Chainlink (LINK) Rejected At $9.20 But Picks Up Steam
While the broader crypto market is currently trying to recover from the shock surrounding FTX and the accompanying fears of a contagion effect, Chainlink has recorded the highest price increase within the top-100 by market cap within the last 24 hours.
At press time, the LINK price was up 6.2% from the previous day, trading at $8.71. Over the past seven days, Chainlink has even posting a whopping plus of around 13%. Trading volume has grown to $1.435 billion in the last 24 hours, up 161% from the previous day.
According to on-chain analysis service Santiment, the LINK price has risen to just above $9.20 for the first time since August 13, a 3-month high despite very volatile markets. The data aggregator believes the reason for the surge is the large volume of active LINK addresses for the past 5 weeks.
Chainlink (LINK) Showing Strength
Back on October 30, Santiment wrote that whales “got pretty active this weekend” after the LINK price cracked the $8 mark a couple of times. Santiment wrote:
Saturday saw 33 different $LINK transactions exceeding a value of $1 million. This was the highest whale activity day since June 27th.
By the end of October, the number of wallets with more than 100,000 LINK aka whales has increased to 459. This is the highest level since 2017.
A look at the 1-day chart reveals that Chainlink (LINK) stopped just shy of the important $9.53 level today. LINK broke through this level to the downside on May 09. In the 1-day chart, the price bounced off this mark for the third time over the last six months.
At the current level, LINK is trading well above the 100- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). In addition, the LINK/USD pair is about to form a golden cross, which is often a bullish technical sign. It is formed whenever the chart’s 50-day moving average line crosses the 200-day moving average line from the bottom to the top.
The RSI is neutral at 63. If LINK manages to punch through the key $9.53 level in the next few days, the next major resistance could be in the $12.30 region.
Anonymous trader Kaleo with 500,000 followers noted, “The accumulation base for the $LINK USD chart is so clean – though I attribute the HTF resistance breakout to BTC moving more than anything else, I still wouldn’t fade it. Those type of moves are typically the precursors to the BTC pair outpacing.”
The popular analyst also says that LINK/BTC has bounced back off higher time frame support, suggesting that LINK will outperform Bitcoin over the upcoming weeks.
$LINK / $BTC pair continuing to pick up steam pic.twitter.com/q4mw8YXqjo
— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) November 7, 2022
Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Los Angeles, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire
Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market to DeSo, the leader in blockchain technology for creator content.
Key Takeaways
- Salil Shah, former Meta, and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised $200 million from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, CAA, and Coinbase.
- The announcement comes in the wake of two consecutive months of over 120% Month over Month growth for the platform.
- Shah’s motivation for joining stems from his belief that DeSo has the potential to transform the creator economy.
After years spent developing the category-defining technology powering its infrastructure, Sequoia-backed DeSo is hiring Salil Shah, a seasoned executive with experience at Meta and Pinterest, to scale the business.
As the only layer-1 blockchain capable of powering content-rich social applications, and with over $200 million in funding from Sequoia, Andreesen Horowitz, Coinbase, CAA, and others, DeSo was already well-positioned for success.
Now, with an experienced senior executive like Shah in place, DeSo can accelerate its mission to re-imagine the creator economy and expand the scope of web3 from solely financial applications to creator-focused social applications and much more.
“Empowering and supporting creators is a mission I’m deeply passionate about,” Shah says. Shah mentions that DeSo has built the first blockchain platform that allows social content to be stored directly on-chain, giving creators more ownership, the ability to engage with fans across platforms, and the opportunity to build direct financial relationships with fans.
“I’m excited to join this incredible team and partner with Nader to build the business as the industry moves towards the next phase of the creator internet, powered by web3,” he continues.
Shah joins Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo, and will complement Nader’s deep technical expertise with his extensive business experience as a senior executive and business leader.
Leading an Emerging Category
Shah joins as the emerging category of “decentralized social” is starting to show signs of early growth, with DeSo recently hitting 120% month-over-month growth (following 160% growth the previous month).
“This growth is being driven by DeSo’s ecosystem of hundreds of third-party apps, which are now starting to find retention,” says Al-Naji. For example, Diamond and Desofy have earned creators over $20 million in their early days off of novel monetization primitives like social tipping, social NFTs, and social tokens.
Meanwhile, tools like OpenProsper, a social block explorer, give unparalleled insight into the ecosystem. And other novel apps like Pearl, a web3 Instagram, NFTz, a decentralized NFT marketplace, and DAODAO, a social Kickstarter-like fundraising tool, are launching and maturing.
