Block winner Omar is brother of viral soccer star Zakir Slaimankhel launched Qantas Bali flight
Block winner and overnight millionaire Omar Slaimankhel is the older brother of the soccer star who was kicked off a Qantas flight from Bali after clashing with flight attendants last month.
Omar Slaimankhel and Oz Malik were crowned the winners on the biting final episode of The Block on Sunday night – selling their property for $5,666,666 and clinching a record $1.6 million prize.
However, Omar hasn’t been the only Slaimankhel sibling to make headlines lately – his younger brother Zakir having recently gone viral over his heated exchange with flight attendants who he claimed had been rude. with his wife.
Zakir posted a photo with his millionaire brother in Melbourne on Sunday as family and friends gathered to celebrate the former NRL star’s massive victory.
Zakir (right) posted a picture with his brother Omar (left) in Melbourne as The Block winner spent the weekend celebrating his record earnings with family and friends
The Slaimankhel brothers have found themselves in the headlines for the past few weeks, but for very different reasons (Zakir is pictured on the left, Omar is pictured on the right)
Weeks earlier, Zakir found himself in hot water after a video of him asking airline staff to apologize to his wife went viral on TikTok.
The 27-year-old has accused flight attendants of being ‘very rude’ and ‘condescending’ to his family after boarding a Qantas flight from Bali to Sydney last month.
He claimed an unidentified staff member told his wife she called his hijab a ‘head thing’ while she was changing their son’s diaper, and that she ‘blocked the toilet doors to open safely” as she waited in line.
The situation escalated when police escorted the family off the plane before departure, with Qantas banning them from traveling with the airline again.
In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, the airline claimed the couple were kicked off the plane for swearing and being “verbally abusive” to staff.
“Our staff also deny making any inappropriate comments regarding passenger attire,” a Qantas spokeswoman said.
“This was supported by other passengers who witnessed the interactions.”
In now-viral footage of the tense altercation captured by a passenger on the flight to Sydney, Mr Slaimankhel is heard demanding an apology from flight attendants.
Zakir was pictured hanging out in Melbourne to celebrate his brother’s win
Zakir accused flight attendants of being “very rude” and “condescending” to his family after he boarded a Qantas flight from Bali to Sydney last month.
“Tell them to come and apologize. I’m telling you right now you’re being rude, and that’s f****** disgusting,’ he told a flight attendant.
“They made her cry, and she’s crying because they were rude to her with a newborn, sorry,” the man said.
“You get mad at my wife because both of them (their kids) are double teething. Tell them to come apologize now. It’s so disgusting what they did to her.
On Sunday, Zakir’s brother Omar left The Block as a millionaire after his house was sold to IT entrepreneur Danny Wallis for the eye-watering sum of $5,666,666.
However, his victory sparked controversy, with some accusing another man at the auction of being a “dummy bidder” used to drive up the price of the house.
Bidder, Adrian Portelli, arrived in a flashy yellow Lamborghini and was captured by Omar and Oz, along with winning auctioneer, Tom Panos.
Competitors dismissed the claims of a fictitious bidder as “disappointing”.
A photo of Zakir on the golf course in front of Omar’s winning house was posted on Instagram
“It’s a shame that Oz and I did so well and we’re here to justify our victory a day after the auction, that’s all I worry about – which a lot of people are going to hate, but that’s what’s going on,” Omar told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.
He denied claims that the pair were close friends with Portelli beforehand and he deliberately opened the auction at $4.5 million, well above the reserve price.
“Oz and I met with our agents a bit and they mentioned that we need to contact all of our networks and see who could potentially come to the house and take a look,” he explained.
“We contacted a mutual friend (Portelli) who said he might be enthusiastic. He watched the show. He saw our house and he absolutely loved it when he came to see it a few weeks ago.
Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Monday, Omar said he was ‘disappointed’ that viewers accused him and Oz of using a ‘dummy bidder’ and revealed the truth of the story of the pair with Portelli.
Portelli also hit back at claims he was a “dummy bidder” and insisted he was a “genuine buyer”.
“To anyone questioning the legitimacy of the auction, I was a genuine buyer with every intention of buying this property,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Nobody is responsible for what happened. It’s an auction. Believe it or not, but if you have two people who really want the property, a bidding war will start.
