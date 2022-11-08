News
China’s imports and exports slump due to coronavirus lockdowns
China Customs data for October released on Monday showed a surprisingly sharp decline in imports and exports, the latter contracting for the first time since the early days of the 2020 Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Analysts said the lockdowns Ongoing coronaviruses in China, combined with a slowing global economy and disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contributed to the dismal numbers.
Reuters thought October’s numbers could be ‘gloomy’ enough to cause political problems for the Chinese Communist Party, which refuses to admit its ‘zero-Covid’ lockdown policy is a mistake, even as the rest of the world pandemic pass:
Outbound shipments in October were down 0.3% from a year earlier, a sharp turnaround from a 5.7% gain in September, official data showed on Monday, and well below market expectations. analysts for a 4.3% increase. This is the worst performance since May 2020.
Data suggests demand remains fragile overall, and analysts warn of further gloom for exporters in the coming quarters, further adding pressure on the country’s manufacturing sector and the world’s second-largest economy struggling with ongoing restrictions. from COVID-19 and prolonged property weakness.
Chinese exporters have not even been able to capitalize on a prolonged weakening of the yuan currency since April and the key year-end shopping season, underscoring growing tensions for consumers and businesses around the world.
CNBC noted that China’s exports to the United States fell 12.6% year-on-year in October, while the European Union was down 9%, while shipments from China to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had actually risen 20% in October. This has prompted speculation that high inflation and the West’s slumping economies are significantly reducing demand for Chinese exports.
“Other flagship exporters in Asia, such as South Korea and Taiwan, also reported faltering overseas sales, indicating a general slowdown in trade as the global economy loses momentum,” the report said. the wall street journal (WSJ) Noted.
“Lockdowns have hurt economic activity throughout the year, and the threat of new measures to stifle even the tiniest outbreaks of Covid-19 means consumers are reluctant to spend and businesses are reluctant to invest, compounding the brake of a deflated real estate bubble”, WSJ added.
The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, the world’s largest Apple iPhone assembly plant, is a particularly notable lockdown-related export crisis. Factory workers scaled fences and fled on foot to remote villages to escape a coronavirus lockdown imposed on the facility.
Escapees from the Foxconn facility told the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) in weekend interviews that they fled hideous confinement conditions, including shortages of food and medicine, a “quarantine” that looked more like imprisonment, and piles of uncollected trash that litter factory. A common fear was that healthy people were locked in dormitories with infected and fast-spreading coronavirus infections.
Apple announced on Monday that it expects “lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than we previously anticipated,” so customers “will experience longer wait times to receive their new products”. On Sunday, Foxconn kicked off its latest recruitment drive, offering runaway workers higher wages and bonuses if they return to the factory.
Meanwhile, imports fell 0.7% instead of growing 0.1% as expected, a disappointment that market analysts attributed to coronavirus shutdowns, collapsing housing markets and possibly apprehension about dictator Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third term as head of the Communist Party of China.
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Back In Talking Terms As They Appear Chatty At Saint’s Football Game
Okay, we all agree last month was tough for Kanye West’s financial and mental health with him constantly in the news for the wrong reasons, attacking people, Jewish and Black folks, and most especially his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, just like all bipolar disorders, Ye appears to be calm presently contrary to his famous slogan,… Read More »Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Back In Talking Terms As They Appear Chatty At Saint’s Football Game
The post Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Back In Talking Terms As They Appear Chatty At Saint’s Football Game appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens OLB Justin Houston almost retired. In a dominant season, he’s doing things even he can’t explain.
Justin Houston said in July that he had “too much juice” to retire. This season — and especially Monday night — he’s proved that.
The 33-year-old linebacker notched 2 1/2 sacks and a late interception, becoming the first Raven to post three straight multi-sack games. Sparked by his big plays, the Ravens’ defense terrorized the New Orleans Saints as Baltimore took home a 27-13 victory to improve to 6-3 heading into their bye week.
But before he decided he had an abundance of “juice,” Houston considered retirement this offseason. He and his wife went on vacation for a few days, he said, and he turned off his phone and prayed during that time. The result: He opted to come back for a second year in Baltimore, his 12th NFL season.
