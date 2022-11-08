Baltimore Elementary School Students Receive Free Tickets and Concessions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

As the Russian-Ukrainian war continues – it has been 258 days of death and destruction – Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit during which he will meet with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also Minister of Trade.

This is Jaishankar’s first visit to the country ruled by Vladimir Putin after the Russian leader led his country to war against Ukraine. Jaishankar last visited Russia in July 2021, followed by the Russian Foreign Minister’s visit to New Delhi in April this year.

Jaishankar’s visit is significant as it comes days before the G-20 summit in Bali, scheduled for November 15-16. It will be the first time that Putin and Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have been in the same room.

Moreover, the foreign minister’s visit comes after Vladimir Putin praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice in the past few weeks – for India’s ‘talented’ people and ‘foreign policy independent” that she chose. There is speculation that Jaishankar’s visit is an attempt to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

What’s on Jaishankar’s table during his meeting with Russian leaders? What is the purpose of this visit?

Oil, oil, oil

Ahead of Jaishankar’s arrival in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the visit will focus on trade and investment, the use of national currencies for trade, energy projects and the formation of an architecture security in the Asia-Pacific region.

It is expected that Jaishankar and Lavrov will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries with a particular focus on oil imports.

Since the start of the war, Western countries have sanctioned Russian oil – a move that India has neither followed nor adhered to.

In fact, according to the latest figures from October, Russia is now India’s largest oil supplier, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Iraq on 43,400 barrels per day (bpd), which were only than 0.2% of total exports last year, to 9,35,556 bpd, or about 22% of total supply this year.

The Indian government has vehemently defended its trade with Russia, saying it must source oil from where it is cheapest. In August, S Jaishankar defended India’s crude oil imports from Russia as the “best deal” for the country.

Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, Thailand, he said: “Right now, oil and gas prices are unreasonably high. Many of India’s traditional suppliers are also diverting them to Europe because Europe is buying or can buy less oil and gas from Russia. So Europe also buys a lot more from the Middle East and other sources that would have supplied India.

“So it’s a situation today where every country will try to get the best possible deal to cushion high energy prices and India is doing the exact same thing,” he said.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also last week defended India’s decision to buy oil from Russia, saying CNN in Abu Dhabi, “There is no moral conflict. We don’t buy from X or Y. We buy whatever is available. The government does not buy, it is the oil companies that buy.

Use of currency in trade

Apart from oil supply, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Trade Minister Manturov about a mechanism for using national currencies in settlements and trade.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union banned global transactions with Russian entities using euro-denominated banknotes, while the United States cut Russia’s access to the US dollar .

Under such circumstances, India and Russia are planning to revive the Rupee-Ruble payment mechanism to settle dues. The idea was first conceived in 1953 as part of the Indo-Soviet trade agreement.

This will enable India to continue its import-export relationship with Russia. According to the Ministry of Commerce, India has imports worth Rs 64,623 crore from Russia in 2021-2022, a growth of 59.04% from last year. Moreover, India’s exports to Russia are worth Rs 23,658 crore in 2021-22, a growth of 20.4% since last year.

play mediator

If US-based media reports are to be believed, S Jaishankar’s visit to Russia is an attempt by India to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Reports in The New York Times and The Washington Post said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in contact with the two leaders, could help bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to dialogue.

India maintained a delicate balance between the two countries, reiterating that the two countries come to the discussion table and resolve the issue through dialogue. New Delhi has not publicly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and argued that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

In several UN forums, New Delhi has consistently called for an end to violence and advocated peace and diplomacy.

When asked at the Foreign Ministry whether Jaishankar would indeed mediate, spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “Our position on the conflict in Ukraine is quite clear. We have always insisted on the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. I’m sure the Minister of External Affairs would certainly repeat that. But beyond that, I can’t say what they will or won’t discuss.

The G-20 summit and the Modi-Putin meeting

Prior to Jaishankar’s arrival, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the leaders would exchange assessments on current international issues with emphasis on interaction within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ( OCS), the Group of Twenty (G20) and the RIC (Russia, India, China).

Vladimir Putin said last month that he would “think” about attending the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, but Russia would “definitely” be represented at a high level.

Earlier, Indonesia rejected calls from Western countries and Ukraine to exclude Russia from the summit, pledging to maintain neutrality and stressing the potential for cooperation on food and energy security.

Jaishankar will also discuss with Lavrov the expected annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is due to take place in December, although no date has yet been set.

The two countries, according to News18, hold a summit meeting each year to review their ties. It’s Prime Minister Modi’s turn to travel to Russia for this year’s summit. However, there is no clarity yet on this year’s summit.

Whether Russian-Indian relations deepen after the visit of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, only time will tell; until then we wait and watch.

