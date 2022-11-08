Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Support Could Spark a Major Drop
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $20,600 and extended losses. BTC must stay above $20,000 to avoid a major decline in the near term.
- Bitcoin started a downside correction and broke a major support at $20,600.
- The price is trading below $20,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $21,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could revisit the main $20,000 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Dips Further
Bitcoin price formed a swing high near the $21,469 level and recently started a downside correction. BTC declined below the $21,200 and $21,000 levels.
The bears were able to push the price below the key $20,600 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a clear move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the main increase from the $20,050 swing low to $21,470 high.
The decline gained pace below the $20,500 level. Bitcoin price even tested the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the main increase from the $20,050 swing low to $21,470 high.
The price is now trading below $20,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 level. The first major resistance is near the $21,000 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $21,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the trend line resistance and $21,200 might start a fresh increase towards $21,500. The next major resistance is near $22,000, above which the price could test the $22,500 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $20,600 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,380 level.
The next major support is near the $20,050 zone. A clear move below the $20,050 support might push the price into a bearish zone. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,380, followed by $20,050.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $21,000 and $21,200.
Blockchain
Amid Macro Uncertainty, Bitcoin Stabilizes. Incredible October Stats Inside
The world is upside down. Is bitcoin stable now? Or is everything else extremely volatile all of a sudden? As the planet descends into chaos, bitcoin remains in a weird limbo that’s uncharacteristic of the asset and doesn’t seem to end. That’s both what it feels like and what the stats say. In the latest ARK Invest’s The Bitcoin Monthly report, they put it like this, “bitcoin finds itself in a tug of war between oversold on-chain conditions and a chaotic macro environment.”
What about the numbers, though? The stats support the thesis, “for the third month in a row, bitcoin continues to trade between support at its investor cost basis ($18,814) and resistance at its 200- week moving average ($23,460).” Three months in that range seems like too much. Something’s got to give. However, that’s what everyone’s been thinking for the last few months and we’re still here.
The Dollar Milkshake Theory
Bitcoin has been less-volatile than usual, sure, but the main factor here is that the whole world is falling to pieces. Every company is in the red, especially techy ones, and all of the world’s currencies except the dollar fell off a cliff. Are we seeing “the dollar milkshake theory” playing out in front of our own eyes? It sure feels that way. Global central banks have been printing bills like there’s no tomorrow, and that extra liquidity is there for the stronger currency to take.
According to professional investor Darren Winter, the “dollar milkshake theory views central bank liquidity as the milkshake and when Fed’s policy transitions from easing to tightening they are exchanging a metaphoric syringe for a big straw sucking liquidity from global markets.” If that’s what we’re seeing, what happens next? Back to The Bitcoin Monthly, ARK says:
“As macro uncertainty and USD strength have increased, foreign currency pairs have been impacted negatively while bitcoin has been relatively stable. Bitcoin’s 30-day realized volatility is nearly equivalent to that of the GBP and EUR for the first time since October 2016”
BTC price chart for 11/07/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Vs. Other Assets In October
The macro-environment has been so bad lately, that there’s the perception that bitcoin has been doing better than stocks. The facts are that, for the first time since 2020, “bitcoin’s 30-day volatility is on par with the Nasdaq’s and the S&P 500’s.” And, we know past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, but “the last time bitcoin’s volatility declined and equaled the rising volatility of equitiy indices was in late 2018 and early 2019, preceding bullish moves in the BTC price.”
However, let’s not kid ourselves, bitcoin has not been doing good. The thing is, not much is prospering out there. Especially in the tech sector. “The price drawdowns from alltime high in Meta (-75.87%) and Netflix (-76.38) have exceeded that of bitcoin’s (-74.46%). To a lesser extent, Amazon also suggests a correction proportional to that of BTC’s “usual” volatility (-48.05%).”
According to The Bitcoin Monthly, the situation “suggests the severity of the macroeconomic environment and bitcoin’s resilience against it.”
