Blockchain
Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin is now trading in the $19,000 which has completely destroyed the expectation that the bottom was already marked at $20,000. Despite the digital asset largely deviating from a lot of established trends, it seems it continues to stay true to the fact that it eventually loses more than 80% of its all-time high value before the next bull rally begins.
If so, then it is possible that the market will see lows below $17,000. Now the question becomes what would trigger such a decline in price and it could be easily traced back to the ongoing battle between Binance and FTX.
The market is already feeling the effects of Binance wanting to dump more than $500 worth of FTT, which has triggered a more than 30% decline in the token’s price already. However, as is often the case in the crypto market, it is not localized to just FTT alone. The effects are being felt across other cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin which has lost about $1,000 from its value in the last 24 hours alone.
BTC price falls below $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Will Bitcoin Recover?
A recovery in the bitcoin price is not a debate given that recovery after a price decline is always inevitable. However, a significant recovery from this point is not expected given that bitcoin is yet to reach its bottom. And until this happens, it is likely that bitcoin will not break above $22,000.
There were also significant sell-offs in the market following the increase in price last week. Investors had taken advantage of this to secure some quick short-term gains but the result was the loss of support at $20,000.
For bitcoin, it comes down to the current macro climate due to the high correlation. Until there is settling, it is likely that the digital asset will not see any significant value pump. The disruption from the macro environment and the ongoing issues with Binance and FTX, point to further decline for bitcoin.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
“The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association Will Champion the Sector Across Key Markets”
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The launch of MEA & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) in Abu Dhabi is being seen as a pivotal step forward in the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems.
MEAACBA is a non profit organisation which has cross-industry representation with a focus on education, coordination, and innovation for participants across the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.
Board Chairman, Jehanzeb Awan, said: “MEAACBA will bring the knowledge, connections and gravitas needed to create wide reaching benefits for this highly dynamic and exciting space. We are dedicated to educating the global community and helping all businesses succeed and thrive. This will be delivered by industry experts sharing knowledge through webinars, courses and events. The industry will benefit from the Association as it provides a coordination mechanism between regulators, government agencies, banks, legal, tax and advisory firms to address the most pressing challenges.”
The Association is supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Chairman of the ADGM, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, commented: “Abu Dhabi, and the UAE is a leader in the development of innovative and compliant crypto and blockchain businesses, showing how these can be part of a progressive financial services sector. We are pleased to be able to support MEAACBA which will contribute towards developing this dynamic sector.”
MEAACBA membership is open to all companies and individuals across MEA and Asia that are involved with the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. This includes but is not limited to exchanges, custodians, consulting firms, regulators, technology developers, digital asset traders and NFT/ Metaverse firms.
Board Member Richard Teng, Binance Regional Head of MENA, said: “We have always said that good regulation is good for crypto, and bad regulation will be bad for all the industry. Therefore, we welcome and want to be part of initiatives like MEAACBA which look to address the difficult questions through collaboration and education. The best way forward for our industry is to be inclusive and to build trust with our users.”
www.meaacba.org
- Jehanzeb Awan (Chairman)
- Richard Teng – Regional Head of MENA, Binance
- Stuart Isted – GM, MEA, Crypto.com
- Ola Doudin – CEO & Cofounder, BitOasis
- Basil Al Askari – Co Founder and CEO, MidChains
- Joseph Dallago – CEO and Co-Founder, Rain Financial
- Dapo Ako – MD, J. Awan & Partners
*Source: AETOSWire
Contacts
Habib Bacha
[email protected]
Blockchain
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFi—MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea.
Through this partnership, the two companies will build NFT services in the Web3 blockchain game platform ‘Intella X’ being developed by NEOWIZ. Intella X is designed to distribute the shares of all generated revenue back to the contributors of the ecosystem, exercising the core principles of user ownership in Web3.
MODORI supports the development of NFT marketplaces and NFT launchpads by using its rich NFT operation experience. Providing a user-friendly NFT experience is the core of the partnership, and it is planned to exchange technical know-how so that users can easily enjoy the whole process of purchasing, acquiring, and trading NFTs.
MODORI is a company that helps customers with their blockchain business by providing total solutions such as development, consulting, and investment. MODORI supports blockchain business development such as wallets, marketplaces, launchpads, and DeFi based on its experience in developing and operating various blockchain businesses, and suggesting optimal models by examining customers’ blockchain business models carefully. The company provides a variety of services such as investment, sales and marketing to help businesses grow in the early stages.
MODORI serviced lots of successful cases, such as ELYSIA, a real-world asset tokenization project, ELYFI, a real-world-asset-based defi, and 3space Art, a project that connects digital art with reality. Based on these experiences, MODORI supports both cryptocurrency business and business development that links blockchain and real-world assets.
Contacts
MODORI PLATFORM PTE. LTD.
Emanuel Duro (Global Marketing)
WhatsApp: +82-10-3949-8188
Email: [email protected]
Telegram: @emarketing9
Blockchain
Supply Reaches All-Time High HODLing Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin supply has now reached all-time high HODLing levels, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the crypto.
