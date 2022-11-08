MEXICO CITY — The murder of a young woman in Mexico City prompted accusations on Monday that authorities in a neighboring state intentionally botched her autopsy to cover up the killer.
Botched autopsy of Mexico murder leads to cover-up charge
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum claimed the state prosecutor of Morelos, just south of the capital, had ties to the woman’s alleged killer, though she declined to describe their alleged ties.
“It is clear that the Morelos State Attorney attempted to cover up a woman’s killer because of her connection to the killer,” Sheinbaum said.
The woman’s body was found last week in Morelos, so authorities first investigated.
Morelos State Attorney Uriel Carmona said a state forensic examination showed López had choked on her own vomit as a result of poisoning. But Mexico City officials said Sunday they had evidence she was killed in the capital.
Carmona’s office has not commented on Sheinbaum’s accusation that the autopsy was botched or that it was part of a cover-up.
On Sunday, Mexico City prosecutor Ernestina Godoy said a new autopsy by Mexico City experts found “several injuries caused by beatings” on López’s body and listed the cause of death as “multiple trauma.”
López was found dead on the side of a road last week in the state of Morelos, home to the city of Cuernavaca, a frequent weekend getaway for Mexico City residents. She had disappeared after visiting a restaurant with the suspect and his girlfriend and then visiting his apartment, authorities in Mexico City said.
On Monday, Sheinbaum showed an image from the building’s security cameras that allegedly showed the suspect walking through a basement garage with the lifeless body of a woman on his shoulder.
The suspect, who was apparently a friend of the victim, surrendered to prosecutors in the northern city of Monterrey on Monday and said he was innocent of the murder. His girlfriend was arrested in Mexico.
Some saw suggestions of police incompetence from the start. López disappeared from a trendy neighborhood in central Mexico City on October 30. Her body was only found a few days later, when cyclists discovered her on a path that leads from Mexico City to Morelos.
His body was only identified by relatives because the cyclists took photos of the victim’s tattoos and posted them online in an attempt to identify him.
On Monday, dozens of women and their supporters marched through downtown Mexico City demanding justice in the López case.
“We feel furious, helpless, above all mad,” said Omar Rodríguez Díaz, the victim’s brother. “They treat us like garbage and it’s sad.”
“We want justice to be done and for prosecutor Uriel Carmona to pay the consequences of his comments. He made fun of Mexico and all women,” Rodríguez Díaz said.
Sheinbaum is seen as a leading candidate to replace President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the 2024 elections. Monday’s row sets up a dispute with the governor of the state of Morelos, who is an ally of López Obrador but not a member of his Morena party.
Mexico City has its own problems with the murders of women. A young woman, Lidia Gabriela, apparently jumped out of a taxi and died on a street in Mexico City on Wednesday. Witnesses said Gabriela thought the taxi driver was trying to kidnap her, so she jumped out of the vehicle.
The state of Morelos has also had a particularly bad string of murders of women.
On Friday, the bodies of five women were found in the Morelos town of Cuautla, just south of Mexico City. The bodies were found in two different locations in the city, known as a weekend getaway for Mexico City residents.
The Morelos state attorney said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute. Carmona said the bodies were found near a handwritten sign of the type often used by drug gangs.
Orioles phenom Adley Rutschman named AL Rookie of the Year finalist
As many of the young players who trailed him for the status of the game’s top prospect began the season in the majors, Adley Rutschman was forced to wait.
But nearly eight months after suffering a right tricep strain that delayed his major league debut, the Orioles’ catcher more than managed to catch up to that group. The 24-year-old was named a finalist for American League Rookie of the Year on Monday.
He’s nominated alongside Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez — the presumptive favorite — and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, Rutschman’s college teammate at Oregon State. Both made their team’s season-opening rosters.
The final ordering of Rutschman, Rodríguez and Kwan is significant not only for determining who’s named AL Rookie of the Year. Because of his spring training injury, Rutschman did not spend enough days in the majors to earn a full year of service time and is thus not eligible for free agency until after the 2028 season.
