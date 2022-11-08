Connect with us

Blockchain

BitNile Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

BitNile Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #BTC—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today announced that on November 2, 2022, it had received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Specifically, the Letter informed the Company that the Exchange has determined that the shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, the Company’s continued listing is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split of the Shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 2, 2023.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

Contacts

BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235

BitNile Holdings Obtains $18.9 Million in Secured Debt Financing

BitNile Holdings Obtains $18.9 Million in Secured Debt Financing
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #AultCompany—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) announced today that it and certain of its subsidiaries have borrowed $18.9 million of principal amount of term loans (the “Loans”) from a group of institutional investors (the “Financing”). The Loans mature in 18 months, which may be extended to 24 months, accrue interest at the rate of 8.5% per annum and are secured by certain assets of the Company and various subsidiaries. Starting in January 2023, the lenders have the right to require the Company to make monthly payments of $0.6 million, which will increase to $1.1 million in November 2023. The Loans were issued with an original issue discount of $1.89 million.

The lenders received warrants to purchase approximately 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable for four years at $0.45 per share and warrants to purchase another approximately 4.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable for four years at $0.75 per share, subject to adjustment.

The Loans are guaranteed by Ault Lending, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, Ault & Company, Inc., an affiliate of the Company, as well as Milton C. Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Ault & Company, Inc.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used for the purchase of a private aircraft, to be used for business and charter services, and for general working capital purposes.

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.BitNile.com.

Contacts

 [email protected] or 1-888-753-2235

Dogecoin retest support $0.1; Here Is why Doge Army Must Defend This Region

Dogecoin
  •  DOGE’s price needs to stay above $0.1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $0.15.
  •  DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support of $0.1 as the hopes of rallying higher continue to dwindle. 
  • DOGE’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Previous weeks saw the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) rally with so much bullish sentiment creating more euphoria for a bull run as the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied with over 150% gain in less than 7 days as many anticipated the rally to a region of $0.2. The sentiment surrounding the crypto market is not encouraging, as the week has been filled with less bullish sentiment. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, but the new week holds mixed feelings. (Data from Binance)

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.

The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,540 and $19,600 respectively with the price of DOGE finding itself in a somewhat similar position after the price was rejected from the region of $0.15 after rallying from its weekly low of $0.05.

After having a weekly close below $0.13, the price of DOGE has struggled to replicate the bullish sentiment it had, rallying to a weekly high of $0.15 after a long period with expectations high for a rally back to its weekly high. 

The price of DOGE needs to hold above $0.1 for the price to have a chance of a rally to the region of $0.15 and possibly to a high of $0.2; if the price of DOGE fails to hold $0.1, we could see price retesting weekly support of $0.075. 

Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.15.

Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $1-$0.075.

Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily DOGE Price Chart | Source: DOGEUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continues to look strong as it holds above its critical support at $0.1 after facing rejection as the price rallied to a region of $0.15. 

The price of DOGE trades at $0.1 after rejection from a daily high of $0.15, suffering a minor setback in the price of DOGE to trend higher; the price trades above the 50 and 200 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for DOGE’s price is possible if the price of DOGE rallies away key support zone that can be broken giving room for bears to take over the market.

Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.15.

Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.1.

Featured Image From Insidebitcoin, Charts From Tradingview

MarketAcross Picked As Global Media Partner For Future Of Crypto Summit

MarketAcross Picked As Global Media Partner For Future Of Crypto Summit
  • MarketAcross is a global media partner for Benzinga’s Future of Crypto conference.
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club members joined a unique panel to advance their brand.

Benzinga which seeks to spotlight the wider cryptocurrency sector, including DeFi and NFTs hosted the Future of Crypto conference. The leading blockchain public relations (PR) and marketing agency, MarketAcross, is the official global media partner for the conference.

The first edition of The Future of Crypto conference will be held on December 7, 2022, at Pier Sixty in New York City, the largest waterfront venue in Manhattan. The Dapper Labs team, Anthony Scaramucci, and Kevin O’Leary are among the speakers who have been confirmed. Additionally, a special panel that features members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) will discuss how they intend to advance the label.

