Block winner Omar is brother of viral soccer star Zakir Slaimankhel launched Qantas Bali flight

Block winner and overnight millionaire Omar Slaimankhel is the older brother of the soccer star who was kicked off a Qantas flight from Bali after clashing with flight attendants last month.

Omar Slaimankhel and Oz Malik were crowned the winners on the biting final episode of The Block on Sunday night – selling their property for $5,666,666 and clinching a record $1.6 million prize.

However, Omar hasn’t been the only Slaimankhel sibling to make headlines lately – his younger brother Zakir having recently gone viral over his heated exchange with flight attendants who he claimed had been rude. with his wife.

Zakir posted a photo with his millionaire brother in Melbourne on Sunday as family and friends gathered to celebrate the former NRL star’s massive victory.

Zakir (right) posted a picture with his brother Omar (left) in Melbourne as The Block winner spent the weekend celebrating his record earnings with family and friends

The Slaimankhel brothers have found themselves in the headlines for the past few weeks, but for very different reasons (Zakir is pictured on the left, Omar is pictured on the right)

Weeks earlier, Zakir found himself in hot water after a video of him asking airline staff to apologize to his wife went viral on TikTok.

The 27-year-old has accused flight attendants of being ‘very rude’ and ‘condescending’ to his family after boarding a Qantas flight from Bali to Sydney last month.

He claimed an unidentified staff member told his wife she called his hijab a ‘head thing’ while she was changing their son’s diaper, and that she ‘blocked the toilet doors to open safely” as she waited in line.

The situation escalated when police escorted the family off the plane before departure, with Qantas banning them from traveling with the airline again.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, the airline claimed the couple were kicked off the plane for swearing and being “verbally abusive” to staff.

“Our staff also deny making any inappropriate comments regarding passenger attire,” a Qantas spokeswoman said.

“This was supported by other passengers who witnessed the interactions.”

In now-viral footage of the tense altercation captured by a passenger on the flight to Sydney, Mr Slaimankhel is heard demanding an apology from flight attendants.

Zakir was pictured hanging out in Melbourne to celebrate his brother’s win

Zakir accused flight attendants of being “very rude” and “condescending” to his family after he boarded a Qantas flight from Bali to Sydney last month.

“Tell them to come and apologize. I’m telling you right now you’re being rude, and that’s f****** disgusting,’ he told a flight attendant.

“They made her cry, and she’s crying because they were rude to her with a newborn, sorry,” the man said.

“You get mad at my wife because both of them (their kids) are double teething. Tell them to come apologize now. It’s so disgusting what they did to her.

On Sunday, Zakir’s brother Omar left The Block as a millionaire after his house was sold to IT entrepreneur Danny Wallis for the eye-watering sum of $5,666,666.

However, his victory sparked controversy, with some accusing another man at the auction of being a “dummy bidder” used to drive up the price of the house.

Bidder, Adrian Portelli, arrived in a flashy yellow Lamborghini and was captured by Omar and Oz, along with winning auctioneer, Tom Panos.

Competitors dismissed the claims of a fictitious bidder as “disappointing”.

A photo of Zakir on the golf course in front of Omar’s winning house was posted on Instagram

“It’s a shame that Oz and I did so well and we’re here to justify our victory a day after the auction, that’s all I worry about – which a lot of people are going to hate, but that’s what’s going on,” Omar told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.

He denied claims that the pair were close friends with Portelli beforehand and he deliberately opened the auction at $4.5 million, well above the reserve price.

“Oz and I met with our agents a bit and they mentioned that we need to contact all of our networks and see who could potentially come to the house and take a look,” he explained.

“We contacted a mutual friend (Portelli) who said he might be enthusiastic. He watched the show. He saw our house and he absolutely loved it when he came to see it a few weeks ago.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Monday, Omar said he was ‘disappointed’ that viewers accused him and Oz of using a ‘dummy bidder’ and revealed the truth of the story of the pair with Portelli.

Portelli also hit back at claims he was a “dummy bidder” and insisted he was a “genuine buyer”.

“To anyone questioning the legitimacy of the auction, I was a genuine buyer with every intention of buying this property,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Nobody is responsible for what happened. It’s an auction. Believe it or not, but if you have two people who really want the property, a bidding war will start.

He continued: I am happy to show my bank account to anyone who suggests these were bogus offers.