But the league’s new collective bargaining agreement provides a year of service time to players who finish in the top two of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s voting, meaning Rutschman would instead become a free agent after 2027 should he place first or second. Because each of the other candidates spent the full year in the majors, this provision won’t affect them, though the CBA also included a bonus pool that awards $750,000 to each league’s Rookie of the Year and $500,000 to the runners-up.
In Baseball America’s preseason top 100 prospects list, Rutschman was ranked No. 1 ahead of Rodríguez and Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr., the second overall pick behind Rutschman in the 2019 draft. With first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Rutschman’s successor as the No. 1 pick in 2020, also making Detroit’s initial roster, three of the game’s top five prospects made their debuts on opening day, as did eventual AL Rookie of the Year candidates Kwan and Jeremy Peña, the Houston Astros’ shortstop who went on to win MVP honors for both the American League Championship Series and World Series. Voting was conducted at the end of the regular season.
Rutschman, meanwhile, spent much of April rehabbing at the Orioles’ spring training complex in Florida before a monthlong climb up their minor league system. But soon after reaching the majors on May 21, he began to establish himself as not only one of the sport’s top rookies, but also one of its best players. Across a 10-week stretch beginning June 10, the only hitters to rank higher in FanGraphs’ version of wins above replacement were New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Despite his late arrival, Rutschman ended the year tied Rodríguez for the best fWAR among rookies and led the Orioles and AL catchers in that category. Only six position players — each an All-Star — performed better than Rutschman in that metric after his debut, showing the impact he had in diminished time relative to his rookie counterparts.
Of the aforementioned five rookies who started the year in the majors, only Torkelson, demoted midseason because of struggles, appeared in fewer games than Rutschman. Of the remaining four, Rutschman trailed only one in on-base percentage (Kwan), slugging percentage and OPS (both Rodríguez) with his 35 doubles leading them all and breaking Cal Ripken Jr.’s record for an Orioles rookie. With a premier understanding of the strike zone, Rutschman walked in 13.8% of his plate appearances, with none of the other candidates over 10%, while he joined Kwan as the only ones who struck out fewer than 20% of the time.
Rutschman also had an immense influence defensively. Manager Brandon Hyde — announced Monday as an AL Manager of the Year candidate — and pitchers consistently praised Rutschman’s game-calling and pitch-blocking abilities, as well as his intangibles such as leadership and energy. Despite playing the 19th most innings behind the plate, he ranked second among catchers in defensive runs saved.
Eight games below .500 when Rutschman was promoted, the Orioles went 67-55 with him on the roster and 50-34 when he was their starting catcher, a 96-win pace for a full season. His apparent influence on the team led to his selection as Most Valuable Oriole, becoming only the third rookie to win the honor, while he was also a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger for catchers and the Major League Baseball Players Association’s AL Most Outstanding Rookie award.
The latter award went to Rodríguez, the third rookie in major league history to record 25 home runs and 25 steals. Kwan was a Gold Glove outfielder for the Guardians and hit .298 with a .772 OPS.
Rutschman would be the seventh Oriole and first since Gregg Olson in 1989 to be the AL Rookie of the Year. Left-hander John Means finished second in voting in 2019.
Russia withdraws commander in Ukraine over criticism of battlefield casualties
The military leader has been accused of losing ground to Ukrainian troops, as the Kremlin tries to blame the failures on junior officers
Orioles’ historic turnaround lands Brandon Hyde among American League Manager of the Year finalists
Brandon Hyde entered 2022 as the majors’ worst manager by winning percentage in 70 years. He’ll end it regarded as one of the league’s top skippers this season.
Hyde’s fourth season leading the Orioles landed him among the finalists for American League Manager of the Year, alongside the Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona and Seattle Mariners’ Scott Servais, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Monday. Although Hyde was the only of those three whose team fell short of the playoffs, Baltimore’s 83-79 season was one of the greatest and most unexpected turnarounds in major league history.
Projected by several sportsbooks, FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA system to be the majors’ worst team, the Orioles finished with over 20 more victories than expected. The only other teams to win more than 77 games a season after losing 110 played in the 1800′s. Baltimore’s 70th victory came with more than a month to play and marked the most by a team that had suffered at least 100 losses in each of the past three full seasons. Two of those came under Hyde, with a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign in between.
