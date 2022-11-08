News
Bhagwant Mann Says ‘Anand Marriage Act’ Will Be Implemented Across Punjab
Anandpur Sahib, Punjab:
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday that the Anand Marriage Act, which aims to give statutory recognition to a marriage in the Sikh community, will be implemented in letter and spirit.
Mr. Mann said this after offering prayers to Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib on the occasion of the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
He said several states like Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have already implemented the Anand Marriage Act, but Punjab has lagged despite a notification in this regard issued in 2016.
This law will now be implemented in earnest, the CM said. On this occasion, Mr. Mann prayed to the Almighty for peace, progress and prosperity in the state.
Sending his heartfelt greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of “Parkash Purb”, Mr. Mann said that the eternal teachings of Guru Nanak Dev regarding “Kirt Karo (to work hard), Naam Japo (to meditate on the lord) and Vand Chhako (sharing before consuming)’ are still relevant in materialistic society.
He called on people to imbibe the spirit of service and humility as preached by the great guru and strive to shape a peaceful, prosperous and healthy society by following the treasured legacy of the first Sikh guru.
He urged people to celebrate the occasion with utmost devotion and dedication rising above parochial considerations of caste, color, creed and religion.
Mr. Mann said that Guru Nanak Dev through his teachings stood against tyranny, injustice and oppression during the invasion of Mughal Emperor Babar. Quoting the verse ‘Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat’ from Gurbani, the CM said, “Guru ji equated the air (pawan) with the teacher, the water (paani) with the father and the earth ( dharat) to the mother.
“Guru ji had taught people to preserve the environment at the time,” he said.
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country.
___
8:05 a.m.
Millions of people have already submitted their ballots, and millions more are heading to the polls Tuesday. For a deeper dive on what’s at play in these midterm elections, congressional reporter Mary Clare Jalonick has the details on what happens if the House flips, among other scenarios.
___
6:15 a.m.
Polls are beginning to open for in-person voting — by 1 p.m. Eastern, voting locations will be open in all 50 states (Hawaii is five hours behind the East Coast). As fears of harassment of election officials and disruptions at polling places and tallying sites arise, election officials say they are prepared to handle potential issues. Voters should not be deterred, AP’s Christina A. Cassidy and Geoff Mulvihill report, and no major problems were reported during the early voting period.
___
5:15 a.m.
What are Americans voting on? What’s at stake? If you need a general primer on the 2022 midterm elections, AP’s Mike Catalini has you covered with a basic overview of what’s on the ballot, how counting works, how long this thing might take and what the possible outcomes might mean.
___
12:01 a.m.
Election Day has dawned. With polls set to begin opening in a few hours across the country, you can find a guide of what to expect for each state at our Election Expectations 2022 hub.
It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. AP’s chief political writer, Steve Peoples, highlights six key things to watch today. Among them: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before we go to bed tonight?
The answer to that last question is yet unclear. While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, as Mike Catalini explains, other winners might take a lot longer to identify. Christina A. Cassidy takes a look at the factors that can delay results.
News
What time do polling stations close? A state-by-state guide
Polling stations will close for a period of seven hours on Tuesday, from 6 p.m. East time in parts of Indiana and Kentucky and ending at 1am in western Alaska. Here is a guide for when the first polling stations close in each state, and which races to watch at each point. (In some states, polls stay open later in some areas than in others. You can confirm your local closing times here.)
Show timetables in:
Note: Survey closing times are shown at the state level only. Not all polling places in each state close at the same time, and polling places in some areas may close earlier than scheduled if all registered voters in that electoral district have already voted.
The time it takes to get results and call races will vary greatly from place to place and, as in 2020, it’s important to keep in mind that early results can be misleading. Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to vote by mail, meaning states that report mail-in ballots first may appear artificially blue early in the count, while states that report in-person ballots in first may appear artificially red at the start of the countdown.
6 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
Indiana
▪ Kentucky
What to watch
Kentucky voters will decide whether to approve an anti-abortion constitutional amendment that, if passed, would effectively secure the implementation of a near-total ban on abortion that is currently being challenged in state courts. . In Indiana, a House race in the First Congressional District is leaning towards the Democrats, but if it were to swing towards the Republicans, it could be the harbinger of a red tide.
7 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
Florida
▪ Georgia
▪ New Hampshire
▪ Caroline from the south
▪ Vermont
▪ Virginia
What to watch
In Georgia, the race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, could determine which party controls the Senate – but it will require a runoff on Dec. 6 if neither candidate wins a majority. We also watch the race between Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.
