Bet £10 get £50 free bets on the EFL Cup with Bet365

Authors Who Argue About China’s Fault in Deteriorating Relations with the United States Are Confusing Cause and Effect

In recent years, but especially in the wake of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) which just ended at the end of October, Western writers have been quick to accuse Beijing of becoming anti-Western. This can be seen in several examples from Western writers, such as Evan Osnos of The New Yorker or a quintessential piece blaming China recently published by Thomas Friedman of The New York Times.

In his article, titled “How China Lost America,“Friedman says there are four trends in China that have soured US-China relations: market manipulation, hyper-nationalism, aggressive foreign policy, and Beijing”zero-CovidBut he fails to cogently elaborate these points and fails to acknowledge the extent to which Washington’s own policies are to blame for China’s perceived hijacking of the West.

First of all, much of what is called intellectual property theft (which Friedman mentions in his article) is just ordinary intellectual dissemination. The FBI launched a whole “China Initiative” to investigate such cases at top American universities and corporations – and it ended almost completely empty-handed to the point that it had to be shut down for becoming a vehicle for anti-Asian racism.





This does not even take into account the extent of market manipulation by the United States, namely through the sheer influence its multinational corporations have in creating trade and economic policy, or its promiscuous use of unilateral sanctions. The United States also regularly violates its obligations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in its trade war against Beijing. The organization even authorized China to impose duties on imports worth $645 million due to abusive trade practices in the United States in January.

For an American to call China hyper-nationalist is laughable. The United States is the most cartoonish nationalist country in the history of our species: children in most public schools have to take an oath of allegiance to the flag every morning, Americans on average only know one language and the American flag is draped throughout. in the country. The Chinese are, on the whole, much less chauvinistic and more open-minded.

Similarly, it is difficult to accept insinuations about the supposed “aggressive” nor is foreign policy seriously. The People’s Republic of China has never started a war since its inception and has not been involved in a proxy war for decades. Compare that to the fact that the United States has been at war for almost every year of its existence since 1776. It is in fact America’s aggressive foreign policy that elicits Beijing’s resistance.

Finally, on ground zero-Covid, it’s just a sensible policy. Virtually every country in the world has bowed to public pressure to ease Covid-related restrictions. This is quite understandable due to their ineffectiveness in most countries. But that doesn’t change the fact that Covid-19 is an extremely deadly and debilitating disease that continues to kill many people and disable many more. If one could choose to eliminate Covid-19 from society, why wouldn’t they? Fortunately, China has effectively used its technology to do just that – and it works.

A January report from Citigroup, based on three surveys conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, the EU Chamber of Commerce in China and the Japan External Trade Organization, found that China is their destination for preferred investment. Among the main reasons listed were the resilience of the country’s supply chain and the effectiveness of its Covid-19 controls.







Here is the real story of why Friedman and others are bashing China: When Beijing began its policies of reform and opening up, it was hoped that this explosion of American capital into the country would be accompanied by a change in regime. This does not happen. In fact, Chinese leaders anticipated this and took steps to ensure that this did not happen. And the best American intellectuals are crazy about it. This is the sparknotes version.

To quote the Chinese leader at the start of the period of opening up and reform, Deng Xiaoping: “No matter how much China opens up to the outside world and admits foreign capital, its relative magnitude will be small and it cannot affect our system of socialist public ownership of the means of production.”

Much has been made of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s alleged anti-Western sentiment and hardcore communist ideology, but this fails to recognize that the People’s Republic of China has always been a one-party socialist state – and a fiercely independent state – since its creation. And, just as the United States has spent decades doing, it will do everything in its power to make independent nations accept its way of doing things, for example, what is now called “international order”. based on rules”.

Friedman and others who blame Beijing for initiating the deterioration of US-China relations do not live in the world of fact and causation. They live in a darkened and distorted world beyond repair by American exceptionalism. It is not something that China has done or has not done that is to blame for the deterioration of Americans’ view of Beijing; rather, it is these same people who twist their agenda and misinform the public.