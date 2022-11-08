News
China displays new hypersonic missile — RT World News
As President Xi orders his military to increase, the missile’s appearance is seen as a warning to the United States
China unveiled its latest hypersonic anti-ship missile, a version of the YJ-21, to the public for the first time at an air show on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported. Amid growing tension with the United States over Taiwan, the missile revelation is seen as a message to Washington.
Two missiles bearing the designation “2PZD-21” were seen under the wings of a Xian H-6K strategic bomber during the opening of the Chinese air show in the coastal city of Zhuhai, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported. The YJ-21 was previously seen on video being tested from a People’s Liberation Army Navy destroyer in April, as the USS Abraham Lincoln took part in joint exercises with Japan near the Korean Peninsula.
Other media have suggested that the missiles, spotted several days earlier, are in fact variants of the CM-401, formerly known as hypersonic truck- or boat-launched missiles with a shorter range of 300 kilometers.
So far the best images of H-6K serial number 11097 with the new ballistic missile under its wings. (Images via @航空工业 and @瘦驼 from Weibo) pic.twitter.com/XfcwQ8fqqn
— @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) November 3, 2022
With the air show taking place after China and Taiwan staged competing military drills following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August, the missile’s display is an attempt to “warning the United States not to interfere in Beijing’s plan to retake Taiwan by force because none of the US sea-based air defense systems are able to intercept the hypersonic missile,” defense analyst Andrei Chang told the newspaper.
Beijing has publicly stated that it intends to reintegrate Taiwan into mainland China through peaceful means. In a white paper published in August, the Chinese government affirmed this commitment to peaceful means, but reserved “the possibility of taking all necessary measures.”
Similar in shape to the Russian nuclear-capable Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the YJ-21 is said to have a range of over 2,000 kilometers. Moscow deployed the Mach 12 Kinzhal against static targets in Ukraine but did not fire it against warships, which it is designed to sink in a single hit.
At the start of Airshow China, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the People’s Liberation Army to prepare for “Resolutely uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests.” With the changing world “unseen for a century” Xi said the entire military “must implement [Communist] The Party’s idea of strengthening the army in the new era.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Ravens-Saints in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 9 victory
The Ravens continued their roll in New Orleans, sacking Saints quarterback Andy Dalton four times and piling up a 188-48 advantage in rushing yards as they won convincingly, 27-13. They moved to 6-3 and retained their lead in the AFC North as they earned themselves contented rest over their bye week. They will not face another team with a current winning record until the last week of the season.
Players of the game
OLB Justin Houston: The 33-year-old continues stringing together remarkable stat lines in part-time duty. He has accumulated multiple sacks in three straight games, the first Raven to do so, and this was the best of the bunch as he finished with 2 1/2 sacks, five pressures and an interception in 32 snaps.
QB Lamar Jackson: He missed on several throws that would have resulted in touchdowns but avoided turnovers against a blitz-heavy defense and kept the offense moving for most of the night. He was the most impactful ball carrier in a game full of gifted runners, with seven of his 11 attempts resulting in first downs.
RT Morgan Moses: The Ravens dominated another second half on the ground, and Moses was again the behemoth leading the way. He has been solid enough as a pass protector, but his combination of power and mobility as a run blocker has been the real revelation.
Snap-count analysis
Linebacker Roquan Smith played 76% of the team’s defensive snaps in his Ravens debut. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser played 67% in his first game back from a torn Achilles. Any fear that rookie safety Kyle Hamilton would lose playing time to Smith was off base as he stayed on the field for a season-high 75% of defensive snaps. Meanwhile, cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Damarion “Pepe” Williams combined for just 23 defensive snaps. Outside linebacker Justin Houston played 32 defensive snaps, up from 24 in Week 8 and 16 in Week 7. Odafe Oweh played a season-low 29 defensive snaps, though his percentages have been similar each of the last four weeks. The Ravens did not overtax any of their interior linemen; Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington played season lows of 23 and 16 defensive snaps, respectively.
