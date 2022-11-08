News
Arlington Heights set to OK a pre-development agreement with the Chicago Bears tonight
Arlington Heights trustees are set to approve a framework Monday night to guide further negotiations with the Chicago Bears as the team inches toward building a stadium and accompanying mixed-used development in Arlington Heights.
Village leadership has emphasized the still-tentative nature of the discussions and the fact that the pre-development agreement is non-binding. However, the document, which lays out general terms for how Arlington Heights and the Bears could work together on a possible development, is the first public acknowledgement of the fact that the Bears plan to ask for public money to execute their proposal.
It also lays out a set of public financing options the village could use, including “tax increment financing; special service areas [and] special assessments,” among others, and the terms on which the village would accept or not accept the team’s proposal.
According to the agreement, whether the village opts to proceed with the project comes down to one question: “only to the extent justified by economic and fiscal analyses conducted by the Village and/or competent consultants regarding the Project.”
Its purpose, according to a memo by village staff that accompanies the document, is “to provide the [Bears] some assurances regarding our intentions and predictability of process so that they can make a purchasing decision later in 2022.″
The Bears first inked a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the now-shuttered Arlington Park International Racecourse in September 2021. Since then, speculation has swirled around whether Arlington Heights will offer the team public money to help build any part of their $5 billion proposed development, what the impact will be on school districts, how an NFL stadium might affect traffic and how it could change the village’s economy.
Trustees first offered public feedback on the pre-development agreement and proposed plans for the 326-acre site at an Oct. 10 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The reception to the plans, which feature a placeholder stadium alongside about 200 acres of parks, restaurants, residential areas of varying densities and retail, was decidedly mixed at that meeting.
Trustee Jim Tinaglia said he was one of the most enthusiastic advocates for the team’s relocation plans but said he could not support the plans the team presented.
Tinaglia feared the mixed-use, transit-oriented development would detract from Arlington Heights’ current downtown. Further, he said, the plans didn’t emphasize the stadium and related development enough.
“I want to see what the stadium is going to look like,” he said. “I want to see why it’s so special and why we should have it here.”
Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes disagreed with Tinaglia, saying the trustees were there to think about “all 326 acres” of the site, but Trustee John Scaletta shared Tinaglia’s reservations about how the new development might impact the village’s downtown, saying “what we don’t want to do is create downtown part two.”
The team’s plans to build in the suburbs have sparked some organizing against the use of public money to fund the redevelopment. The Illinois chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brothers-backed libertarian political advocacy group, attempted to introduce an ordinance via a petition process allowed under village code that would bar Arlington Heights from giving public subsidies to any business looking to open in the area. The village board rejected the ordinance in September, leaving Americans for Prosperity the option of gathering enough signatures to represent 12% of the village’s registered voters to put the question out to referendum.
Residents of Arlington Heights have had varying levels of enthusiasm about the idea of the Bears relocating to the village – from all-in to skeptical.
They’ve expressed concerns about traffic and congestion around the stadium, whether the Bears will sponsor July 4th fireworks like the racetrack’s old owners did, about whether their property taxes will increase and whether or not the move out to the village is already a done deal.
Village leadership has responded to that wondering with consistent statements that the discussion around the future of the racetrack is still very preliminary.
“The village has quite a bit of say in terms of what will go there ultimately, and how it will be built and how it will impact our community,” Hayes told residents at a recent village board meeting. “And so we’ve got a long way to go.”
Ten red cards shown in chaotic cup final (VIDEO) – RT Sport News
The Argentine showpiece ended early as one team had just six players left on the pitch
Sunday’s Champions Trophy final in Argentina ended early after referee Facundo Tello, who is due to officiate at this month’s World Cup in Qatar, showed an incredible ten red cards during of the match between rivals Boca Juniors and Racing Club.
Boca received seven red cards, two of which went to players on the substitutes’ bench, while Racing Club dismissed three players in a heated game that exploded late in extra time after Carlos Alcaraz scored what went down. turned out to be the winning goal with two minutes left.