Bitcoin HODLed Or Lost Coins Metric Has Hit A New ATH
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, investors have been showing some aggressive accumulation behavior recently.
There are a couple of relevant indicators here. The first is the “HODLed or Lost Coins,” which measures the total number of coins that have been sitting dormant on the blockchain. Such coins either belong to the HODLers, or are simply inside wallets that have been lost (hence the name of the metric).
The other indicator is the “HODLer Net Position Change,” which tells us the amount of Bitcoin that is entering or exiting this dormant supply right now.
When the HODLer supply goes up, it means investors have been accumulating more and holding strong onto their coins recently.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in both these Bitcoin indicators over the last couple of years:
The value of the two metrics seems to have been high in recent weeks | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 45, 2022
From the above graph, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin HODLer or Lost Coins supply had a high value just before the 2021 bull run hit in full swing.
After it started, however, the indicator declined as HODLers began to sell for profit. This trend of negative net position change in their supply ran until May 2021, when a reversal occurred.
The investors have been generally holding strong and accumulating more coins since then, as the green net position change shows.
As a result of this accumulation, the Bitcoin HODLer or Lost Coins metric has now reached a new all-time high.
Another way to see this aggressive HODLing behavior is through the “Supply Last Active < 6 Months” indicator, which measures the amount of BTC that has seen some movement within the last six months.
Looks like this metric has declined recently | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 45, 2022
As you can see in the chart, the percentage of the Bitcoin supply last active within the past six months is currently at historical lows.
This means that a huge chunk of the supply has been dormant in recent times, further proving the extreme HODLing that is taking place right now.
Naturally, this kind of investor mentality can be bullish for the price of the crypto in the long term.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.6k, down 4% in the last week.
The value of the crypto plummets down | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Quaritsch Photography on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Blockchain
Among Top Crypto Exchanges, MEXC Ranks First in Crypto Futures Liquidity.
Liquidity in a cryptocurrency exchange is essential for fair price discovery. It further signifies confidence that the exchange commands amongst its users.
MEXC has consistently performed well in this aspect. Even during the worst month in 2022, according to crypto trading volumes, MEXC has outperformed its competitors by huge margins.
Importance of Exchange Liquidity
Exchange liquidity is the sum of trading volumes on an exchange over a certain period. It signifies the number of traders and the total worth of assets transacted in an exchange. A higher number of traders would mean unfair traders cannot manipulate prices.
Further high exchange liquidity means you can buy or sell your assets anytime. This factor is crucial when you instantly need funds to buy better assets or for other personal reasons.
But how to analyze exchange volumes?
You can gauge exchange volumes monthly and daily basis. A good exchange must have consistent trading volumes over the entire month.
Further, the daily trading volumes should also be sufficiently high. We have also chosen the day of Halloween (October 30) for analyzing daily trading volumes because, on a global holiday, people are less likely to trade. The lowest trading volume is expected on this day. If you get good volumes even on this day, it shows that the exchange can be relied upon on any day of the year.
Keeping these things in reference, we found that MEXC ranks consistently in all categories, such as spot trading, derivatives trading, or perpetual futures. We have provided ample data to support this view.
What is MEXC?
MEXC is a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 7 million users and offers multiple cryptocurrency assets on its platform. It is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges that ranks consistently high among top crypto-asset categories such as Spot, Derivatives, ETFs, and Perpetual Futures.
Consistent Volumes Despite Worst Month
Crypto Winter has erased many investors’ wealth. The rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve seem to have negatively affected the inflow of funds into cryptocurrencies. The exchange volumes are also at a year low. October recorded the lowest exchange volumes of about $500 Billion in 2022.
Monthly Volume Data
It is important to note that last year, in October 2021, the total exchange volume was $1.3 Trillion, which was 2.5x times the current exchange volumes. This figure summarizes the extent of damage caused by bear markets.
Furthermore, compared to the previous month, crypto volumes have shrunk by more than 30%. In September 2022, exchanges noted a volume of 733 Billion. In October 2022, we saw this figure further drop to about $510 Billion. The graphics below represent the diminishing monthly volumes since Nov 2021 last year.
Even during this worst month of 2022, i.e., October, MEXC ranked second in several volume rankings, especially in perpetual futures. The exchange reported a nearly $76 Billion trading volume. See the graphical data below.
Over this period of October 2022, MEXC reported a $40.81 Billion derivates trading volume and ranked 8th among all exchanges worldwide.
According to the Spot Volume data, MEXC ranked 5th in October 2022 with $24.02 Billion in volumes and a market dominance of 4%.
Daily Volumes Data on October 30, 2022
Despite this crashing market, the MEXC exchange ranks consistently at the top on a daily basis in spot, margin, and perceptual futures trading volumes. On October 30, the perpetual futures had a daily volume of $9.1 Billion, ranking 4th amongst all global exchanges. Spot volumes ranked MEXC 6th on October 30, 2022, with a daily trading volume of $2.7 Billion.