“This is the year that people are noticing what a talented manager we have in Baltimore. But for me, this has been four years,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said last month. “We’ve been very process-oriented. He’s been working with the front office to build the entire organization. So this isn’t something that’s new for me in 2022, but obviously he’s gotten national attention, and rightfully so, for the performance of the team and, for me, more so the style of play that I think we see from these players. I think this is a good year for him to win it, but in my mind, it’s for the last four years and hopefully many more.”
Hyde, 49, would be the fourth Orioles manager to win the honor, following Frank Robinson (1989), Davey Johnson (1997) and his predecessor, Buck Showalter (2014). Hyde and Showalter, now managing the New York Mets, were named Sporting News’ Managers of the Year, with voting performed by their fellow managers in their respective leagues. Both are also finalists for the official BBWAA awards, with the winner announced Nov. 15. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is also a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year, which will be announced Nov. 14.
Replacing Showalter before the 2019 season to guide the Orioles through a rebuild, Hyde went 131-253 in his first three seasons. With a loss as the then-Florida Marlins’ interim manager in 2011 also on his record, Hyde’s .340 winning percentage through 2021 was the fourth worst of anyone who managed at least 315 games and the lowest since 1941.
2022 was expected to be another season in which the Orioles would approach 100 losses, with Baltimore’s front office again handing Hyde an inexperienced roster built with a meager payroll. An 8-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on June 10 put the Orioles 11 games under .500 and on pace to lose 96 games, but they went 21-9 over the next month, with a 10-game winning streak giving them a winning record more than 23 games into a season for the first time in Hyde’s tenure.
They remained in the hunt for a wild-card spot until the final week of the regular season despite losing top starting pitcher John Means to a season-ending elbow injury and Elias trading away significant contributors in first baseman Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López without making major additions at the trade deadline. After the latter moves rankled some members of the Orioles’ clubhouse, Hyde steadied the ship. Baltimore posted a winning record after those deals, briefly entering playoff position in mid-August but ending the year as the top team in the AL that didn’t reach the postseason. With three AL East teams making the field, Baltimore had by far the best record of the majors’ six fourth-place clubs, with only one of the others winning more than 68 games.
Throughout the season, players stumped for Hyde as AL Manager of the Year. They praised his communication style and rapport with the clubhouse, with holdovers from the losing seasons noting his attitude and leadership style remained the same despite the team’s out-of-nowhere success.
“My confidence wasn’t shaken even though we had such really rough years the last three,” Hyde said on the final day of the regular season. “Tried to stay as consistent as I possibly could with everything. It’s not easy to do. But try to match up as best as I possibly can, try to win as many games as I possibly could, and this year, we just had more talent. We had guys produce and had bullpen guys get outs. It became a lot more fun, honestly, and I’m ready for more fun like that.”
Hyde was already under contract for 2023 before this year’s success, but as part of an Orioles coaching staff expected to return in full, he’ll get to build on this season by guiding a team that will feature much of the young talent he spent his first three years waiting to arrive.
He just might do it as the reigning AL Manager of the Year.
Pieper Lewis, Iowa Teen Who Killed Her Rapist, Escapes From Probation Center : NPR
Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she believes raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence.
Pieper Lewis was seen exiting the Fresh Start Women’s Center building in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, and at some point that day her GPS monitor was cut off, according to a probation violation report .
A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report called for his pending trial to be revoked and his original sentence to be imposed, KCCI reported. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors had called the probation sentence she was given in September merciful for a teenager who had suffered horrific abuse, although some questioned the $150,000 restitution she was ordered to pay. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $560,000 to cover restitution and pay for his other needs.
Polk County Judge David Porter told Lewis his probation “was the second chance you asked for. You don’t get a third,” the Des Moines Register reported.
Had Lewis successfully completed five years of closely supervised probation, his prison term would have been overturned.
Lewis pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of Zachary Brooks, 37, who is married with two children. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.
Lewis said she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex on several occasions and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.
The Associated Press doesn’t usually name sexual assault victims, but Lewis has agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including disputing a pair of late pass interference decisions
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus spoke to reporters Monday after the 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Here are three things we learned from Eberflus and his players.