“We’re seeing a flywheel start to form,” says Al-Naji. “Now that we have a seed of users and content, developers are building apps like never before, which grows usage and content even more in a virtuous cycle.”
DeSo was recently listed on Coinbase, and its mission of reimagining the creator economy has never been more relevant, with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey recently proclaiming that Twitter should be “an open-source protocol,” and the recent purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk.
About DeSo
DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. The DeSo mission is to decentralize social media the same way Bitcoin and Ethereum decentralized finance.
You can learn more about DeSo and claim your username on deso.com.
Contact
Arash Ghaemi
DeSo Foundation
[email protected]
Polygon Beats Estimates As MATIC Registers 26% Weekly Gain.
Polygon (MATIC) surpassed expectations with regards to its trading price as it ended up being the top gainer in a seven-day period right now among the top 15 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.
Trading at $1.11 according to latest tracking from Coingecko at press time, the altcoin managed to climb by 26% for the past week. Its biweekly and monthly performances are also impressive, increasing by 23% and 35%, respectively.
Here’s a quick glance at how MATIC is ushering the new month.
- Polygon continues to hold the crucial $1 territory to preserve hopes of another bullish run
- A decline below $1 could mean a revisit to $0.8 support region for MATIC
- The altcoin is up by 26% over the last seven days, surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum in this department
Those numbers could have been higher if MATIC was able to sustain its surge today that allowed it to peak at $1.28. It has declined by 8.6% since then.
Now, the crypto’s focus must be on maintaining the $1 marker as doing so will boost its chances of hitting higher prices such as the coveted $1.5 region.
Polygon Shrugs Off Shaky Start For Crypto Space This Week
Altcoins had a remarkable run last week with many of them tallying significant price pumps. Ethereum was able to surpass the $1,600 marker and the maiden crypto, Bitcoin, was able to reclaim the $21K territory.
However, the crypto space if off to a rocky and shaky start this week as its frontrunners started to enter their respective price correction phases.
Bitcoin, for instance, is trading at $19,701 at the time of writing while Ethereum fell below the $1,500 marker to change hands at $1,475.
Polygon, on the other hand, remains steady for now as it is still above the $1 marker. This is crucial as this could mean the crypto is priming itself for another bullish breakout soon.
If MATIC is successful on this end, it could hit the $1.5 resistance region and even test the $2 territory. Should that happen, the altcoin will be within striking distance of its all-time high (ATH) of $2.92 which it achieved in December last year.
However, if the cryptocurrency crumbles and fall below $1, its most likely destination is the $0.8 support level.
Source: TradingView
Partnership With Large Businesses Paying Off For Polygon
Perhaps one of the reasons why MATIC is able to turn back the creeping bearish momentum that is looking to take over the crypto marker once again is its network’s efforts to partner with well-established companies.
Just last week, on Thursday, the Polygon chain announced its partnership with Meta-owned Instagram, giving its users the ability to mint and eventually sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through the its platform.
Moreover, on that same day, global financial institution JPMorgan Chase used the Polygon blockchain network to execute its first transaction in a decentralized finance (DeFi) environment.
These positive stimuli continue to keep MATIC’s head above waters as the larger crypto market is once again sailing on a sea of red.
MATIC market cap at $10.19 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Economic Times, Chart: TradingView.com
Decipher’22 Leading Blockchain Conference to Be Held in Dubai
Now in its 2nd year, Decipher is a leading annual conference on blockchain and Web3 use cases. Hosted by the Algorand Foundation, Decipher will present its 2022 edition in Dubai, UAE – a burgeoning crypto capital – and feature top industry voices from FTX, SkyBridge Capital, Envision Racing, Napster, Binance, Sino Global Capital, LimeWire, and more.
The Algorand Foundation today revealed the agenda for its second annual Decipher conference, featuring leading thinkers, builders, and founders from across the blockchain landscape, to be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre in Dubai, UAE, from November 28-30, 2022. The Algorand Foundation’s mission is to grow and empower the ecosystem around Algorand–the leading carbon-negative Layer-1 blockchain–and Decipher’s programming will highlight top founders and investors from both within and beyond the Algorand network.
A Power-Packed Conference Programme
More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages and 50 sessions. Registrants will also be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring with blockchain leaders, learn to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery, take part in hands-on workshops, designed for developers and led by the engineers and product leaders behind the Algorand protocol, and more.
