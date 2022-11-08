TOKYO — Japanese video game maker Nintendo reported a 34% increase in profit in the first half of the fiscal year on strong sales of products for its Switch console like “Splatoon 3,” a paint shooter , the company announced on Tuesday.
Biden administration privately asks US banks to continue working with Russia – Bloomberg – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
White House trying to keep sanctions pressure on while averting ‘global economic catastrophe’, agency says
The Biden administration is privately urging major U.S. banks like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup to continue doing business with strategic Russian companies despite sanctions imposed on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Such demands have been made by the Treasury and State Departments as the US government tries to keep pressure on Russia but at the same time avoids “a global economic disaster” the news agency reported on Monday.
Washington has requested services such as U.S. dollar settlements, payment transfers and trade finance for Russian companies exempt from some aspects of the sanctions, including gas giant Gazprom and fertilizer producers Uralkali and PhosAgro, it said. the sources.
As a result, the largest US banks are currently “caught back and forth” between the Biden administration and Congress, which insists on tougher measures against Moscow.
The sanctions prevent U.S. banks from providing services to blacklisted entities and individuals, with violations punishable by billions of dollars in fines.
Jamie Dimon, CEO of investment bank JPMorgan Chase, was reportedly questioned at a congressional hearing in September about his company using loopholes in the sanctions regime to continue working with Russia. The banker responded by saying that “We are following the instructions of the US government as they asked us to do.”
Asked about the issue by Bloomberg, a spokesperson for the Treasury said it had issued guidelines to banks, specifying that humanitarian aid, energy and agricultural activities are permitted. JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment.
“Congress needs to understand this – the US government has not imposed a full embargo with Russia, there are still pockets of business that are allowed,” Nnedinma Ifudu Nweke, a US economic sanctions lawyer at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, pointed out.
Cash “will continue to hold meetings to educate banks on these pockets of permitted transactions, particularly in the humanitarian space,” Nweke added.
UCLA’s No. 8 basketball routs Sacramento State in season opener
LOS ANGELES — Freshman guard Dylan Andrews took a contested 3-point shot off the top of the key. Rattling. On the next possession, Amari Bailey – another freshman – fired a 3-point attempt from the wing on a ball screen. Rattling.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin was shaking his head with every shot.
The misses were part of Sacramento State’s 8-0 run as the Hornets took a four-point lead midway through the first half. Cronin turned to his bench and motioned for Tyger Campbell to check in. Everything changed.
Campbell has scored five straight points. The first basket came out of a slow, methodical dribble that turned into a pull-up. The next was a wide open 3-point transition. In less than 45 seconds, the Bruins had regained the lead.
It was only the beginning, however. Campbell, along with fellow roster veterans David Singleton, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark and David Nwuba, anchored an 18-0 run with no freshman on the floor en route to an eventual 76-50 win. in the eighth-ranked Bruins’ home opener Monday night at Pauley Pavilion.
Jaylen Clark dazzled defensively, gleaning a career-high seven steals to go along with a team-high 17 points – on 7-for-7 shooting – eight rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. He also had 16 deflections, a stat the coaching staff keeps to themselves.
“It’s funny because 16 (deflections) was the goal tonight,” Clark said. “The number against Concordia was 10, and I had 14 deflections. Our assistant coach said it looked too easy, so tonight the number was 16.”
Clark said he wants to get 20 deflections in a game now. He also has a specific UCLA record in mind that he wants to break, the single-game record for steals, which is 11 by Tyus Edney.
“People think I’m kidding, but I’m not,” he said. “I want this record.”
Campbell finished with 14 points on 6-for-14 shooting, Jaquez added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Singleton had 13 points, making all three of his shots from beyond the arc.
There was no impending doom like what crosstown rival USC experienced the same night, losing to Florida Gulf Coast 74-61 at home, but the freshman struggle is a microcosm of what Cronin will face it this season, mixing young, talented freshmen with savvy veterans as games come and go.
“We have talented young guys, but if we’re going to be a great team, Tyger and Jaime have to be All-Americans,” Cronin said. “I can tell you the starters for the last Duke (NCAA) title and the last Kentucky title and both of those teams had veteran starters. Our veterans must carry us, especially at the start of the year.