With tight end Mark Andrews out, rookie Isaiah Likely played a career-high offensive 52 snaps; Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle played season highs of 44 and 16, respectively. Devin Duvernay was the only wide receiver to play more than 50% of the team’s offensive snaps. DeSean Jackson played 11 snaps in his Ravens debut and would have played more if not for what coach John Harbaugh described as a minor soft-tissue injury. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played every offensive snap for the first time this season, and right tackle Morgan Moses played 67 of 68, leaving Patrick Mekari just one snap to pick up. With Gus Edwards out, Kenyan Drake was again the featured running back, playing 46 snaps and carrying 24 times. Justice Hill was a distant second, carrying four times on 17 offensive snaps.
Number crunch
7.4: Lamar Jackson’s yards per carry, the best in the league and best of his career.
8 1/2: Justin Houston sacks in six games this season.
2017: The last year when a Ravens defender (Terrell Suggs) finished with double-digit sacks.
7: Weeks in a row the Ravens, after their bye, will play opponents with current losing records.
Quote of the day
Outside linebacker Justin Houston on the Ravens’ rising fortunes: “I think we know who we are. I think we had a lot of growing pains at the beginning of the season, and we are still growing. We still left a lot of plays out there tonight. The thing is what we have in mind as a defense is that it is every man in that room. It’s not just one or two guys. It’s the whole defense. When got a bunch of hungry dogs and they really want it and come together as one, the sky is the limit and I think that is what we have.”
Next up
Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
The Ravens will enjoy a 13-day break between games before they begin their post-bye stretch run by hosting the 2-7 Panthers. The Panthers will play the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, so they will also have extra time to rest and prepare for their trip to Baltimore. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule after five games and traded star running back Christian McCaffrey. They’re holding a three-way quarterback audition, featuring their latest starter, P.J. Walker, and former first-round picks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. They held on to a few stars, including wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive end Brian Burns, but the Ravens will be heavy favorites.
Offensive snap counts
Ben Powers G 68
Kevin Zeitler G 68
Lamar Jackson QB 68
Ronnie Stanley T 68
Tyler Linderbaum C 68
Morgan Moses T 67
Isaiah Likely TE 52
Devin Duvernay WR 50
Patrick Ricard FB 46
Kenyan Drake RB 46
Josh Oliver TE 44
Demarcus Robinson WR 34
Justice Hill RB 17
James Proche WR 17
Nick Boyle TE 16
DeSean Jackson WR 11
Binjimen Victor WR 4
Mike Davis RB 3
Patrick Mekari T 1
Defensive snap counts
Geno Stone SS 51
Chuck Clark SS 51
Marlon Humphrey CB 51
Marcus Peters CB 50
Patrick Queen LB 49
Roquan Smith LB 39
Kyle Hamilton FS 38
Tyus Bowser LB 34
Justin Houston LB 33
Calais Campbell DE 32
Odafe Oweh LB 29
Justin Madubuike DT 23
Brandon Stephens CB 16
Broderick Washington DT 16
Travis Jones DT 15
Brent Urban DE 13
Malik Harrison LB 7
Damarion Williams CB 7
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 7
()
News
2 coaches dismissed, several others remain in the hot seat
There have already been two coaching changes midway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same with Matt Rhule.
Based on recent history, there will likely be more.
The NFL saw a record 10 coaching changes last offseason, and three-quarters of teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years.
Patience is running out with 14 teams making the playoffs each season and several recent teams suffering quick turnovers.
Here’s a look at some coaches who think they’ll be in the hot seat if things don’t go right in the second half of the season and some assistants who might be in line for head coaching jobs.
ON THE HOT SQUARE
Nathaniel Hackett, Denver. Hackett looked in danger since he botched the endgame storyline in his first loss in Seattle. With Hackett’s offense struggling with new high-priced quarterback Russell Wilson and a new property in town, Hackett could make one and make it into his first head coaching job unless things change.
Ron Rivera, Washington. Rivera led Washington to the playoffs in his first season in 2020 with a 7-9 record, but that was the high point of his tenure. A recent three-game winning streak might have helped Rivera’s cause, but the inability to find a quarterback and the potential for a new owner in Washington could lead to a clean slate for COs in 2023.