On the morning of November 30th, there will be a special Women’s Breakfast Club event from 8:30 – 10:00 AM, free and open to all women in the web3 technology community: https://www.algorand.foundation/events/womens-breakfast-club-decipher-2022
Additional highlights from the program include:
Financial Inclusion at Scale: A World Tour
Not all paths to a borderless global economy look the same. Hear from leaders around the world about their regions’ unique challenges and opportunities toward realising the promise of a blockchain-powered, inclusive financial future.
Featuring Sanzar Kakar, Founder of HesabPay; Victor Mapunga, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexFinTx; Abhinav Sinha, Cofounder, Eko India Financial Services; and Matt Keller, Head of Social Impact at the Algorand Foundation.
Building the Next Crypto Capital
Earlier this year, the crown prince of Dubai announced a “metaverse strategy” that is projected to add 40,000 jobs and $4 billion to the economy in 5 years–and that was just one crypto-related announcement to come from the UAE and surrounding countries of late. Hear from leaders in the Middle East about their approaches to creating frameworks for compliant crypto businesses to thrive.
Featuring Basil Al Askari, CEO & Cofounder of MidChains; Benjamin Ampen, CEO MENA at Kraken; and Jehanzeb Awan, Chairman of the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association.
Efficiency, Speed, and USDC on Algorand: A Forward-Looking Conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried & Anthony Scaramucci
Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO, FTX and Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital
The Payments Revolution is Now
Blockchain is enabling a revolution in payments that minimises risk and friction for all parties. From tokenized grain for farmers in Argentina to cross-border payments in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, discover ways that payments are becoming easier and more accessible at scale.
Featuring Khaled Moharem, President Middle East at WadzPay; Eduardo Novillo Astrada, CEO & Cofounder of AgroToken; and more to be announced.
Safer Bridges to a Multichain Future
Hear from experts working to unlock interoperability between Algorand and other networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin, all while preserving privacy, minimising risk, and remaining decentralised.
Featuring Nico Arqueros, Primary Contributor, Milkomeda; Adi Ben-Ari, Founder & CEO, Applied Blockchain; and Hugo Philion, CEO & Cofounder, Flare Network.
Venture Perspectives Across the Crypto Landscape
What draws investors into various crypto ecosystems? A panel of VCs with broad purviews come together to offer insight.
Featuring Terry Culver, CEO & General Partner at DFG Group; Mona Hamdy, Chief Strategy Officer at Sino Global Capital; Abhinav Pathak, Research Partner at Woodstock Fund; and Ryan Terribilini, Head of Ecosystem Funding at the Algorand Foundation
SOURCE: Algorand Foundation
VeChain (VET) Climbs 10% In Last 7 Days
The VeChain (VET) price has been able to build on its bullish momentum over the past week and is currently bucking the current market trend.
As Bitcoinist reported, the entire crypto market is currently facing a major fear of a contagion effect triggered by the perceived troubles of the US exchange FTX.
Within the top 100 by market cap, there are currently only a handful of altcoins besides VeChain, including Chainlink (LINK) and Toncoin (TON), that are showing price gains within the last 24 hours despite the turmoil. VET is thus showing its fundamental strength for the moment.
Within the last 24 hours, the price has risen by around 3%. Over the last seven days, there is even a gain of 10%. At the time of writing, VET was trading at $0.02610.
Over the last 24 hours, VET’s trading volume was $274 million, up 228% from the previous day. At the current level, the VeChain price is facing major resistance. For the moment, VET was rejected at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in the 1-day-chart, while maintaining its stance above the 100-day SMA.
The MACD indicator is also showing bullish signs. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) is a momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of the price of a security. VET investors should therefore keep an eye on the indicator for any trend changes.
The RSI is neutral. The next big levels for VET are residing at the $0.035 and $0.043 mark.
What Is Fueling the VeChain (VET) Rally?
In addition to numerous partnerships that have been made public in recent weeks, VeChain is looking ahead to an extremely important event. The announcement for this took place yesterday.
The VeChain Foundation said the final phase of Proof of Authority 2.0 (POA2.0), the integration of finality with VIP-220, with block height 13,815,000, is expected to go live on Nov. 17, 8:10 a.m. UTC+0.
Key advances will include resolving the trade-off between the Nakamoto and Byzantine fault tolerance consensus, significant security improvements, data quality guarantees with finality, and enabling global sustainability goals, according to the VeChain Foundation.
This release enables the hard fork called Finality on the mainnet. It implements the VIP-220 finality with one bit (FOB), which allows nodes to check the finality of blocks.