UCLA, which shot 53.1 percent of the field overall (34 for 64), trailed 16-12 when Campbell checked in. The Bruins eventually took a 35-18 lead thanks to a 23-2 run, including two 3-pointers from Singleton. UCLA led 39-25 at halftime.
Bailey had just two points in the first half before finishing with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting in 26 minutes. Andrews had two points on 1-for-4 shooting in 11 minutes, and Canka was scoreless in eight minutes.
“They smell their way,” Cronin said of the freshmen. “The other aspect is I’m still learning what they’re good at…like putting Amari in places where he’s comfortable offensively. Dylan is really learning to play point guard.
However, red-shirted rookie Mac Etienne impressed on his return from a knee injury that kept him sidelined all last season. Despite an awkward right knee brace, the 6-foot-10 center played 15 minutes off the bench, scored two points, had seven rebounds and four blocked shots, including three in the first half.
The fourth super freshman on the roster, Adem Bona, a 6-10 center who started and had five blocks in the team’s exhibition victory over Concordia Irvine last Wednesday was “retained from the game. of the night against Sacramento State, in accordance with the NCAA”. read the statement from a UCLA spokesperson.
David Nwuba started in place of Bona, who is expected to start and play against Long Beach State on Friday night.
The vague explanation sparked a muddled conversation an hour before Monday night’s tip-off, but the essential one-match suspension concerns Bona’s amateurishness. Cronin didn’t add much clarity when asked why the NCAA specifically suspended Bona.
“Call the NCAA,” Cronin said.
The Bruins got along just fine without the 5-star rookie. Later in the second half, another Singleton 3-pointer pushed UCLA’s lead to 50-32. Cronin said Singleton needed to be the best sixth man in the country for the team to be successful, and that’s a role Singleton embraces.
“I understand what it takes to win,” Singleton said. “It’s a role I’m looking forward to taking on, as well as a leadership role.”
Gianni Hunt, a former teammate of Singleton at Bishop Montgomery High in Torrance, started for Sacramento State. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
Nintendo’s profits climb on Switch machine and software sales
Even the best forecast is less than what Nintendo earned in the last fiscal year, at 477.7 billion yen.
Entertainment businesses have been boosted by the pandemic because people have tended to stay home more than go out. This advantage is likely to fade as coronavirus restrictions ease.
Japanese exporters like Nintendo also benefit from a weaker yen, which increases the value of their overseas earnings when translated into yen. The US dollar, which traded at around 110 Japanese yen a year ago, is now close to 150 yen.
Net profit for Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. totaled 230.45 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in the six months to September, up from 171.8 billion yen a year earlier.
First-half sales totaled 656.97 billion yen ($4.5 billion), up 5% from 624.3 billion yen.
Nintendo said shortages of computer chips and other components caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns and other disruptions were hurting production. Nintendo Switch sales fell 19% from a year earlier to 6.68 million units.
Other Japanese companies like Sony Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. were also affected by the shortage of chips.
Other popular Nintendo game software released in the past six months include “Nintendo Switch Sports,” which sold 6.15 million units, and “Mario Strikers: Battle League,” which sold 2.17 million units. million units.
Mario Kart and Kirby games that released earlier also sold out quickly, as did deals from outside publishers, resulting in 15 million games sold for the Switch over the six-month period.
Nintendo’s software sales increased 1.6% year-on-year to 95.41 million units. Downloadable online games also performed well, he added.
Nintendo said the crisis in chips and other parts is likely to gradually improve over the next few months. Christmas and the New Year holidays are crucial times for Nintendo’s business.
“By continuously working on upstream production and selecting appropriate transportation methods in preparation for the holiday season, we will strive to deliver as many consoles as possible to consumers in all regions of the world,” the company said in a statement. a statement.
In gaming software, “Bayonetta 3” is slated for release in October, followed by “Pokémon Scarlet” and “Pokémon Violet” in November, “Fire Emblem Engage” in January 2023, and “Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe” in February 2023. according to Nintendo.
Nintendo expects to sell 19 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year. It previously planned to sell 21 million Switch machines. Cumulative Switch sales worldwide have exceeded 114 million units.