Few pass-rushers are able to play a dozen years effectively, but Houston is continuing to enjoy success, and his 8 1/2 sacks this year (despite missing three games with a groin injury) are tied for second in the NFL. He’s on pace for the second-most sacks of his career, behind only his league-leading 22 in 2014.
He’s amazed even himself.
“The things that are happening on the field, I can’t even explain,” he said. “I don’t even know what I’m doing some of these times.”
He played 65% of Baltimore’s defensive snaps Monday and pressured the quarterback five times, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
In addition to his sacks, Houston made a pivotal play in the fourth quarter when, after Brent Urban deflected a pass from Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, Houston snagged it out of the air for an interception. Afterward, he handed the ball to his son, who sat in the front row of the Caesars Superdome, wearing his father’s No. 50 jersey.
Houston’s pick gave the Ravens possession in the red zone and set up a final touchdown that all but sealed the game’s fate.
As ESPN interviewed Lamar Jackson after the game, the star quarterback embraced Houston.
“He did his thing tonight,” Jackson said of Houston. “Hall of Famer, right there.”
Houston has already earned himself a $1 million bonus thus far this season by surpassing five total sacks (a $500,000 incentive) and, now, 7 1/2 sacks (another $500,000), according to Ravens salary cap expert Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report. With 1 1/2 more sacks, he’ll reach double digits and another $500,000, and he’ll receive the same amount should he make the Pro Bowl.
Second-year linebacker Odafe Oweh previously dubbed Houston, “Yoda,” and he later revised that nickname to “Sensei.” After Monday, he was once again impressed.
“It’s like he was in God mode today, he wasn’t even sensei mode, he was [in] God mode. I just look and it’s another play, another play, another play,” Oweh said.
“[Houston’s] a beast, man,” said 36-year-old Calais Campbell, another ageless stalwart of the Baltimore defense. “What he’s been doing the last few weeks has been special. Incredible. And I tell him all the time, I’m happy to be his teammate. He’s a great guy to play football with.”
Houston and Campbell both wished the Ravens had “pitched a goose egg” — that is, held the Saints to zero points — but Baltimore nevertheless looked strong in holding the Saints to just 243 total yards.
The Ravens have a bye week in Week 10 but will seek to build upon their three-game winning streak afterward. Meanwhile, Houston will seek to continue his streak of sacks; from the looks of it, he has plenty of “juice” left.
“Justin’s doing a great job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He can still bring it. You watch him in one-on-ones, he still can win one-on-one, he’s just got a knack. But also, he’s still talented, he’s still explosive, he’s still strong.”
Can Biden deliver on his $11 billion international climate aid pledge? : NPR
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden has pledged $11 billion a year in international climate assistance by 2024, quadrupling the previous US record.
It’s something Biden has repeatedly raised in speeches to other world leaders, including at the United Nations General Assembly in September.
“To fulfill our global responsibility, my administration is working with our Congress to provide more than $11 billion a year in international climate finance,” Biden said then, “to help low-income countries implement their climate goals and to ensure a just energy transition.”
When Biden speaks about US efforts to reduce carbon emissions at the United Nations climate summit, COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday, Biden will repeat that he wants to “help the most vulnerable to strengthen their resilience to climate impacts,” the White House press said. Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
But it remains unclear whether the president will be able to achieve his goal — particularly if Republicans make gains in the midterm elections this week — as Congress has been reluctant to spend as much money as Biden l ‘asked.
What is international climate aid for?
At previous international climate summits, such as the one Biden will attend this week, developed countries have agreed to help less developed and more vulnerable nations adjust to life on a warmer planet. Developed countries are historically the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, while developing countries have contributed very little to global warming but are bearing the brunt of the damage caused by a warmer and more unpredictable climate. This type of aid and investment is often referred to as “climate finance”.
The United States is the largest economy in the world and the largest cumulative emitter of greenhouse gases. It has done more over time to warm the planet than any other nation, although China now emits more on an annual basis.
How much is the US government spending to help other countries fight climate change?
The United States, like other countries, is required to submit a report every two years to the United Nations documenting progress on its climate goals. The Trump administration did not file these reports for 2018 or 2020.
A retrospective report, submitted by the Biden administration last year, said the United States invested an average of $2.2 billion per year between 2015 and 2018 in international climate finance.