What MarketAcross is Holding?

MarketAcross can increase awareness of the Future of Crypto Events by utilizing its marketing and PR capabilities through the strategic relationship. Additionally, MarketAcross would provide speakers for the Future of Crypto conference to attract their intended audience.

MarketAcross is one of the leading blockchain PR and marketing companies in the world and it offers an entire end-to-end marketing solution to blockchain companies. In addition, many of the prominent cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain startups have benefited from MarketAcross. Also, it assists Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro in building its brands in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. 

Moreover, MarketAcross has been picked by AIBC Europe as its primary global media partner for the upcoming conference in Malta, which will be held from November 14-18, 2022.

Ambire x swappin.gifts Partnership Offers Crypto Users Real World Goods & Services

Ambire x swappin.gifts Partnership Offers Crypto Users Real World Goods & Services
The swappin.gifts app is now accessible directly through the Ambire Wallet dApp Catalog as part of the newest plug-in integration and collaboration that Ambire Wallet has developed. With its primary emphasis on enhancing the cryptocurrency user experience, Ambire is the first open-source, self-custodial smart contract wallet.

There will be a special crypto-prize contest for Ambire users as part of the release celebration. Promotional activities will be held between Thursday, the 3rd, and the 17th of November, 2022. 

Plug-in Collaborations for Web3 

The partnership of these two Web3 products is a logical next step for Ambire Wallet, which just last fall introduced a plug-in mechanism and a catalogue of decentralized applications. This made the smart contract wallet an instant Web3 portal, complete with a curated selection of widely used dApps that can be accessed and used on a total of twelve EVM chains directly from the dashboard.

1667914187 106 Ambire X Swappingifts Partnership Offers Crypto Users Real World Goods
swappin.gifts in the Ambire dApp catalog

With coverage in over 40 countries and compatibility for thousands of cryptocurrencies across various blockchains, swappin.gifts is an intuitive solution created by industry professionals that enable users to buy from a selection of thousands of different gift cards. Based on Web3 and decentralized settlement rails, swappin.gifts is a fresh and game-changing off-ramp solution.

By integrating the swappin.gifts dApp in the Ambire Wallet Catalog, the two companies have formed a collaboration that expands cryptocurrency to real-life goods and services. By exchanging their cryptocurrency assets for gift cards (vouchers), users can now choose and buy experiences that blend the real and digital worlds without leaving the comfort of their Ambire Wallet dashboards.

There will also be a two-week-long promotional event where Ambire users may enter to win $1,000 USD worth of cryptocurrency with the debut of the integration. Winners will be selected at random by lucky draw from among numerous reward levels.

Here you may discover more about the promotion and how to take part.

Chainlink (LINK) Rejected At $9.20 But Picks Up Steam

Chainlink (LINK) Rejected At $9.20 But Picks Up Steam
While the broader crypto market is currently trying to recover from the shock surrounding FTX and the accompanying fears of a contagion effect, Chainlink has recorded the highest price increase within the top-100 by market cap within the last 24 hours.

At press time, the LINK price was up 6.2% from the previous day, trading at $8.71. Over the past seven days, Chainlink has even posting a whopping plus of around 13%. Trading volume has grown to $1.435 billion in the last 24 hours, up 161% from the previous day.

According to on-chain analysis service Santiment, the LINK price has risen to just above $9.20 for the first time since August 13, a 3-month high despite very volatile markets. The data aggregator believes the reason for the surge is the large volume of active LINK addresses for the past 5 weeks.

Chainlink active addresses surging for the last five weeks. Source: Santiment

Chainlink (LINK) Showing Strength

Back on October 30, Santiment wrote that whales “got pretty active this weekend” after the LINK price cracked the $8 mark a couple of times. Santiment wrote:

Saturday saw 33 different $LINK transactions exceeding a value of $1 million. This was the highest whale activity day since June 27th.

By the end of October, the number of wallets with more than 100,000 LINK aka whales has increased to 459. This is the highest level since 2017.