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter
Is Jaishankar trying to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine? The agenda of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Moscow
As the Russian-Ukrainian war continues – it has been 258 days of death and destruction – Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit during which he will meet with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also Minister of Trade.
This is Jaishankar’s first visit to the country ruled by Vladimir Putin after the Russian leader led his country to war against Ukraine. Jaishankar last visited Russia in July 2021, followed by the Russian Foreign Minister’s visit to New Delhi in April this year.
Jaishankar’s visit is significant as it comes days before the G-20 summit in Bali, scheduled for November 15-16. It will be the first time that Putin and Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have been in the same room.
Moreover, the foreign minister’s visit comes after Vladimir Putin praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice in the past few weeks – for India’s ‘talented’ people and ‘foreign policy independent” that she chose. There is speculation that Jaishankar’s visit is an attempt to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
What’s on Jaishankar’s table during his meeting with Russian leaders? What is the purpose of this visit?
Oil, oil, oil
Ahead of Jaishankar’s arrival in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the visit will focus on trade and investment, the use of national currencies for trade, energy projects and the formation of an architecture security in the Asia-Pacific region.
It is expected that Jaishankar and Lavrov will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries with a particular focus on oil imports.
Also Read: How Russia Earned $98 Billion From Fuel Exports In First 100 Days Of War In Ukraine
Since the start of the war, Western countries have sanctioned Russian oil – a move that India has neither followed nor adhered to.
In fact, according to the latest figures from October, Russia is now India’s largest oil supplier, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Iraq on 43,400 barrels per day (bpd), which were only than 0.2% of total exports last year, to 9,35,556 bpd, or about 22% of total supply this year.
The Indian government has vehemently defended its trade with Russia, saying it must source oil from where it is cheapest. In August, S Jaishankar defended India’s crude oil imports from Russia as the “best deal” for the country.
Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, Thailand, he said: “Right now, oil and gas prices are unreasonably high. Many of India’s traditional suppliers are also diverting them to Europe because Europe is buying or can buy less oil and gas from Russia. So Europe also buys a lot more from the Middle East and other sources that would have supplied India.
“So it’s a situation today where every country will try to get the best possible deal to cushion high energy prices and India is doing the exact same thing,” he said.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also last week defended India’s decision to buy oil from Russia, saying CNN in Abu Dhabi, “There is no moral conflict. We don’t buy from X or Y. We buy whatever is available. The government does not buy, it is the oil companies that buy.
Use of currency in trade
Apart from oil supply, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Trade Minister Manturov about a mechanism for using national currencies in settlements and trade.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union banned global transactions with Russian entities using euro-denominated banknotes, while the United States cut Russia’s access to the US dollar .
Under such circumstances, India and Russia are planning to revive the Rupee-Ruble payment mechanism to settle dues. The idea was first conceived in 1953 as part of the Indo-Soviet trade agreement.
This will enable India to continue its import-export relationship with Russia. According to the Ministry of Commerce, India has imports worth Rs 64,623 crore from Russia in 2021-2022, a growth of 59.04% from last year. Moreover, India’s exports to Russia are worth Rs 23,658 crore in 2021-22, a growth of 20.4% since last year.
play mediator
If US-based media reports are to be believed, S Jaishankar’s visit to Russia is an attempt by India to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Reports in The New York Times and The Washington Post said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in contact with the two leaders, could help bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to dialogue.
To read also: When India played the peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine
India maintained a delicate balance between the two countries, reiterating that the two countries come to the discussion table and resolve the issue through dialogue. New Delhi has not publicly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and argued that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
In several UN forums, New Delhi has consistently called for an end to violence and advocated peace and diplomacy.
When asked at the Foreign Ministry whether Jaishankar would indeed mediate, spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “Our position on the conflict in Ukraine is quite clear. We have always insisted on the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. I’m sure the Minister of External Affairs would certainly repeat that. But beyond that, I can’t say what they will or won’t discuss.
The G-20 summit and the Modi-Putin meeting
Prior to Jaishankar’s arrival, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the leaders would exchange assessments on current international issues with emphasis on interaction within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ( OCS), the Group of Twenty (G20) and the RIC (Russia, India, China).