As for what the United States has contributed to climate finance under Biden, the totals have not been officially counted, but the share appropriated by Congress has increased during his tenure.
In March of this year, Democrats in Congress passed a budget that allocated about $1 billion to international climate aid efforts — $387 million more than the same line items under the Trump administration, though far from the 2.5 billion dollars requested by the White House. , and far less than Biden would need to meet his larger pledge.
Overall, the FY22 bill is extremely disappointing for international climate finance.
Last year, Biden pledged to provide $11.4 billion per year by 2024. If Congress is only willing to increase funding by $387 million each year, it will take until 2050 to reach this goal ! pic.twitter.com/9So17q2Dyu
—Joe Thwaites (@joethw8s) March 11, 2022
How Much Should the United States Spend on Climate Change Aid?
At a United Nations conference in 2009, 12 of the world’s largest economies – including the United States – pledged to collectively mobilize at least $100 billion each year for international climate assistance by 2020. from public and private sources.
This pledge was never fulfilled – and countries have now extended the target to 2025.
In 2020, the most recent year for which full data is available, developed countries mobilized around $83 billion for climate finance, a mix of government grants and loans as well as private dollars.
Compared to the other countries involved, the United States invests a lot of money in terms of total dollars, but a relatively small amount compared to the size of its economy.
An analysis by the World Resources Institute, which works to advance international climate action, estimates that a “fair share” for the United States of the $100 billion commitment from major economies would be between $40 billion and $47 billion. dollars a year, given the size of its economy and its historical contribution to global warming.
The $11 billion in annual climate financial assistance Biden has pledged — and the $100 billion the United States has pledged collectively with other global economies — would be a major resource to help the poorest countries. to adapt and mitigate the damage caused by global warming.
Proponents see it as a good faith commitment, a sign that the United States and other major emitters are taking the issue seriously.
But as a UN report announced earlier this month, the pledge is still well below the total amount needed to tackle the immense global challenges posed by the climate crisis.
Where would the money for Biden’s climate pledge come from?
The administration has two main sources of funding it hopes to tap into: appropriate funding from Congress and funds from federal development agencies.
The White House would like Congress to provide $5.3 billion, or about half of the total pledge, to help specific countries and support major international efforts like the Green Climate Fund.
Administration officials hope the second half will come from sources such as the Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), government agencies that use financial instruments such as loans and insurance to advance US foreign policy objectives.
Congress doesn’t like Biden’s $11 billion pledge
The first — and most immediate — hurdle Biden faces is Congress. Passing any funding bill requires 60 votes to clear the Senate. That means Democrats have to convince some Republican lawmakers to join them.
The White House asked Congress for $5.3 billion in funding in its 2023 budget request in March, which would be enough, in combination with the money earmarked for development funding, to meet the president’s pledge. . But that’s a big step up from what Congress has done in the past — about five times what it’s allocated for 2022.
Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, denounced the White House proposal as “another pipe dream of liberal activism and climate extremism.”
And since the release of the budget in the spring, the headwinds facing the administration have only grown stronger. Inflation has remained stubbornly high and some economists fear that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.
That would mean adding billions to international climate aid could be a tough pill for some lawmakers — even some Democrats — to swallow.
Biden also hopes to appeal to development agencies for climate funds
Government development agencies are another source of funding for Biden’s pledge. The government invests in overseas projects through agencies such as the Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation, which lend money and seek to generate a return on their investments.
The Export-Import Bank and DFC support their work largely through the fees and returns they make on their loans and other programs, rather than through the money they receive from Congress.
These agencies may increase their spending on climate-focused programs to help meet the president’s pledge, according to Bella Tonkonogy of the Climate Policy Initiative, a nonprofit policy research organization.
But Tonkonogy warned it was not just about whether the government could find the money. There is also the question of whether these agencies can quickly identify and validate quality projects.
“This will require working differently – from developing comprehensive climate strategies, to building staff capacity, to partnering with other agencies,” Tonkonogy said.