Florida has also been closely watching the races for Senate and Governor. And in Virginia, the performance of Democratic incumbents in the second, seventh and 10th districts may offer early indications of the party’s chance of retaining its majority in the House — or the extent of its losses.
7:30 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
North Carolina
▪ Ohio
▪ West Virginia
What to watch
The focus here will be on open Senate races in North Carolina (between Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican, and Cheri Beasley, a Democrat) and Ohio (between Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, and JD Vance, a Republican). Republicans are favored to win both races, but if Democrats have a better-than-expected day, those are two places we could see evidence of it. We’ll also be looking at a handful of competitive House races, including North Carolina’s 13th District and Ohio’s Ninth District.
8 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
Alabama
▪ Connecticut
▪ Delaware
▪ Illinois
▪ Kansas
▪ Maine
▪ Maryland
▪ Massachusetts
▪ Michigan
▪ Mississippi
▪ Missouri
▪ New Jersey
▪ North Dakota
▪ Oklahoma
▪ Pennsylvania
▪ Rhode Island
▪ South Dakota
▪ Tennessee
▪ Texas
▪ washington d.c.
What to watch
Pennsylvania is home to a tight Senate race between Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican. Control over the administration of future elections is at stake in the gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania and in Michigan, where voters will choose candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. Michiganders are also voting on whether to enshrine abortion rights in their Constitution.
Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is in a tight race for re-election, as is Maine Gov. Janet Mills. There are also gubernatorial races in Oklahoma and Texas where Republicans are heavily favored, but Democratic upsets are not out of the question.
8:30 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
Arkansas
There are no competitive races in Arkansas, where Republicans are expected to easily hold the governorship, all four House seats and the only Senate seat up for election. But at this time, you can expect a steady stream of results to continue coming in from states whose polls closed half an hour earlier.
9 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
Arizona
▪ Colorado
▪ Iowa
▪ Louisiana
▪ Minnesota
▪ Nebraska
▪ New Mexico
▪ New York
▪ Wisconsin
▪ Wyoming
What to watch
Arizona is one of two key states to watch at this point. In addition to a major Senate race, there are races for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General featuring Republicans who have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election and who, s they are elected, could transform the administration of future elections. The second key state is Wisconsin: Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican, is running for re-election against Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, and the race for governor is tight.
In Colorado, Senator Michael Bennet is favored for re-election over a relatively moderate Republican, but he could fall if the day is really bad for Democrats. In Minnesota and New Mexico, Democratic governors have Trump-backed opponents. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul faces a surprisingly strong Republican challenge, and there are a host of competitive House races after a court approves a new congressional map.
10 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
Idaho
▪ Montana
▪ Nevada
▪ Oregon
▪ Utah
What to watch
Nevada is the last big swing state of the day, and virtually everything is up for grabs: Races for the Senate, three of four House seats, Governor and Secretary of State are all competitive. In particular, the contest between Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, is one of three (the others being Georgia and Pennsylvania) that are most likely to determine Senate control — and Secretary of the state race could hand over control of Nevada. elections to a Republican, Jim Marchant, who called for the decertification of voting machines and the manual counting of all ballots.
There’s also a surprisingly competitive Senate race in Utah between Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican, and Evan McMullin, an independent candidate. And Oregon has a neck and neck gubernatorial race between Tina Kotek, a Democrat, and Christine Drazan, a Republican.
11 p.m.
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
California
▪ Washington
What to watch
Washington Sen. Patty Murray faces a strong Republican challenge, though she remains favorite to win. Other than that, the main action at this hour will be in the House, with a close race in Washington’s Eighth District and at least half a dozen in California.
Midnight
Eastern Time
Peaceful
Mountain
Central
East
Alaska
Hawaii
Alaska
▪ Hawaii
What to watch
Alaska has competitive races for the Senate and House, neither of which is a straightforward Democrat versus Republican affair. For the Senate, it’s between Senator Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, and Kelly Tshibaka, a right-wing Republican, with a Democrat far behind. For the state General House seat, it’s between Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat who won an upset victory in a special election in August, and two Republicans, Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.
Don’t expect quick results in either race. Alaska officials won’t finish counting mail-in ballots for about two weeks, and after that, if no candidate wins a majority, the state’s choice-voting system will have to kick in.
nytimes
News
Kevin Durant misses game-tying free throw as Nets fall to Dallas Mavericks, 96-94
Heartbreaker doesn’t do it justice.
Kevin Durant made 62 straight free throws entering the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. His streak dated back to Oct. 26 — and it ended on the game’s final possession.