1. The Bears disagreed with two official decisions on pass interference.
On the Bears’ second-to-last offensive play, wide receiver Chase Claypool went up to catch a deep shot from quarterback Justin Fields, but Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen had his arms wrapped around Claypool from behind.
Crossen appeared to pull Claypool down, and after the pass fell incomplete, Claypool raised his arms in disbelief that officials didn’t call pass interference.
Fields said Sunday night he believed it was interference after watching the replay on the video board, and Eberflus agreed.
“The contact was early and all that, but again, that’s their opinion and they … didn’t throw the flag on that one,” Eberflus said. “We thought it should have been a flag. And that’s the way it is.”
The other play in question was a 47-yard pass interference penalty on Bears safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter. Jackson said he was playing the ball the entire time instead of interfering with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and Eberflus indicated he didn’t know what Jackson should have done differently.
“Eddie played that really nice,” Eberflus said. “I can’t really coach him up any better than that because he turned back for the ball. He’s got a right to play the ball and he did play the ball. And it was their opinion that was defensive pass interference and they called it. Again, that’s their opinion.”
Eberflus said the Bears send such questionable calls and non-calls to the league for review along with calls they thought were made correctly.
2. Tight end Cole Kmet felt comfortable and productive in one of his best games this season.
The Bears used Kmet in a variety of ways. He caught five passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns and had two carries for 9 yards.
“Obviously in the red zone being used like that and being used off of run action, getting handoffs, playing quarterback for a play — yeah, it was definitely unique,” Kmet said. “We’ve been figuring this thing out dating back to OTAs, and we’re still continuing to figure this thing out with everybody involved, figuring our strengths out.
“It was a lot of fun yesterday for the offense, and obviously we’ve got to finish it out there at the end.”
Eberflus said he liked the creativity offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his coaches displayed on the Bears’ first touchdown drive. Kmet had an 8-yard carry and took a direct snap to convert on third-and-1. Fields capped the drive by hitting Kmet with an 18-yard pass.
“They’re going to keep building upon that,” Eberflus said. “Those things are really good when you can give guys different jet sweeps — you can give one to a certain player and a different player, and that keeps guys off balance. As a defensive guy, you don’t know when the guy goes in motion, is he going to accept the jet sweep or is he simply going to go in motion or is it going to be a jet motion and a handoff?
“Those creative ways are really good at stretching the width of the field, and those things open up things on the inside, too, in the play-action pass game.”
Kmet said he talked to the other tight ends about how Getsy has a good feel for what to call at different times in a game.
“Sometimes you’re in the huddle, and you’re like, ‘Oh, hell, yeah. That’s a great time to call this,’” Kmet said. “He’s got a great feel for all that, and all the players are really believing in that.
“That confidence has just been building. We’ve had it from the beginning. It’s just continuing to build as the weeks have gone on.”
3. Chase Claypool can build on what he did in a short week of practice.
Claypool had only three practices to get up to speed with the offense after the Bears acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, yet the Bears felt comfortable putting him in for 26 snaps Sunday.
He had two catches for 13 yards on six targets, including the play that wasn’t called for pass interference. Now Claypool has a full week to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.
“For him to be able to operate in that short amount of time to get those plays down, we had a lot of plays in there for him,” Eberflus said. “He was good. … We’re going to just keep building more and more and more on what he can handle in the game plan. He’s obviously an exciting guy for our future here.”
Prime Minister of Barbados launches blistering attack on rich countries at Cop27 climate talks | Cop27
Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, has slammed industrialized nations for letting the developing world down on the climate crisis, in a blistering attack during the UN COP27 climate talks.
She said the prosperity – and high carbon emissions – of the rich world had been achieved at the expense of the poor in the past, and now the poor are being made to pay again, as victims of a worsening climate. that they did not cause.
“We are the ones whose blood, sweat and tears financed the Industrial Revolution,” she said. “Are we now going to face a double risk of having to pay the price for these greenhouse gases of the industrial revolution? It is fundamentally unfair. »
She warned of one billion climate refugees worldwide by mid-century if governments fail to tackle the climate crisis.
