Analysis: bet the least; The NFL pendulum has swung to defense
Bet the least when it comes to point totals in the NFL these days.
It might as well be the league’s new mantra with the pendulum finally swinging back to defense, hitting Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson along the way.
All of these Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks thrived in a golden age of explosive offenses and high-scoring weekends that produced record-breaking careers and soaring salaries.
The score is down this year, and the league’s QB royalty has been hit particularly hard, suffering from the league’s sudden shift to more aggressive defenses that challenge dink and dunk teams on the field without making a fatal error. .
The Brady Buccaneers (4-5), Stafford Rams (3-5), Wilson Broncos (3-5) and Rodgers Packers (3-6) all record losses in the second half of the season .
Mainly credit the “shell” defenses popularized by former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who must be smiling as he watches from afar what he did on the play that dumped him in favor of the latest young prodigy at the offensive spirit – how does it work, Denver? – but clung tightly to old fogy philosophies, especially in the red zone.
The program puts seven defenders in coverage with two deep safeties, slashing some of the biggest plays quarterbacks have enjoyed for decades as the rulebook, fantasy leagues, broadcast networks and sportsbooks all favored high score games.
The new defensive dominance is on display every weekend across the league, where lack of points has become the norm in so many games.
Ten teams are averaging less than 20 points per game this season, including Wilson’s Broncos (15.1, 8.1 points below Seattle’s average last year), Rodgers’ Packers (17.1 vs. 25.6), the Stafford Rams (16.4 vs. 27.0) and Brady’s Bucs (18.0 vs. 29.9).
Brady was scowling on the sidelines and watching his first four-game losing streak in two decades on Sunday when the Rams suddenly turned conservative on both offense and defense, allowing the seven-time Super Bowl winner to show he has at least a bit of magic left in this 45-year-old right arm.
On the day he became the first quarterback to throw for 100,000 yards in his career, it took Brady until his 58th pass in a clash of the last two Super Bowl champions to finally find the end zone. It was good enough for the Buccaneers to beat Stafford and the shocked Rams, who already tied last year’s loss tally when they went 15-5 and won it all.
Rodgers is wallowing in the first five-game losing streak of his career, and was asked on Sunday after the Packers’ 15-9 loss to Detroit if he regrets not retiring after last season given his miserable appearance on the sidelines.
“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers retorted, saying “frustration and misery are two different emotions.”
“So when I decided to come back, I was all in,” Rodgers said. “I don’t make decisions and then looking back 20/20, you know, I have regrets for big decisions like that.”
That round of questioning came a week after Broncos general manager George Paton said he had no regrets signing Wilson to a $245 million extension before the nine-time Pro Bowl QB took a single shot in Denver.
Wilson, who also cost the Broncos three players and four premium draft picks, has just six TD assists in seven games and Denver has a strong climb to end its five-year streak of losing records and drought of six years in the playoffs.
“We just wanted to move the contract cycle forward,” Paton explained. “We saw how Russ was in the offseason and in training camp. We felt really good with Russ, and we feel really good with Russ. I really wanted to get ahead. We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season.
Instead, there’s been a lot of distress in Denver, although all Broncos fans had to do last weekend was look around the league to realize they’re not. the only ones to suffer from a quarterback dilemma.
Wilson couldn’t even escape the heat during the Broncos’ goodbye after he tweeted “Keep working” just before TMZ posted photos of him sunning himself poolside in Cabo with his famous wife Ciara, a stark contrast that has been dissected and debated endlessly on the airwaves. and social networks.
Even Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, the two quarterbacks who were immune to this point scarcity in 2022, struggled to score on Sunday.
It took 68 passes for Mahomes to push the Chiefs past the Titans and rookie QB Malik Willis with a 20-17 overtime breakout.
Allen was held off by the Jets and outplayed by Zach Wilson in the Bills’ 20-17 loss at Meadowlands, where he failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season and was fired five times.
Brady was thrilled to celebrate his first win in nearly a month, and unlike Wilson, Stafford and Rodgers, his side aren’t buried in the standings after floundering for the first half of the season.
The Bucs are tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South average at 4-5.
Allen and the Bills face a little more heat, and not just from Mahomes and the Chiefs in their quest to gain home-court advantage in the AFC playoffs.
The Bills fell to 6-2 on aggregate and their once clear control of the AFC East waned. The Jets and Dolphins are only half a game down at 6-3, with the Patriots at 5-4.
“We hate losing in the division,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “We have to become ourselves again.”
It’s a sentiment that resonates across the league as thwarted offenses find it increasingly difficult to light up the scoreboards.
