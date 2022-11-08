News
At least 15,000 deaths from heat wave in Europe this year according to WHO
Copenhagen, Denmark:
So far, at least 15,000 people have died in Europe due to hot weather in 2022, the World Health Organization said on Monday, with Spain and Germany among the worst affected countries.
The three months of June to August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and the unusually high temperatures resulted in the worst drought the continent has seen since the Middle Ages.
“Based on national data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically from heat in 2022,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. , in a press release.
“Nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, over 1,000 in Portugal, over 3,200 in the UK and around 4,500 deaths in Germany have been reported by health authorities over the 3 months of summer,” said he added.
“This estimate is expected to rise as more countries report excess heat-related deaths,” he said, pointing to the UN climate summit in Egypt and its calls for swift action.
Crops withered in European breadbaskets as the historic drought brought record wildfire intensity and put severe strain on the continent’s power grid.
Successive heat waves between June and July, which saw temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Britain for the first time, led to some 24,000 additional deaths in Europe.
“Heat stress, when the body cannot cool itself, is the leading cause of weather-related death in the European Region,” the WHO said.
He added that extreme temperatures can pose a danger to people with chronic heart disease, respiratory problems and diabetes.
The WHO has said increasing heatwaves and other extreme weather will “lead to more illness and death” over the coming decades unless “drastic” action is taken.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
CEOs talk more about the recession
Despite a surprisingly resilient job market, business leaders are talking about an economic slowdown.
James S. Tisch, chief executive of hotel, insurance and industrial conglomerate Loews Corporation, said on a conference call with analysts last week that his “fearless forecast” was for a recession, but not one that would be as “cataclysmic as ’08 or ’09.
He is not alone. When asked by an analyst how a potential recession could affect Starbucks sales, the coffee chain’s acting general manager, Howard Schultz, said, “We are very concerned and humbled about the environment.”
And William J. Hornbuckle, the chief executive of casino operator MGM Resorts International, told analysts last week that he and his executives were “not blind” and “remain acutely aware of the impact inflation” and the potential that the economy was headed for a downturn.
The recession is an increasingly hot topic, reports the DealBook newsletter. It is customary for large public companies to hold conference calls with analysts after reporting earnings. Of the 409 companies listed on the S&P 500 stock index that held analyst calls to discuss the last quarter, the R-word was mentioned 165 times, according to Sentieo, a market data provider.
A year ago, “recession” was pronounced on 42 earnings calls by S&P 500 companies for the third quarter. Talk of a recession has been high throughout this year, with big year-over-year jumps in the first and second quarters as well.
Last week, Federal Reserve officials made a massive fourth interest rate hike in a bid to rein in inflation, heightening fears of an economic meltdown. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said he believes there is still a window for a so-called soft landing, in which inflation dissipates but the economy does not fall into recession. . “Has it shrunk? Yes,” Mr. Powell told reporters. “Is it still possible? Yes.”
Some economic indicators released last week appeared to support Mr. Powell’s view. In the last quarter, gross domestic product grew at a better-than-expected annual rate of 2.6%. On Friday, the government announced that employers had added 261,000 jobs to their payrolls in October, which was also better than expected.
Still, CEOs on 88 third-quarter conference calls said the Fed’s hike in interest rates to fight inflation was either a major factor slowing their business or they expected whatever it is, according to Sentieo. Last week, Steven Roth, the real estate developer and managing director of Vornado Realty Trust, told analysts that because the Fed was “deadly serious” about fighting inflation, “the economy is clearly slowing down.”
Internationally, the recession is an even bigger topic. Of the 9,000 companies globally tracked by Sentieo, the subject of the recession was discussed in 2,122 corporate conference calls over the past three months, compared to 193 in the same period last year.
Earnings growth has slowed significantly. Earnings rose just over 2% on average for S&P 500 companies reporting this quarter, compared with 6% growth a quarter ago, according to FactSet, which tracks corporate and industry earnings. other market data. Worse still, analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to be lower this year than they were a year ago. If that turns out to be the case, it will be the first decline in profits in the 500 companies collectively since the start of the pandemic.
Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer announce they are divorcing after their ‘open marriage’ broke down
Best-selling fantasy author Neil Gaiman and his singer wife Amanda Palmer have announced they will be divorcing after their open marriage broke up.
The couple, who have been married for 11 years, have been candid about their unusual setup in the past, insisting it works for them.