Kanye West Needs $1 Billion To Buy Back “White Lives Matter” Trademark From Black Activists, Ramses Ja And Quinton Ward
As reported earlier, “White Lives Matter” has been trademarked by two black activists by the name, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward. These two despite claiming trade marking the phrase White Lives Matter are of no monetary benefit for them but solely keep people like Kanye West and Candace Owens from abusing it. They say if… Read More »Kanye West Needs $1 Billion To Buy Back “White Lives Matter” Trademark From Black Activists, Ramses Ja And Quinton Ward
The post Kanye West Needs $1 Billion To Buy Back “White Lives Matter” Trademark From Black Activists, Ramses Ja And Quinton Ward appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields Fever reached new levels with an electric Week 9 outing. What it means for the offense going forward.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had himself a nice little Sunday at Soldier Field.
He didn’t misfire on a pass until one minute remained in the first half against the Chicago Bears, completing his first 10 throws. He led the Dolphins to touchdowns on four of their first five possessions. He passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and sparked his team to a 35-32 victory.
Yet when Tagovailoa arrived for his postgame news conference, even he was marveling at what Justin Fields had done. The Bears quarterback had put the Dolphins defense into a Tilt-A-Whirl car for much of the afternoon, twisting, spinning, accelerating in all directions. He made Soldier Field his personal carnival grounds and by game’s end had run for more yards in an NFL regular-season game than any quarterback ever had.
“How many rushing yards did he have?” Tagovailoa wondered. “Like 200?”
He was told it was 178, breaking Michael Vick’s league record of 173 set in 2002 with the Atlanta Falcons. And Vick needed overtime, punctuating his explosive afternoon with a game-ending 46-yard touchdown run to beat the Minnesota Vikings.
As a runner, Fields was even more explosive than that Sunday.
“I mean, dude is a baller,” Tagovailoa said. “Dude is a baller. He was making plays in the pass game as well.
“I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the success he’s finding. He’s finding himself in this league. People are starting to recognize (that) more, the more he gets out and has those opportunities to play.”
As impressed as the 62,377 fans inside Soldier Field were, as excited as Fields’ teammates and coaches seemed after the game, perhaps the most telling reviews of his day came from the visiting locker room with the victorious Dolphins amazed by what they had witnessed.
Miami defenders called Fields legit and special after a full day’s worth of stress and frustration while trying to contain the Bears quarterback.
“Justin Fields is as dynamic with the ball in his hands as any player in the league,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.
Remember, just last season McDaniel was the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, watching All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel rack up 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns as a pretty dynamic player with the ball in his hands.
On Sunday, McDaniel left Chicago dizzied by Fields’ extraordinary playmaking ability.
A case of Fields hysteria among Bears fans is one thing, totally expected as the city lines up to drink from the fountain of hope. Now, though, heads across the league seem to be turning with admiration and intrigue about what Fields is doing and where he might be headed. Even in a loss, this seemed to be a signature performance and possible catalyst for much bigger things.
Here’s your Week 9 quarterback rewind.
Defining moment
The second-longest play of Fields’ career — run or pass — came on the Bears’ first drive of the second half, an electrifying 61-yard touchdown scramble on third-and-5.
Fields wanted to throw to Darnell Mooney over the middle, but Mooney turned away just as Fields was about to fire. So Fields turned on the jets, surpassing a running speed of 20 mph according to Next Gen Stats, and left five Dolphins defenders in his wake.
Tight end Cole Kmet was waiting at the Bears 45-yard line as a possible check-down option. Then Fields came whirring past.
“It was like, ‘Holy cow!’” Kmet said. “When he took off past me, it was pretty nice. I don’t know if there’s anybody else in the league that can do that.”
Of Fields’ 15 rushing attempts, nine came on scrambles. He had six runs of at least 12 yards. He again showed how electric he can be as a runner.
It has been a long time since Bears fans left a loss feeling so enthusiastic. That’s a credit to the energy Fields creates when he’s making big plays. Sunday’s four-touchdown outburst and a record-setting day on the ground elevated belief levels.
“The quarterback is the No. 1 position in this sport — and really all of sports,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “So it’s really a joy to see him mature, see him get better and see him wanting to improve every single week. This week is going to be no different.”