Vladimir Putin said last month that he would “think” about attending the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, but Russia would “definitely” be represented at a high level.
Earlier, Indonesia rejected calls from Western countries and Ukraine to exclude Russia from the summit, pledging to maintain neutrality and stressing the potential for cooperation on food and energy security.
Jaishankar will also discuss with Lavrov the expected annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is due to take place in December, although no date has yet been set.
The two countries, according to News18, hold a summit meeting each year to review their ties. It’s Prime Minister Modi’s turn to travel to Russia for this year’s summit. However, there is no clarity yet on this year’s summit.
Whether Russian-Indian relations deepen after the visit of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, only time will tell; until then we wait and watch.
With contributions from agencies
Center not to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese metal cutting wheels
New Delhi:
The government decided not to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese metal cutting wheels because the Ministry of Finance did not accept the recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to impose the levy.
The Commerce Department’s investigative arm, DGTR, had investigated the alleged dumping of “Resin Bonded Thin Wheels” from China and in September recommended the imposition of the duty.
The product is used in various industries ranging from welding, cutting, foundry to primary metals markets for cutting and cutting ferrous and non-ferrous materials.
“The central government, after reviewing the final conclusions of the designated authority (DGTR), has decided not to accept the (…) recommendations,” said a memorandum from the office of the Ministry of Revenue.
While the Trade Remedies Branch (TRB) recommends the duty, the Department of Revenue makes the final decision to impose it.
In the language of international trade, dumping occurs when a country or company exports an item at a lower price than the price of that product in its domestic market.
Dumping has an impact on the price of this product in the importing country, affecting the margins and profits of manufacturing companies.
According to global trade standards, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on these dumped products in order to provide a level playing field for domestic manufacturers.
The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as the DGTR, in India.
The law aims to ensure fair trade practices and create a level playing field for domestic producers vis-à-vis foreign producers and exporters.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
MEGHAN MCCAIN: Women voters are not ‘Karen’ or ‘cockroaches’
Once upon a time, “soccer moms” were a wooed group of swing voters.
Do you remember? Of course, at the time, they weren’t seen as borderline racists or rabid supporters.
Why would they? They did not venture on the fringes of politics. Their voting habits were easy to understand. They wanted what was best for their family.
Or in other words, they weren’t pilloried or patronized as “Karens”.
But all of a sudden, women voters went from a respected electoral bloc to a group to be despised.
What is a ‘Karen’ anyway? Generally, it is a pejorative term for a particular type of white woman.
The angry woman who calls the store manager for a slight inconvenience. The frantic woman filmed a public meltdown. And often their panics are directed at people of color.
No one tolerates such behavior.
Disgustingly, white women have become a legitimate target of ridicule from the left. And we know why
But can you imagine another racial group in America getting a label in 2022?
Disgustingly, white women have become a legitimate target of ridicule from the left. And we know why.
We did not vote as we were told.
A New York Times Magazine article from last year made that very clear. If you are a white woman, you are probably a “Karen”.
“Broaden the lens and any white woman – any white woman – could be a Karen, if she is seen as taking for granted the advantages conferred by her skin color and ignoring the work and suffering of others,” it read. -he.
Looking back now, it’s not hard to see how we got here.
The mystery of Hillary Clinton’s loss among white women has left political analysts perplexed.
The women voted for a different version for America. It was a harsh dose of reality for Democrats to swallow, and they didn’t
How could women vote for Donald Trump? He’s a monster, they lamented!
But the answer to their question was very simple. All problems are women’s problems.
Just because we were born with a female anatomy doesn’t mean we don’t care about our country’s economy, education, foreign policy, and well-being.
I don’t vote on a single question. Apparently millions of other women don’t either.
The women voted for a different version for America. That was a hard dose of reality for Democrats to swallow, and they didn’t.
Instead of changing course and speaking directly to white women in the suburbs, they doubled down on the insults.
Today, if you care about the economy, rising crime, and your children’s education, as opposed to the January 6 riot, climate change, and transgender, you are reviled.
Just because we were born with a female anatomy doesn’t mean we don’t care about our country’s economy, education, foreign policy, and well-being.
Want to feel safe at home? It’s just the privilege of speaking.