But in a joint statement posted on their individual websites and social media, they said they had now made the “difficult decision” to divorce.
They added that they “will stay in each other’s lives as co-parents committed to raising our wonderful son in a loving and compassionate environment.”
The statement was accompanied on their Twitter pages by a poignant photograph, taken from behind, of them holding hands with their seven-year-old son Ash as they walked through a field.
Gaiman, 61, is the British author famous for his The Sandman graphic novel series and books including Good Omens, a collaboration with Terry Pratchett and American Gods, and for writing two episodes of Dr Who.
Fantasy author Neil Gaiman and singer wife Amanda Palmer are pictured at the premiere of the TV show ‘Good Omens’ in London in 2019. The two announced they were divorcing after their marriage broke down open.
The statement was accompanied on their Twitter pages by a poignant photograph, taken from behind, of them holding hands with their seven-year-old son Ash as they walked through a field.
He started dating Miss Palmer, 46, one half of ‘punk cabaret’ duo The Dresden Dolls, in 2009. They married in 2011. The reason for their divorce is not known.
They previously shared how they decided not to be monogamous from the start of their relationship. But Palmer said they “shut down” the open aspect of their marriage “for the time being” when their son was four.
Miss Palmer said in a 2019 interview how “the idea of only ever having fun with one other person until the end of time has always been terrifying to me, and with Neil too, I think”.
She added: “There are many varieties of open relationships…we don’t want to have big multiple relationships; we’re just bitches, but with compassion.
Miss Palmer has also previously shared how they ‘both broke each other’s hearts over bad choices, but our relationship is holding on’.
Gaiman made headlines in 2020 after leaving Palmer and their son in New Zealand during lockdown to travel 11,000 miles to his home on the Isle of Skye.
He said he and Palmer found themselves “in a tough place” before he left, adding: “My fault, I’m afraid, I would have hurt her very badly and…we agreed we had to give each other a little space.’
A photo from the first season of American Gods, a series based on the work of Neil Gaiman, is shown
The photo shows a scene from Sandman, another acclaimed series from Gaiman
The couple, who also have a home in the United States, were in New Zealand for a short tour before the pandemic took hold.
They reunited nine months later after Gaiman requested an exemption to return to New Zealand on compassionate grounds and waited for a place in the hotel’s quarantine queue.
Fans and friends of Gaiman and Miss Palmer expressed their sympathy on Twitter after the couple announced their decision to divorce on the platform on Saturday.
James Moran, writer for Doctor Who, said: “I’m so sorry to hear this and I hope you all find the space you need to get through it.” Big hugs to you all.
Miss Palmer was Gaiman’s second wife after his marriage to Mary McGrath. They had three children and divorced in 2008.
Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman are pictured at the opening night of the musical ‘Matilda’ in New York. The couple, who have been married for 11 years, have been candid about their unusual setup in the past, insisting it works for them
China’s Xi Jinping plans visit to Saudi Arabia amid global reshuffle
Riyadh’s expanded ties with Washington’s global rivals have helped deepen Chinese influence in the Middle East, where the United States once reigned supreme.
Rihanna says it took ‘special’ Super Bowl to ‘leave my baby’ for performance
Rihanna is eager to get to work, work, work at the Super Bowl.
The pop superstar said she’s ready to rock the biggest stage of her career in February when she headlines the halftime show less than a year after giving birth to her first child.
“If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” Rihanna said Monday.
Rihanna, who last released an album in 2016, and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May and have not publicly shared his name.
“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really,” Rihanna, 34, said. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”
The past two months have been busy for Rihanna. The NFL announced her halftime show performance in September, and last month she released her first solo song in six years with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.
The aspirational song serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of the first “Black Panther” film, who died in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.
“The second that I announced [the song], I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming,’” Rihanna said. “I need to get to work.”
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin admits interference in US elections | Russia
Powerful Russian businessman and close Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted to interfering in the US election on the eve of a midterm vote in which Republicans will seek control of Congress and statewide offices across the country.
“Gentlemen, we have intervened, we are interfering and we will intervene,” Prigozhin, who has previously been accused of influencing the outcome of elections across continents, said in a statement released by his catering company, Concord.
“Carefully, precisely, surgically and as we do, as we can,” added Prigozhin, 61.
