At least 15,000 deaths from heat wave in Europe this year according to WHO

Best-selling fantasy author Neil Gaiman and his singer wife Amanda Palmer have announced they will be divorcing after their open marriage broke up.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, have been candid about their unusual setup in the past, insisting it works for them.

But in a joint statement posted on their individual websites and social media, they said they had now made the “difficult decision” to divorce.

They added that they “will stay in each other’s lives as co-parents committed to raising our wonderful son in a loving and compassionate environment.”

The statement was accompanied on their Twitter pages by a poignant photograph, taken from behind, of them holding hands with their seven-year-old son Ash as they walked through a field.

Gaiman, 61, is the British author famous for his The Sandman graphic novel series and books including Good Omens, a collaboration with Terry Pratchett and American Gods, and for writing two episodes of Dr Who.

Fantasy author Neil Gaiman and singer wife Amanda Palmer are pictured at the premiere of the TV show ‘Good Omens’ in London in 2019. The two announced they were divorcing after their marriage broke down open.

He started dating Miss Palmer, 46, one half of ‘punk cabaret’ duo The Dresden Dolls, in 2009. They married in 2011. The reason for their divorce is not known.

They previously shared how they decided not to be monogamous from the start of their relationship. But Palmer said they “shut down” the open aspect of their marriage “for the time being” when their son was four.

Miss Palmer said in a 2019 interview how “the idea of ​​only ever having fun with one other person until the end of time has always been terrifying to me, and with Neil too, I think”.

She added: “There are many varieties of open relationships…we don’t want to have big multiple relationships; we’re just bitches, but with compassion.

Miss Palmer has also previously shared how they ‘both broke each other’s hearts over bad choices, but our relationship is holding on’.

Gaiman made headlines in 2020 after leaving Palmer and their son in New Zealand during lockdown to travel 11,000 miles to his home on the Isle of Skye.

He said he and Palmer found themselves “in a tough place” before he left, adding: “My fault, I’m afraid, I would have hurt her very badly and…we agreed we had to give each other a little space.’

The couple, who also have a home in the United States, were in New Zealand for a short tour before the pandemic took hold.

They reunited nine months later after Gaiman requested an exemption to return to New Zealand on compassionate grounds and waited for a place in the hotel’s quarantine queue.

Fans and friends of Gaiman and Miss Palmer expressed their sympathy on Twitter after the couple announced their decision to divorce on the platform on Saturday.

James Moran, writer for Doctor Who, said: “I’m so sorry to hear this and I hope you all find the space you need to get through it.” Big hugs to you all.

Miss Palmer was Gaiman’s second wife after his marriage to Mary McGrath. They had three children and divorced in 2008.