Alcaraz’s late strike was the flashpoint that stoked chaos on the pitch after several Boca players objected to him celebrating the goal in front of their fans. He was surrounded by some players while others threw the ball at him.
Alcaraz was subsequently sent off along with five Boca Juniors players. An unused substitute and a player who had been substituted earlier in the game were also among the dismissed.
The trouble started when Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz scored a winner for Racing Club in the final minute of extra time and celebrated in front of Boca Juniors fans completely unfazed by the hundreds of bottles thrown his way.pic.twitter.com/LWRdujolW9
— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 7, 2022
Meanwhile in Argentina, VAR have called on the referee to send off Dario Benedetto for his hand gesture suggesting the officials were bribed. It was the SEVENTH red card for Boca Juniors in the Trofeo de Campeones final, which they lost 2-1. pic.twitter.com/fSK5BGqDxZ
— Sripad (@falsewinger) November 7, 2022
Jonathan Galvan, an unused Racing Club substitute, was another who received his marching orders.
The string of red cards came after Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero were sent off in the 95th minute after a heated argument on the pitch.
Another player, Boca’s Alan Varela, also received a red card five minutes later.
The match was abandoned with just a few minutes left on the clock due to FIFA rules which state that teams cannot have less than seven players on the pitch.
It was Racing Club, however, who had the last laugh as their 2-1 lead at the time, courtesy of Alcaraz’s late but hugely controversial goal, proved to be the difference between the two sides. .
It remains likely that the Argentine football authorities will punish both teams for their respective roles in unruly play.
Referee Tello has a reputation as a strict disciplinarian in Argentine football, having shown an incredible 612 yellow cards and 45 red cards in just 118 matches in South American football.
But as happy as he is, Tello still doesn’t hold the record for the most red cards shown in a match – and not even the most ever seen in Argentine football.
This record goes to the official during an Argentinian fifth tier match between Claypole and Victoriano Arenas in 2011 when, after a grueling encounter, the referee entered each team’s dressing room after the game to eject all players from the two teams.
The final number when all has been said and done? 36 red cards.
Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling
By The Associated Press
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years.
“Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Prigozhin boasted in remarks posted on social media.
The statement, from the press service of his catering company that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef,” came on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
It was the second major admission in recent months by the 61-year-old businessman, who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin has previously sought to keep his activities under the radar and now appears increasingly interested in gaining political clout — although his goal in doing so was not immediately clear.
A senior U.S. administration official who was not authorized to discuss Prigozhin’s remarks publicly and thus spoke on condition of anonymity said: “While we would not speculate to his specific motivations, we know Russia’s efforts includes promoting narratives aimed at undermining democracy and sowing division and discord. It is not surprising that Russia would be highlighting their attempted efforts and fabricating a story about their successes on the eve of Election Day.”
In September, Prigozhin also publicly stated that he was behind the Wagner Group mercenary force — something he also had previously denied — and talked openly about its involvement in Russia’s 8-month-old war in Ukraine. The military contractor also has sent its forces to places like Syria and sub-Saharan Africa.
Video also has emerged recently of a man resembling Prigozhin visiting Russian penal colonies to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine.
In 2018, Prigozhin and a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies were charged in the U.S. with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump. They were indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.
The Justice Department in 2020 moved to dismiss charges against two of the indicted firms, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded that a trial against a corporate defendant with no presence in the U.S. and no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.
In July, the State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about Russian interference in U.S. elections, including on Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency, the troll farm in St. Petersburg that his companies were accused of funding. Prigozhin also has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for election interference.
Until now, Prigozhin had denied Russian involvement in election interference.
Russian media, prisoner’s rights groups and relatives of prisoners this year reported an extensive effort by Wagner — and sometimes Prigozhin personally — to recruit convicts to fight in Ukraine. Prigozhin hasn’t directly confirmed it, but said in one statement that “either (the Wagner private military company) and convicts, or your children” will be fighting on the front lines.
Last week, Wagner opened a business center in St. Petersburg, which Prigozhin has described as a platform for “increasing the defense capabilities” of Russia.