One of the biggest issues in the talks is climate justice – the fact that the poor are bearing the brunt of climate damage, in the form of extreme weather, while rich countries have failed to deliver on their promises to reduce emissions and provide finance to help the poor cope with climate degradation.
Mottley, speaking at an event hosted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was scathing about the World Bank, which many countries say has not done enough to focus on climate, and on countries that offer loans instead of grants.
“We need to have a different approach, to allow grant-funded reconstruction grants to go forward, in countries that are suffering from disaster. Unless that happens, we are going to see an increase We know that by 2050, the 21 million climate refugees in the world today will grow to 1 billion.
Mottley is working with French President Emmanuel Macron on an initiative to provide new means of finance to the developing world.
Macron took advantage of his speech at the Cop27 conference to insist that the war in Ukraine would not cause France to back down on its commitments to fight the climate crisis.
More than 100 world leaders attended the conference on Monday, greeted by António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, warning that the world was on a “road to hell”. He called on governments rich and poor to make a “historic pact” to help each other through the climate crisis, instead of at loggerheads.
“We are in the fight of our lives and we are losing… And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible.
“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”
He said the world faced a stark choice over the next fortnight of talks: either developed and developing countries work together to strike a “historic pact” that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and would put the world on a low-carbon path – or fail, which would lead to climate collapse and catastrophe.
“We can sign a climate solidarity pact, or a collective suicide pact,” he added.
He said the world has the tools to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in clean energy and low carbon technologies.
“A window of opportunity remains open, but only a narrow ray of light remains,” he said. “The global fight against climate change will be won or lost in this crucial decade – on our watch. One thing is certain: those who give up are sure to lose.
Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the Egyptian President, said in his opening speech for the summit that poor and vulnerable people around the world were already feeling the effects of extreme weather conditions. “The intensity and frequency of climate-related disasters have never been higher, in every corner of the world, causing wave after wave of suffering for billions of people. Isn’t it high time today to put an end to this suffering?
Elsewhere at the conference, Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, said he embodied the “spirit of Glasgow”, referring to the Cop26 conference hosted by the UK last year which resulted in an agreement to limit global temperatures to 1.5°C.
Rishi Sunak, the current UK prime minister, declined to answer a Guardian question on whether the £11.6 billion in UK overseas aid earmarked for climate finance in developing countries would be spent within the originally promised five-year period. Some fear he is trying to cut the budget by stretching spending over a longer period.
Sunak also announced the extension of a global initiative to reverse deforestation by 2030, initially set up at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
However, last night The Telegraph reported that Sunak was set to announce a major gas deal with the US after COP27, with talks of an ‘energy security partnership’ in their final stages. The United States plans to sell billions of cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Britain in the coming year.
The COP27 is likely to be about fifteen tense and difficult negotiations. The countries meet in the shadow of war in Ukraine, a global energy and cost of living crisis and rising global tensions.
The talks got off to a slow start, with negotiators spending more than 40 hours over the weekend arguing over what would be on the agenda. Ultimately, it was agreed that the controversial issue of ‘loss and damage’, which refers to the worst impacts of the climate crisis that are too severe for countries to adapt to, would be discussed.
Poor countries that suffer loss and damage want a financial mechanism that gives them access to finance when disasters such as hurricanes, floods and droughts strike, destroying their infrastructure and tearing their social fabric apart.
These talks are unlikely to lead to a final settlement of loss and damage, but countries are hoping for progress on ways to raise and disburse funds.
Nabeel Munir, chief negotiator of the G77 plus China negotiating bloc, said loss and damage was one of the main grievances of almost all developing and climate-vulnerable countries.
“This is the start of what will be a slow and painful process, for both developed and developing countries, and it has not been easy to put it on the agenda, but it is there and it is. It’s a start, and we wanted it to happen at a Cop hosted by a developing country,” Munir said. “It’s a great achievement that the other side is starting to accept that what we’re saying is right. Loss and damage is not charity, it is climate justice.
At most UN climate summits, activists and protesters play a key role. However, Egypt suppresses dissent and its prisons are full of political prisoners. Sisi’s government promised the voices of climate activists would be heard, but their activities have been curtailed, with protesters kept at a separate site and required to register in advance for permission even for protests. minor manifestations.