Via Twitter, the foundation stated:
With this implementation, #VeChain takes a big leap towards our goal of facilitating global #MassAdoption of our #blockchain technologies, our objectives to become the de-facto platform for #Sustainability & spearhead economic #DigitalTransformation.
For VET holders, the hard fork on November 17 will basically be without impact. However, exchanges may temporarily suspend trade, deposits and withdrawals around the date and time of the upgrade.
Chainlink Proof of Reserve Provides Enhanced Protections for Crypto Ecosystem
- Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) provides decentralized solutions.
- Enhances transparency, user trust and protects from any risks.
- PoR can offer advanced functions to the wider crypto ecosystem.
Crypto space connects people through digital platforms where the users will always have an insecurity for their data and assets. In-order to avoid these insecurities and to build high user trust, Proof of Reserve (PoR) is operating. In addition, PoR is very popular to enhance the function of DeFi as per users knowledge. But even any crypto exchanges can use the PoR to verify its off-chain and on-chain collaterals.
Chianlink PoR is available for all digital platforms to increase the transparency, user trust, and ensure all protocol risks are secured. Thereby providing an entire secured crypto ecosystem by fixing all critical issues. So it even becomes vital to utilize PoR for all Web3 applications as the concept is booming in the marketplace.
However, witnessing the high-end functions of PoR, many crypto lenders, crypto exchanges and custodians started to implement the PoR in their lending books, to figure and fix any systematic errors right away.
Functions of Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR)
In the crypto ecosystem, security, transparency and reliability are important aspects which all the users expect. In that way, Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) serves as an automated solution for its consumers. It provides high standard transparency, user security also verifies the data and returns decentralized solutions.
In a note to create more awareness about the functions of PoR, Chainlink labs Product Manager, Bryan Jowers shared the importance of PoR for the crypto industry. Notably, while discussing the functions of PoR, Bryan stated that, “Building any network without Proof of Reserve might lead to failure and collapse in the ecosystem.”
Some of the critical issues are Lack of transparency, Loss of User Trust, Unmanaged Protocol Risks and Dependency Risk. These errors can make the entire network crash with less user base in the market. Thereby to omit these problems, it is necessary to build with PoR.
Thus, implementing PoR will serve the crypto ecosystem providing high-end securities, transparency with decentralized solutions.
Crypto Exchange Coinmetro Seeks US And Europe Expansion Amid Bearish Market
With the increasing adoption and acceptance of crypto assets, more crypto-related firms and service providers are rising. Also, they are taking their expansion visions in the sector very seriously.
However, crypto industry regulations have placed limitations on some firms’ goals. Most top-tier regulators require the fulfilment of some rules for the operation of crypto service providers in their regions. These include registration and other license approval from the country watchdogs.
Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, expressed its plans for a global expansion in a new development. This plan propelled the firm to embark on a fundraising round that generated about 7 million euros (worth $7 million). According to the firm’s report, the exchange is now valued at 180 million euros.
Expansion Plans From The Exchange Using Funds
The exchange revealed its plans to utilize the raised funds to boost its expansion visions in the UK, US, and Europe. Also, it cited its ongoing creation of some passive income products. Such products are meant to assist its customers in handling periods of increasing inflation and interest rates.
Coinmetro mentioned that the funding round marks the forerunner of the firm’s Series A round for the first quarter of 2023. The funds are generated from three pioneering investors and more than 100 other shareholders in the firm.
Founded in 2018, Coinmetro is a trading platform that ensures mobility between blockchain-based virtual assets and traditional markets. Also, the company provides a platform for crypto asset trading through its operation as a crypto exchange.
It engages both beginners and professionals on its internet-accessible trading platform. Also, it runs an initial coin offering (ICO) platform.
Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Coinmetro is under the regulation of the FIU in Estonia. In addition, it is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Also, Conmetro is under the regulation of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC) and Australian regulators. The firm is currently processing its application for a U.K. license.
Coinmetro Prepares For Next Crypto Evolution
The CEO of Coinmetro, Kevin Murcko, while reacting to the funding round, cited the firm’s preparation for crypto’s next stage. He mentioned the expectation for more volatility in the space following the unique year for crypto assets.
Murcko said that only those who understand the market dynamics would reap the growth from the coming phase.
Further, the CEO commended the firm’s outstanding ideas and planned to bring them to reality in the coming months and years. It revealed that the funding offers them the proper financial support to actualize the visions and ideas for the benefit of their customers.
According to him, such a move confirms their goals to remain successful despite the bear market impact on the entire system.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