Conclusion
Exchange liquidity is essential for several reasons, such as getting better prices and the ability to buy and sell at all times. MEXC provides high liquidity and ranks consistently high in trading volumes in Spot, Derivatives, Perpetual Futures, and other categories. Despite the worst month and even a global holiday, the volumes are sufficiently high.
Blockchain
3 Top Altcoins That Defy The Market Retracement- REEF, LINK, VET
- LINK’s price holds strong as price eyes a rally to $12 after breaking out of its long-range accumulation zone.
- REEF’s price continues to trend above key support as price broke out of its downtrend with eyes set for $0.01.
- VET’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Previous weeks saw the price of most altcoins trend higher this has put these 3 top altcoins in the spotlight, considering how the crypto market has been fairing after the market saw its price decline with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) not looking too good as the week has continued to look unprecedented with the current market looking choked with the current issue between Binance and FTX creating a fear of uncertainty and doubt for most traders and investors. (Data from Binance)
3 Top Altcoins – Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,540 and $19,600 respectively. Still, the price of LINK has continued to show strength after breaking out successfully from its downtrend. With the current outlook of LINK, the price of LINK could rally to a region of $12 as things have continued to look strong for LINK’s price.
After having a weekly close above $8, the price of LINK has looked more decent, as the price aims to create more bullish signs that have attracted so much attention in the past few days.
Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.2.
Weekly support for the price of LINK – $8.
Price Analysis Of REEF Protocol On The Daily (1D) Chart
The REEF price remains strong in the daily timeframe as it holds above its critical support at $0.0055, rallying from its daily downtrend and breaking above with good volume.
REEF’s price needs to hold above its $0.005 value, which corresponds to the 50 EMA holding the price of REEF from sell-off, considering how uncertain the market has become of late.
The price of REEF trades at $0.0055 after rejection from a daily high of $0.006 as the price tried to break above this region.
Daily resistance for the REEF price – $0.0065.
Daily support for the REEF price – $0.0051.
3 Top Altcoins- Price Analysis Of Vechain (VET) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The VET price remains strong in the daily timeframe as it holds above its critical support at $0.025 after rallying from a daily low of $0.02, but the price faced resistance to breaking higher in price to a region of $0.03.
The price of VET needs to hold above $0.025 to have more chances of trending higher to a region of $0.03.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
LBank Exchange Will List Byepix (EPIX) On November 10, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will listByepix(EPIX) on November10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theEPIX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC onNovember10, 2022.
As the world’s most exclusive web3-based super-metaverse platform, Byepix (EPIX) is developing its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain, super metaverse protocol, P2E protocol, and metaversification app.Its native token EPIXwill be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC onNovember10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Byepix
Byepix is the most exclusive web3-based all-in-one super-metaverse platform. It’s also a technological laboratory working on its own layer 2 metaverse blockchain to solve scaling, communication, boundary, and incompatibility problems between all metaverse projects.
This layer 2 metaverse blockchain solution is to be merged with its Byepixsuper metaverse protocol, which will be integrated into the Byepix super metaverse application with the goal of connecting all metaverse environments and their users.Byepix’s solutions will make metaverse environments safer, cheaper, faster, and more connected/interconnected, andits web3 protocols will be implemented into VR, AR, and Web XR systems.
In addition to developing the solutions above, Byepix is currently developing other projects to integrate into its game platform and creation platform, including Byepix P2E protocol, a technological solution that allows all existing or new games to be converted to Play-To-Earn within hours, and metaversification application, which will allow users simply to build entire metaverses, games, and all their assets with a couple of clicks.
With a purpose of developing applications and protocols that will bring web3 innovations together for the benefit and comfort of humanity, Byepix provides a new reality, a new vision, a world of meaning, and cooperation; provides infrastructure and interaction possibilities for cultural, intellectual, and economic production; solutions to modern technology to make it safer, more supportive, and more connected for humanity by creating, developing, and using different advanced technologies simultaneously and in an integrated manner.
About EPIX Token
EPIX is the native token of Byepix which will operate as the center of all Byepix platforms and the entire virtual reality-metaverse. It will be used to reward user participation in future bounty hunting, referrals, and other programs, and is required for NFT issuance, staking, auction, trading and more.EPIX token holders can also vote on platform parameters to drive project economics and developments.
Based on BEP-20, EPIX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), of which 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for marketing and listings, 5% is provided for private sale, 20% goes into galactic economy fund, 30% is allocated for GameFi, staking, and rewards, 3% is provided for presale, 10% is provided for ICO sale, 2% is provided for DEX liquidity, 5% is provided for IEO/IDO sale, and the remaining 5% is allocated to partners and foundation.
The EPIX tokenwill be listed on LBank Exchangeat 13:00 UTC on November10, 2022, investorswho are interested intheByepixinvestment can easily buy and sellEPIXtokenon LBank Exchange by then. The listing ofEPIXtokenon LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about EPIX Token:
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Community &Social Media:
Contact Details:
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
