision, a world of meaning, and cooperation; provides infrastructure and interaction possibilities for cultural, intellectual, and economic production; solutions to modern technology to make it safer, more supportive, and more connected for humanity by creating, developing, and using different advanced technologies simultaneously and in an integrated manner.
About EPIX Token
EPIX is the native token of Byepix which will operate as the center of all Byepix platforms and the entire virtual reality-metaverse. It will be used to reward user participation in future bounty hunting, referrals, and other programs, and is required for NFT issuance, staking, auction, trading and more.EPIX token holders can also vote on platform parameters to drive project economics and developments.
Based on BEP-20, EPIX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), of which 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for marketing and listings, 5% is provided for private sale, 20% goes into galactic economy fund, 30% is allocated for GameFi, staking, and rewards, 3% is provided for presale, 10% is provided for ICO sale, 2% is provided for DEX liquidity, 5% is provided for IEO/IDO sale, and the remaining 5% is allocated to partners and foundation.
The EPIX tokenwill be listed on LBank Exchangeat 13:00 UTC on November10, 2022, investorswho are interested intheByepixinvestment can easily buy and sellEPIXtokenon LBank Exchange by then. The listing ofEPIXtokenon LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about EPIX Token:
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Community &Social Media:
Contact Details:
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Blockchain
Nifter™ Begins Cross-Chain Adoption of Polygon to Reduce NFT Minting Costs Over 50%
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #clickstream–ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK: CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that it has begun the adoption of Polygon/MATIC to lower transaction costs for the minting of NFTs and extending the usefulness beyond just art. Adopting Polygon allows Nifter™ to use NFTs as events tickets, memorabilia trade-ins, content royalty tracking, and other revenue streams that are a part of Nifter’s revenue strategy.
In lockstep with “big tech” giants such as Instagram, JP Morgan, and others, Nifter™ choosing Polygon will lower the average transaction costs to $0.000358 (66 Gwei) compared to $0.62 on Ethereum. While Nifter™’s BETA launch this November will only support Ethereum, the implementation of Polygon support will commence before Q2 2023 and will coincide with the launch of larger NFT campaigns that will potentially propel Nifter™ into the mainstream as a trusted platform for the world’s top artists and athletes.
ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION
ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing Nifter™, HeyPal, WinQuick, VegasWinners and The LongShot Report respectively.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contacts
Investor Inquiries:
Michael Handelman, CFO
ClickStream Corporation
[email protected]
Blockchain
The Luxury Watch Brand Rolex Set Foot in Metaverse & NFTs
- The oldest watchmaker Rolex filed a trademark application for NFT marketplaces.
- The watchmaker also calls for the development of virtual goods for online gaming.
Rolex, the swiss luxury watchmaker, has applied for trademarks in Metaverse and NFT as per a tweet made by Mike Kondoudis, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) licensed trademark attorney. Also, Rolex has submitted trademark registrations on cryptocurrencies.
Further, Mike has mentioned the number of applications received by USPTO regarding trademark in metaverse and NFT, which are 4,997 and 6,855 respectively. And the specified volume is over 250% more than the previous year’s applications processed.
Rolex is the newest luxury company that intends to explore the possibilities and prospects in the metaverse. In addition, the luxury watchmaker’s trademark registration suggested launching NFTs, NFT-backed media, NFT markets, crypto keys and transactions, and virtual goods auctions, as well as virtual and cryptocurrency exchanges. Also, the Trademark application indicates the company’s general expansion strategies, which also call for the development of virtual goods for online gaming.
However, Rolex is one of the famed and luxurious watch companies which is existed for more than 100 years. Now the company has observed the potential of the cryptocurrency market and integrated blockchain technology into its goods and processes.
Blockchain
BitNile Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #BTC—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today announced that on November 2, 2022, it had received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Specifically, the Letter informed the Company that the Exchange has determined that the shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, the Company’s continued listing is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split of the Shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 2, 2023.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
Blockchain
BitNile Holdings Obtains $18.9 Million in Secured Debt Financing
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #AultCompany—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) announced today that it and certain of its subsidiaries have borrowed $18.9 million of principal amount of term loans (the “Loans”) from a group of institutional investors (the “Financing”). The Loans mature in 18 months, which may be extended to 24 months, accrue interest at the rate of 8.5% per annum and are secured by certain assets of the Company and various subsidiaries. Starting in January 2023, the lenders have the right to require the Company to make monthly payments of $0.6 million, which will increase to $1.1 million in November 2023. The Loans were issued with an original issue discount of $1.89 million.
The lenders received warrants to purchase approximately 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable for four years at $0.45 per share and warrants to purchase another approximately 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable for four years at $0.75 per share, subject to adjustment.
The Loans are guaranteed by Ault Lending, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, Ault & Company, Inc., an affiliate of the Company, as well as Milton C. Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Ault & Company, Inc.
The proceeds from the Financing will be used for the purchase of a private aircraft, to be used for business and charter services, and for general working capital purposes.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