He continued: I am happy to show my bank account to anyone who suggests these were bogus offers.
Ravens elevate WR DeSean Jackson for 2022 debut vs. Saints
The Ravens elevated practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, calling on the 35-year-old to help an injury-depleted group.
With top wide receiver Rashod Bateman lost for the season and placed on injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc (foot) injury, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Jackson was “probably ready” to make his 2022 debut. The Ravens on Monday could also be without Demarcus Robinson (15 catches for 140 yards this season), who missed time in practice last week with a groin injury.
Jackson, a free agent all offseason, joined the Ravens’ practice squad in mid-October. He was not on the team’s game-day roster for its recent wins over the Cleveland Browns or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“If I get the call, for sure, I’ll be ready,” Jackson said Thursday. “It’s not my decision. I’m just here taking it day by day getting ready, getting my shape and my body in the best position to go out there and be productive.”
Jackson had 20 catches on 34 targets for 454 yards and two touchdowns last season in 16 combined games with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He would be the oldest NFL wide receiver to be targeted in a game this season.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be missing not only Bateman against New Orleans but also All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder), has said he’s excited to see what the three-time Pro Bowl selection can do on the field.
“He’s just floating, and it looks so smooth,” Jackson said Thursday. “Anytime I just throw him the ball, it just falls into his hands. He’s still the same DeSean to me, from what I grew up seeing. We’re just going to have to see when he gets on that field.”
Third-year practice squad wide receiver Binjimen Victor, who was also elevated, will make his NFL debut.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s top donors are sounding the alarm over the surge of GOP nominee Lee Zeldin
Follow CNBC’s live blog covering Monday’s campaigns before the November 8 midterm elections.
Some of New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s top backers are privately freaking out over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin’s recent surge in the polls before Tuesday’s midterms, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Republican, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has edged closer to Hochul’s double-digit lead in recent weeks, prompting companies that back Hochul to push her to change tack, according to these people.
By early October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from multiple polls. RealClearPolitics, which looked at several polls taken in the last half of October, showed Zeldin closing in on Hochul, who was up six percentage points on average. A mid-October Quinnipiac poll showed an even smaller lead for Hochul, who trailed Zeldin by just four points at the time.
Many people who discussed these conversations with Hochul did so on condition of anonymity so they could speak freely about the private conversations. A spokesperson for Hochul’s campaign did not return a request for comment.
Business leaders encouraged Hochul in private meetings, including one with top real estate executives in late October in New York, to walk away from the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and other social issues. Instead, they advised her to show how she would fight inflation and a recent rise in crime in the city, people familiar with the conversations explained.
Other donors have tried to convince her to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is blamed, often by Republicans, for the rise in crime in the city, these people said. Hochul has hinted that she has no intention of removing Bragg, a fellow Democrat, from office because she says he is a duly elected lawmaker.
As Zeldin has surged in the polls, boosted by support from outside groups, Hochul itself has been appealing to wealthy donors for additional contributions in recent weeks, some of those people said. Data from AdImpact shows that last week, Hochul and his allies spent just over $5.2 million on TV, radio and digital ads, while Zeldin and the groups that support him invested $8.3 million. dollars during the same period.
New York businessman Bernard Schwartz gave just over $69,000 to Hochul’s gubernatorial campaign last year, according to state campaign finance records. He told CNBC he was concerned about Zeldin’s growing popularity, noting that others have privately encouraged Hochul to focus more on saving. While she made that change, he said he wasn’t sure it was enough to solidify her victory.
“I’m worried,” Schwartz said when asked about Zeldin’s comeback in the polls. “She changed her strategy, but she was informed that the voter was more concerned about the economy and less concerned about crime. I’m not so sure that message is projected by Democrats because the economy should be a strong point for Democrats,” he said.
While inflation rose 0.4% in September, nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 last month. The unemployment rate climbed to 3.7%.
A Democratic adviser, who counts many of Hochul’s donors among his clients, said he suffered from “PTSD” as he saw Zeldin moving closer to Hochul in the polls. He compared Zeldin’s push to Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the New York-based business lobby group Partnership for New York City, said Hochul was “too ambivalent about crime other than gun control” to argue. many business leaders.