The only constant is change, however. Bitcoin’s stability suggests a violent breakout, either up or down. The entire world can’t remain the red forever, something or someone has got to rise above the crowd and show everyone how it’s done. We’ve been waiting for a resolution for what feels like ages, and we’ll probably have to wait some more. There will be a movement, though. When we least expect it, probably.
Featured Image: Bitcoin 3D logo from The Bitcoin Monthly | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Polygon (MATIC) Forms Support Above $1; Here Is Why $1.5 Is Possible
- MATIC’s price needs to stay above $1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1.5.
- MATIC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1.5, where the price could face resistance.
- MATIC’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The crypto market had a good run in the previous week as the price of Polygon (MATIC) leveled up to the expectations of many holding out for the price to continue in its uptrend as many traders looked with so much hope of the price rallying to a region of $1.3 with no sign of Polygon (MATIC) giving up the ghost with a possible rally to $1.5-$2 on the plate. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, but the new week holds mixed feelings. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,550 and $20,600 respectively but this cannot be said for MATIC as the price has continued to hold strong above it support formed at $1 forming more bullish scenario for the price.
After having a weekly close above $1.5, the price of MATIC still looks good with so much hype and expectations, considering how good the project and community have been since the start of the bear market.
The price of MATIC needs to hold above $1 for the price to have a chance of a rally to the region of $1.5 and possibly to a high of $2; if the price of MATIC fails to hold $1, we could see price retesting weekly support of $0.8.
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $1.5.
Weekly support for the price of MATIC – $1-$0.8.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of MATIC continues to look strong as the price could be set to rally to a high of $1.5 after bulls keep pushing higher in the chart.
The price of MATIC trades at $1.2 after rallying from a daily low of $0.8 to a high of $1.3, suffering a minor setback in the price of MATIC; the price trades above the 50 and 200 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for MATIC’s price on the daily timeframe could be poised for a major run to $1.5-$2.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $1.5-$2.
Daily support for the MATIC price – $1.
Featured Image From Finbold, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Can Solana (SOL) Sustain Its Google-Triggered Price Rally?
Solana (SOL) has been among the top gainers for the past weekend. This was due to the bullishness that followed the announcement that Google was now running Solana nodes. As expected, the price of the digital asset rallied in the time following the announcement, rising more than 15% to finally cross the $38 mark for the first time in almost two months. But as the market ushers in another trading week, can SOL hold its gains?
Solana Sees Slow Start
The beginning of the new week has come with some negative movement for Solana. In the last 24 hours, the digital asset has seen a double-digit decline which represents a fast fall in the last two days. So despite the bullish news from Google, investors remain bearish toward the cryptocurrency.
This shows weakness in the digital asset and a further inability to hang on to the gains that were recorded during the weekend. Investors are beginning to turn their attention towards its larger counterparts after sell-offs rocked the digital asset during the weekend.
Even the SOL trading volume saw a double-digit decline in the last 24 hours. As trading slows, so does the probability of the asset holding its value decline. It should be noted that SOL has fallen to about $31 at the time of this writing, which puts it dangerously close to its weekly low of $30.35. While this could be interpreted as bullish given that it still remains above its weekly low, it should be noted that the digital asset has lost about $6 off its value to reach this point.
Nevertheless, Google’s news remains a long-term bullish indicator for not just SOL but the crypto market as a whole. It signals the entrance of players into the space that transcends just trading in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and actually taking a more fundamental position in the market.
SOL price falls to $31 | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com
Working On The SOL Network
The fact that Google has begun running validators on the Solana network has not been the only bullish news for the digital asset. Co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has said that the network is actually working on a fundamental issue; the power outages that have rocked the digital asset.
Speaking at the Breakpoint 2022 annual conference in Portugal, Yakovenko explained that the team had worked on recent updates to help make the network more reliable. He explained that the multiple power outages that were recorded were “not the experience we want to deliver”.