With input from AP Pro Football writer Dennis Waszak Jr.
More AP NFL coverage:
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 16-13. Brady becomes the first player in NFL history with over 100,000 career passing yards. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Final voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.
With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early in the day, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day. For example, vote tabulators were not working in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona — potentially requiring hand-counting instead — and some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late.
“These are things we see in every election cycle,” said Susannah Goodman, director of election security at Common Cause, a group that advocates for voting access. “There’s nothing majorly concerning this morning.”
Since the last nationwide election in 2020, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of extensive fraud. The effort has eroded public confidence in elections and democracy, led to restrictions on mail voting and new ID requirements in some GOP-led states and prompted death threats against election officials.
Election Day this year is marked by concerns about further harassment and the potential for disruptions at polling places and at election offices where ballots will be tallied. Election officials say they are prepared to handle any issues that arise, urging voters not to be deterred.
Trouble with vote-tabulation machines at some polling places in Maricopa County, Arizona, generated criticism on social media but a spokesperson for the state’s elections department said the problem was minor.
“Voters have options,” spokesperson Megan Gilbertson said. “They can wait to put their ballot in the working tabulator, they can use the secure drop box, or they can go to another voting center if they don’t want to wait.”
Maricopa is the most populous county in Arizona, a place where elections for governor and U.S. Senate are expected to be close and a state where skepticism of election systems has run deep since 2020.
Before the pandemic, many states had begun to shift away from a single day of voting to offer days or weeks of early, in-person voting and ballots sent through the mail.
No major problems were reported during the early voting period. Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that had flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state.
Heading into Tuesday, nearly 44.5 million people across the country had already cast ballots.
Party affiliation seems to be an increasing factor in how and when people vote. Republican skepticism of mail voting has persisted amid the attacks by Trump and his allies. Some Republican activists and candidates have gone so far as to encourage voters who receive a mailed ballot to wait until the very last minute to turn it in, claiming it will somehow prevent Democrats from stealing the election.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Exhaustive reviews in states contested by Trump all affirmed Biden’s win, while dozens of judges, including ones appointed by Trump, dismissed numerous cases making unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing.
Election officials have defended the system. They note the many checks in place to ensure only one vote per person is counted, the reviews that ensure machines accurately count ballots and the efforts to identify any fraud attempts.
“State and local election officials have contingency plans in place so voters can have confidence in our elections,” the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors said in a statement.
But the false claims have spread widely among Republicans, fueled by conspiracy theorists on social media and at events held across the country. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey from October found 45% of Republicans had little to no confidence that votes in the midterm elections will be counted accurately. And a majority of Republicans, 58%, still believe President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected — though it’s down slightly from 66% in July 2021.
Election officials acknowledge electronic voting systems can be vulnerable and have taken numerous steps to increase security since the 2016 election, when it was determined that Russia looked for vulnerabilities. Congress has sent nearly $900 million to states to boost their cybersecurity defenses, including hiring more IT staffers, replacing outdated systems and adding regular security testing.
Most voters also cast hand-marked paper ballots or use machines that produce a paper record of their votes. These are used after the election to check that machines used to count ballots work properly.
Ahead of the election, Republican and conservative groups recruited people to serve as poll watchers and to get hired as local poll workers. Fueled by the lies about the 2020 election, some people even stationed themselves near ballot drop boxes in Arizona while toting guns, wearing body armor and concealing their faces with masks. Just last week, a judge ordered such groups to keep at least 250 feet away.
Since the 2020 election, false claims have led to a wave of harassment and death threats targeting election officials and staff. That has prompted some to leave the profession altogether, a loss of experience that has added to the challenges of conducting a smooth election this year.
Election officials have promised they will not hesitate to contact law enforcement to protect voters and poll workers. A coalition of voting rights groups has volunteers available to assist any voters who run into problems on Election Day, staffing the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline.
Once polls close, results will start being released. Different rules and ballot deadlines will mean some states will be faster to report than others.
Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Filming the ‘Black Panther’ sequel was a battle for cast and crew
When we last visited the fictional African nation of Wakanda, a sense of guarded hope prevailed.
Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) was no longer a threat. T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), aka the Black Panther, was king, addressing the United Nations. Even Oakland – director Ryan Coogler’s hometown – got its props, at the start and end of the film (Atlanta actually portraying the city of East Bay).
A lot has changed since 2018’s “Black Panther” tore the box office to shreds and not only became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time (current box office receipts stand at 1. 35 billion dollars), but also one of the most successful productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. as a cultural beacon that celebrated African pride and heritage.