Prigozhin was responding to a request for comment on a recent Bloomberg report saying Russia was interfering in Tuesday’s US midterm elections. The vote is crucial to the legislative agenda for the rest of US President Joe Biden’s term – and could pave the way for Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
US social media analytics firm Graphika said last week that suspected Russian operatives had used far-right media platforms to criticize Democratic candidates ahead of midterm elections in a number of countries. US states including Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. .
Prigozhin, along with a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies, were indicted in 2018 as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.
Prigozhin has been accused of inciting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, charges that Prigozhin, as well as the Kremlin, have previously vehemently denied.
The once-secret businessman has become one of Russia’s most visible pro-war figures since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began, suggesting he is eyeing a role in the government.
In September, Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s chef” because his catering company hosted dinners attended by the Russian president, also admitted to founding the notorious private military company Wagner Group in 2014. The United States and the EU have already imposed sanctions on Prigozhin for his role in Wagner.
The businessman’s brazen series of confessions is remarkable given the geopolitical implications of the reconnaissance and the fact that Prigozhin has already sued several Russian and Western outlets for reporting his ties to Wagner.
Prigozhin has frequently bragged about Wagner’s role in the current war in Ukraine, where the group is said to have played a central role in the capture of several towns and villages in the east of the country.
He also criticized the country’s top military leadership and vouched for the creation of his own “militia training centers” in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine.
Last week, Prigozhin’s Wagner Group opened a ‘military technology’ center in St. Petersburg, widely seen as another effort by Prigozhin to promote its military credentials and play a more public role in shaping military strategy. of Russia.
EPA wants your help to spend $13 billion on ‘environmental justice’ and the climate crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public input on how it should spend more than $13 billion of the Cut Inflation Act to tackle the ‘climate crisis’ and advance ‘environmental justice’ .
The EPA announced on Friday that it would seek public input on how to spend money on projects such as air quality and climate change. The $13 billion comes from the Cut Inflation Act, a law that primarily increased funding for Democratic environmental and health care goals despite its name.
“The Cut Inflation Act offers states, tribes, communities and organizations an unprecedented opportunity to make lasting progress to equitably protect people and the planet from air pollution and climate change. “said Joseph Goffman, senior deputy administrator of the air and air office of the EPA. Radiation. “We look forward to engaging with all who have a stake in the success of these efforts, and our next steps will be guided by the wisdom and experience of the conversations we have and the feedback we will receive over the coming months. .”
EPA SPENDS $50 MILLION ON ‘AIR MONITORING’ FOR ‘MARGINALIZED’ COMMUNITIES WITH BIDEN BILL FUNDS
The EPA has created a webpage for the public on six subsidy programs and will be collecting feedback on these initiatives through January 18, 2023.
A grant program will allow the EPA to distribute $5 billion to help states, local agencies and tribes develop and implement “robust climate pollution reduction strategies.” Another will send $4 billion to reduce transportation emissions, including replacing “dirty heavy vehicles with clean alternatives,” and a third will spend $1.5 billion to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. .
EPA SPENDS NEARLY $1 BILLION ON ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES AMID NATIONWIDE BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE
The EPA said the Cut Inflation Act, which President Biden signed in August, authorizes “the biggest investment to address the climate crisis in US history.” In total, the new law allows the EPA to spend $41.5 billion on projects to monitor air quality, reduce pollution and support the EPA’s “environmental justice” goal. Biden administration, which the administration defines as securing resources for low-income and other “marginalized” communities. he says bears the brunt of pollution.
The EPA said its goal is to ensure the Act’s goals of cutting inflation are “achieved by all, especially those who have been most burdened by environmental, social and economic injustice. “.
In late October, the EPA provided nearly $1 billion for electric school buses and focused most of that effort on low-income, rural, and tribal school districts.
BIDEN ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON ‘CLIMATE CRISIS’, FOCUS ON EXTREME HEAT AND STRENGTHENING OFFSHORE WIND
The Biden administration’s climate push has also seeped into other federal agencies. The Department of Health and Human Services operates an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), which Republicans targeted in October as possible wasteful spending at a time when the health agency is expected to focus on things like the fentanyl crisis, and when the administration should be more concerned about runaway spending.
“Unnecessary spending on a radical left agenda is normal for this administration and has led to historic inflation,” Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee wrote to HHS last month. “It raises serious questions about why HHS is now spending millions of taxpayer dollars and expanding federal bureaucracy while Americans struggle to pay energy bills, buy gas and groceries and pay for transportation to and from work.”