Dan Campbell, Detroit. Campbell brings great energy to the Lions and is highly regarded, but he has a 5-19-1 (.220) record which is worse than the .314 winning percentage that got his predecessor Matt Patricia fired before the end of the season. its third season. Few coaches have had success for Detroit, with Jim Caldwell being the only non-interim coach in the past half-century to have a winning record with the Lions. Detroit fired him after three winning seasons in four after the 2017 season and have gone 19-52-2 since then.
Kliff Kingsbury, Ariz. The Cardinals granted extensions to Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim and QB Kyler Murray last offseason, but someone may have to pay the price if they don’t improve from their 3-6 record . Kingsbury’s attack looked stale and Murray at times appeared outwardly frustrated with Kingsbury.
Lovie Smith, Houston. Smith is 1-6-1 since taking over from David Culley, which lasted just one season. With no sign of second-half progress, the Texans could become the first team with back-to-back coaches since San Francisco did in 2015-16 with Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly.
UPWARDS
DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco defensive coordinator. It’s been a quick rise through the coaching ranks for Ryans, who joined coaching staff Kyle Shanahan as a quality control coach for his first job following his retirement as a standout linebacker in 2017. He took over as DC in 2021 and has helped oversee one of the league’s top units since then, showing an ability to craft patterns that make life difficult on offenses and motivate his players.
Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator for the Rams. After a failed stint as head coach at Tampa Bay more than a decade ago, Morris might be in line for another shot. He spent years as an assistant, working on offense, defense and as interim head coach at Atlanta in 2020. He has done his best job with the Rams over the past two years, helping them win a Super Bowl last season.
Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator. Few coaches have had as much success in recent years as Steichen. He helped Justin Herbert lead a stellar rookie campaign for the Chargers in 2020, then moved to Philadelphia, where he helped build Jalen Hurts into one of the best young QBs for the undefeated Eagles. When coach Nick Sirianni gave Steichen the responsibility to play midway through last season, the Eagles offense took off.
Dan Quinn, Dallas defensive coordinator. Quinn’s first stint as head coach included a Super Bowl run in Atlanta in 2016 and a 43-42 record in over five seasons with the Falcons. Quinn got his first shot based on his success in Seattle-style defense as the Seahawks’ coordinator when they won the Super Bowl in the 2013 season. He showed more flexibility during his two seasons with the Cowboys, which could make him an even stronger contender this time around.
Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator. Bieniemy has been considered a top contender for years but has yet to get the nod despite his role in helping Andy Reid lead one of Kansas City’s top offenses. Perhaps the Chiefs’ success this season after trading Tyreek Hill will help Bieniemy finally secure a head coaching job.
___
AP NFL: and
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks during a press conference after the NFL football match between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday October 30, 2022. The Denver Broncos won by 21-17. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reacts from the sideline during the second half of his team’s NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday 6 November 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith calls from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/ Eric Christian Smith)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Heat still in shock, seek to regroup after crushing loss to Portland
Of all of the Miami Heat’s cliffhangers this season, this was not one that requires inspection of the after-the-fact NBA officiating report.
But it was the one when time stood still.
And that added yet another layer to a start of a season built both on drama and disappointment for Erik Spoelstra’s team.
Already there has been Jimmy Butler closing out the Golden State Warriors in the final minute.
There was Tyler Herro converting a winning 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings that the NBA later ruled a travel.
Then came Herro’s potential 3-point winner that was off at the buzzer in the road loss to the Indiana Pacers.
This time, in Monday night’s crushing 110-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers that completed a seven-day span that included the aforementioned drama, there was elation and deflation at FTX Arena interrupted only by the oddest of silences.
All of which was more than a bit perplexing.
The sequence began off a Heat timeout down three with 8.5 seconds to play. That’s when Spoelstra made an offense-for-defense substitution, inserting 3-point shooters Max Strus and Duncan Robinson for defensive aces Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin.
Off a scramble, point guard Kyle Lowry got the ball to Strus, who had to reload but still drained the tying 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds to play.
Tie game 107-107.
“I mean when anybody makes a two-pump-fake fader . . . it’s one of those things where you do got to sit there and be like, ‘That’s a tough shot,’ ” center Bam Adebayo said.
Bedlam.
But then it got weird.
Portland coach Chauncey Billups appeared to walk on the court for a timeout to set up a final shot.