Getting his epic sequel off the ground has proven difficult, from filming amid a pandemic to, even more devastatingly, adapting to the death of the beloved actor who played T’Challa, the 43-year-old Boseman. , who lost her battle with colon cancer in August 2020.
For that and other factors, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters Thursday, fills a darker, bittersweet space in the Marvel Universe. It’s a vulnerable film and a heartbreaking eulogy of Boseman, as friend and actor, especially in its tearful opening moments and the beautiful end-credits scene.
But the sequel also reinforces the Shakespearian power dynamics of the Wakanda world and delivers a strong anti-colonialist message, warning the world to deprive the resources of the precious and precious lands of others.
“Wakanda Forever” finds T’Challa’s intellectual scientist sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), struggling to move on after Black Panther’s untimely death. She joins her strong but still grieving mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) in bringing Wakanda to the future while trying to hold off adversaries – including MCU newbie, underwater anti-hero Namor (Tenoch Huerta). ), which is defending its people and targeting Wakanda.
Although there’s no mention of Oakland this time around, the storyline packs a punch and focuses on the powerful black women leaders of Wakanda as they continue to accomplish amazing things.
Ahead of the film’s scheduled release, Coogler, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and cast and crew members gathered for a press conference to talk about the experience of making the film and how they managed to move the story forward, even in the most difficult times.
For Coogler, who broke into filmmaking with “Fruitvale Station” (about the murder of Oscar Grant) in 2013 and then busted out of the ring with “Creed” in 2015, filming the sequel ” Black Panther” marked a welcome reunion with former cast and crew who, in addition to new cast members such as Huerta, helped him through the pandemic and the loss of Boseman.
“I think everyone felt a sense of loneliness in the years since this (COVID-19) crisis,” he said. “And it was great to give (the cast/crew members) a big hug again.”
Prior to Boseman’s death, Coogler and co-writer and Bay Area native Joe Robert Cole had been putting together a screenplay for about a year. He also addressed the heartbreak after the shocking conclusion and loss of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Although Black Panther was resurrected in “Endgame,” decisions had to be made about what to do with the sequel after the Boseman’s death.
“It was the shock (which) turned into, well, what do we do?” Feige remembers. “What should we do? Should we do something? And I think relatively quickly it was determined that this incredible set of characters and this world that had been created on screen had to continue.
Acknowledging and paying homage to Boseman was essential, while remaining true to the characters.
“As storytellers, you just want to be as honest as possible with what the characters would go through in the movie after going through the loss of T’Challa,” producer Nate Moore said. “And it’s not just grief, it’s also sometimes joy, sometimes humor. These are all the emotions someone experiences with deep loss.
That sense of loss extends to the storyline’s antagonist, Namor the Submarine – who swam through the Marvel Comic Universe in 1939 before DC’s Aquaman appeared in 1941. He wants to do whatever is in his power to save the undersea kingdom of Talokan, which is under threat. Talokan is based on Tlālōcān, part of Aztec mythology.
For Mexican-born Huerta — featured in Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and 2021’s ‘The Forever Purge’ — portraying one of the new characters on the lucrative MCU block was an honor, even if he had to wear swim shorts. skimpy and learn how to swim (in their late thirties) to succeed.
Playing the person determined to wipe out Wakanda presented its own set of challenges as Huerta personally relished the world of Wakanda and how it celebrated heritage and culture.
“So now I have to play the villain trying to destroy that legacy,” he said, adding that Coogler went to great lengths to make his character more complex than your average villain and explore what drove him. Namor to take such drastic measures.
For the returning comrades, their characters faced a whole new set of actions and reactions, which required wrestling with their own internal struggles in the wake of T’Challa’s death. Perhaps the character most resentful of her loss, and who carries the burden of grief wherever she goes, is Shuri. After his breakout performance in the first “Panther,” Wright’s character develops and emerges as one of the film’s most demanding roles in “Wakanda Forever.”
What helped Wright, 29, approach her portrayal of Shuri for the sequel were the intense conversations she had with Coogler.
“I think it was just Ryan’s advice on how to create a full arc (for) this human being,” she said. “We always talked. We have always communicated, every step of the way. And we were able to bring something that felt real…that felt truthful. And I was able to really give my heart to it and give Shuri a full arc.
Watching Shuri’s grieving process, as she goes through anger, sadness, and the will to move on, is a cathartic experience for those who watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
“I hope,” she says, “people can really resonate with this and find healing alongside us.”
Puerto Rico’s statehood would dilute whose power exactly, Senator Graham?