On the bright side
Late in the first half, with a favorable one-on-one matchup against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Mooney ran a decisive and crisp corner route inside the red zone on third-and-8 from the 16. Fields trusted the play the whole way. He trusted the route combinations, trusted the pocket, trusted his arm.
Once Mooney set up Howard with his break, the Bears receiver knew the play was over.
“I just tried to run as fast as I could to the back pylon,” Mooney said. “I knew the ball was going to be up there.”
Fields knew Bears receiver Dante Pettis could screen Howard somewhat and then hold the safety with his post route. Fields focused on giving Mooney an ideal ball to catch.
“Really couldn’t ask for a better play call in that situation,” Fields said.
It would be hard to ask for a better throw and catch either.
That was the second of three Fields touchdown passes, the first game in his career in which he threw for three TDs. The other two scoring passes went to Kmet, both on well-designed play-action concepts.
Kmet’s first touchdown, from 18 yards out, was the result of a perfectly executed play fake by Fields, baiting the Dolphins defense to converge on what looked like a power run by Khalil Herbert. The play design did the rest, with Kmet sneaking out to the flat uncovered. It was a simple pitch-and-catch, and Kmet used a lead block from Equanimeous St. Brown to get into the end zone.
“That’s a play we’ve been working since really back to (organized team activities),” Kmet said.
Kmet’s second score, on a 4-yard reception early in the fourth quarter, again clicked with both Fields and Kmet selling the run. Once Kmet released from edge rusher Melvin Ingram, safety Javon Holland had little chance of catching up to him.
In three September games, Mooney and Kmet combined for only six catches and 67 yards as Eberflus stressed that the Bears offense needed to do a better job “highlighting our skill.” Over the last three games, Mooney and Kmet combined for 24 grabs, 229 yards and four touchdowns.
It’s another dash of statistical evidence that the offense is growing. The Bears are averaging 376 yards and 31 points over the last three games.
“It’s all about how we come to work each day,” Herbert said. “It’s executing with guys diving into the details of things.”
Eberflus is certain the production uptick is tied to adjustments the Bears made during their “mini-bye,” when they had 11 days between games against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and worked to tailor the offense around their players’ strengths.
For Fields, that meant finding adjustments that get him on the move more, both with designed runs and passing concepts that shift the pocket.
“We are doing a lot of good things in protection to help ourselves moving the pocket and giving sight lines and vision lines for the quarterback that he likes,” Eberflus said. “That is really good for him. He’s doing a great job with that.”
Uh-oh
Is it nitpicking, amid all the Fields hype and hope, to point out the Bears lost Sunday? By three points. Despite having the ball twice down the stretch to tie the game or take the lead.
The results of those drives were as follows:
- Nine plays, 24 net yards, punt.
- Six plays, 14 net yards, turnover on downs.
The Bears called 12 passing plays on those final two possessions yet wound up with only two completions for 3 yards.
The results of the other 10 plays: four incompletions, four tuck-and-run scrambles for 30 yards, two sacks.
The officiating crew missed a blatant pass interference penalty on Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen against Bears receiver Chase Claypool with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining, a blunder that cost the Bears 37 yards and a chance to move well within field-goal range with plenty of time left for a potential touchdown.
St. Brown then dropped Fields’ final pass, a well-placed, on-the-move dart that would have produced a gain of 12 to 14 yards on fourth-and-10.
Eberflus was asked about those game-deciding possessions and their value to a young quarterback and a growing offense that needs experience in such situations.
“It’s great to put them in the moment to win the game,” Eberflus said. “I told the guys in the locker room, ‘Guys, just keep working. Keep having determination. Get tighter as a group. We’re building the football team.’ They understand that.”
There are a variety of reasons the struggles of the Bears passing game haven’t fully dissipated. But the fact remains the Bears have the league’s least productive passing attack, averaging a paltry 125.7 yards. They’re 68 passing yards per game short of even cracking the top 25.
Fields has failed to pass for 200 yards in eight of his nine starts this season and 14 of his 19 career starts. Eventually, as electrifying as Fields is as a runner, he will have to become the pilot of a high-flying passing attack, too, showing consistent pocket poise and an ability to beat quality opponents in big moments with his arm.