The Blazers showed no urgency to inbound, with former Heat forward Justise Winslow seemingly waiting for instruction, arguably risking a five-second inbounding violation, before eventually passing to All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
“It was like everything stopped,” said Spoelstra, with the Heat now in a two-day break before hosting the Charlotte Hornets on both Thursday and Saturday nights. “I’m looking at Chauncey, looking at Justice. He had the ball out. And everybody just stopped.
“I don’t think the officials knew what was going on. And then they got it to Lillard.”
It was as if all involved expected an exhale.
“I hit the shot and then I saw Chauncey on the floor, so I thought they were calling a timeout, too,” Strus said. “But, yeah, I had the same thing. And all of us kind of just stopped. It felt like the longest six seconds possible. But he hit a tough shot.”
It was a moment that appeared to throw off the Heat’s reset to the defensive end.
“I think guys stopped like four seconds,” Heat point guard Kyle Lowry said. “It was a while. I guess Chauncey wanted to go. Justise set a good screen, Dame had a full head of steam.”
The strategy proved prescient, with Spoelstra then unable to sub Martin and Vincent back into the game for their defense.
So that’s when, after the brief pause, Winslow set a screen for Lillard, Lillard drew the defense of Jimmy Butler and Robinson, while also drawing the attention of Lowry. That hesitation by Lowry left the Blazers’ Josh Hart open in the left corner for a game-winning 3-pointer that cleared the net with zeroes on the clock.
“This one felt like it was 15 seconds, Lillard going fullcourt, got the switch and then made a heady play,” Spoelstra said of those final 6.2 seconds that dropped the Heat to 4-7. “I don’t think a lot of players make that play, particularly Lillard. You want to go for that kill yourself. That just shows you the class and IQ and trust and unselfishness and just about winning. He kicked it to an open guy.
“You probably see that across the NBA, nine times out of 10 the guy that’s dribbling it up is going to launch that. And I thought we probably would have had two guys contesting that, Duncan and Jimmy. But he made just the right play. Somebody was open for a count, he hit it. and Hart made a big one.”
()
News
Pinocchio’s Growing Influence Explored in LA Museum Exhibit – Orange County Register
It’s not a lie: Pinocchio is one of the most popular characters in children’s literature.
That’s right, the little wooden puppet with a penchant for lying has become an Italian icon and is now the subject of a local exhibition. The Italian American Museum in Los Angeles recently opened ‘A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio,’ which uses hundreds of items such as vintage toys, puppets, sketches and a very rare book to explore the origins cultural, adaptations and enduring appeal of Pinochio.
“The exhibition asks the question why this book, which was written in the 1880s as a morality tale for Italian children, why has it remained so popular today,” said Marianna Gatto, director and co-founder of the Museum of Downtown Los Angeles. during a preview of the exhibition, which opened to the public earlier this month and will run until October 16, 2023.
Written in 1883 by Italian author Carlo Collodi, “The Adventures of Pinocchio” tells the story of Pinocchio, a puppet built by a woodcarver named Geppetto. Pinocchio magically comes to life and has a nose that grows every time he tells a lie. Although he can walk and talk, he is still made of wood and dreams of becoming a real boy.
The story has been translated into more than 260 languages, “more languages than any other book outside the Bible,” Gatto noted.
One of the rarest items on display is an Italian-language first edition of “The Adventure of Pinocchio,” one of only six surviving copies of the book.
A glass display case hanging on the wall shows off the global appeal with a display of various translations of Collodi’s story. It includes around 20 books written in languages ranging from Indonesian to Arabic to Swahili, Vietnamese, English and Spanish.
“What I find fascinating is that each of these places makes Pinocchio their own,” Gatto said. “He adapted to their audience.”
Pinocchio has also been featured in animated films, including the 1940 Walt Disney Productions film “Pinocchio”, which was only the second film made by Disney. Most recently, Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the live-action and CGI remake of the film, which is currently streaming on Disney+.
“Disney really popularized the tale with American audiences,” Gatto said.
At the exhibit, which occupies two rooms in the 6,000 square foot museum, guests will see a studio sketch for Pinocchio from the original Disney film that includes artists’ notes and instructions for the film’s production, as well as an animation cell from the same film depicting Jiminy Cricket.