Up three, the Mavericks accidentally fouled Durant while he was in the shooting motion from behind the arc, and after making the first free throw, Durant’s second ricocheted off the front of the rim, clanked back iron then fell to the ground.
“I’ve gotta make that. That’s the game,” Durant said in an expletive-laden rant after the game. “I felt like I went through my whole routine. Damn, I should have shot it a little stronger.
“It sucks. I tell guys all the time, ‘They’re free,’ and I went up there and missed one. It sucks. Nothing much more I can say about it.”
The Mavericks held on for a 96-94 win in Dallas.
What a cold turn of events, one of the most gifted scorers in all of basketball missed a free throw that could have extended Brooklyn’s winning streak to three and sent the Nets back home on top of the world after enduring the past week-and-a-half’s drama.
To borrow a line, however, from the Book of Nash, Monday night wasn’t as much about the result as it was about the feel.
For the first time all season, the Nets feel like a quality basketball team. Even though their early-season record (4-7) might suggest otherwise.
It was a tough way for the Nets to lose: They led 25-11 in the first quarter and trailed by 11 with under four minutes left in the fourth before rallying back to make it a one-possession game with Durant in position to force overtime.
This was after the Nets came back from down 12 in the fourth quarter to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, and after they set a new record at Capital One Arena by defeating the Washington Wizards by 42 the game prior.
It’s become clear the Nets have found something during this three-game road trip. They are starting to find an identity at both ends of the floor.
“We’re trying to establish the kind of offensive and defensive team we want to be. I think we found some things on this trip that work for all of us,” said Durant, who finished with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field. “Just little different things we try to figure out on the defensive side of the ball, and everybody plays extremely hard.
“So that builds confidence, especially getting wins on the road, playing good games in a row, tight games on the road. Those fourth-quarter minutes are gonna help all our players as we move forward throughout the season.”
Even more impressive is that the Nets have played their best basketball without two of their best players — make it three, because Yuta Watanabe, whose impressive play off the bench earned him a fixed spot in the Nets’ rotation, had to be helped off the floor on Monday after sustaining what the team is calling a sprained left ankle.
Watanabe couldn’t put any weight on his foot and was almost immediately ruled out for the game.
The Nets will likely miss him for some time. As for Brooklyn’s other two stars, uncertainty continues to loom.
There’s no telling when Kyrie Irving will meet the necessary benchmarks to return to play after the Nets suspended him a minimum of five games for failing to adequately apologize after posting the link to an antisemitic film on his social media channels.
It also remains unclear how much longer Ben Simmons needs before returning to All-Star form.
Simmons played in a limited capacity on Monday after missing four straight games with a swollen knee. He had fluid drained from his knee last week and returned to the rotation against the Mavericks but failed to make an impact: In 16 minutes, Simmons tallied just two points, three rebounds and two assists with two turnovers.
Interim coach Jacque Vaughn went with starting center Nic Claxton over Simmons in the closing minutes of the fourth.
“It was good to get out there and have no pain. That was the main thing for me: to have no pain, get up and down the floor, sprint, run, jump. So that felt good,” Simmons said postgame. “I’m my harshest critic, so I think [I played] terrible. There’s a place I want to get to, and I’ve gotta keep working and keep pushing myself and adapting, so I’ll get there.”
The Nets, at least outwardly, remain optimistic Simmons will return to form.
Both Vaughn and Durant said they were pleased with how Simmons pushed the pace. For what felt like the first time all season, Simmons pressed the turbo button, using a burst of speed to get by a defender, though only three shot attempts on the night suggests Simmons still has a way to go.
Yet somehow, without Irving’s production, without a fully healthy Simmons, with Watanabe exiting after just five minutes of play, and against a player many have tabbed as the runaway favorite for league MVP, the Nets still had a chance to win it at the end.
Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 36 points, and the Mavericks made life difficult for Durant with what he called a “gimmicky” defense, sending one or two extra bodies at him at different pickup points all night long.
When the double-teams came, his teammates stepped up: Cam Thomas came off the bench and scored 19, Royce O’Neale hit four threes, Joe Harris scored 14 points and Claxton finished with 10 points and 14 boards.
If only Durant could have that free throw back, then the Nets might be headed back to New York on a three-game winning streak before defending home court against the Knicks on Wednesday.
Then again, Monday night wasn’t about the result, even if it was a heartbreaking, odds-defying defeat.
Monday night was about the feel, and the Nets finally feel like the quality basketball team the names on paper would indicate — even though it took some names being removed from the rotation for this team to hit its stride.