Graham is keen for Republicans to regain a majority in the House and clearly sees Georgia’s swing seat both as an instrument of that effort and as a place where he can wield some influence. After all, he represents the state just across the northeast border from Georgia.
Speaking on Monday night, Graham indirectly revealed that his embrace of Walker wasn’t really about the contestant himself. It seems pretty clear that Graham would have pushed just as hard for just about anyone who would appear on Georgia’s ballot ahead of “(R)”. After all, consider the warning he offered about the never-so-realistic idea that Democrats would push to grant statehood to two places that lack representation.
“Does anyone need DC and Puerto Rico to be a state?” he asked the crowd at the Walker rally, producing a chorus of “Nos” in response.
“It dilutes our power,” Graham acknowledged.
A candid assessment. Also an assessment worth analyzing, given the unclear antecedent: dilute whose Powerful?
By now you are no doubt aware that the Senate distributes power unevenly. There are about 600,000 people in Wyoming, a population that gets 2% of the nation’s senators. There are about 40 million people in California, a population that is granted 2% of the nation’s senators. California gets more than 50 voting seats in the House, or more than 12% of the total vote in that chamber. Wyoming gets one-fifth of 1% of the House vote. But in the Senate? They are peers.
This benefits the Republicans. There are plenty of rural states that have two senators, and rural states tend to vote more heavily Republican. Thus, 2% of the Wyoming Senate are Republicans and 2% of the California Senate are Democrats. The fifth of 1% of the Wyoming House is also Republican; California’s 12% are more than 80% Democrats.
Defenders of the system, also generally Republicans, insist that it is necessary to protect the nation’s cohesion. If Wyoming didn’t have the right to speak in Congress afforded by its two Senate seats, the argument goes, why would it choose to stay in the United States just to be ruled by coastal Democrats?
Of course, this argument largely depends on arbitrary decisions as to where the status lines were drawn. Do you know why the Dakotas provide four Republicans in the Senate? Because the region was split into two separate states upon admission to the United States to have twice as many senators. If we divide California into four states, three of which are heavily Democratic, it’s reasonable to assume that the answer would not be: Well, that gives the Republican-voting “state” more of a say in national politics.
It’s the natural way to read Graham’s comments, of course: Adding DC and Puerto Rico means adding new states that he says would simply send more Democrats to the Senate. Sure, DC is more populous than Vermont or Wyoming, but giving DC statehood adds Democrats and therefore dilutes Republican power. Republican power that depends on things like splintering the Dakotas at first rate.
Puerto Rico, by the way, is more populated than 20 States. There are more inhabitants than Nevada, Arkansas or Iowa. But he has no say at all in the vote for president or in the Senate. It just needs to be governed by coastal Democrats…and inland Republicans.
Let’s assume for the moment that Graham’s assumption is correct and that doing the states of DC and Puerto Rico would simply give the Democrats four more senators. Currently, with a 50-50 Senate, 186 million Americans are represented by Democrats and 145 million by Republicans (dividing the population of a state between the two parties where Senate representation is split) . That’s 3.7 million people represented by each Democratic senator and 2.9 million by Republican. If there were suddenly 54 Democrats and we added the unrepresented populations of DC and Puerto Rico to the total, each Democratic senator now represents 3.5 million people – still more than 20% more than the number represented by each republican.
Even putting that aside, the assumption is not correct. Like DC, Puerto Rico has non-voting representation in the House. The island’s current resident commissioner (as the seat is called) is Jenniffer González – a public official aligned with the Republican Party. Ten years ago, the island’s governor was affiliated with the GOP. The idea that the two senators from Puerto Rico would be Republicans is difficult to defend.
It’s impossible not to point out that DC and Puerto Rico are strongly non-white. DC has a lower percentage of non-Hispanic whites than all but three states; Puerto Rico’s percentage is lower than the 50 states and DC. But again, remember that Puerto Rico has more people than a number of these other states.
We can put a finer point on this. Graham and the crowd at that Walker rally think neither DC nor Puerto Rico should be represented in the Senate, and Graham worries — despite Puerto Rico’s history of Republican votes — that “their” power would be diluted. if these territories became States. . A power that already weighs heavily in favor of the GOP, apparently because it is necessary to maintain a cohesive nation.
You can draw your own conclusions from Graham’s comments.
Ukraine Prez Zelensky calls for ‘unshakeable unity’ with US until peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to remain united ahead of the midterm elections. AP file
New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to stay united and on the same page, as questions emerged over American support for his country after midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.