The encouragement to focus more on the economy and crime as the polls tighten seems to have had an impact on Hochul’s message. At a private fundraiser on Wall Street last Tuesday, Hochul addressed these general topics in front of more than 100 people in attendance, an attendee told CNBC. The dinner took place at Manhatta, a restaurant on the 60th floor of the 28 Liberty St. Tower in the Financial District, this person said. Tickets for a table at the event reached $50,000, the attendee explained.
Another suggestion from donors to Hochul was to fire Bragg in order to show voters that she seeks to tackle crime in the state, some of those people said. Crime in the Big Apple has climbed 5.9% year over year, according to an October report from the New York Police Department.
Bragg has been criticized, often by GOP officials, for rising crime in New York. Bragg, a Democrat, was elected DA of Manhattan in 2021 for a four-year term. He has investigated Trump’s company, Trump Org., and plans to call former CFO Allen Weisselberg to testify against his former employer.
During an October debate between Hochul and Zeldin, the governor pushed back on the idea of firing Bragg and suggested that it was up to voters to decide his fate. Zeldin said during the debate that his first move if he became governor was to remove Bragg from office.
Hochul told Zeldin at the time “you can’t expel someone who is duly elected”.
Tia Mowry Says She Divorced Her Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict And Left Her 2 Kids So She Can Live Her ‘Authentic Life’
Tia Mowry is the latest advocate for ‘do whatever you want no matter the outcome. And she led by example by sabotaging her 12 years of marriage and kids for some sh-tty authentic life. Apparently, she’s been faking it all this while, and we have yet to see the authentic Tia, in otherwise the heartless… Read More »Tia Mowry Says She Divorced Her Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict And Left Her 2 Kids So She Can Live Her ‘Authentic Life’
Giants’ Xavier McKinney out at least four weeks with hand injury from ATV accident
A bye week accident is forcing Giants safety Xavier McKinney to say goodbye to the team’s next four games, at least.
McKinney said on Twitter Monday that he injured his hand while riding ATVs in Cabo during the team’s Week 9 bye. Then the Giants placed McKinney on their reserve/non-football injury list.
That means he won’t be eligible to play again until at least Dec. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will definitely miss games against the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) and Washington Commanders.
“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote.
The third-year safety is the team’s defensive play caller. He said the injury happened on “a guided sight-seeing tour.” He estimated he would only miss “a few weeks,” but the Giants ruled him out for at least four with the non-football injury designation.
The injury snaps McKinney’s NFL-high 1,424 consecutive snap streak for defensive players dating back to Week 3 of 2021, according to the NFL’s NextGenStats.
He was the only player to play all 506 snaps through eight games for Wink Martindale’s Giants defense this season.
Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun (978 consecutive snaps) now holds the longest streak among defensive players in the league.
Losing McKinney, a second round pick out of Alabama in 2020, is a major blow for Brian Daboll’s Giants (6-2).
They will host the lowly Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday coming off a loss to the Seahawks in Seattle prior to the bye.
It is possible safety Julian Love could take over defensive play calling duties in McKinney’s absence.
That would come after the Daily News’ report last week that the Giants and Love’s representatives have discussed a contract extension.
Meanwhile, the Giants also put defensive tackle Nick Williams (biceps) on injured reserve on Monday. He suffered the injury in the team’s Week 8 loss at Seattle. He’s been valuable on the interior, with 15 tackles and two passes defended.
Williams tore the biceps, per ESPN. That’s an injury that typically ends a player’s season.
Pink shares how her “messy life” inspires her relatable music
Raise your glass to this candid response
Pink shared what makes her music so full of raw emotion, explaining that she doesn’t have to look far beyond her everyday life for inspiration.
“I’m messy and I live a messy life,” she exclusively told E! News at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5. “I have so much inspiration.”
Pink added, “It looks like it’s all together, but here there’s a storm brewing.”
This “messy life” may just be the creative juices responsible for giving the world hits like “Family Portrait,” “Please Don’t Leave Me,” and “Just Give Me a Reason.” And it turns out there are other sources of inspiration that have helped make Pink’s discography what it is today, like the people she looks up to, including another legend. Dolly Parton.
As Pink explained to E! News in the Nov. 5 interview, Dolly’s work ethic is something to note.
Column: NBA takes Election Day off to encourage people to vote — and we all know exactly what’s at stake
The NBA is taking the day off Tuesday to remind citizens to vote.