Puppets are also on display, including hand-created Pinocchio puppets by several artists, including one made by Los Angeles-based puppeteer Bob Baker for his Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
The exhibit continues to span the breadth of the character’s cultural popularity by displaying items like a Pinocchio-themed board game, a paper towel holder, which uses the puppets’ long nose to hold the roll of napkins. paper, a tap, a salt shaker and a lunch box. from the 60s.
“I think the story resonates with all of us and everyone has their own interpretation of it, but mine is that Pinocchio really submitted to the fire of transformation,” Gatto said. “He’s going through what’s been so scary for all of us, sort of facing our demons and hopefully becoming a better person.”
“A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio”
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday Nov. 5-Oct. 16 2023
Where: Italian American Museum of Los Angeles, 644 North Main St., Los Angeles
Cost: Free entry
Information: 213-485-8432 or iamla.org
California Daily Newspapers
News
Defensive standout Quinnen Williams on Jets’ defense: We have a ‘bunch of ballers’
The Jets were 1-4 heading into the bye week last season and were heading toward a sixth consecutive losing season.
Flip the page to 2022 and Gang Green is 6-3 at the season’s halfway point.
A significant reason for the team’s success during the first half is how the Jets defense has performed. Currently, the Green and White ranks seventh in yards allowed (312) and tied for eighth in points allowed (19.6) per game.
That is a drastic change from where the Jets were last year. During 2021, Gang Green was ranked dead last in both yards (397.6) and points allowed (29.6).
“The main thing that we always focus on is executing and communicating on the highest level,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “Especially going against these great quarterbacks like Josh Allen and quarterbacks that we’ve faced throughout the year.
“You have to execute and communicate to the highest level. Also, different new people got on the team and you guys can see these guys are ballers week in and week out, like D.J. Reed and [Ahmad] Sauce Gardner and C.J. Mosley and [Jordan] Whitehead and Quincy Williams and everybody on the defense.
“These guys are stepping up, making huge plays, executing to the highest level and that’s all you can ask for when it comes down to playing defense and that’s all you have to do, especially when you got a bunch of ballers on the field. Make sure each and every one of us is on the same page and continue to grow chemistry together and continue to trust each other with the communication skills.”
There was a question about how good the Jets’ defense was until they upset the Bills 20-17 last Sunday. After being down 14-10 at halftime, Gang Green’s defense allowed just three points in the second half.
Robert Saleh’s defense also made arguably the best quarterback in the NFL look average the entire game. Josh Allen, one of the front runners for the 2022 NFL MVP, completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions. The Jets also sacked Allen five times, including on a 2nd and 2 late in the fourth quarter that turned into a strip sack that resulted in a loss of 19 yards following a Bills recovery.
While the Jets were able to pick up the win, the team could be without defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins for a while. Saleh said Rankins will be week to week after suffering an elbow injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game.
ESPN reported that Rankins would miss up to four to six weeks with a dislocated elbow. Although the loss of Rankins hurts, the Jets’ defensive line is one of the team’s strengths.
“It’s a huge loss, especially having an explosive guy who can stop the run and stop the pass,” Williams said. “I heard he is not going to be out for too, too long, but he is going to be out for a little minute.
“Having a guy like that out is going to be a huge loss. But we have guys in our room that are going to step up like you’ve seen the past few weeks. Soloman Thomas and Nathan Shepherd have been balling every chance they get in the game. We have a bunch of guys in our room that’s going to step up that’s ballers also.”
At the bye, the Jets currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC. A lot of the team’s players will head out of town before returning to prepare for the Jets rematch at New England on Nov. 21.
Across the state, Jets players have an example of what not to do during the team’s bye week. Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured his hand while riding an ATV in Cabo during the team’s bye in Week 9. The Giants then placed McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list, which means he will miss the next four games.
Before departing, players said Saleh stressed that this is a week away from the building to get away from their coaches and to take care of themselves.
“Staying active, all the things that we’ve been preached to since we’ve been playing football,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “I’ve lost teammates, I’ve lost friends during these types of off periods and it can come at you fast before you know it.
“You’re just enjoying life and the next thing, you never know what can happen. My advice is always to be in a safe place, go home, get off your feet, but don’t get away from ball too far.