This could mean that the days of network blackouts for Solana are coming to an end. If so, it erases a significant pain point for users while reigniting faith in the network across the space. This, coupled with the fact that USDC issuer Circle is planning to launch a cross-chain transfer protocol of the Euro Coin (EUROC) on the Solana blockchain at the start of 2023, the next few months are shaping up to be quite bullish for the Ethereum competitor.
Featured image from Crypto News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Litecoin (LTC) Leads Gains With Over 27% Increase In The Week
Litecoin (LTC) has recently completed its most bullish week since June, following a remarkable rise. The “digital silver” registered over 24% gains in the last seven days alone. There’s no main catalyst for the token’s impressive rise. However, its gains come amidst its hash rate reaching a new all-time high during the week.
Furthermore, it has started the week off on a positive note by confirming its partnership with Wanchain. As far as the network’s interoperability is concerned, this news is a big win.
Litecoin Joins Polygon To Lead the Top 20 Tokens In Gains
In the previous week, Litecoin has gained 24%, propelling it into the top 20. These gains come despite other tokens in the top 20 league registering substantial losses and few gains. For instance, Bitcoin, the mother crypto, only gained around 1.65% in the past week, per CoinMarketCap metrics. In fact, no token in the top five positions recorded up to 5% gains. Besides Litecoin, Polygon is the other top-20 token with massive gains in the previous week. The Ethereum layer-2 protocol, MATIC, was seen showing gains of 40%.
LTC began a run on October 21 after reaching a low of $49.55. But November is setting up to be a bullish month for the altcoin. Since the beginning of the month, Litecoin has seen five consecutive days of rising prices. On November 7, it set a new intraday high of $73.29. This was the highest price since May of this year.
Most of LTC’s gains came on November 1st when the coin registered 15% gains in a single day. The main catalyst was MoneyGram’s announcement that it’d allow U.S.-based customers to purchase LTC and other cryptos in its app.
Can LTC Keep up The Momentum?
Considering its present position, LTC’s upward trajectory might soon level off. This is because the cryptocurrency has already reached extreme overbought levels during its recent bull run. At the time of publication, the RSI leading indicator for the token was also signalling a possible reversal.
Looking closely at its price activity suggests further room for selling pressure. For instance, after hitting rock bottom in June, the price of litecoin has been steadily climbing inside an upward channel. In the final week of last month, it retested the line of resistance, raising the prospect of a reversal to the downside.
In fact, in the past week alone, Litecoin has gained as much as 25. Its efforts to break out of the lower zone are likely diluted by traders grabbing quick profits. However, the absence of bullish pressure will make this fragile and allow the bears to gain ground. To put it another way, this is a fantastic chance for short sellers.
LTC Mining Difficulty Reaches New High
According to Litecoin Foundation, mining difficulty has set a new high of under 18 million hashes. As of Friday, November 5, the mining difficulty for Litecoin increased to 17.99 million hashes at block 2,363,707.
The spike in Litecoin’s mining difficulty suggests that additional miners have joined the network, increasing competition and making it more challenging to profit.
Featured image from Pixaby and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Chiliz (CHZ) Continues To Shine With Over 30% Gains
The number one sports altcoin, Chiliz has been chilling with impressive gains this past week. Although it has traded in the red zone for most of today, CHZ still holds over 30% gains from the last seven days. Its continued shine comes as the FIFA world cup draws closer. As FIFA’s official blockchain partner, there’s bound to be massive activity in the ecosystem throughout the tournament.
The top-50 crypto has also enjoyed massive mentions on Twitter and other social media this period. There’s a potential that CHZ is heading for a breakout. However, the charts show that it has reached the overbought zone. Can it continue to shine till the end of November?
CHZ Charts Suggests Bullish Future
CHZ’s price rose by more than 30% in only one week. It started at a low of $0.216 on October 31 to an intraday high of $0.295 on November 7. The price increase came after forming a bullish pattern known as the inverse head and shoulder (IH&S).