It’s the first time the league specifically has avoided scheduling games on Election Day, a decision it said “came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.”
All 30 teams were scheduled to play Monday, including the Chicago Bulls hosting the Toronto Raptors at the United Center.
Encouraging people to vote is a laudable idea, though some of us probably could use a little escape Tuesday night from the vote counting, analysis of voting trends and speeches from the winners, losers and election deniers. Like an NBA game, only the final score matters.
It’s also fine to stress the importance of voting, but at this point anyone who doesn’t understand the possible ramifications of the 2022 midterm elections isn’t going to change their mind and vote because the NBA is closing shop for a day. And no one really needs another reminder that Tuesday is Election Day, unless they’ve been living in a cave without Wi-Fi the last six months and have been able to avoid the nonstop political ads informing us the opponent is either “too extreme” or “too radical” to hold office.
Politics and sports aren’t supposed to mix, but the NBA took this unprecedented step while making sure not to take sides, knowing it’s not good business to align itself with one party or the other. You can probably guess that most NBA owners are voting one way and most players are voting the other way. But that’s not what the league wants to talk about. It wants to keep every fan happy and buying jerseys, shoes and other NBA merchandise, no matter their political leanings.
The most famous example of nonpartisanship was revealed back in 1995, when former Tribune columnist Sam Smith’s book ”Second Coming” included an anecdote about Bulls star Michael Jordan’s reluctance to back a Democratic candidate in the 1990 North Carolina Senate race.
“He wasn’t into politics, he explained, didn’t really know the issues,” Smith wrote of Jordan. “And, as he later told a friend, ‘Republicans buy shoes, too.’”
That quote, often paraphrased as “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” took on a life of its own. Jordan drew some criticism for avoiding important issues of the day in order to sell his Nike brand, though he later insisted in “The Last Dance” that he made the remark “in jest” on a bus ride with Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen.
“I do commend Muhammad Ali for standing up for what he believed in,” Jordan said in the documentary. “But I never thought of myself as an activist. I thought of myself as a basketball player. I wasn’t a politician when I was playing my sport. I was focused on my craft. Was that selfish? Probably. But that was my energy. That’s where my energy was.”
Some current NBA stars no longer are reluctant to speak up, no matter the reaction to their political beliefs.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in 2020 filmed a video for the Lincoln Project encouraging people to vote. He wasn’t worried about his shoe revenue, as evidenced by his final remark: “Vote for Joe (Biden). Your future is depending on it.”
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who wore a “Vote or die!” T-shirt on the court in 2020, has been at the forefront of activism among NBA players.
James in 2021 led a group of prominent athletes in forming a voting rights advocacy group called “More Than a Vote” with the goal of mobilizing Black voters in local elections.
“This isn’t the time to put your feet up,” James said in an ad. “Or to think posting hashtags and black squares is enough. Because for us, this was never about one election.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is also unafraid of speaking his mind, and after the Uvalde school shootings last May he strongly criticized Republican senators for not acting on a bipartisan bill the House had passed calling for stronger background checks for gun purchases.
“We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want,” Kerr said at a news conference that went viral. “They won’t vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power. … It’s pathetic.”
Another NBA coaching legend who wears his politics on his sleeve and doesn’t mind letting everyone know exactly where he stands is San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, an unapologetic liberal who in 2020 called former President Donald Trump a “deranged idiot” and a “coward.”
During a news conference before taking on the Bulls at the United Center last February, Popovich launched into a tirade about Republicans in Texas trying to ban books. When someone asked if he felt democracy was in danger, Popovich replied: “Of course. I think we’re in big trouble. Big trouble.”
Popovich proceeded to castigate Trump, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in another extended rant on their need for “power.”
“There are no policies,” he said. “It’s all about fear, and they’re willing to scuttle democracy because they’re foolish enough to think they get it back, just like that.”
After he finally came up for air, Popovich said: “I think I’m going to stop now. This is way more fun than the game.”
I thought of Popovich’s speech Monday morning when I dropped off my mail-in ballot at a library on North Lincoln Avenue and saw a line snaking around the block at the early voting location.
Seems like the NBA didn’t need to send a message telling us to vote.
Everyone knows exactly what is at stake.