“We settled down, we got some good looks, we executed at the end of the game,” Vaughn said. “We put ourselves — again — in position to win.”
Sununu takes on Sherman to win his 4th term as governor
After facing intense pressure to run for the US Senate, Sununu shocked the political establishment last year when he decided instead to seek another two-year term as governor.
CONCORD, NH (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu takes on Democratic Sen. Tom Sherman on Tuesday in his bid to become just the second New Hampshire governor to win a fourth term.
After facing intense pressure to run for the US Senate, Sununu shocked the political establishment last year when he decided instead to seek another two-year term as governor. Saying he was ill-suited to the slow pace of politics in Washington, he argued he could have a bigger and more direct impact as a governor than as a senator.
He easily beat five other Republicans in the Sept. 13 primary, while Sherman was unopposed for his party’s nomination.
Sherman, a doctor from Rye who served two terms in the state Senate, has made abortion rights a central issue in his campaign, criticizing Sununu for signing legislation banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. He also accused Sununu of prioritizing his own ambitions over his constituents and caving in to the demands of extremists in the legislature.
“He’s not focused on New Hampshire. He focuses on what extremists want him to do in the Legislature, enacting the first abortion ban in modern history, creating subsidies for private schools while the rest of the state is in trouble,” Sherman said during a recent debate. “He’s taking a victory lap before we even have any plans in place.”
The son of a former governor, Sununu was the country’s youngest senior leader when he took office in 2017 at the age of 42. Now 48, he had a relatively smooth first term when Republicans held legislative majorities, made lavish use of his veto pen when Democrats were in charge in his second term, and easily won a third term after campaigning for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.
But although Republicans regained control of the Legislature in 2020, the past two years have been more difficult for the governor thanks to the growing influence of the Free State Project, whose libertarian-leaning members have clashed in Sununu. in their quest to severely limit state government. That tension came to a head in August when Sununu inserted himself into a controversy over the Gunstock ski area, pushing back against anti-government activists favoring the privatization of the county-owned facility and calling for the ousting of three Republican colleagues from the Legislature who oversee the station.
Yet polls still showed him ahead of Sherman, with the majority of voters continuing to approve of his professional performance. During the campaign, he argued that his fiscally responsible leadership has allowed the state to thrive, citing corporate tax cuts and other measures that he says have made the state the envy of the nation given its growing population and low rates of poverty and inflation.
“The state is rocking, it really is,” he said during a debate last month. “We have challenges and we are meeting them head on. But at the end of the day, you know, it’s where everyone wants to be.
New Hampshire’s only governor to serve four terms was Democrat John Lynch, who left office in 2012.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss Tua’s dominance and struggling defense today at noon
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers will talk about Tua Tagovailoa’s second straight stellar performance and preview Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. They also will answer viewers’ questions and break down the team’s defensive struggles.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Thread Tips
Fast hitters and waiver wire tips for a handful of notable players after Week 9 of the Fantasy Football season:
Put aside
Kyren Williams RB, Rams
Coach Sean McVay promised “changes”. The racing game was horrible, so this could definitely be one. Can hide it on the back of your roster when rookie is activated after dealing with an ankle issue.
Jeff Wilson Jr. RB, Dolphins
Had more touches than “starter” Raheem Mostert. Rather than a new handcuff, he looks like an equal member of a committee. Imagine, the rest of the way it should be what we thought Chase Edmonds was going to be.
Cole Kmet TE, Bear
Has three TDs in the past two weeks. It makes sense that the Bears’ new passing game could benefit a wide receiver.
Cade Otton TE, Buccaneers
If they get to him in critical goal-line time with the game on the line, there’s a degree of confidence that could signal more targets in the future.
Throw them aside
Aaron Rodgers QB, Packers
For a while, we held out hope that Rodgers would manage to get his young band WR back in shape. But that didn’t happen, and they’re also struggling to stay on the pitch. OK to drop it, and definitely not start it.
Justin Herbert QB, Chargers
A little more low-key, Herbert hasn’t reached a fantastic 20 points since Week 4 and has 15 or less in four of his last five games.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB, Chiefs
He is part of a three-man committee. We know the limitations of CEH and Jerick McKinnon. If we want any of these three on our list, it’s rookie Isiah Pacheco.
Michael Pittman Jr. WR, Colts
Scored 15 or fewer PPR goals in five of his last six games and hasn’t found the end zone since Week 1. Not expecting much improvement with Sam Ehlinger at QB.
