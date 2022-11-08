Ask Ira: Are Heat’s Heart And Hustle Being Overshadowed By Lack Of Athleticism And Speed?

Comment this story Comment

MINNEAPOLIS — To hear Keith Ellison tell it, his bid for a second term as Minnesota attorney general will likely be decided by one major issue: abortion. In a message echoed by other Democratic candidates for attorney general across the country, Ellison frequently offers a “clear” warning of what could happen if his Republican opponent wins this week. “My opponent will absolutely take away your right to a safe and legal abortion,” Ellison said during a recent debate. “I will do anything to protect him.”

Ellison’s opponent, Jim Schultz, paints a very different picture of the campaign trail. Like other Republican attorney general candidates, Schultz has focused on public safety, describing Ellison’s policies as “fundamentally reckless and extreme” in a region still reeling from the police killing of George Floyd there. is over two years old.

“It is immoral to enact policies that have led to extraordinary violent crime in our communities,” Schultz said during a debate.

These dueling themes have defined contentious races for attorneys general across the country this election cycle, with particularly competitive races in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Texas.

While attorney general elections have traditionally been eclipsed by other races on the ballot, abortion politics and the growing influence of state attorneys general — who hold the ability to enforce, block or to pursue policies with national implications – drew more attention to mid-term races. Many attorney general candidates have raised record sums, and outside groups have pumped large sums into the races.

“There was a time when these races only attracted attention because they were a promising candidate who might run for governor at some point,” said Paul Nolette, a political scientist at the Marquette University which studies state attorney politics and policies. general. But attorneys general, Nolette said, have increasingly “realized their own powers and have been much more important,” addressing issues such as the environment, immigration, health care and firearms. fire.

“Pretty much every hot-button issue you can imagine, and it gave them the opportunity to collectively get more prominence,” Nolette said. “They are no longer just another ticket run down.”

Michigan: a Democratic incumbent against a Holocaust denier

In Michigan, Dana Nessel, the incumbent attorney general and Democrat, faces a challenge from Matthew DePerno, a Republican attorney who is currently under state investigation for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

While voting and democracy issues have been at the center of the race, abortion has been a major issue. DePerno said he would support the state’s disputed 1931 law, which would allow abortion providers to be charged with manslaughter for performing abortions. Nessel opposes it and says she will not enforce the law, which was hit with an injunction last month.

Echoing other GOP candidates, DePerno, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has increasingly seized on issues such as public safety. “Dana has stayed away as crime has skyrocketed in this state, and as your next attorney general, I will fight to clean up this state,” DePerno said at a September rally with Trump.

Georgia: abortion takes center stage

In Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr (right) clashed with his opponent, Democratic State Senator Jen Jordan, over the state’s abortion ban law. Jordan and other abortion rights advocates say the law includes language that could allow the state to investigate and criminally charge women who seek abortions or experience miscarriages. . Carr said he doesn’t believe the law would allow for criminal prosecution of pregnant women, but said in a recent debate that “that decision would be up to district attorneys to make.”

During a recent debate, Carr touted his public safety efforts and accused Jordan of ignoring rising crime in his Atlanta district. Jordan pushed back against Carr’s claim, noting that crime had increased statewide “under the watch of the attorney general.”

Wisconsin: Incumbent focuses on abortion

Abortion and crime have also been at the center of Wisconsin’s attorney general race, where Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to overturn the state’s abortion ban.

Her Republican challenger Eric Toney said this month that he thinks local prosecutors should be able to investigate and enforce the abortion ban in other parts of the state if prosecutors in district locals in other areas refused to file a complaint. Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, then tried to backtrack.

Toney accused Kaul of being soft on crime; Kaul said Toney’s focus on prosecuting violations of the abortion ban would ultimately take up time and resources for “serious crimes” like sexual assault and homicide. “Our AG must have public safety as the top priority and not a radical far-right agenda,” Kaul said during a debate.

Nevada: ‘Make crime illegal again’

In Nevada, incumbent Aaron Ford (D) is locked in a close race against Republican Sigal Chattah, who campaigned on the slogan “Make Crime Illegal Again.” Chattah, an attorney involved in lawsuits over state coronavirus restrictions, has come under fire for a comment she made about the incumbent telling a friend in a text message that Ford, who is black, ” should be hung on a [expletive] crane.”

Chattah, who was born in Israel, defended the statement as an offhand remark she had used casually since childhood. “When I say to my friends, ‘I’m going to hang you from a crane,’ I don’t literally mean I’m going to hang you from a crane,” Chattah told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ford captured Chattah’s take on abortion, which is legal in Nevada during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. Although Chattah is against abortion, she said she would defend the current law. But Ford pointed to previous comments she’s made on the issue, including a May blog post where she said she supports a law like the one passed in Texas that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat.

“Attorneys general like me in purple states like Nevada have become one of the last lines of defense to protect abortion access,” Ford told the Reno Gazette Journal. “An anti-abortion attorney general could significantly limit the reach of the law.”

Arizona: a Republican candidate supported by Trump

In Arizona, Kris Mayes, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, sought to make abortion a major issue in the final days of the race, telling voters she will not sue medical providers or women under a 1901 state law that banned nearly all abortions in the state.

Abe Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor who was endorsed by Trump, has instead focused on rising crime and voter fraud, claim without evidence that the 2020 presidential election has been “rigged” and that a “day of reckoning is approaching”.

Texas: An incumbent who tried to overturn the 2020 results

Election issues are also playing out in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) led an effort to overturn 2020 election results in four states – a push that failed but was also seized by conservatives who consider de increasingly attorneys general’s offices as the frontline of national political struggles.

Recent polls have shown Paxton in a close race with Rochelle Garza, a former ACLU lawyer from the Rio Grande Valley. She has made democracy and abortion rights the focus of her campaign to defeat Paxton, who faces a litany of legal issues, including a 2015 indictment for securities fraud and a federal investigation into alleged abuse. former employees that he abused his powers to help a wealthy donor.

Minnesota: A back and forth on crime and abortion

In Minnesota, the game between Ellison and Schultz has become one of the most unpredictable races on the ballot, drawing millions of dollars in outside spending on television ads and efforts to secure the vote. If Schultz wins, he would be the first Republican to be elected Minnesota attorney general since 1971.

The final days of the race were dominated by a back-and-forth over crime and abortion – Schultz accusing Ellison of trying to use abortion to distract from what he described as his incumbent “failure” to keep Minnesota families safe. He touted endorsements from the state’s largest police union and spent the final weekend of the campaign rallying with police officers in what his campaign called a “rally in defense of the police.” .

“The race for Attorney General comes down to one question: do you trust Keith Ellison to keep you and your family safe?” Schultz said in a campaign ad. “The answer is no. Keith Ellison is extreme. He let violence spread like a cancer.

Ellison pointed out that under Minnesota law, local district attorneys, not the attorney general, primarily handle criminal prosecutions, including those for violent crimes. He said that when his office was asked to take on a case by local prosecutors, they took the case and “never lost”.

Ellison, 59, a longtime lawmaker who spent 12 years in Congress before becoming the first black man elected statewide in Minnesota, criticized his opponent’s lack of legislative and professional experience – including a basic knowledge of what the Attorney General’s office does. “He never tried a case or walked into a courtroom in his life,” Ellison said.

While Schultz said he wants the attorney general’s office to be “apolitical” and not focused on abortion, Ellison pointed out that Schulz once served on the board of an anti-abortion group. He mocked his opponent’s promise that he would not put abortion at the center of his term, comparing it to promises made by conservative Supreme Court justices who later ruled to strike down the constitutional right to abortion.