On Sunday, he also announced through Concord the creation of training centers for militias in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions that border Ukraine.
“A local resident, like no one else, knows his territories, is able to fight against sabotage and reconnaissance groups and take the first blow if necessary,” he said.
A one-time hot dog stand owner, Prigozhin opened a swanky restaurant in St. Petersburg that drew interest from Putin. During his first term in office, Putin took then-French President Jacques Chirac to dine at one of Prigozhin’s restaurants.
“Vladimir Putin saw how I built a business out of a kiosk, he saw that I don’t mind serving to the esteemed guests because they were my guests,” Prigozhin recalled in an interview published in 2011.
His businesses expanded significantly. In 2010, Putin attended the opening of Prigozhin’s factory making school lunches that was built on generous loans by a state bank. In Moscow alone, his company Concord won millions of dollars in contracts to provide meals at public schools. Prigozhin has also organized catering for Kremlin events for several years and has provided catering and utility services to the Russian military.
When fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Kyiv’s forces in 2014, Prigozhin said through his spokespeople that he was seeking to “put together a group (of fighters) that would go (there) and defend the Russians.”
Russian laws prohibit the operation of private military contractors, but state media in recent months have openly reported on Wagner’s involvement in Ukraine.
Associated Press writer Chris Megerian in Washington contributed.
National City’s ‘dilapidated’ house is tagged red after a fire broke out in the attic
Officials “red-tagged” a dilapidated old house in National City early Monday after a fire broke out in the home’s attic, possibly started by old wiring, fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the home on Harding Avenue near Civic Center Drive, National City Battalion Chief James Stiles told OnScene TV.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the attic and firefighters climbed onto the roof. It took them about 10 to 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, he said.
He said the fire caused extensive damage to one side of the house.
Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said a resident was home when he smelled smoke and was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.
The fire caused damage estimated at $40,000 to the home – $30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents. Hernandez said the house was “pretty old and dilapidated” even before the fire and city officials determined it was unsafe to occupy in its current condition.
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
By SCOTT BAUER (Associated Press)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes planned to rally Monday with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to blanket the state on the last day of campaigning before Election Day.
Polls show both races to be about even. Each carries massive consequences in the battleground state leading into the 2024 presidential election.
An Evers win would put him in position to continue to block the Republican-controlled Legislature, unless the GOP achieves supermajorities that could overturn Evers’ vetoes. Michels, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, has promised to sign more than 120 bills Evers vetoed, including a package that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.
A Johnson win would help Republicans as they seek to take over majority control of the Senate. Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, is seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin.
Other notable races on the ballot include Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul against Republican Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney and Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette versus Republican Amy Loudenbeck.
Republicans have tried to focus on inflation, the economy and crime while Democrats have tried to make the election a referendum on abortion.
Michels was continuing a statewide tour Monday with stops taking him from the Green Bay area west to around Wausau, then to Eau Claire and La Crosse in western Wisconsin before finishing in Kenosha, in southeast Wisconsin. Michels has made Evers’ response to the sometimes violent riots in Kenosha in 2020 a major part of his argument for defeating Evers.
Evers was focusing on the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison on the final day. He needs strong turnout there to blunt Republican voters in the suburbs and more rural parts of the state. Barnes planned stops in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale and Green Bay before ending the day in the Madison area.
Evers, along with Barnes and other Democratic candidates, planned to hold a “Wisconsin Workers’ Rights” rally Monday afternoon at the state Capitol with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien planned to be there, one of many surrogates who have been blanketing the state in recent days.
Johnson was campaigning with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday, as he made stops in Stevens Point, Janesville, Waukesha and Milwaukee before ending the day in his hometown of Oshkosh.
Other surrogates who have been through the state include former President Barack Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Neither President Joe Biden nor Trump campaigned in Wisconsin in the general election. Polls have shown both Biden and Trump to be unpopular with voters. Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by just over half a percentage point, while Trump carried it in 2016 by a similar margin.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