“We have a goal, we have a mission to accomplish and we’ve done a lot of good things to this point, so we don’t want to go backwards when we start back next week.”
()
News
‘Devastating’ court loss cripples Vestager’s corporate tax crusade – Reuters
Press play to listen to this article
Margrethe Vestager has confronted Donald Trump by calling her a “fiscal” who hated the United States. She pushed back against complaints from the world’s biggest tech company, Apple, about its tax affairs.
But the European Union’s antitrust chief hit a crucial hurdle on Tuesday when the EU’s top court dismissed his 2015 state aid case against Fiat’s tax deal with Luxembourg.
As Fiat’s €30m in unpaid taxes are dwarfed by Ireland’s €13bn tax deal with Apple, it’s the first case to get a final ruling from the courts of the EU. The court’s verdict comes as a shock because a lower court upheld the Commission’s view even as it overturned rulings on Apple, Amazon and Starbucks.
Zach Meyers, a researcher at the Center for European Reform, said Tuesday’s ruling was “devastating to Vestager’s broader strategy of using state aid laws to tackle aggressive tax practices”.
“Clamping down on sweet-talk deals using state aid powers was one of Vestager’s flagship policies,” said Edmon Oude Elferink, competition lawyer at law firm CMS.
Judges said on Tuesday that the Commission was wrong to assess the Luxembourg tax deal as conferring a “selective advantage” on Fiat and failed to take into account how Luxembourg tax law applies the so-called “fully competition” on how companies should treat their subsidiaries.
The Fiat case is one of nearly a dozen investigations that have stemmed from a tax task force set up in 2013 to track down the cherished tax deals.
It was ambitious, taking into account the way Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium offered arrangements to multinational companies – most of them American, some of them were high-tech companies – and allowed them to channel income from across the EU to one EU member country with low tax rates.
The ECJ ruling is “a disaster” for the Commission, said Cees Dekker, consultant at Simmons & Simmons. “A key point is that the judges said the Commission had come up with its own version of the arm’s length principle instead of relying on Luxembourg law,” he said.
The highlight was the 2016 order for Ireland to claw back billions from Apple. Vestager made global headlines. Ireland appealed and won in 2020. The final decision is still pending.
Vestager fired a rare jab at the judges on Tuesday, lamenting via Twitter that their Fiat decision was a “big loss for tax fairness”. She said in a statement that she would continue her battle to ensure “fair competition is not distorted” by favorable tax deals between governments and multinational corporations.
In some ways, Vestager has already won the political battle. EU countries that have attracted multinational companies with tax arrangements have largely changed their practices as part of a major international campaign to tackle corporate tax avoidance.
However, the legal battle is lost. For lawyers, the court is “bringing legal orthodoxy back” to assessing government arrangements for businesses, said Alfonso Lamadrid, Brussels partner at law firm Garrigues. This means the Commission faces tougher conditions on how it can prove that a government treats one company better than others.
Socialist MEP Paul Tang, chairman of the European Parliament’s tax subcommittee, made a “painful moment for Vestager”, saying the court “does not want to blame companies that benefit from an unfair but enforced tax system of coherent way”.
He saw some glimmers of hope in the court ruling which does not rule out the use of state aid in tax matters, saying it “leaves the door open for the use of competition rules where systems taxes give companies a specific and unfair advantage”.
“And it happens too often,” Tang said.
This article is part of POLITICO Pro
The one-stop solution for policy professionals fusing the depth of POLITICO journalism with the power of technology
Exclusive and never-before-seen scoops and ideas
Personalized Policy Intelligence Platform
A high-level public affairs network
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
China displays new hypersonic missile — RT World News
Ravens-Saints in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 9 victory
2 coaches dismissed, several others remain in the hot seat
MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain
Heat still in shock, seek to regroup after crushing loss to Portland
Pinocchio’s Growing Influence Explored in LA Museum Exhibit – Orange County Register
Leading Global Gaming Company NCSOFT Partners With Mysten Labs
Defensive standout Quinnen Williams on Jets’ defense: We have a ‘bunch of ballers’
‘Devastating’ court loss cripples Vestager’s corporate tax crusade – Reuters
Princess quits royal duties over relationship with ‘shaman’ — RT World News
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News6 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data