A look at the 1-day chart reveals that Chainlink (LINK) stopped just shy of the important $9.53 level today. LINK broke through this level to the downside on May 09. In the 1-day chart, the price bounced off this mark for the third time over the last six months.

At the current level, LINK is trading well above the 100- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). In addition, the LINK/USD pair is about to form a golden cross, which is often a bullish technical sign. It is formed whenever the chart’s 50-day moving average line crosses the 200-day moving average line from the bottom to the top.

The RSI is neutral at 63. If LINK manages to punch through the key $9.53 level in the next few days, the next major resistance could be in the $12.30 region.

Chainlink Link Usd
Chainlink rejected at the $9.50 region. Source: TradingView

Anonymous trader Kaleo with 500,000 followers noted, “The accumulation base for the $LINK USD chart is so clean – though I attribute the HTF resistance breakout to BTC moving more than anything else, I still wouldn’t fade it. Those type of moves are typically the precursors to the BTC pair outpacing.”

The popular analyst also says that LINK/BTC has bounced back off higher time frame support, suggesting that LINK will outperform Bitcoin over the upcoming weeks.

Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO

Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Los Angeles, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire

Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market to DeSo, the leader in blockchain technology for creator content.

Key Takeaways

  • Salil Shah, former Meta, and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised $200 million from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, CAA, and Coinbase.
  • The announcement comes in the wake of two consecutive months of over 120% Month over Month growth for the platform.
  • Shah’s motivation for joining stems from his belief that DeSo has the potential to transform the creator economy.

After years spent developing the category-defining technology powering its infrastructure, Sequoia-backed DeSo is hiring Salil Shah, a seasoned executive with experience at Meta and Pinterest, to scale the business.

As the only layer-1 blockchain capable of powering content-rich social applications, and with over $200 million in funding from Sequoia, Andreesen Horowitz, Coinbase, CAA, and others, DeSo was already well-positioned for success.

Now, with an experienced senior executive like Shah in place, DeSo can accelerate its mission to re-imagine the creator economy and expand the scope of web3 from solely financial applications to creator-focused social applications and much more.

“Empowering and supporting creators is a mission I’m deeply passionate about,” Shah says. Shah mentions that DeSo has built the first blockchain platform that allows social content to be stored directly on-chain, giving creators more ownership, the ability to engage with fans across platforms, and the opportunity to build direct financial relationships with fans.

“I’m excited to join this incredible team and partner with Nader to build the business as the industry moves towards the next phase of the creator internet, powered by web3,” he continues.

Shah joins Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo, and will complement Nader’s deep technical expertise with his extensive business experience as a senior executive and business leader.

Leading an Emerging Category

Shah joins as the emerging category of “decentralized social” is starting to show signs of early growth, with DeSo recently hitting 120% month-over-month growth (following 160% growth the previous month).

“This growth is being driven by DeSo’s ecosystem of hundreds of third-party apps, which are now starting to find retention,” says Al-Naji. For example, Diamond and Desofy have earned creators over $20 million in their early days off of novel monetization primitives like social tipping, social NFTs, and social tokens.

Meanwhile, tools like OpenProsper, a social block explorer, give unparalleled insight into the ecosystem. And other novel apps like Pearl, a web3 Instagram, NFTz, a decentralized NFT marketplace, and DAODAO, a social Kickstarter-like fundraising tool, are launching and maturing.

“We’re seeing a flywheel start to form,” says Al-Naji. “Now that we have a seed of users and content, developers are building apps like never before, which grows usage and content even more in a virtuous cycle.”

DeSo was recently listed on Coinbase, and its mission of reimagining the creator economy has never been more relevant, with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey recently proclaiming that Twitter should be “an open-source protocol,” and the recent purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk.

About DeSo

DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. The DeSo mission is to decentralize social media the same way Bitcoin and Ethereum decentralized finance. 

You can learn more about DeSo and claim your username on deso.com.

Contact

Arash Ghaemi
DeSo Foundation
[email protected]

