Bay Area News Group Female Athlete of the Week – The Mercury News

Sophia Bardunias, Monte Vista Golf: The junior star helped the Mustangs finish second in the NCS Championship. Bardunias shot a 70 on the course, which was the best of any Monte Vista player.

Elise Chen, Menlo School Tennis: Chen started his week 3-0 against opponents King’s Academy, Castilleja and Sacred Heart Prep to win the WBAL Championship. Then Chen improved to 4-0 with a win in CCS qualifying.

Melanie Crabtree, Deer Valley Cross Country: Crabtree was by far the best performer in the BVAL Dual Meet between Deer Valley and Freedom. She finished the 5,000 meter event in 19:53.08, about 45 seconds faster than the runner-up.

Kylie Hoonaert, Cross Country Prospect: Hoonaert won the second straight BVAL Cross Country Championship as a sophomore running a PR of 17.52.9 at Crystal Springs. Hoonaert’s time was a minute and three seconds faster than second place in the 2.95-mile event.

Adya Kadam, Willow Glen Field Hockey: In an 11-0 playoff win over Salinas, the second led the team to victory with two goals and three assists for seven points. Kadam has scored 16 goals and provided 18 assists this season.

Kala Lau-Siem, Alameda water polo: The freshman standout helped the team advance to the second round of the NCS playoffs. In Alameda’s 11-9 win over Vintage, Lau-Siem had two goals, two assists and four steals. In the next game against Terra Linda, she had a goal and a steal.

Vy Le, St. Patrick-St. Vincent Tennis: The SPSV senior tennis player won the TCAL Stone Division Women’s Singles Championship last Thursday in straight sets (6-0,6-2). With the win, Le advances to the NCS playoffs this week.

Ava Medina, Volleyball Branham: The senior was an integral part of Branham’s 0-2 comeback in the CCS Division-I Championship against Menlo-Atherton. Medina had 13 kills in the 3-2 win, three of his 16 kills for the season.

Lily Van Putten, Los Gatos Water Polo: Van Putten has been an attacking force for Los Gatos all season, scoring 69 goals and providing 35 assists this season. In Saturday’s CIF Regional Championship against Menlo School, Van Putten had four goals, five nil ejections and five steals.

Evalinne Vecchio, Northgate Water Polo: Vecchio dominated against Alhambra in Northgate’s quarter-final victory in the NCS Division II Qualifiers. Vecchio scored eight goals and had two assists in the 15-6 win on November 5.

Taylor Williams, Saint-François volleyball: The Lancers junior outside hitter had 51 kills and five blocks in semifinals and CCS Open Division Championship games against Sacred Heart Prep and Archbishop Mitty. After being crowned CCS champions, Williams and St. Francis are now the No. 1 seeds in the NorCal playoffs.