In more detail, the inverted head-and-shoulders pattern consists of three consecutive bottoms, with the head and shoulders in the middle. A shared Neckline links the three dips together. The three dips and subsequent retracement to the neckline are formed as the pattern develops.
Furthermore, the pattern forecasts a rise if the token penetrates the upper limit. CHZ bulls may see gains of up to 210%, resulting in a CHZ/USD exchange rate of $0.901. As of late, CHZ has been trading close to the pattern’s neckline. If CHZ’s price breaks out and stays above the trendline, it should attract buyers and lead to more price gains.
Fan Tokens Help CHZ Surge As World Cup Approaches
The forthcoming FIFA World Cup may be inspiring positive sentiment in the Chiliz price. The platform positions itself as a fan token, with sports lovers as its target audience. Therefore, CHZ has enjoyed massive surges partly by anticipation of the event, which kicks off soon. The CHZ token allows users to engage more actively in the day-to-day operations of their favourite sports teams. This, in turn, generates additional revenue streams for the businesses that sponsor the teams. Therefore, even if CHZ drops owing to an overbought RSI, the token still has strong positive momentum because of the World Cup.
Additionally, numerous national football teams competing in the highly anticipated tournament have launched their football fan tokens. This includes Spain National Football Team Fan Token (SNFT), Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR), and Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG).
All these tokens are made possible thanks to Socios, the platform for football fan tokens powered by Chiliz (CHZ). However, 32 nations are competing for the championship in Doha this year. As a result, the potential of the football tokens held by the national teams is heavily dependent on two factors. The first is how well the teams do on the field, and the second is the support they receive from their die-hard fans.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Be Building An Uptrend
The Bitcoin price is steadily trading above critical support levels and might extend its bullish trend in the coming days. The cryptocurrency positively reacted to the current macroeconomic conditions despite the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) promising to keep hiking interest rates.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $20,700 with a 3% loss over today’s trading session and sideways movement over the previous week. This period has been profitable for digital assets against traditional assets, such as equities, for the first time.
Reasons Why The Bitcoin Price Will Stay Bullish
Investment firm Cumberland believes the Bitcoin price is building the foundation for a more significant uptrend. The firm claims this bullish price action will be supported by macroeconomic factors and a “growing drumbeat of progress in digital asset adoption.”
Cumberland believes the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY Index, shows weakness on the first of these factors. The currency has been rallying over the past months. This bullish price action negatively impacted the Bitcoin price and the value of other assets, including equities and gold.
A crash in the DXY Index will provide Bitcoin with some room to run into Q4 2022. Over the past two years, the cryptocurrency saw a new all-time high in November and December. This period stands as one of the most bullish for digital assets in its history.
Cumberland added the following on the DXY’s price action, and the reason for its weakness:
This rally seems to have topped out, likely the result of expectations that the Fed reverse course by mid-2023. In other words, the 5.5% market-implied terminal rate is a lot scarier when short term rates are locked 0% than when they’re hovering around 4%.
The current status quo will persist unless an unexpected macro-events, such as a higher-than-expected inflation print. Other sources of uncertainty, the Russian-Ukraine war issues with supply chains, reached a “state of choppy equilibrium.”
U.S. Politics Can Favor Crypto
In the short term, the is growing uncertainty around U.S. politics. Tomorrow, the country will elect a new Congress. The results of this election will have significant consequences for the crypto market and the global economy. In that sense, the Bitcoin price is more likely to trend higher.
A Republican control Congress could favor the Bitcoin price and digital assets in the crypto industry. In contrast, Democrats are perceived as hostile or less inclined to legislate in favor of the nascent industry. On a possible Republican victory, Cumberland wrote:
In the event that Republicans do manage to take back control of the legislative branch of government, it would seem unlikely that they usher in an era of fiscal austerity. Instead, we should expect a lean towards lower taxes, higher stimulus, and easier regulation. Similarly, we should expect a less adversarial environment in Washington for crypto (…).