And it’s not just offensive. It’s far removed from anything resembling the real world.
I have close friends who have experienced a huge negative lifestyle change since President Biden took office.
Despite the fact that they and their husbands work, the cruel reality of how much less you can buy at the grocery store and at the gas station in 2022 compared to 2020 has hit them very hard.
These women are not stupid. They disagree on dooming their sex to a dystopian hellscape from The Handmaid’s Tale.
They are scared and desperate. They desperately want things to change. And in many cases, they feel like Democrats just aren’t listening to them.
We are not soccer moms. We are not Karens. We are women – and today hear us roar
These are the real struggles of ordinary American women. They don’t have the luxury of prioritizing from one percent, their priorities.
They literally can’t afford to focus on anything other than putting food on the table, gas in the car, and their kids in school.
They will not be lectured or humiliated. But they will vote quietly.
In recent days and weeks, as polls show a remarkable shift of white suburban women to the Republican Party, we’ve heard women described as “cockroaches” and “Nazis” for appreciating their better judgment on the orders of the Democrats and liberal media.
It’s revenge for the ‘Karen’ – and can you really blame them?
Liberals shouldn’t be surprised that insulting a voter isn’t the best closing message.
Just this weekend, longtime Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen took to CNN to break the bad news.
The Democrats are going to have a very bad night.
“When voters tell you over and over again that they mostly care about the economy, listen to them!” Stop saying that democracy is at stake!
“Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so hard to find out what elections mean.
“Voters told us what they wanted to hear. I don’t think the Democrats delivered this round,” she said.
Amen.
The problem for Democrats, as Hilary Rosen pointed out, is that this cake is
cooked.
A huge percentage of “Soccer mom/Karens” will pull the lever for the GOP.
Shaming women for all the ills of society, and now for caring about their families, is the most toxic and destructive political strategy in modern history.
We are not soccer moms.
We are not Karens.
We are women – and today hear us roar.
My mom refuses to move on after her divorce
DEAR ABBY: My parents were married for 22 years. They separated in 2007 and in 2008 the divorce was final. While this is a good thing for both of them, the fallout from their marriage has been intense. I won’t dig into the ugly details, but they both had their flaws, and it was tough.
Since the divorce, dad has moved on. Unfortunately, he lost his wife of 13 years several months ago. Mom still blames dad for all the bad things that have happened to her since the divorce, even though she chose to quit her job and go on disability, which severely limited her income and options. When dad’s wife died, mom was almost happy. She said she was experiencing the same heartbreak because of what she had been through with the divorce. (It’s not the same thing.)
I would like to invite dad to parties with the family this year, because he will be alone most of the time, but mom refuses to come if he is there. How can I help him move on? — INCLUSIVE IN MICHIGAN
DEAR INCLUSIVE: Do you remember the saying “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink”? All these years, your mother harbored her anger like she was a child. The only person who can help her “move on” is herself, which she obviously doesn’t want to do.
Ask your dad how he would feel if he joined the family for the next vacation. You may find that he would rather avoid it and socialize with friends he and his wife cultivated during their marriage. But please don’t let your mother dictate who you can or cannot have in your home. If she wishes to stay away, that will be her privilege and her punishment.
DEAR ABBY: My husband is hard of hearing. No matter what I ask him or when we have a conversation he denies that I ever spoke to him, asked him to do anything, etc. belligerent and denies that there is anything wrong with him.
Our marriage turned into a big argument. I asked him to say, “I didn’t hear you. Could you repeat that?” when he can’t hear me, but it didn’t work. He still categorically denies that I said anything to him. If I can’t hear him clearly, I ask him to repeat which I haven’t heard. How can I convince him that he needs a hearing aid before these fights end our marriage?” IN DEAF EARS IN WEST VIRGINIA
Dear Ode: This is something you both should discuss with your husband’s doctor, preferably before his next medical exam. Unfortunately, his denial is shared by many people who equate hearing loss with something to be embarrassed about. I can suggest a “band aid” in the meantime, but without intervention your husband’s problem will progress and he will find himself increasingly socially isolated. For now, if you want his attention, touching his arm or shoulder before asking him a question. In this way, he will have to be careful.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
