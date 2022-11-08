Connect with us

Blockchain

Chainlink Proof of Reserve Provides Enhanced Protections for Crypto Ecosystem

  • Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) provides decentralized solutions. 
  • Enhances transparency, user trust and protects from any risks. 
  • PoR can offer advanced functions to the wider crypto ecosystem.

Crypto space connects people through digital platforms where the users will always have an insecurity for their data and assets. In-order to avoid these insecurities and to build high user trust, Proof of Reserve (PoR) is operating. In addition, PoR is very popular to enhance the function of DeFi as per users knowledge. But even any crypto exchanges can use the PoR to verify its off-chain and on-chain collaterals.

Chianlink PoR is available for all digital platforms to increase the transparency, user trust, and ensure all protocol risks are secured. Thereby providing an entire secured crypto ecosystem by fixing all critical issues. So it even becomes vital to utilize PoR for all Web3 applications as the concept is booming in the marketplace. 

However, witnessing the high-end functions of PoR, many crypto lenders, crypto exchanges and custodians started to implement the PoR in their lending books, to figure and fix any systematic errors right away. 

In the crypto ecosystem, security, transparency and reliability are important aspects which all the users expect. In that way, Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) serves as an automated solution for its consumers. It provides high standard transparency, user security also verifies the data and returns decentralized solutions. 

In a note to create more awareness about the functions of PoR, Chainlink labs Product Manager, Bryan Jowers shared the importance of PoR for the crypto industry. Notably, while discussing the functions of PoR, Bryan stated that, “Building any network without Proof of Reserve might lead to failure and collapse in the ecosystem.” 

Some of the critical issues are Lack of transparency, Loss of User Trust, Unmanaged Protocol Risks and Dependency Risk. These errors can make the entire network crash with less user base in the market. Thereby to omit these problems, it is necessary to build with PoR. 

Thus, implementing PoR will serve the crypto ecosystem providing high-end securities, transparency with decentralized solutions.

Blockchain

Crypto Exchange Coinmetro Seeks US And Europe Expansion Amid Bearish Market

With the increasing adoption and acceptance of crypto assets, more crypto-related firms and service providers are rising. Also, they are taking their expansion visions in the sector very seriously.

However, crypto industry regulations have placed limitations on some firms’ goals. Most top-tier regulators require the fulfilment of some rules for the operation of crypto service providers in their regions. These include registration and other license approval from the country watchdogs.

Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, expressed its plans for a global expansion in a new development. This plan propelled the firm to embark on a fundraising round that generated about 7 million euros (worth $7 million). According to the firm’s report, the exchange is now valued at 180 million euros.

Expansion Plans From The Exchange Using Funds

The exchange revealed its plans to utilize the raised funds to boost its expansion visions in the UK, US, and Europe. Also, it cited its ongoing creation of some passive income products. Such products are meant to assist its customers in handling periods of increasing inflation and interest rates.

Coinmetro mentioned that the funding round marks the forerunner of the firm’s Series A round for the first quarter of 2023. The funds are generated from three pioneering investors and more than 100 other shareholders in the firm.

Founded in 2018, Coinmetro is a trading platform that ensures mobility between blockchain-based virtual assets and traditional markets. Also, the company provides a platform for crypto asset trading through its operation as a crypto exchange.

It engages both beginners and professionals on its internet-accessible trading platform. Also, it runs an initial coin offering (ICO) platform.

Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Coinmetro is under the regulation of the FIU in Estonia. In addition, it is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Also, Conmetro is under the regulation of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC) and Australian regulators. The firm is currently processing its application for a U.K. license.

Coinmetro Prepares For Next Crypto Evolution

The CEO of Coinmetro, Kevin Murcko, while reacting to the funding round, cited the firm’s preparation for crypto’s next stage. He mentioned the expectation for more volatility in the space following the unique year for crypto assets.

Crypto market falls by 3% | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

Murcko said that only those who understand the market dynamics would reap the growth from the coming phase.

Further, the CEO commended the firm’s outstanding ideas and planned to bring them to reality in the coming months and years. It revealed that the funding offers them the proper financial support to actualize the visions and ideas for the benefit of their customers.

According to him, such a move confirms their goals to remain successful despite the bear market impact on the entire system.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