Of the Bears’ 10 third-down conversions Sunday, six came on Fields runs. The Bears converted 3 of 7 third-down chances when Fields threw the ball, including a first-quarter deep ball to Claypool that drew a 28-yard pass interference flag.
Like Eberflus, Fields was asked after the loss about those two final scoreless possessions.
“We’d like to capitalize on that situation when we do have a chance to go down and score and tie the game,” he said. “Just have to execute on those big plays.”
The Bears didn’t and lost. And even with all of the encouragement from the offensive outburst, a chance to punctuate the day with a game-winning experience slipped past.
Kmet offered the final word Monday.
“That’s the next step, right?” he said. “We’re putting up points now; the past few weeks we’ve been able to do that. But if we want to be a championship team, that’s what the NFL is. It’s two-minute situations, end of half, end of the game, executing in those situations. That’s the next step for the offense.”
Odds and ends
- A second-quarter end-around to Mooney resulted in a modest 2-yard pickup. Fields acknowledged after the game that play is designed for Mooney to throw. ”That’s supposed to be a little trick play,” Fields said. “I was definitely looking for the ball.” After handing Mooney the ball, Fields sneaked out of the backfield and was unaccounted for on the left side of the field. Had Mooney had a chance to set, he probably would have had an 18-yard touchdown pass to his quarterback. But there was too much commotion in the backfield with Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Jaelan Phillips disrupting the flow. That left Mooney to run for whatever he could get. It was the second consecutive week the Bears failed to hit on a well-designed trick play. A short pass and across-the-field lateral concept against the Cowboys malfunctioned in the second quarter in Week 8.
- Among the many gushing endorsements of Fields’ performance, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho’s brief video testimonial gained traction Monday. Acho called Fields “the most dangerous quarterback in football right now,” praising him for his savvy , accuracy and athleticism.
- Cody Whitehair’s return after a four-game absence due to a knee injury was welcome for the offensive line. Whitehair returned to his spot at left guard. With Riley Reiff making the last two starts at right tackle, the line has used six starting fives in nine games.
- Kmet snapped a 28-game drought without a touchdown when he made a 10-yard scoring grab against the Cowboys. He added two more touchdowns Sunday. Just as notable, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gave Kmet two chances to run the ball on consecutive plays in the first quarter. Kmet turned a jet sweep into a 8-yard gain, then converted on third-and-1 by motioning under center and taking a modified QB sneak ahead for a yard. “I was pumped up when Luke gave me the nod two plays in a row,” Kmet said.
Schwarzenegger admits cheating on Stallone — RT Games & Culture
Arnie has finally confirmed long-running Hollywood rumors about “Stop!” Or my mother will shoot the movie
Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he tricked then-rival Sylvester Stallone into starring in one of his worst films, “Stop!” Or my mother will shoot.’
The magazine, which published a major interview with Stallone on Monday, reached out to Schwarzenegger, asking him to comment on long-swirling rumors about the 1992 buddy cop comedy.
It was claimed that Arnie hated the script, but deliberately divulged that he was very interested in the role in hopes that Sly would take it over and end up starring in a bad movie, which would hurt his career. And his plan worked.
“It’s 100% true. At that time, we were doing all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry,” Schwarzenegger, 75, told reporters.
But the former California governor stressed that any conflict between him and Stallone is now a thing of the past. “Fortunately for us and for everyone else, today we are rooting for each other. Thank goodness because we certainly never need another ‘Stop!’ or my mom will shoot.’”
Upon release, the film was destroyed by critics and is still considered one of the worst of Sly’s five-decade film career. However, it did relatively well at the box office, grossing over $70 million.
Stallone, 76, told The Hollywood Reporter how he got into “Stop!” Or my mother will shoot.’ The actor recalled that he “I had heard that Schwarzenegger was going to do this movie and I said, ‘I’m going to beat him. I think he tricked me.
The film “was meant to be like ‘Throw Momma From the Train’ with the mom like this really mean job. Instead, you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, whom you wish was your mother. This is the end of that! he said.
Sly also insisted that when he and Arnie meet these days, they find each other. “Just laughing at the good old days.”
According to Stallone, he told his former rival that “’We are the last two tyrannosaurs.’ We’re the last two meat eaters, and there’s not much beef left. So we better have fun.