“I ask you to maintain unshakeable unity, as it is now, until the very day we hear all those important words that we dream of… Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to victory,” he said in a recorded speech as he received the American Medal of Freedom.
After the Russia-Ukraine war that erupted earlier this year, the UK and US led the Western world to impose sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked aggression in parts of the Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden, who has been a key ally to Ukraine in providing weapons and financial support to repel the invasion of Moscow, encouraged voters to support Democrats in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.
If the two return, Biden would be left isolated, calling into question the strong and continued US support for Kyiv.
“As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As was the case in previous years, we felt divided on whether we would ever be able to hold together,” Zelensky said.
“But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and erase Ukraine from the face of the earth, we immediately united and we continue to keep this unity,” the Ukrainian president said.
The United States Congress had committed $40 billion for Ukraine in May with cross-party support for the war-torn country and Ukraine’s defense minister on Monday earlier this week thanked the United States. United after Kyiv received more air defense systems to confront Russia.
Dozens of US students will reappear on exam as answer sheets ‘fly off the truck’
More than 50 high school students in the United States may have to retake the Academic Assessment Test (SAT) after their test papers flew out of a United Parcel Service truck as they were being transported to verification.
The SAT exams that El Paso High School students took on Oct. 27 were lost in transit after being submitted to UPS, the school district confirmed in a statement to The Washington Post Saturday. El Paso Independent School District staff members have retrieved all but 55 response documents, spokeswoman Liza Rodriguez said in a statement, adding that the district is working with the College Board to “determine an appeal” for students who have been affected.
Freddy Chavez, a senior at El Paso High School, said The New York Times, “I was coming back from the gym on Mesa Street, and all of a sudden I saw a bunch of newspapers all over the place. I really didn’t think about it until a few days later, when I I heard rumors that these were actually SATs. I immediately connected the dots.
According The New York Times, the students were called to a meeting during the last period on Wednesday and announced the news: the SAT tests they took on October 27 would not be marked because they had been stolen from a UPS truck carrying them. Instead of using their results to finalize their college applications, students are expected to retake the often harrowing test instead.
United Parcel Service is still investigating, but was quick to admit its mistake.
“We have apologized to the school and apologize to the students,” UPS said in a statement.
“The driver’s actions in this instance are not representative of UPS protocols and practices, and we have discussed this with him. Delivering on our service commitments safely and reliably is UPS’s first priority.”
Philadelphia says it will delay counting thousands of paper ballots.
The Philadelphia agency that oversees the elections said it would delay counting thousands of ballots after polls closed Tuesday night because of a lawsuit that accused it of being open to double counting.
Philadelphia city commissioners voted 2-1 in a special early morning meeting to reinstate a process called “Pollbook Reconciliation,” which is designed to eliminate the duplication of in-person votes and those already cast by correspondence or correspondence.
The decision will delay the vote count in one of the nation’s most contested battleground states, where Democratic nominee John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are in what polls show as a Senate race. very tight.
The decision stems from a lawsuit filed Oct. 27 by a conservative legal defense group, Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, which was established in July by prominent Republicans, including former attorney general William P. Barr and Karl Rove, the political strategist and former aide to President George W. Bush.
The lawsuit challenged the election committee’s decision to forego the reconciliation process, which the commissioners said was no longer necessary because other measures to detect duplicate ballots were in place. Officials said the reconciliation found no duplicate votes in the last three elections.
But the lawsuit argued that the process garnered 40 double votes in the 2020 presidential election and that the increase in mail-in voting in recent years has made it more necessary, not less.
A Pennsylvania Common Pleas court had ruled on Monday that the Election Commission did not have to reinstate the reconciliation process, saying it was too close to Election Day to make such a major change. But the judge, Anne Marie Coyle, strongly criticized the council’s decision, saying the commissioners’ decision ‘did not take into account the harm to the public perception of our electoral process’ that their decision to abandon the process could cause .
Seth Bluestein, one of the three commissioners, said after the vote that the decision would mean that around 15,000 to 30,000 paper ballots would not be counted on election night so officials could ensure that he there is no double counting.
He said Philadelphia was the only county in Pennsylvania to be targeted by the lawsuit.
“The ballots we received after the latest updates to the poll books will not be counted tonight while we reconcile in-person voting with returned ballots to ensure there are no of double voting from someone voting by mail,” he said.
Bluestein said no other county in Pennsylvania is reconciling poll records because there have been no double votes in the past three elections.
“The procedure, which delays the counting of some ballots, is no longer necessary as poll workers and voters have become accustomed to voting by mail,” he said.
—Jon Hurdle and Michael Wines
nytimes
